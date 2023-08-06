Popular Items

Il Vero Alfredo

$27.00

A classic take on an iconic dish. We toss our house-made fettuccine in a Parmigiano Reggiano wheel with brandy and butter

Fresh Mozzarella

$18.00

Hand-pulled mozzarella with Italian olive oil and Himilayan red rock salt.


Appetizers

Fresh Mozzarella

$18.00

Hand-pulled mozzarella with Italian olive oil and Himilayan red rock salt.

Grilled Flatbread

$16.00

Caponata and Aged Balsamico

Steamed Mussels with Nduja

$19.00Out of stock

Atlantic, farm-raised mussels steamed with heirloom tomatoes, garlic, shallots, and Nduja. Our nduja is a blend of pepperoni, salami, pancetta, butter, and olive oil.

Calamari

$17.00

Served with a side of spicy marinara and caper aioli.

Polenta and Meatballs

$16.00

San Marzano Marinara and Parmigiano

Salumi e Formaggi

$28.00+

A variety of cured meats and cheese accompanied with jam, mustard, and toast topped with anchovy butter.

Salad & Soup

Romaine Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine heart, house-made caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmigiano Reggiano. Allergens: dressing contains eggs

Heirloom Tomatoes with Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$17.00

Seasonal large sliced tomatoes and halved cherry tomatoes. Topped with Italian olive oil and fried capers.

Beet Carpaccio

$16.00

Baby kale, roasted beets, beet puree, goat cheese, pistachios, blood oranges, and pomegranate with apple cider vinaigrette.

Chopped Salad Antipasto and Basil Cream

$18.00

Chopped romaine mixed with basil cream dressing topping with asparagus, artichoke, olive tapenade, mozzarella, and a variety of cured meats.

Creamy Tomato Soup

$9.00

Anchovy Toast and Basil Oil

Cannellini Bean Soup

$9.00

Toasted Pistachios and Truffle Oil

Light Entrees

Lobster & Brandy Cream

$64.00

Fresh Fettuccine, Langoustine, and Lobster Claw

Wild Mushroom Truffle Risotto

$27.00

Blend of local fungi and truffle oil in a creamy risotto.

Seared Alaskan Halibut

$48.00

Prosecco Beurre Blanc, Brown Butter, Asparagus and Carrots

Spicy Paccheri Alla Vodka

$26.00

San Marzano Tomatoes and Cream

Il Vero Alfredo

$27.00

A classic take on an iconic dish. We toss our house-made fettuccine in a Parmigiano Reggiano wheel with brandy and butter

Chilean Sea Bass

$48.00

Served with smoked kalamata olives, shaved fennel in basil cream, extra virgin olive oil hollandaise, roasted red pepper puree, and Castelvetrano olive pesto (does not contain nuts).

Entrees

Grilled Octopus

$49.00

Grilled octopus with Italian red wine sausage.

Frascati Chicken

$36.00

Two pan-seared chicken breasts poached in a parmesan broth. Served with vegetables sauteed in browned butter.

Prime Filet

$67.00

Prime filet with roasted bone marrow and grilled kale.

Pappardelle Bolognese

$27.00

Hearty Meat Sauce Tossed with Fresh Pasta

Orecchiette With Arugula and Sausage

$27.00

Shallots, Garlic, and Spinach in a Butter Sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$39.00

Bone-in chicken Parmigiana with marinara, fresh mozzarella and spaghetti.

Pork Chop Marsala

$43.00

Sweet mushroom Demi-glace, Herbed Polenta, and Buttered Asparagus.

Grilled 16oz Ribeye

$75.00

Fresh Grated Horseradish, Sauteed Fennel, Bucatini, and Vermont Cheddar.

Sides

Add Protein

Asparagus - Side

$10.00
Bacon - Side

$4.50+
Carrots & Asparagus

$10.00
Carrots - Side

$10.00
Eggs - Side

$3.00+
Fingerling Potatoes - Side

$10.00
Polenta - Side

$10.00
Red Wine Sausage

$10.00
Seasonal Fruit - Side

$5.00
Toast - Side

$2.00+

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Whipped mascarpone, dark chocolate ganache, and strawberry gelato.

Crème Brûlé

$19.00

Vanilla bean and cream custard topped with two crunchy caramel layers.

STG Olive Oil Gelato

$12.00

Olive oil gelato accompanied with espresso powder, salted caramel, and Biscoff cookies.

Pistachio Cheesecake

$14.00

Hand-rolled sugar cookies encrusted in pistachios baked to order. Served with chilled white chocolate milk.

Tiramisu

$12.00

Handmade ladyfingers soaked in Topeca coffee and layered with whipped mascarpone.

Dinner Specials

Date Night For Two TOGO

$109.00

Sunday Gravy

$27.00

Our Sunday Gravy is made with veal, beef, and pork that has been slowly braised with San Marzano tomatoes and red wine. Paired with our 24-inch long house-made spaghetti.

Spaghetti San Marzano Marinara

$22.00

Extra-long spaghetti topped with hearty, garlic marinara and 12 year aged balsamic. Vegan friendly.

Vegan Paccheri With Baby Kale and Roasted Garlic

$22.00

Rigatoni with white wine, roasted garlic, and baby kale. Vegan friendly.

Kids Spagetti

$12.00