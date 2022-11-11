Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood

Authentic Mexican cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

2405 S Park Dr,

Broken Bow, OK 74728

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso Dip (White)
Tacos Mexicans dinner
Chicken Nuggets

Appetizers

Table Side Guacamole

$8.99
Jalapeno Rellenos

Jalapeno Rellenos

$7.99

Three grilled jalapenos filled with monterey cheese wrapped in crispy bacon in a bed of grill onions, guacamole and limes

Chiles Toreados

$6.99

6 grilled jalapenos in a bed of grilled onions with a scoop of guacamole

Guacamole

$4.29+

Side of guacamole in a bed of lettuce

Queso Dip (White)

$4.29+

Side of queso dip in a bowl

Queso Dip (Yellow)

$4.29+

Side of queso dip in a bowl

Queso Con Periquitos

$8.49

Delicious cheese dip queso with pico de gallo inside

Brisket Queso

$8.99

Your choice of white or yellow dip topped with brisket garnished with pico de Gallo and chipotle sauce on side

Periquitos Only

$7.99

Soups & Salads

Shrimp Soup

$11.99

Combine shrimp, spring vegetables served with garlic bread, onions and cilantro

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.99

Chicken Soup

$8.99

Chicken Enchilada Soup

$9.99
Pozole

Pozole

$11.49

Mexican recipe of chicken soup cooked corn hummus served with lettuce on top and fresh onions and jalapenos on the side

Caldo de Res

Caldo de Res

$11.49

Mexican style beef soup (beef stew kind) served with corn tortillas

Taco Salad

$9.99

Crispy flour tortilla bowl in a bed of lettuce topped with your choice of meat, tomatoes, shredded cheese and yellow dip cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Fajita Taco Salad

$10.49

Chicken Southern Salad

$10.99

Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Fajita Salad

$10.49

Menudo

$11.49Out of stock

Steak salad

$3.99

Nachos

Texanos Nachos

$12.99

Bed of chip slices topped with marinated chicken, steak, chorizo, shrimp with shredded melted cheese, sour cream

Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Bean & Beef Nachos

$8.99

Nachos with beans and beef and melted cheese

Locos Nachos

$10.99

Bed of chip slices topped with ground beef, shredded chicken, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream

Shrimp Nachos

$11.99

Alambre Nachos

$12.49+

Fajita Nachos

$12.99+

Beans & chz nachos

$8.99

Fully Loaded Burritos

Ground Beef Burrito

$9.99

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$9.99

Fajita Burrito

$10.99

Alambre Burrito

$11.79

Carnitas Burrito

$11.79

Pastor Burrito

$11.79

Shrimp Burrito

$11.99

Chef Favorites

Tacos Mexicans dinner

Tacos Mexicans dinner

$12.49
Alambre tacos dinner

Alambre tacos dinner

$13.99
Enchiladas Verdes

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.99

Three fajita chicken enchiladas with rice and beans

Carne Asada

$12.99

Pollo Monterey

$11.99

Chicken breast topped with monterey cheese melted in a bed of sautéed bell pepper and onions on a skilled, served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo with 3 homemade flour tortillas

Pollo Loco with Shrimp

$11.99

Chicken Milanesa

$12.99

Chicken filet battered in bread crumbs fried and served with a side salad, sliced avocado, flour tortillas and rice and beans

Tacos De Cochinita Pibil

Tacos De Cochinita Pibil

$12.99

Three Mexican style tacos filled with special marinated Chile guajilo and orange spices pork meat topped served with garnish pickled red onion and jalapenos served with charro beans

Carne Tampiquena

$15.99

10 Oz Tenderloin steak specially seasoned, grilled on a bed sauteed onions, zucchini, squash, bell peppers and jalapenos, covered with cheese and served with refried beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de Gallo and flour tortillas.

Signature Chiles Rellenos

$9.99+

Poblano pepper soft filled with your choice of meat or cheese, battered in egg, dip fried topped with the sauce of your choice served with beans and rice

Quesa birrias

Quesa birrias

$9.99

Sopes

$9.99

Fajitas

Fuego Fajitas Single

$16.99

Fajitas strips of chicken and beef mix with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo with three tortillas

Fuego Fajitas Double

$29.99

Fajitas strips of chicken and beef mix with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo with three tortillas

Texanas Fajitas Single

$17.99

Texanas Fajitas Double

$29.99

Hawaiiana Fajitas Single

$17.99

Hawaiiana Fajitas Double

$29.99

Rib Eye Fajitas Single

$19.99

Rib Eye Fajitas Double

$35.99

Chicken Fajitas Single

$14.49

Chicken Fajitas Double

$26.99

Beef Fajitas Single

$14.99

Beef Fajitas Double

$28.99

Super Parrillada Single

$18.99

Super Parrillada Double

$33.99

Shrimp Fajitas Single

$16.99

Shrimp Fajitas Double

$30.99

Mixed Single Fajitas

$13.99

Mixed Double Fajitas

$25.99

Single

$12.49

Doubles

$23.99

Quesadilla

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$10.99

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Fajita Quesadilla

$11.99

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$10.99

Pastor Quesadilla

$11.99
Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.99

Alambre Quesadilla

$13.99

Alambre pastor quesadilla

$13.99

Chesse queadilka

$10.99

Combinations

Rio Grande Dinner

$10.99

Create your own three items plate served with rice and beans

Tacos Con Queso (Yellow Cheddar)

$10.99

Three crunchy beef or chicken tacos topped with queso dip sauce yellow cheddar, served with rice and beans

Tacos Con Queso (White American)

$10.99

Three crunchy beef or chicken tacos topped with queso dip sauce white American, served with rice and beans

Sopapillas Rellenas (Yellow Cheddar)

$10.99

Three puffy sopapillas filled with your choice of beef or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese with yellow cheddar, served with rice and beans

Sopapillas Rellenas (White American)

$10.99

Three puffy sopapillas filled with your choice of beef or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese with white American, served with rice and beans

Joanna's

$10.99

Two cheese enchiladas topped with white dip queso and one guacamole, tostada, rice and beans

Leah's

$10.99

Two cheese enchiladas topped with white dip cheese queso and one Mexican style taco, rice and beans

Seafood Dishes

Tilapia Salad

$10.99

Tilapia fillet in a bed of salad topped with our chipotle sauce

Cancun Shrimp

$13.99

Six shrimp filled with a strip of jalapeno wrapped up in crispy bacon served with rice and dip sauce and sauteed spring vegetables

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Three fish tilapia tacos in flour tortilla topped with our guacamole sour sauce and pico de gallo served with rice and beans

Shrimp al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

Shrimp sauteed in buttered garlic and arbol chili served in a bed of rice and avocado salad with a side of cocktail sauce

Shrimp Ranchero

$13.99

Shrimp sauteed in our ranchero tomatoes sauce served in a bed of rice served with avocado salad and Monterey fresh cheese on top

Chipotle Shrimp

$13.99

Shrimp sauteed with chipotle sauce in a bed of rice with an avocado sliced salad

Shrimp A La Diabla

$13.99

Shrimp sauteed with habanero sauce in a bed of rice with an avocado sliced salad

Shrimp Ceviche

$14.99

In a special recipe with pico de gallo, cucumber and avocado served with tostadas. The best presentation from la costa de Mexico

Steaks & Ribs

Rib Eye 12 oz

$21.99

Rib Eye a la Mexicana

$23.59

Ribs Whole Rack

$19.99

Ribs Half Rack

$15.99

Specialities

Alambre

$13.99

Alambre Enchiladas

$12.99

Enchiladas de Mole

$12.99

Alambre a la Mexicana

$13.99

Carne Tampico with Shrimp

$13.49

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

Chimichanga

$11.79
Carnitas en Chili Verde

Carnitas en Chili Verde

$13.99

American Favorites

Chicken Strip Dinner

$9.99
Old Fashion Cheeseburger

Old Fashion Cheeseburger

$8.99

Mexican Style Cheeseburger

$9.99

Guacamole, jalapenos, cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions

Hawaiiana Cheeseburger

$9.99

Grilled pineapple, ham and cheese crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions

Double Cheeseburger

$10.49

Double meat cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles

Club Sandwich

$8.79Out of stock

Lunch's after hours

#1 Chile Relleno (After hours)

$9.99+

One chile relleno of your choice with rice and beans and topping of your choice

#2 Fajitas ( After hours)

$10.99

Fajita beef or chicken served with beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream, two flour tortillas

#3 Pollo Monterey (After hours)

$10.29

Chicken breast in a bed of bell pepper and onions topped with Monterey cheese served with rice and beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole two flour tortillas

#4 Quesadilla ( After hours)

$9.99+

#5 Alambre (After hours)

$10.49

#6 Alambre Mexicana (After hours)

$10.99+

Combined with ham, crispy bacon, chopped sauteed bell pepper and onions, with all melted Monterey cheese, served with beans and rice and homemade tortillas

#7 Banderillas ( After hours)

$10.99+

Combined with ham, crispy bacon, chopped sauteed bell pepper and onions, with all melted Monterey cheese inside a flour tortilla. Crispy outside, served with beans and rice and homemade tortillas

#8 Tacos Mexicanos (After hours)

$11.99

Three Mexican street tacos with rice and beans and taco sauce

#9 Burrito (Huge) (After hours)

$10.99

#10 Savage Special (After hours)

$11.29

in a bed of rice with queso on top and two flour tortillas

#11 Chimichanga (After hours)

$10.29+

Wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried, topped with your choice of sauce rice and beans

#12 Rio Grande (After hours)

$11.49

Create your own two items with rice and beans

#13 Carne Asada (After hours)

$11.49

Steak flat meat topped with melted cheese in a bed of bell pepper and onions with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo in a skiilet two tortillas and rice

#14 Super Taco (After hours)

$11.49+

Huge flour tortilla taco with rice and beans inside

#15 Hawaiiana Fajitas (After hours)

$11.99

Single style fajitas with steak, chicken, shrimp and pineapple

#16 Texanas Fajitas (After hours)

$11.99

Single style fajitas with steak, chicken, chorizo and shrimp, rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and two tortillas

#17 Rib Eye Fajitas (Dinner)

$12.49

Market Price. 9 oz rib eye steak in a bed of bell pepper, and onions served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and two flour tortillas

#18 Parrillada (After hours)

$11.99

Fajitas strips of chicken, beef, shrimp, pastor meat and carnitas with one jalapeno beans and rice guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and two tortillas

Kid Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla with Fajita

$5.99

Taco

$5.99

Cheese Enchilada

$5.99

Cheese Burger

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kid savage

$5.99

Enchilada

$5.99

Burrito

$5.99

12yrs+ adult

$1.50

Dessert

Flan

$5.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Rasperry donut Cheesecake

$5.99
Chimichanga Cheesecake

Chimichanga Cheesecake

$6.49

Turtle Cheese Cake

$5.99

Sopapilla

$0.99

Sides

Small Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Large Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Side of Beans

$2.99

Side of Pico

$2.19

Small Sour Cream

$1.89

Grilled Jalapeno (1)

$0.50

Full Slice Avocado

$3.99

Half Slice Avocado

$2.99

Crispy Single Taco

$2.25

Bowl of Shrimp

$8.99

1 soft taco

$2.25

Bowl of Ground Beef

$7.99

Bowl of Fajita Chicken

$8.49

Bowl of Beef Fajita

$8.49

Single Enchilada

$2.25

Single Mexicano Taco

$2.50

side rice

$2.89

side beans and rice

$2.99

side french fries

$1.99

salsa picosa

$1.99

1 gordita a LA carta

$2.25Out of stock

1tamal

$2.25

1burrito

$2.05

Lg rice

$3.99

Lg beans

$3.99

1 Tortilla

$0.30

Dinner Salad Rib Eye Salad

$3.49

Side Tortillas(6)

$1.99

Side Set Up

$3.45

Charro Beans

$1.99

Shredded Cheese

$2.49

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Queso fundido small

$9.99

Queso fundido large

$10.99

Taco Alambre Single

$2.99

LIMON

$1.00

Sour Cream Sauce

$1.89

One Tostada

$2.05

February Specials

Taco Box 20

$50.00

enchilada platter 20 enchilada

$50.00

Valentines Special Taco Box

$60.00

mexican candy

5x$1.00

paleta payaso Chica

$1.00

Pulparindo

$1.00

Mazapan

$0.50

Paleta Payaso Grande

$2.00

Peanut Cacahuate

$1.00

Flechazo

$1.00

Pica fresas

$1.00

Rocaleta paleta

$1.00

Skwinkles

$1.50

Tajin

$1.00

Salsas

$3.49

especiales

monday lunch quesadillas

$8.99

monday fajitas lunch

$8.99

tuesday lunch chimichanga

$8.99

thursday lunch savage

$8.99

thursday lunch savage

$8.99

friday lunch rib eye fajitas #17

$8.99

Tuesday Rio grande

$8.99

Water

Water

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$3.19

Diet Pepsi

$3.19

Dr. Pepper

$3.19

Sierra Mist

$3.19

Root Beer

$3.19

Mountain Dew

$3.19

Pink Lemonade

$3.19

Ice Tea

$3.19

half half

$3.19

Unsweetened ice Tea

$3.19

32 oz

$3.19

Jarritos Bottle

Pineapple

$3.99

Fruit Punch

$3.99

Topo Chico

$3.99

Bottle Coke

$3.99

Mandarin

$3.99

Tamarind

$3.99

Sangria

$3.99

Bottle Pepsi

$3.99

Fanta

$3.99

Boing

$3.99

Jarrito Mix

$3.99

Squirt

$3.99

Manzanita

$3.99

Homemade Fresh Drink

Horchata

$3.59

Jamaica

$3.59

Lemonade

$3.79

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Strawberry Horchata

$3.99

cherry lemonade

$3.99

strawberry punch

$3.59

tornado

$3.79

Hot Drink

Coffee

$2.29

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

Bubble Drink

Tapioca

$4.29

Strawberry

$4.29

Green Apple

$4.29

lg 32 oz drink

pepsi

$3.99

diet pepsi

$3.99

cierra mist

$3.99

pink lemonade

$3.99

root beer

$3.99

dr pepper

$3.99

sweet tea

$3.99

unsweet tea

$3.99

water

$3.99

half half

$3.99

especials

two jarritos one free

$6.58

Lunch Specials

#1 Chile Relleno

$8.49+

One chile relleno of your choice with rice and beans and topping of your choice

#2 Fajitas

$9.49+

Fajita beef or chicken served with beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream, two flour tortillas

#3 Pollo Monterey

$8.79

Chicken breast in a bed of bell pepper and onions topped with Monterey cheese served with rice and beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole two flour tortillas

#4 Quesadilla

$8.79+

#5 Alambre

$9.99+

#6 Alambre Mexicana

$9.49+

Combined with ham, crispy bacon, chopped sauteed bell pepper and onions, with all melted Monterey cheese, served with beans and rice and homemade tortillas

#7 Banderillas

$9.49+

Combined with ham, crispy bacon, chopped sauteed bell pepper and onions, with all melted Monterey cheese inside a flour tortilla. Crispy outside, served with beans and rice and homemade tortillas

#8 Tacos Mexicanos

$10.49

Three Mexican street tacos with rice and beans and taco sauce

#9 Burrito (Huge)

$9.49

#10 Savage Special

$9.79

in a bed of rice with queso on top and two flour tortillas

#11 Chimichanga

$9.79+

Wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried, topped with your choice of sauce rice and beans

#12 Rio Grande

$9.99

Create your own two items with rice and beans

#13 Carne Asada

$9.99

Steak flat meat topped with melted cheese in a bed of bell pepper and onions with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo in a skiilet two tortillas and rice

#14 Super Taco

$10.49+

Huge flour tortilla taco with rice and beans inside

#15 Hawaiiana Fajitas

$10.49

Single style fajitas with steak, chicken, shrimp and pineapple

#16 Texanas Fajitas

$10.49

Single style fajitas with steak, chicken, chorizo and shrimp, rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and two tortillas

#18 Parrillada

$10.99

Fajitas strips of chicken, beef, shrimp, pastor meat and carnitas with one jalapeno beans and rice guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and two tortillas

taco box 20 tacos beef

20 tacos served with beans rice chips salsas 3 kid of salsas

Beef taco box

$60.00

Chicken taco box

$60.00

Carnitas

$60.00

enchilada party 20 enchiladas

20 enchiladas of your choice served with Rice beans

enchiladas platter 20 enchiladas

$30.00

fajitas buffet for party of 10

Served with rice beans tortillas chips for 10 people and salsas guacamole pico de gallo and sourcrean all separate disposable pans. We provide plastic silverware

Beef fajitas lunch for 10ppl

$100.00

Chicken fajitas lunch for 10ppl

$90.00

Mix beef and chicken fajitas lunch for 10ppl

$100.00

Hawaianna lunch for 10ppl

$100.00

Texanas lunch for 10ppl

$12,000.00

Ribeye lunch fajitas for 10ppl

$150.00

Shrimp only fajitas for 10ppl

$125.00

quesadilla platter 20 quesadillas

Beef Quesadillas 10ppl

$160.00

Chicken Quesadillas 10 Ppl

$160.00

Shrimp Quesadillas 10 Ppl

$180.00

Mix beef and chicken Quesadillas 10ppl

$180.00

Alitas wings

Alitas 6

$5.99

Alitas 12

$11.99

Alitas 18

$17.99

Alitas 24

$23.99

Alitas 32

$31.99

Pens

Pens

$2.25

MAIN DISHES

Ham Croisant

$10.99

Tostada de aguacate

$6.99
chuleta de cerdo asada

chuleta de cerdo asada

$11.99

Ham and Eggs

$8.99
quinche Du Joar

quinche Du Joar

$11.39
Cinamon French Toast

Cinamon French Toast

$6.99

Chicken and Waffles

$12.99

Steak Breakfast

$31.99

Pizza Breakfast

$8.99

Chilaquiles Verdes

$9.99
Chilaquiles verdes with meat

Chilaquiles verdes with meat

$11.99

PANCAKES AND WAFFLES

HANNAH PANCAKE

$8.99

LEAH PANCAKE

$11.99

JOANNA PANCAKE

$11.99
BIG FOOT CREAM WAFFLE

BIG FOOT CREAM WAFFLE

$11.99

BELGIAN WAFFLES

$8.99
BISCUITS AND GRAVY

BISCUITS AND GRAVY

$5.99

PLATILLOS MEXICANOS

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$9.99
HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA

HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA

$11.99
HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$12.99
BREAKFAST CLASICO

BREAKFAST CLASICO

$11.99

BAKERY

cinnamon twirl roll

cinnamon twirl roll

$4.99
Egg and cheese croissant

Egg and cheese croissant

$4.99
spinach and cheese croissant

spinach and cheese croissant

$4.99

Drinks

Orange juice

$2.19

Protein shake

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2405 S Park Dr,, Broken Bow, OK 74728

Directions

Gallery
MEXICO LINDO MEXICAN RESTAURANT image
MEXICO LINDO MEXICAN RESTAURANT image
MEXICO LINDO MEXICAN RESTAURANT image
MEXICO LINDO MEXICAN RESTAURANT image

Popular restaurants in Broken Bow

Papa Poblano's Mexican Cafe Broken Bow
orange star4.1 • 309
304 N Park Dr Broken Bow, OK 74728
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Broken Bow
Paris
review star
No reviews yet
Texarkana
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Gilmer
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Durant
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
No reviews yet
Hot Springs National Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Longview
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Denison
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston