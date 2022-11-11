- Home
Authentic Mexican cuisine
Authentic Mexican cuisine
No reviews yet
2405 S Park Dr,
Broken Bow, OK 74728
Appetizers
Table Side Guacamole
Jalapeno Rellenos
Three grilled jalapenos filled with monterey cheese wrapped in crispy bacon in a bed of grill onions, guacamole and limes
Chiles Toreados
6 grilled jalapenos in a bed of grilled onions with a scoop of guacamole
Guacamole
Side of guacamole in a bed of lettuce
Queso Dip (White)
Side of queso dip in a bowl
Queso Dip (Yellow)
Side of queso dip in a bowl
Queso Con Periquitos
Delicious cheese dip queso with pico de gallo inside
Brisket Queso
Your choice of white or yellow dip topped with brisket garnished with pico de Gallo and chipotle sauce on side
Periquitos Only
Soups & Salads
Shrimp Soup
Combine shrimp, spring vegetables served with garlic bread, onions and cilantro
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken Soup
Chicken Enchilada Soup
Pozole
Mexican recipe of chicken soup cooked corn hummus served with lettuce on top and fresh onions and jalapenos on the side
Caldo de Res
Mexican style beef soup (beef stew kind) served with corn tortillas
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl in a bed of lettuce topped with your choice of meat, tomatoes, shredded cheese and yellow dip cheese, guacamole and sour cream
Fajita Taco Salad
Chicken Southern Salad
Shrimp Salad
Fajita Salad
Menudo
Steak salad
Nachos
Texanos Nachos
Bed of chip slices topped with marinated chicken, steak, chorizo, shrimp with shredded melted cheese, sour cream
Cheese Nachos
Bean & Beef Nachos
Nachos with beans and beef and melted cheese
Locos Nachos
Bed of chip slices topped with ground beef, shredded chicken, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream
Shrimp Nachos
Alambre Nachos
Fajita Nachos
Beans & chz nachos
Fully Loaded Burritos
Chef Favorites
Tacos Mexicans dinner
Alambre tacos dinner
Enchiladas Verdes
Three fajita chicken enchiladas with rice and beans
Carne Asada
Pollo Monterey
Chicken breast topped with monterey cheese melted in a bed of sautéed bell pepper and onions on a skilled, served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo with 3 homemade flour tortillas
Pollo Loco with Shrimp
Chicken Milanesa
Chicken filet battered in bread crumbs fried and served with a side salad, sliced avocado, flour tortillas and rice and beans
Tacos De Cochinita Pibil
Three Mexican style tacos filled with special marinated Chile guajilo and orange spices pork meat topped served with garnish pickled red onion and jalapenos served with charro beans
Carne Tampiquena
10 Oz Tenderloin steak specially seasoned, grilled on a bed sauteed onions, zucchini, squash, bell peppers and jalapenos, covered with cheese and served with refried beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de Gallo and flour tortillas.
Signature Chiles Rellenos
Poblano pepper soft filled with your choice of meat or cheese, battered in egg, dip fried topped with the sauce of your choice served with beans and rice
Quesa birrias
Sopes
Fajitas
Fuego Fajitas Single
Fajitas strips of chicken and beef mix with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo with three tortillas
Fuego Fajitas Double
Fajitas strips of chicken and beef mix with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo with three tortillas
Texanas Fajitas Single
Texanas Fajitas Double
Hawaiiana Fajitas Single
Hawaiiana Fajitas Double
Rib Eye Fajitas Single
Rib Eye Fajitas Double
Chicken Fajitas Single
Chicken Fajitas Double
Beef Fajitas Single
Beef Fajitas Double
Super Parrillada Single
Super Parrillada Double
Shrimp Fajitas Single
Shrimp Fajitas Double
Mixed Single Fajitas
Mixed Double Fajitas
Single
Doubles
Quesadilla
Combinations
Rio Grande Dinner
Create your own three items plate served with rice and beans
Tacos Con Queso (Yellow Cheddar)
Three crunchy beef or chicken tacos topped with queso dip sauce yellow cheddar, served with rice and beans
Tacos Con Queso (White American)
Three crunchy beef or chicken tacos topped with queso dip sauce white American, served with rice and beans
Sopapillas Rellenas (Yellow Cheddar)
Three puffy sopapillas filled with your choice of beef or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese with yellow cheddar, served with rice and beans
Sopapillas Rellenas (White American)
Three puffy sopapillas filled with your choice of beef or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese with white American, served with rice and beans
Joanna's
Two cheese enchiladas topped with white dip queso and one guacamole, tostada, rice and beans
Leah's
Two cheese enchiladas topped with white dip cheese queso and one Mexican style taco, rice and beans
Seafood Dishes
Tilapia Salad
Tilapia fillet in a bed of salad topped with our chipotle sauce
Cancun Shrimp
Six shrimp filled with a strip of jalapeno wrapped up in crispy bacon served with rice and dip sauce and sauteed spring vegetables
Fish Tacos
Three fish tilapia tacos in flour tortilla topped with our guacamole sour sauce and pico de gallo served with rice and beans
Shrimp al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp sauteed in buttered garlic and arbol chili served in a bed of rice and avocado salad with a side of cocktail sauce
Shrimp Ranchero
Shrimp sauteed in our ranchero tomatoes sauce served in a bed of rice served with avocado salad and Monterey fresh cheese on top
Chipotle Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed with chipotle sauce in a bed of rice with an avocado sliced salad
Shrimp A La Diabla
Shrimp sauteed with habanero sauce in a bed of rice with an avocado sliced salad
Shrimp Ceviche
In a special recipe with pico de gallo, cucumber and avocado served with tostadas. The best presentation from la costa de Mexico
Steaks & Ribs
Specialities
American Favorites
Chicken Strip Dinner
Old Fashion Cheeseburger
Mexican Style Cheeseburger
Guacamole, jalapenos, cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
Hawaiiana Cheeseburger
Grilled pineapple, ham and cheese crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
Double Cheeseburger
Double meat cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles
Club Sandwich
Lunch's after hours
#1 Chile Relleno (After hours)
One chile relleno of your choice with rice and beans and topping of your choice
#2 Fajitas ( After hours)
Fajita beef or chicken served with beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream, two flour tortillas
#3 Pollo Monterey (After hours)
Chicken breast in a bed of bell pepper and onions topped with Monterey cheese served with rice and beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole two flour tortillas
#4 Quesadilla ( After hours)
#5 Alambre (After hours)
#6 Alambre Mexicana (After hours)
Combined with ham, crispy bacon, chopped sauteed bell pepper and onions, with all melted Monterey cheese, served with beans and rice and homemade tortillas
#7 Banderillas ( After hours)
Combined with ham, crispy bacon, chopped sauteed bell pepper and onions, with all melted Monterey cheese inside a flour tortilla. Crispy outside, served with beans and rice and homemade tortillas
#8 Tacos Mexicanos (After hours)
Three Mexican street tacos with rice and beans and taco sauce
#9 Burrito (Huge) (After hours)
#10 Savage Special (After hours)
in a bed of rice with queso on top and two flour tortillas
#11 Chimichanga (After hours)
Wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried, topped with your choice of sauce rice and beans
#12 Rio Grande (After hours)
Create your own two items with rice and beans
#13 Carne Asada (After hours)
Steak flat meat topped with melted cheese in a bed of bell pepper and onions with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo in a skiilet two tortillas and rice
#14 Super Taco (After hours)
Huge flour tortilla taco with rice and beans inside
#15 Hawaiiana Fajitas (After hours)
Single style fajitas with steak, chicken, shrimp and pineapple
#16 Texanas Fajitas (After hours)
Single style fajitas with steak, chicken, chorizo and shrimp, rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and two tortillas
#17 Rib Eye Fajitas (Dinner)
Market Price. 9 oz rib eye steak in a bed of bell pepper, and onions served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and two flour tortillas
#18 Parrillada (After hours)
Fajitas strips of chicken, beef, shrimp, pastor meat and carnitas with one jalapeno beans and rice guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and two tortillas
Kid Menu
Dessert
Sides
Small Chips & Salsa
Large Chips & Salsa
Side of Beans
Side of Pico
Small Sour Cream
Grilled Jalapeno (1)
Full Slice Avocado
Half Slice Avocado
Crispy Single Taco
Bowl of Shrimp
1 soft taco
Bowl of Ground Beef
Bowl of Fajita Chicken
Bowl of Beef Fajita
Single Enchilada
Single Mexicano Taco
side rice
side beans and rice
side french fries
salsa picosa
1 gordita a LA carta
1tamal
1burrito
Lg rice
Lg beans
1 Tortilla
Dinner Salad Rib Eye Salad
Side Tortillas(6)
Side Set Up
Charro Beans
Shredded Cheese
Queso fundido small
Queso fundido large
Taco Alambre Single
LIMON
Sour Cream Sauce
One Tostada
February Specials
mexican candy
especiales
Water
Fountain Drinks
Jarritos Bottle
Homemade Fresh Drink
Hot Drink
Bubble Drink
lg 32 oz drink
especials
Lunch Specials
#1 Chile Relleno
One chile relleno of your choice with rice and beans and topping of your choice
#2 Fajitas
Fajita beef or chicken served with beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream, two flour tortillas
#3 Pollo Monterey
Chicken breast in a bed of bell pepper and onions topped with Monterey cheese served with rice and beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole two flour tortillas
#4 Quesadilla
#5 Alambre
#6 Alambre Mexicana
Combined with ham, crispy bacon, chopped sauteed bell pepper and onions, with all melted Monterey cheese, served with beans and rice and homemade tortillas
#7 Banderillas
Combined with ham, crispy bacon, chopped sauteed bell pepper and onions, with all melted Monterey cheese inside a flour tortilla. Crispy outside, served with beans and rice and homemade tortillas
#8 Tacos Mexicanos
Three Mexican street tacos with rice and beans and taco sauce
#9 Burrito (Huge)
#10 Savage Special
in a bed of rice with queso on top and two flour tortillas
#11 Chimichanga
Wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried, topped with your choice of sauce rice and beans
#12 Rio Grande
Create your own two items with rice and beans
#13 Carne Asada
Steak flat meat topped with melted cheese in a bed of bell pepper and onions with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo in a skiilet two tortillas and rice
#14 Super Taco
Huge flour tortilla taco with rice and beans inside
#15 Hawaiiana Fajitas
Single style fajitas with steak, chicken, shrimp and pineapple
#16 Texanas Fajitas
Single style fajitas with steak, chicken, chorizo and shrimp, rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and two tortillas
#18 Parrillada
Fajitas strips of chicken, beef, shrimp, pastor meat and carnitas with one jalapeno beans and rice guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and two tortillas
taco box 20 tacos beef
enchilada party 20 enchiladas
fajitas buffet for party of 10
quesadilla platter 20 quesadillas
MAIN DISHES
PANCAKES AND WAFFLES
PLATILLOS MEXICANOS
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2405 S Park Dr,, Broken Bow, OK 74728