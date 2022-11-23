Restaurant header imageView gallery

Noah's Rockin' Buns

2601 Maury Street

Check schedule for location

Richmond, VA 23224

Popular Items

Main Menu

$7.50

One Bun w/choice of protein and a side of chips. Pick 1 bun from 1. Rockin' Chicken, pickled red onions, carrots, cilantro, sliced mixed peppers, Rockin' Bao sauce 2.Nashville Spicy Chicken,shredded lettuce, spicy pickles, pickled jalapeno peppers, mixed peppers, cilantro 3. Smoked Brisket, pickled red cabbage, apples, cilantro, Rockin' glaze 4. Shrimp Bao Bao, tempura fried, fresh slaw, crispy onions, house remoulade

$15.00

Two Buns w/choice of protein and choice of side. Pick 2 buns from 1. Rockin' Chicken, pickled red onions, carrots, cilantro, sliced mixed peppers, Rockin' Bao sauce 2.Nashville Spicy Chicken, shredded lettuce, spicy pickles, pickled jalapeno peppers, mixed peppers, cilantro 3. Smoked Brisket, pickled red cabbage, apples, cilantro, Rockin' glaze 4. Shrimp Bao Bao, tempura fried, fresh slaw, crispy onions, house remoulade

$20.00

Three Buns w/choice of protein and choice of side ~ Pick 3 buns from 1. Rockin' Chicken, pickled red onions, carrots, cilantro, sliced mixed peppers, Rockin' Bao sauce 2.Nashville Spicy Chicken,shredded lettuce, spicy pickles, pickled jalapeno peppers, mixed peppers, cilantro 3. Smoked Brisket, pickled red cabbage, apples, cilantro, Rockin' glaze 4. Shrimp Bao Bao, tempura fried, fresh slaw, crispy onions, house remoulade

Veggie Bun

$10.00

Two buns w/ pickled veggies, fresh cabbage slaw, microgreens, and goat cheese and one side.

Rockin' Loaded Fries

$13.00

Loaded French fries, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapeños, goat cheese, green onions, smoked beef brisket, or choice of Nashville chicken, sriracha ranch.

Rockin' Bowl

$19.00

Loaded Bowl-All the fixing, goat cheese pickled red onions, diced peppers Fried Brussels sprouts, with fries, a little Rockin' glaze, and little Siracha Ranch Smoked Beef Brisket.

Just a Solo bun, try someting new or one of your favorites for a quick bite.

Kids Option

$11.00

Chicken Nuggets with chips, / sub-fries, and Rockin' Bao sauce on the side.

Dessert Special

$11.00

batter-fried cinnamon roll, rolled in cinnamon sugar, fried apple, whip cream, and homemade icing.

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Crispy fried Brussels with goat cheese, pickled veggies, green onion, and mixed peppers. , drizzled in Rockin glaze.

Extras

Sides and other tasty options.

Sauces

Truck-made sauces choose between tangy, spicy, horseradish cream sauce, or someting unique with that Rockin' glaze.

A delicious can of ice-cold diet coke.

$2.50

Bottle of Deer park water.

$1.00

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
BAO BUN FOOD TRUCK WITH TASTY BAO BUNS AND OTHER TASTY THINGS.

