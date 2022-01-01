Perl Restaurant
A pioneer restaurant in the heart of North Miami, Perl was born from a desire to revive Miami’s fine-casual dining scene. Our menu combines influences from Mediterranean and Japanese fare with Chef IP’s signature touch, to create distinct dishes that elevate every-day cuisine. With space thoughtfully designed to become a home away from yours; Perl welcomes the community for everything from a casual luncheon to a night on the town.
Popular Items
Location
2420 NE Miami Gardens Drive
North Miami FL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
