Go
Toast

Perl Restaurant

A pioneer restaurant in the heart of North Miami, Perl was born from a desire to revive Miami’s fine-casual dining scene. Our menu combines influences from Mediterranean and Japanese fare with Chef IP’s signature touch, to create distinct dishes that elevate every-day cuisine. With space thoughtfully designed to become a home away from yours; Perl welcomes the community for everything from a casual luncheon to a night on the town.

2420 NE Miami Gardens Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

PERL Cheeseburger$18.00
Milo Chocolate Fudge Brownie$10.00
Grilled Cauliflower Steak$17.00
1/2 Roasted Chicken$25.00
Big Eye Tuna Tartare$19.00
Perl Caesar Salad$18.00
Faroe Island Salmon$32.00
See full menu

Location

2420 NE Miami Gardens Drive

North Miami FL

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Italica Aventura

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bodega Taqueria Aventura

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Miami Squeeze

No reviews yet

Eat Smart. Live Well. Love Life

Carrot Express

No reviews yet

Eat Healthy! Eat Delicious!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston