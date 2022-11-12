Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mike's Chicken Maple Ave

1,477 Reviews

$

4234 Maple Ave

Dallas, TX 75219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Pcs Tender
4 Pcs Tender
3 Pcs Dark (Legs + Thighs)

Plates

3 Pcs Tender

$10.00

Comes with 2 sides & a biscuit

4 Pcs Tender

$12.00

Comes with 2 sides & a biscuit

2 Pcs Breasts

$11.00

Comes with 2 sides, pickles & a biscuit

2 Pcs (Breast + Wing)

$10.00

Comes with 2 sides, pickles & a biscuit

2 Pcs (Breast + Leg)

$10.00

Comes with 2 sides, pickles & a biscuit

2 Pcs (Breast + Thigh)

$10.00

Comes with 2 sides, pickles & a biscuit

3 Pcs (2 Breasts + Wing)

$13.00

Comes with 2 sides, pickles & a biscuit

2 Pcs Wings

$9.00

Comes with 2 sides, pickles & a biscuit

2 Pcs (Leg + Thigh)

$9.00

Comes with 2 sides, pickles & a biscuit (This plate must have at least one leg, unfortunately we're unable to do all thighs for plates.)

3 Pcs Dark (Legs + Thighs)

$10.50

Comes with 2 sides, pickles & a biscuit (This plate must have at least one leg, unfortunately we're unable to do all thighs for plates.)

Half Chicken

$14.00

Comes with 2 sides, pickles & a biscuit. (Includes breast, wing, leg and thigh)

Meat Lovers

3 Pcs Tender

$8.00

Comes with a biscuit

2 Pcs Breasts

$8.50

Comes with pickles & a biscuit

2 Pcs Dark (Leg + Thigh)

$6.50

Comes with pickles & a biscuit

2 Pcs (Wing + Dark)

$6.50

Comes with pickles & a biscuit

2 Pcs Wings

$6.50

Comes with pickles & a biscuit

2 Pcs (Breast + Dark)

$7.50

Comes with pickles & a biscuit

2 Pcs (Breast + Wing)

$7.50

Comes with pickles & a biscuit

Daily Sides

Coleslaw

$3.50+

Creamy Corn

$3.50+

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00+Out of stock

French Fries

$3.50+

Green Beans

$3.50+

Baked Beans

$3.50+

Appetizer

Mac & Cheese

$4.50+

Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.00

Crispy chicken tenders, organic spring mix, cherry tomatoes, and onions. Topped with dried cranberries, and trail mix with a choice of dressing.

Mix Green Salad

$8.50

Organic spring mix, cherry tomatoes, and onions. Topped with dried cranberries, and trail mix with a choice of dressing.

Sandwich

Mike's Sandwich

$8.50

Crispy tenders, chipotle mayo slaw, chipotle mayo sauce, and pickles. +$2.50 to add fries

Family Size

10 Pcs Tenders + 3 Biscuits

$27.50

20 Pcs Tenders + 6 Biscuits

$52.00

10 Pcs Dark + 3 Biscuits

$24.50

20 Pcs Dark + 6 Biscuits

$48.50

8 Pcs Mix + 3 Biscuits

$24.50

16 Pcs Mix + 6 Biscuits

$48.50

Family Packs

Chicken Tenders for 5

$50.00

Comes with 15 Chicken Tenders, 3 Medium Sides, 5 Biscuits, and 5 Sauces

Chicken Tenders for 10

$97.00

Comes with 30 Chicken Tenders , 6 Medium Sides, 10 Biscuits, and 9 Sauces

Fried Chicken Dark for 5

$44.00

Comes with 5 Legs and 5 Thighs, 3 Medium Sides, 5 Biscuits, and 5 Sauces

Fried Chicken Mix for 5

$49.00

Comes with 2 Breasts, 3 Legs, 2 Wings, 3 Thighs, 3 Medium Sides, 5 Biscuits, and 5 Sauces

Extras

Biscuits

$1.25+

Whole Jalapeños

$0.45+

Homemade Sauces

$2.75+

Sauce (1.5oz)

$0.50

Dessert

Churro

$2.00

Vanilla Filling Churro

Reese's Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.50

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCryptocurrency
check markTV
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our food is prepared to meet your highest standards. Everything is fried in 100% peanut oil. For big catering orders, please email us at mikeschickendallas@gmail.com.

Location

4234 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75219

Directions

Gallery
Mike's Chicken image
Mike's Chicken image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mattito's - Oak Lawn
orange starNo Reviews
3102 Oak Lawn Avenue #144 Dallas, TX 75219
View restaurantnext
Street's Fine Chicken - Cedar Springs
orange starNo Reviews
3857 Cedar Springs Rd Dallas, TX 75219
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza - Lemmon Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
4007B Lemmon Ave Dallas, TX 75219
View restaurantnext
Roy G's
orange star5.0 • 5
4001 Cedar Springs Road Dallas, TX 75219
View restaurantnext
Taqueria La Ventana
orange starNo Reviews
3847 Cedar Springs Dallas, TX 75219
View restaurantnext
Alexandre's - 4026 Cedar Springs Rd
orange starNo Reviews
4026 Cedar Springs Rd Dallas, TX 75219
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse - Inwood
orange star4.6 • 10
2202 Inwood Road Dallas, TX 75235
View restaurantnext
Roy G's
orange star5.0 • 5
4001 Cedar Springs Road Dallas, TX 75219
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
East Dallas
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Oak Cliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Victory Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Lower Greenville
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Deep Ellum
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Design District
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
North Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston