Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

1,951 Reviews

$$

1334 E 15th St

Tulsa, OK 74120

Order Again

Popular Items

Voodoo Chicken
Voodoo Style
Ya Mama's Gumbo

Thanksgiving 2022

Preorder Thanksgiving Family Pack

$120.00

CHOICE OF: TURKEY or HAM, served with 4 house salads with ranch & house, vinaigrette, 12 cajun deviled eggs, 8 fluffy house made dinner rolls, green beans, corn & pepper succotash, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, mirliton stuffing, & bread pudding with rum butter sauce.

Appetizers

Beaucoup Fried Platter

Beaucoup Fried Platter

$24.00

4 of our favorite frys. Alligator, butterfly shrimp, crawfish and catfish. Served with cocktail and tartar sauces

Canal Street Cajun Queso

Canal Street Cajun Queso

A spicy, creamy blend of white queso, onions and peppers. Served with warm tortilla chips. add crawfish $6

Cocodrie Fried Alligator

Cocodrie Fried Alligator

$18.00

Tenderized Louisiana alligator tail meat, fried golden and served with Nola’s remoulade sauce

Elegua's Black Magic Deviled Eggs

Elegua's Black Magic Deviled Eggs

$14.00

6 deviled eggs topped three ways: crawfish tails, popcorn shrimp, and jumbo lump crab.

Fais Do Do Bombs

Fais Do Do Bombs

$10.00

Two large pastries stuffed with smoked ham, salami, black olives, Spanish olives, red bell peppers and provolone cheese. Baked and served with Creole marinara.

Garden District Dip

Garden District Dip

$15.00

Creamy Cajun spinach and artichoke dip topped with parmesan cheese. Served with our house crostini for dipping.

Jacked-Up Oysters

Jacked-Up Oysters

$16.00

6 freshly shucked oysters on the half shell topped with bacon, jalapeño, and pepper jack cheese, baked golden

Nola's Fondue

Nola's Fondue

$24.00

A rich casserole with shrimp, spinach, mushrooms, oysters and jumbo lump crab in a creamy sauce topped with pepper jack and baked golden. Served with our house crustinis for dipping

Remoulade

Remoulade

$14.00

Jumbo shrimp or crawfish tails with our own remoulade sauce, served on fried green tomatoes

Rue de Boules Boudin Balls

Rue de Boules Boudin Balls

$12.00

Four pork and rice sausage balls, stuffed with cheese curds and fried until golden. Served with mustard cream sauce.

Skiffer Crab Cakes

Skiffer Crab Cakes

$19.00

2 pan seared jumbo lump crab cakes with a creamy white wine sauce

Streetcar Shrimp Cocktail

Streetcar Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

8 jumbo shrimp peeled and deveined, served with the world’s best cocktail sauce

Venus Oyster on the Half Shell

Venus Oyster on the Half Shell

$14.00

Gulf oysters, served with cocktail sauce and horseradish or mignonette

Salads

Haunted House Salad

Haunted House Salad

$10.00

Crisp greens with red onion, black olives, cucumber, tomatoes, pepperoncini and croutons

King Rex Caesar

King Rex Caesar

$10.00

Traditional Caesar tossed with our own house-made dressing and Cajun croutons

Muffaletta Salad

Muffaletta Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens topped with generous portions of smoked ham, salami, black olives, Spanish queen olives, Swiss cheese, red bell pepper, red onion and provolone cheese.

Trinity Cobb Salad

Trinity Cobb Salad

$25.00

Our house greens topped with lines of crawfish tails, blue crab and chilled shrimp with black olives, red bell pepper, boiled egg, bleu cheese, diced tomato, cheddar, red onion and crumbled bacon. Served with your choice of dressing

Sandwiches

Sir Duke's Po'Boy

Sir Duke's Po'Boy

$14.00

Toasted and trenched baguette with housemade remoulade sauce and our own Cajun-fried oysters, shrimp, crawfish, catfish or Andouille

Fats Waller Muffaletta

Fats Waller Muffaletta

$15.00

Smoked ham and Genoa salami (you can substitute Cajun turkey) with provolone cheese and olive relish

Red Allen Croque-Monsieur

Red Allen Croque-Monsieur

$14.00

A trenched baguette stuffed with smoked ham and gruyere cheese topped with mornay sauce, more cheese and baked golden. Very rich

Nola Burger

Nola Burger

$14.00

A half-pound of blackened ground beef topped with Andouille, salami and provolone cheese

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Cajun fried chicken breasts served on a toasted brioche bun with Cajun Aioli, shredded lettuce, and bread & butter pickles.

Classics

Hoo Doo Etouffee

Hoo Doo Etouffee

$16.00

The standard in Cajun cuisine. Shrimp, chicken or crawfish topped with white rice

Fat City Creole

Fat City Creole

$17.00

A traditional chunky tomato and vegetable dish, made creamy, with your choice of shrimp, crawfish or chicken with white rice

Satchmo's Red Beans and Ricely

Satchmo's Red Beans and Ricely

$16.00

Savory and spicy red beans with white rice, prepared with Andouille sausage and tasso ham

Gri Gri Shrimp with Cheese Grits

Gri Gri Shrimp with Cheese Grits

$19.00

A mound of creamy cheese grits with and sweet corn in a spicy Creole butter sauce topped with 8 jumbo shrimps

Ju Ju Jambalaya

Ju Ju Jambalaya

$15.00

As New Orleans as it gets. A Creole-style “red jambalaya” with chicken, Andouille sausage and tasso ham in a spicy tomato and vegetable sauce

Ro Day Roasted Ratatouille

Ro Day Roasted Ratatouille

$16.00

A Creole spin on a traditional French dish; zucchini, yellow squash, onion, and red bell pepper. Layered with our house-made Creole sauce and provolone cheese, served with a side of fried okra.

Ya Mama's Gumbo

Ya Mama's Gumbo

$8.00

Classic Cajun gumbo with Andouille sausage, tasso ham and white rice, served with your choice of chicken, shrimp or crawfish

Specialties

Bourbon Street Baby Backs

Bourbon Street Baby Backs

$23.00

A full rack of Cajun-rubbed ribs, cooked until they fall off the bone. Served with our spicy New Orleans BBQ sauce, cheese grits, and choice of one side.

Man Got Chops

Man Got Chops

$20.00

A 12 oz. porterhouse pork chop charred (grilled) or filthy (blackened) topped with our apple chutney and tobacco onions. Served with choice of two sides

Oscar Style Filet

Oscar Style Filet

$38.00

An 8 oz. center cut filet, beautifully cooked and topped with one of Nola’s famous Skiffer crab cakes, finished with a creamy white wine sauce. Served with choice of two sides

Skiffer Crab Cake Dinner

Skiffer Crab Cake Dinner

$30.00

3 of our pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes served over a creamy white wine sauce. Served with choice of two sides

The Big Easy

The Big Easy

$38.00

A 16 oz. blackened ribeye on a bed of dirty rice, topped with crawfish étoufée and choice of one side

Voodoo Chicken

Voodoo Chicken

$24.00

Two Cajun-fried chicken breasts topped with shrimp and jumbo lump crab in a Mornay sauce. Served with cheese grits & the choice of one side.

Grillades

Allon's Ribeye

Allon's Ribeye

$32.00

16 oz. of the richest steak on the planet. Served with cheese grits and choice of one side.

Chartres Street Catfish

Chartres Street Catfish

$16.00

Two 6 oz. fresh water Louisiana catfish filets. Cooked to your liking (blackened or fried) and served on a bed of dirty rice and a choice of one side.

Decatur Street Salmon

Decatur Street Salmon

$23.00

House-cut Atlantic salmon cooked on a wood cedar plank, and served with beurre blanc, dirty rice and choice of one side

Ga Lee Chicken

Ga Lee Chicken

$17.00

Two 4 oz. tender and juicy chicken breasts Cajun-fried, charred or filthy. Served on a bed of dirty rice with beurre blanc sauce and a choice of one side.

Royal Street Shrimp

Royal Street Shrimp

$19.00

8 jumbo shrimp skewered and cooked to perfection, (grilled, blackened, or fried), and served with beurre blanc, dirty rice, and a choice of one side.

St. Claude Kabobs

St. Claude Kabobs

$24.00

2 skewers of generous hunks of Andouille, filet steak tips, skewered and grilled shrimp with bell peppers, onions and tomato. Served atop a bed of dirty rice with Marchand De Vin and your choice of one side. Order grilled or blackened

St. Peter's Street Red Snapper

St. Peter's Street Red Snapper

$22.00

Sweet, nutty, lean fish with firm texture. Blackened and served on a bed of dirty rice with beurre blanc and a choice of one side.

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$54.00

A classic culinary marriage. One 8 oz. center cut filet and one 7 oz. lobster tail. Served with Creole butter sauce, cheese grits, and choice of one side.

Pastas

Fettuccine tossed in our chunky tomato and vegetable Creole sauce
Mardi Gras Pasta

Mardi Gras Pasta

$19.00

A spicy mix of holy trinity, shrimp and crawfish with rotini in a creamy parmesan sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

The classic creamy garlic and parmesan dish

Creole Pasta

Creole Pasta

$15.00

Rotini tossed in our vegetable Creole sauce, served with choice of blackened chicken, shrimp or crawfish

Lobster Mac

Lobster Mac

$19.00

Lobster and macaroni noodles baked in a rich and spicy cheese sauce, topped with bread crumbs and parmesan cheese.

Premium Sauces

Alfredo

$3.00
Beurre Blanc

Beurre Blanc

$3.00

A white wine buttery cream sauce with garlic and shallots

Creole Sauce

Creole Sauce

$3.00

A chunky tomato based vegetable sauce

Marchand De Vin

Marchand De Vin

$3.00

A red wine sauce with mushrooms and tasso ham

Mardi Gras Style

Mardi Gras Style

$6.00

A rich seafood sauce thickened with dark roux with crawfish

Mornay

Mornay

$3.00

A spicy white cream sauce with grated Gruyére cheese

Pontchartrain

Pontchartrain

$6.00

A slightly spicy white wine sauce with shrimp and crab

Voodoo Style

Voodoo Style

$10.00

A spicy mornay sauce with jumbo lump crab and shrimp

Sides

$5 Side Salad

$5 Side Salad

$5.00
Bolied Corn on the Cob

Bolied Corn on the Cob

$3.00
Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$3.00
Cheese Grits

Cheese Grits

$3.00
Dirty Rice

Dirty Rice

$3.00
Etouffee

Etouffee

$3.00
Fried Corn on the Cob

Fried Corn on the Cob

$3.00

Fried Green Beans & Peppers

$3.00

Cajun battered green beans & bell peppers fried to perfection.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00
Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$3.00
Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$3.00
Lobster Mac

Lobster Mac

$8.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.00
Maque Choux

Maque Choux

$3.00
Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$3.00
Sauteed Green Beans

Sauteed Green Beans

$3.00
Sauteed Mushrooms

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00
Sauteed Veggies

Sauteed Veggies

$3.00
Smashed Red Potatoes

Smashed Red Potatoes

$3.00
White Rice

White Rice

$2.00

Desserts

Beignets

Beignets

$7.00

A traditional New Orleans style fritter, fried and coated with powdered sugar and served with warm spiced rum sauce

Bourbon Amarena Cheesecake

Bourbon Amarena Cheesecake

$8.00

Our New York style cheesecake topped with amarena cherries and a housemade bourbon cherry sauce

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$2.00

La Fleur de Chocolat

$12.00

A rich and decadent four layer chocolate mousse cake. serves 2-4 people

Nola's Bread Pudding

Nola's Bread Pudding

$7.00

This is the ultimate New Orleans’ style comfort food. Rich and creamy, served warm and drizzled in hot rum sauce and raisins

Kids

Kids Mac'n Cheese

$6.95

Kids Mac'n Cheese

$6.95
Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$6.95
Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95
Popcorn Shrimp

$6.95

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.95
Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.95
Kids Fett

Kids Fett

$6.95

Brunch

Boudin Scotch Eggs

Boudin Scotch Eggs

$12.00

Two hard boiled eggs wrapped in Boudin sausage, breaded in panko bread crumbs and fried to a golden brown. Served with Cajun mustard cream sauce

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

A three-egg omelette with the Holy Trinity spice, Tasso and Andouille with our spicy Cajun red beans rolled in a fresh flour tortilla. Topped with Nola’s famous crawfish queso

Cajun Biscuits & Gravy

Cajun Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

A spicy home-made sausage and crawfish gravy with two warm buttery biscuits. Served with two fresh eggs cooked to order and Nola’s potato casserole

Croque Madame

$12.00
Grillades & Grits

Grillades & Grits

$16.00

Beef tips slow-cooked in a rich red gravy atop creamy cheese grits

Quiche Special

$14.00
Red Beans & Eggs

Red Beans & Eggs

$12.00

Savory and spicy red beans, prepared with Andouille sausage and Tasso ham. Accompanied with a link of Andouille and two fresh eggs cooked to order

Shrimp, Grits, & Eggs

Shrimp, Grits, & Eggs

$12.00

A mound of creamy cheese grits laced with Andouille, corn and Cajun BBQ sauced shrimp topped with two fresh eggs cooked to order

Tasso Cream Poutine

Tasso Cream Poutine

$16.00

Our Cajun fries and white cheddar cheese curds topped with a spicy Tasso infused cream sauce. Two fresh eggs cooked to order on top

Voodoo Chicken & Waffles

Voodoo Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

A golden Belgian waffle topped with Nola’s famous Voodoo sauce and Cajun-fried chicken breast topped with shrimp and jumbo lump crab mornay sauce

Cajun Omelette

Cajun Omelette

$14.00

Andouille, Tasso ham and Holy Trinity sautéed with cajun spices and topped with crawfish queso

Voodoo Omelette

Voodoo Omelette

$16.00

A three-egg omelette topped with Nola’s famous Voodoo sauce (shrimp and jumbo lump crab in a creamy mornay sauce)

Crab Cake Omelette

Crab Cake Omelette

$16.00

A fluffy three-egg omelette stuffed with Nola’s famous crab cakes and topped with a creamy beurre blanc sauce

Florentine Omelette

Florentine Omelette

$12.00

Sautéed spinach, mushrooms, onions and bacon topped with a Swiss cheese mornay sauce

Garden Omelette

Garden Omelette

$12.00

Fresh julienne-cut zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, Portobello mushrooms and red bell pepper, sautéed and stuffed in a three-egg omelette with Swiss cheese

Grillades Omelette

Grillades Omelette

$14.00

Your choice of shrimp or crawfish. Topped with Creole sauce

Classic Eggs Benedict

Classic Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Cajun-style. Two crispy English muffins topped with Tasso ham, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce

Crab on Crab Benedict

Crab on Crab Benedict

$18.00

Nola’s famous crab cakes on two crispy English muffins topped with poached eggs and beurre blanc sauce. Then topped with more crab

Voodoo Chicken Benedict

Voodoo Chicken Benedict

$16.00

A grilled English muffin with fried chicken, poached eggs and topped with Nola’s famous Voodoo sauce (shrimp and jumbo lump crab in a creamy mornay sauce)

Florentine Benedict

Florentine Benedict

$12.00

Sautéed spinach, mushrooms, green onions and bacon with poached eggs on grilled English muffin halves topped with Swiss cheese mornay sauce

Cajun County Benedict

Cajun County Benedict

$13.00

Andouille and Tasso ham on a buttery biscuit topped with a poached egg and crawfish etouffee

Shrimp & Grits Benedict

Shrimp & Grits Benedict

$12.00

A cheese grits cake panko-crusted and deep fried topped with a poached egg, shrimp and spicy BBQ sauce

Chorizo Benedict

Chorizo Benedict

$14.00

Fresh julienne-cut zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, Portobello mushrooms, red onion and red bell pepper sautéed, Swiss cheese, a poached egg on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

The Big Easy Benedict

The Big Easy Benedict

$16.00

Grilled filet and poached eggs on a grilled English muffin topped with crawfish etouffee

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$6.00

Our Traditional golden brown Belgian waffle, topped with real whipped butter

Stuffed French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$10.00

Four slices of thick Brioche served with real whipped butter and dusted with powdered sugar

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$10.00

Cajun fried chicken served on a Belgian waffle with Nola’s French Ale syrup

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$5.00

Two large fluffy buttermilk pancakes

Beignets

$6.00

Classic French Toast

$7.00

Pump Pancakes

$5.00

Two Egg Breakfast

$7.00

Two fresh eggs cooked to order and served with potato casserole or grits, and choice of white or wheat toast, pancakes or biscuit with gravy

Three Egg Breakfast

$9.00

Three fresh eggs cooked to order and served with potato casserole or grits, and choice of white or wheat toast, pancakes or biscuit with gravy

Steak Tips & Eggs

$14.00
Two Eggs

Two Eggs

$2.00
Pig Candy Bacon

Pig Candy Bacon

$4.00
American Bacon

American Bacon

$3.00
Sausage Patty

Sausage Patty

$3.00
Andouille Sausage

Andouille Sausage

$3.00

Boudin Sausage

$5.00
Tasso Ham

Tasso Ham

$3.00
Potato Casserole

Potato Casserole

$3.00
English Muffins

English Muffins

$2.00

White Toast

$1.50

Wheat Toast

$1.50

Biscuit

$1.50

Biscuit & Cajun Gravy

$4.00

Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Cajun Gravy

$2.00

Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Home Fries

$1.50
Cheese Grits

Cheese Grits

$3.00

Bananas Foster Sauce

$5.00

Fassionola Sauce

$5.00

Spiced Rum Butter Sauce

$3.00

Lemon Curd Sauce

$5.00

French Ale Syrup

Hollandaise

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Due to the time it takes to prepare your meal, orders will not be accepted online after 9:40 PM Sunday-Thursday. Late night to go orders may be placed at our bar until 10:45.

Website

Location

1334 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120

Directions

Gallery
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa image
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa image
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa image

