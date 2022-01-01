Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

- Home
1,951 Reviews
$$
1334 E 15th St
Tulsa, OK 74120
Popular Items
Thanksgiving 2022
Preorder Thanksgiving Family Pack
CHOICE OF: TURKEY or HAM, served with 4 house salads with ranch & house, vinaigrette, 12 cajun deviled eggs, 8 fluffy house made dinner rolls, green beans, corn & pepper succotash, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, mirliton stuffing, & bread pudding with rum butter sauce.
Appetizers
Beaucoup Fried Platter
4 of our favorite frys. Alligator, butterfly shrimp, crawfish and catfish. Served with cocktail and tartar sauces
Canal Street Cajun Queso
A spicy, creamy blend of white queso, onions and peppers. Served with warm tortilla chips. add crawfish $6
Cocodrie Fried Alligator
Tenderized Louisiana alligator tail meat, fried golden and served with Nola’s remoulade sauce
Elegua's Black Magic Deviled Eggs
6 deviled eggs topped three ways: crawfish tails, popcorn shrimp, and jumbo lump crab.
Fais Do Do Bombs
Two large pastries stuffed with smoked ham, salami, black olives, Spanish olives, red bell peppers and provolone cheese. Baked and served with Creole marinara.
Garden District Dip
Creamy Cajun spinach and artichoke dip topped with parmesan cheese. Served with our house crostini for dipping.
Jacked-Up Oysters
6 freshly shucked oysters on the half shell topped with bacon, jalapeño, and pepper jack cheese, baked golden
Nola's Fondue
A rich casserole with shrimp, spinach, mushrooms, oysters and jumbo lump crab in a creamy sauce topped with pepper jack and baked golden. Served with our house crustinis for dipping
Remoulade
Jumbo shrimp or crawfish tails with our own remoulade sauce, served on fried green tomatoes
Rue de Boules Boudin Balls
Four pork and rice sausage balls, stuffed with cheese curds and fried until golden. Served with mustard cream sauce.
Skiffer Crab Cakes
2 pan seared jumbo lump crab cakes with a creamy white wine sauce
Streetcar Shrimp Cocktail
8 jumbo shrimp peeled and deveined, served with the world’s best cocktail sauce
Venus Oyster on the Half Shell
Gulf oysters, served with cocktail sauce and horseradish or mignonette
Salads
Haunted House Salad
Crisp greens with red onion, black olives, cucumber, tomatoes, pepperoncini and croutons
King Rex Caesar
Traditional Caesar tossed with our own house-made dressing and Cajun croutons
Muffaletta Salad
Mixed greens topped with generous portions of smoked ham, salami, black olives, Spanish queen olives, Swiss cheese, red bell pepper, red onion and provolone cheese.
Trinity Cobb Salad
Our house greens topped with lines of crawfish tails, blue crab and chilled shrimp with black olives, red bell pepper, boiled egg, bleu cheese, diced tomato, cheddar, red onion and crumbled bacon. Served with your choice of dressing
Sandwiches
Sir Duke's Po'Boy
Toasted and trenched baguette with housemade remoulade sauce and our own Cajun-fried oysters, shrimp, crawfish, catfish or Andouille
Fats Waller Muffaletta
Smoked ham and Genoa salami (you can substitute Cajun turkey) with provolone cheese and olive relish
Red Allen Croque-Monsieur
A trenched baguette stuffed with smoked ham and gruyere cheese topped with mornay sauce, more cheese and baked golden. Very rich
Nola Burger
A half-pound of blackened ground beef topped with Andouille, salami and provolone cheese
Chicken Sandwich
Cajun fried chicken breasts served on a toasted brioche bun with Cajun Aioli, shredded lettuce, and bread & butter pickles.
Classics
Hoo Doo Etouffee
The standard in Cajun cuisine. Shrimp, chicken or crawfish topped with white rice
Fat City Creole
A traditional chunky tomato and vegetable dish, made creamy, with your choice of shrimp, crawfish or chicken with white rice
Satchmo's Red Beans and Ricely
Savory and spicy red beans with white rice, prepared with Andouille sausage and tasso ham
Gri Gri Shrimp with Cheese Grits
A mound of creamy cheese grits with and sweet corn in a spicy Creole butter sauce topped with 8 jumbo shrimps
Ju Ju Jambalaya
As New Orleans as it gets. A Creole-style “red jambalaya” with chicken, Andouille sausage and tasso ham in a spicy tomato and vegetable sauce
Ro Day Roasted Ratatouille
A Creole spin on a traditional French dish; zucchini, yellow squash, onion, and red bell pepper. Layered with our house-made Creole sauce and provolone cheese, served with a side of fried okra.
Ya Mama's Gumbo
Classic Cajun gumbo with Andouille sausage, tasso ham and white rice, served with your choice of chicken, shrimp or crawfish
Specialties
Bourbon Street Baby Backs
A full rack of Cajun-rubbed ribs, cooked until they fall off the bone. Served with our spicy New Orleans BBQ sauce, cheese grits, and choice of one side.
Man Got Chops
A 12 oz. porterhouse pork chop charred (grilled) or filthy (blackened) topped with our apple chutney and tobacco onions. Served with choice of two sides
Oscar Style Filet
An 8 oz. center cut filet, beautifully cooked and topped with one of Nola’s famous Skiffer crab cakes, finished with a creamy white wine sauce. Served with choice of two sides
Skiffer Crab Cake Dinner
3 of our pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes served over a creamy white wine sauce. Served with choice of two sides
The Big Easy
A 16 oz. blackened ribeye on a bed of dirty rice, topped with crawfish étoufée and choice of one side
Voodoo Chicken
Two Cajun-fried chicken breasts topped with shrimp and jumbo lump crab in a Mornay sauce. Served with cheese grits & the choice of one side.
Grillades
Allon's Ribeye
16 oz. of the richest steak on the planet. Served with cheese grits and choice of one side.
Chartres Street Catfish
Two 6 oz. fresh water Louisiana catfish filets. Cooked to your liking (blackened or fried) and served on a bed of dirty rice and a choice of one side.
Decatur Street Salmon
House-cut Atlantic salmon cooked on a wood cedar plank, and served with beurre blanc, dirty rice and choice of one side
Ga Lee Chicken
Two 4 oz. tender and juicy chicken breasts Cajun-fried, charred or filthy. Served on a bed of dirty rice with beurre blanc sauce and a choice of one side.
Royal Street Shrimp
8 jumbo shrimp skewered and cooked to perfection, (grilled, blackened, or fried), and served with beurre blanc, dirty rice, and a choice of one side.
St. Claude Kabobs
2 skewers of generous hunks of Andouille, filet steak tips, skewered and grilled shrimp with bell peppers, onions and tomato. Served atop a bed of dirty rice with Marchand De Vin and your choice of one side. Order grilled or blackened
St. Peter's Street Red Snapper
Sweet, nutty, lean fish with firm texture. Blackened and served on a bed of dirty rice with beurre blanc and a choice of one side.
Surf & Turf
A classic culinary marriage. One 8 oz. center cut filet and one 7 oz. lobster tail. Served with Creole butter sauce, cheese grits, and choice of one side.
Pastas
Mardi Gras Pasta
A spicy mix of holy trinity, shrimp and crawfish with rotini in a creamy parmesan sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
The classic creamy garlic and parmesan dish
Creole Pasta
Rotini tossed in our vegetable Creole sauce, served with choice of blackened chicken, shrimp or crawfish
Lobster Mac
Lobster and macaroni noodles baked in a rich and spicy cheese sauce, topped with bread crumbs and parmesan cheese.
Premium Sauces
Alfredo
Beurre Blanc
A white wine buttery cream sauce with garlic and shallots
Creole Sauce
A chunky tomato based vegetable sauce
Marchand De Vin
A red wine sauce with mushrooms and tasso ham
Mardi Gras Style
A rich seafood sauce thickened with dark roux with crawfish
Mornay
A spicy white cream sauce with grated Gruyére cheese
Pontchartrain
A slightly spicy white wine sauce with shrimp and crab
Voodoo Style
A spicy mornay sauce with jumbo lump crab and shrimp
Sides
$5 Side Salad
Bolied Corn on the Cob
Cajun Fries
Cheese Grits
Dirty Rice
Etouffee
Fried Corn on the Cob
Fried Green Beans & Peppers
Cajun battered green beans & bell peppers fried to perfection.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried Okra
Hush Puppies
Jambalaya
Lobster Mac
Mac & Cheese
Maque Choux
Red Beans & Rice
Sauteed Green Beans
Sauteed Mushrooms
Sauteed Veggies
Smashed Red Potatoes
White Rice
Desserts
Beignets
A traditional New Orleans style fritter, fried and coated with powdered sugar and served with warm spiced rum sauce
Bourbon Amarena Cheesecake
Our New York style cheesecake topped with amarena cherries and a housemade bourbon cherry sauce
Ice Cream
La Fleur de Chocolat
A rich and decadent four layer chocolate mousse cake. serves 2-4 people
Nola's Bread Pudding
This is the ultimate New Orleans’ style comfort food. Rich and creamy, served warm and drizzled in hot rum sauce and raisins
Kids
Brunch
Boudin Scotch Eggs
Two hard boiled eggs wrapped in Boudin sausage, breaded in panko bread crumbs and fried to a golden brown. Served with Cajun mustard cream sauce
Breakfast Burrito
A three-egg omelette with the Holy Trinity spice, Tasso and Andouille with our spicy Cajun red beans rolled in a fresh flour tortilla. Topped with Nola’s famous crawfish queso
Cajun Biscuits & Gravy
A spicy home-made sausage and crawfish gravy with two warm buttery biscuits. Served with two fresh eggs cooked to order and Nola’s potato casserole
Croque Madame
Grillades & Grits
Beef tips slow-cooked in a rich red gravy atop creamy cheese grits
Quiche Special
Red Beans & Eggs
Savory and spicy red beans, prepared with Andouille sausage and Tasso ham. Accompanied with a link of Andouille and two fresh eggs cooked to order
Shrimp, Grits, & Eggs
A mound of creamy cheese grits laced with Andouille, corn and Cajun BBQ sauced shrimp topped with two fresh eggs cooked to order
Tasso Cream Poutine
Our Cajun fries and white cheddar cheese curds topped with a spicy Tasso infused cream sauce. Two fresh eggs cooked to order on top
Voodoo Chicken & Waffles
A golden Belgian waffle topped with Nola’s famous Voodoo sauce and Cajun-fried chicken breast topped with shrimp and jumbo lump crab mornay sauce
Cajun Omelette
Andouille, Tasso ham and Holy Trinity sautéed with cajun spices and topped with crawfish queso
Voodoo Omelette
A three-egg omelette topped with Nola’s famous Voodoo sauce (shrimp and jumbo lump crab in a creamy mornay sauce)
Crab Cake Omelette
A fluffy three-egg omelette stuffed with Nola’s famous crab cakes and topped with a creamy beurre blanc sauce
Florentine Omelette
Sautéed spinach, mushrooms, onions and bacon topped with a Swiss cheese mornay sauce
Garden Omelette
Fresh julienne-cut zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, Portobello mushrooms and red bell pepper, sautéed and stuffed in a three-egg omelette with Swiss cheese
Grillades Omelette
Your choice of shrimp or crawfish. Topped with Creole sauce
Classic Eggs Benedict
Cajun-style. Two crispy English muffins topped with Tasso ham, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce
Crab on Crab Benedict
Nola’s famous crab cakes on two crispy English muffins topped with poached eggs and beurre blanc sauce. Then topped with more crab
Voodoo Chicken Benedict
A grilled English muffin with fried chicken, poached eggs and topped with Nola’s famous Voodoo sauce (shrimp and jumbo lump crab in a creamy mornay sauce)
Florentine Benedict
Sautéed spinach, mushrooms, green onions and bacon with poached eggs on grilled English muffin halves topped with Swiss cheese mornay sauce
Cajun County Benedict
Andouille and Tasso ham on a buttery biscuit topped with a poached egg and crawfish etouffee
Shrimp & Grits Benedict
A cheese grits cake panko-crusted and deep fried topped with a poached egg, shrimp and spicy BBQ sauce
Chorizo Benedict
Fresh julienne-cut zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, Portobello mushrooms, red onion and red bell pepper sautéed, Swiss cheese, a poached egg on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
The Big Easy Benedict
Grilled filet and poached eggs on a grilled English muffin topped with crawfish etouffee
Belgian Waffle
Our Traditional golden brown Belgian waffle, topped with real whipped butter
Stuffed French Toast
Four slices of thick Brioche served with real whipped butter and dusted with powdered sugar
Chicken & Waffles
Cajun fried chicken served on a Belgian waffle with Nola’s French Ale syrup
Buttermilk Pancakes
Two large fluffy buttermilk pancakes
Beignets
Classic French Toast
Pump Pancakes
Two Egg Breakfast
Two fresh eggs cooked to order and served with potato casserole or grits, and choice of white or wheat toast, pancakes or biscuit with gravy
Three Egg Breakfast
Three fresh eggs cooked to order and served with potato casserole or grits, and choice of white or wheat toast, pancakes or biscuit with gravy
Steak Tips & Eggs
Two Eggs
Pig Candy Bacon
American Bacon
Sausage Patty
Andouille Sausage
Boudin Sausage
Tasso Ham
Potato Casserole
English Muffins
White Toast
Wheat Toast
Biscuit
Biscuit & Cajun Gravy
Biscuit & Sausage Gravy
Cajun Gravy
Seasonal Fruit
Sausage Gravy
Home Fries
Cheese Grits
Bananas Foster Sauce
Fassionola Sauce
Spiced Rum Butter Sauce
Lemon Curd Sauce
French Ale Syrup
Hollandaise
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Due to the time it takes to prepare your meal, orders will not be accepted online after 9:40 PM Sunday-Thursday. Late night to go orders may be placed at our bar until 10:45.
1334 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120