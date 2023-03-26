Restaurant header imageView gallery

Watershed Kitchen

1313 E 15th Street

Tulsa, OK 74120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Nola's Appetizers

RUE DE BOULES BOUDIN

$16.00

Choose between two plump pork and rice stuffed sausages served with rice and tobacco onions or four fried sausage and rice balls stuffed with cheese curds. Both are served with Creole mustard cream sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

CANAL STREET CAJUN QUESO

$10.00

A spicy, creamy blend of white queso, onions and peppers. With a generous portion of crawfish served with warm tortilla chips. Allergy: Dairy, Shellfish

SKIFFER CRAB CAKES

$19.00

Two pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes with Buerre Blanc sauce. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten

COCODRIE FRIED ALLIGATOR

$18.00

Tenderized Louisiana alligator tail meat, fried golden and served with Nola’s remoulade sauce and Cajun fries. Allergy: Gluten, Egg

BEAUCOUP FRIED PLATTER

$24.00

Four of our favorite fried treats. Alligator, butterfly shrimp, crawfish, and catfish. Served with Cajun fries, cocktail sauce, remoulade, and tartar sauce.

Kilkenny's Appetizers

BALLYRAGGET BRIE IN PASTRY

$14.00

Brie baked in a puff pastry served with crostini's, granny smith apple slices, grapes, and honey. Allergy: Dairy,Egg, Gluten, Tree Nut

CALLAN CHEDDAR DIP & CHIPS

$7.00

Our house Irish chips with cheddar sauce on side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

TULLAMORE DEW CHEESE TORTE

$10.00

Cream cheese and goat cheese layered with pesto and sun-dried tomatoes. Topped with toasted almonds and served with brown bread crostini. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten, Tree Nut

PRIESTSVALLEY PRETZELS

$11.00

Six pretzel chubs served with cheddar sauce and German mustard. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

PICKETSTOWN FRIED PICKLES

$10.00

Long slices of dill pickles, breaded with Panko crumbs & deep fried. Served with Remoulade sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

EARLSGARDEN SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00

A basket of deep-fried Sweet Potato Fries served with your choice of dipping sauce.

KILKENNY'S IRISH NACHOS

$10.00

Crisp fried potato chips topped with shredded cheddar cheese, red onions, tomatoes, green onions, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

SHAMROCK SPUDS

$11.00

Crispy fried baby potato skins topped with Irish cheddar and rashers. Served with sour cream. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

THOMASTOWN TENDERS

$11.00

Five crispy battered chicken tenders, fried golden and served with Irish chips. Allergy: Egg, Gluten

DEEP-FRIED BABY BACK RIBS

$13.00

Our famous baby back ribs are sliced, battered & deep-fried. Served with Oklahoma's Original Head Country BBQ sauce. Allergy: Dairy

FRESHFORD RUEBAN ROLLS

$14.00

Tender corned beef and tangy sauerkraut rolled in pastry and baked golden. Served with English mustard cream sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

MCQUIGG'S SCOTCH EGGS

$8.00

Two hard-boiled eggs wrapped in breakfast sausage and bread crumbs, then fried to a golden brown. Topped with honey mustard dressing. Allergy: Egg, Gluten

Nola's Cajun Classics & Specialties

VOODOO CHICKEN

$24.00

Two Cajun-fried chicken breasts topped with shrimp and jumbo lump crab in a mornay sauce. Served with choice of two sides. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten

BOURBON STREET BABY BACKS

$23.00

A full rack of Cajun-rubbed ribs, cooked until they fall off the bone. Served with our spicy New Orleans BBQ sauce and choice of two sides.

GRI GRI SHRIMP WITH CHEESE GRITS

$19.00

A mound of creamy cheese grits with sweet corn in a spicy Creole butter sauce, topped with 8 jumbo shrimp. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy

SKIFFER CRAB CAKES

$30.00

Three of our pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes with Buerre Blanc sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten

HOO DOO ETOUFFEE

$16.00

The standard in Cajun cuisine. Shrimp, chicken, or crawfish. Topped with white rice. SPICY! Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten

YA MAMA’S GUMBO

$16.00

Classic Cajun gumbo with Andouille sausage, Tasso ham, and white rice. Topped with your choice of chicken, shrimp, or crawfish. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten

YA MAMA’S CUP OF GUMBO

$8.00

Classic Cajun gumbo with Andouille sausage, Tasso ham, and white rice. Topped with your choice of chicken, shrimp, or crawfish. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten

JU JU JAMBALAYA

$15.00

As New Orleans as it gets. A Creole-style “red jambalaya” with chicken, Andouille sausage, and Tasso ham in a spicy tomato and vegetable sauce. Topped with white rice. Allergy: Dairy

SATCHMO’S RED BEANS AND RICELY

$16.00

Savory and spicy red beans with white rice, prepared with Andouille sausage and Tasso ham. Topped with your choice of shrimp, chicken, or crawfish. Allergy: Dairy

THE BIG EASY

$38.00

A 16 oz. blackened ribeye on a bed of dirty rice, topped with crawfish étoufée and choice of one side. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten

Kilkenny's Irish Favorites

KING'S RIVER FISH AND CHIPS

$16.00

Two beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden brown and served with crisp potato wedges and tangy homemade tartar sauce. Allergy: Gluten

BLACK ABBEY BANGERS AND MASH

$14.00

Four Irish sausages (bangers) served with a generous portion of champ, topped with caramelized onions and rich Guinness gravy. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

CLASSIC CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE

$16.00

An Irish favorite! Enjoy our house-cooked corned beef slow roasted with potatoes, carrots and cabbage. Your choice of Horseradish and spicy mustard served on the side. Allergy: Gluten

JENKINSTOWN COTTAGE PIE

$13.00

A casserole of tender beef tips, peas, and carrots slow cooked in a hearty beef sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and baked golden brown. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

SEVENSISTERS STEAK AND GUINNESS PIE

$16.00

Tender pieces of steak baked in a rich Guinness gravy with mushrooms, carrots, and potatoes cooked in an Irish cheddar pastry. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

Kilkenny's Burgers & Sandwiches

BUTTER SLIP BURGER

$12.00

Kilkenny’s signature burger. A half-pound of fresh-ground beef cooked to order and served on a grilled Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Gluten

KILKENNY'S BLACK & BLUE

$14.00

A half-pound burger perfectly seasoned. Smothered with Cashel blue cheese and topped with crispy bacon. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

CABERNET BUFFALO BURGER

$14.00

A majestic Oklahoma-raised Bison burger mixed with Cabernet Sauvignon and shallot reduction, grilled to medium. Topped with Irish cheddar cheese. Served with remoulade sauce. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

EL DIABLO BURGER

$14.00

A half-pound burger topped with grilled Chorizo and Pepper Jack cheese and served with Kilkenny’s amazing Habanero sauce. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

THE FAT ADAM BURGER

$14.00

A juicy half-pound burger grilled to order and nestled on a toasted Kaiser roll. Topped with cream cheese and goat cheese layered with pesto and sundried tomatoes. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

BIG DADDY'S GUT GRINDER

$15.00

We start with our half-pound burger patty seasoned and cooked to order, then add American and Swiss cheeses, rashers, bacon, mushrooms, and onion and top it with an over-hard egg. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

BIG BOB MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER

$14.00

A seasoned half-pound burger topped with sautéed sliced mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

THE SHANNON BURGER

$14.00

Architecturally and biologically engineered by our loyal customers, John and Kim Shannon. This half-pound beauty is topped with cream cheese and grilled jalapeños. Served with spicy mustard. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$13.00

A little spicy, all vegetarian, totally delicious. A perfect plant-based substitution to our Butter Slip Burger. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Gluten

CAJUN BAYOU BURGER

$14.00

A half pound burger, topped with grilled sliced Andouille sausage and cheddar cheese. Served with Kilkenny's Remoulade sauce.

CELTIC CLUB

$12.00

Turkey and ham, pimiento cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion on toasted wheat bread. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

THREE CASTLES CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.00

Choose from grilled, blackened, buffalo, or crispy fried chicken breast on a grilled Kaiser roll. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Gluten

GLEN'S MEATLOAF SANDWICH

$13.00

A serious slice of meatloaf, topped with Guinness BBQ sauce, and crispy fried onion strings, served on grilled wheat bread. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Egg, Gluten

PADDY MELT

$12.00

A half-pound of fresh ground beef served on marble rye with Swiss cheese and grilled onions. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

RYELANE'S REUBEN

$13.00

Thick sliced, tender corned beef with tangy sauerkraut and Swiss cheese grilled on marble rye. Served with 1000 Island dressing or English mustard cream sauce on the side. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, gluten

Nola's Sandwiches

FATS WALLER HALF MUFFULETTA

$15.00

Smoked ham and Genoa salami with provolone cheese and olive relish. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

KING OLIVER’S CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

Two Cajun-fried chicken breasts served on a brioche bun with Cajun aioli, shredded lettuce, and pickles. Includes your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

SIR DUKE’S PO BOY

$14.00

Toasted and trenched baguette with choice of Cajun-fried: shrimp, crawfish, alligator, catfish, oyster, or grilled andouille sausage. Served with house-made remoulade sauce, tomatoes, red onions, and shredded lettuce. Try it vegetarian with fried green tomatoes. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten Allergy:

Kilkenny's Entrees

POWERSTOWN PORKCHOP

$21.00

A 12oz. pork rib chop, butterflied and grilled. Topped with Kilkenny’s apple mushroom sauce, made with apple cider, fresh mushrooms, onions, and cream. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Dairy

ROCK OF CASHEL RIBEYE

$25.00

Bone-In, hand-cut 16 oz. ribeye, perfectly marbled and grilled to order, topped with onion strings. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Egg, Gluten

GUINNESS BABY BACK RIBS

$24.00

Tender, fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs smothered in Guinness BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Gluten

LONGFORD LAMB CHOPS

$23.00

Three French-cut lamb chops, grilled to perfection and served with mint sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Gluten

MEATLOAF DINNER

$20.00

A serious slice of homemade meatloaf rested on creamy mashed potatoes topped with our Guinness gravy and crispy fried onion strings. Served with green beans. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

IRISH SIRLOIN

$20.00

A 10 oz. sirloin grilled or blackened to order. Topped with Irish whiskey mushroom sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Gluten

FRIAR CLYN CHICKEN POT PIE

$16.00

Chicken, onions, potatoes, carrots, and peas. Baked together in a cream broth inside a buttery pie crust atop cream gravy. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

IRISH TRAVELERS CORDON BLEU

$20.00

A double chicken breast layered with Swiss cheese and Black Forest ham, rolled tight, coated with bread crumbs then baked golden brown. Served with Kilkenny’s O’Fredo sauce and your choice of two sides. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

COOLGRANGE CHICKEN BREAST

$17.00

Two plump chicken breasts grilled, blackened, or fried served with your choice of orange marmalade, Irish whiskey mushroom sauce, or stone fruit salsa and your choice of two sides.

KYLEMORE ABBEY

$24.00

Pan-fried chicken breast topped with cold-water lobster, jumbo shrimp, and fresh crabmeat in Kilkenny’s O’Fredo sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten

Nola's Grillades

DECATUR STREET SALMON

$25.00

House-cut Atlantic salmon cooked on a wood cedar plank and served with Beurre Blanc and your choice of two sides. Allergy: Dairy

ST. PETER'S STREET SNAPPER

$22.00

A sweet, nutty, firm-textured fish filet. Blackened or Grilled and served on a bed of dirty rice with Beurre Blanc sauce and choice of one side. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy

ROYAL STREET SHRIMP

$19.00

Eight jumbo shrimp skewered and cooked grilled, blackened, or cajun-fried. Served with Beurre Blanc sauce and choice of two sides. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy

CHARTRES STREET CATFISH

$16.00

Two 6 oz freshwater Louisiana catfish filets. Cajun-fried and served on a bed of dirty rice with your choice of one side. For an authentic creole treat make it Voodoo Style! Allergy: Dairy

GA LEE CHICKEN

$17.00

Two tender and juicy chicken breasts Cajun-fried, charred or filthy. Served with Beurre Blanc sauce and a choice of two sides.

Kilkenny's Pastas

FETTUCCINE O'FREDO

$15.00

Fettuccine pasta with our homemade creamy O’Fredo sauce. Topped with your choice of chicken or shrimp. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

DYER'S SPINACH TORTELLINI

$13.00

Half-moon-shaped spinach pasta filled with a creamy blend of cheeses, “Ravioli style” tossed in O’fredo sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

LORRHA LOBSTER PASTA

$22.00

A steaming bowl of Tri-Color Rotini pasta in a delicious cream sauce with mushrooms and green onion, topped with a generous portion of cold-water lobster. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten

Nola's Pastas

LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE

$19.00

Lobster and macaroni noodles baked in a rich and spicy cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs and parmesan cheese. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten

MARDI GRAS PASTA

$19.00

A spicy mix of holy trinity, shrimp, and crawfish with rotini in a creamy Cajun parmesan sauce. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$15.00

The classic creamy garlic and parmesan dish. Topped with your choice of chicken, shrimp, or crawfish. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

Nola's Salads

TRINITY COBB SALAD

$25.00

Our house greens are topped with lines of crawfish tails, blue crab, chilled shrimp, black olives, red bell pepper, boiled egg, bleu cheese, diced tomato, cheddar, red onion, and crumbled bacon. Served with your choice of dressing. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg

KING REX CAESAR

$10.00

Traditional Caesar served with our own house-made dressing and Cajun croutons. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

HAUNTED HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

Crisp greens with red onion, black olives, cucumber, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and croutons. Allergy: Egg, Gluten

Kilkenny's Soups/Salads

TRADITIONAL IRISH STEW

$7.00

Generous chunks of seared beef cooked slowly with fresh herbs, carrots, onions, and potatoes in a rich, hearty broth. Allergy: Gluten

KILKENNY'S POTATO SOUP

$5.00+

The house favorite! A creamy blend of potatoes, leeks, onions, and carrots. Allergy: Dairy

CHARLESTON CLAM CHOWDER

$6.00

A classic blend of potatoes, onions, bacon, and fresh water clams in creamy chowder. Allergy: Dairy

LOBSTER & SWEET CORN CHOWDER

$7.00+

Fresh sweet corn, carrots, onions, celery, potatoes, bacon, and delicious lobster in spicy creamy chowder. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

COOLEY CAESAR

$11.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with fresh-grated Parmesan cheese, croutons and house Caesar dressing. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

BLACKBOG CHICKEN COBB

$15.00

Crisp lettuce, bacon, avocados, black olives, tomatoes, eggs, onions, red peppers, cheddar cheese and your choice of grilled, blackened, fried or buffalo chicken. Allergy: Egg, Dairy

ST. STEPHEN'S GREENS

$10.00

Fresh greens topped with Roma tomatoes, red onion and croutons.

Kilkenny's Sides

BROWN BREAD OYSTER STUFFING

$3.00

Sautéed bacon, fresh oysters, celery and onion baked with Irish brown bread. Topped with parmesan cheese

CHAMP

$3.00

Mashed potatoes with butter, cream and green onions.

COLCANNON

$3.00

Our homemade champ, with braised cabbage.

GREEN BEANS

$3.00

Fresh green beans steamed and lightly seasoned with garlic, salt and pepper.

IRISH CHIPS

$3.00

Thick potato wedges fried crisp and golden.

POTAOES O'GRATIN

$3.00

A creamy blend of sliced potatoes and Irish cheddar baked to perfection.

SAURKRAUT

$3.00

Pickled Cabbage.

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$3.00

Button mushrooms sautéed whole in fresh garlic, shallots and dry white wine.

SAUTEED VEGETABLES

$3.00

Broccoli, Cauliflower, & Carrot Medley

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.00

Delicious! Enough Said!

Nola's Sides

RED BEANS AND RICE

$3.00

Savory and spicy red beans with white rice, prepared with Andouille sausage. Allergy: Dairy

MAQUE CHOUX

$3.00

A medley of sweet corn, peppers, onions and Tasso ham. Allergy: Dairy

DIRTY RICE

$3.00

A Louisiana staple. Rice cooked with pork, chicken and the holy trinity. Allergy: Dairy

CHEESE GRITS

$3.00

Creamy cheese grits with sweet corn. Allergy: Dairy

SMASHED RED POTATOES

$3.00

Our home-made smashed red potatoes seasoned with plenty of our Cajun seasoning. Creamy & Delicious! Allergy: Dairy

MAC AND CHEESE

$3.00

Elbow noodles in our extra creamy cheese sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$3.00

Thick-sliced green tomatoes breaded and fried. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

CAJUN FRIES

$3.00

Seasoned & Fried Golden! Allergy: Gluten

FRIED CORN ON THE COB

$3.00

Half-Cob breaded & deep-fried. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

FRIED OKRA

$3.00

Fresh okra hand-breaded and deep-fried. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

A smaller version of our Haunted House Salad! Allergy: Gluten

HUSH PUPPIES

$3.00

Corn Bread & Jalapeno. Allergy: Egg, Gluten

Kilkenny's Sauces

O'FREDO SAUCE

$3.00

A Classic Alfredo Sauce. Allergy: Dairy

IRISH CHEDDAR SAUCE

$3.00

A creamy beer cheese sauce made with Guinness and Irish Cheddar. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

WHISKEY MUSHROOM SAUCE

$3.00

Nola's Premium Sauces

VOODOO STYLE

$8.00

A blackened mornay sauce with jumbo lump crab and shrimp. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy

MORNAY

$3.00

A Cajun-style cream sauce with grated Gruyére cheese. Allergy: Dairy

MARDI GRAS STYLE

$6.00

A rich seafood sauce thickened with dark roux topped with crawfish or shrimp. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten

BEURRE BLANC

$3.00

A white wine buttery cream sauce with garlic and shallots. Allergy: Dairy

Kilkenny's Desserts

BROWN BREAD PUDDING

$6.00

Baked with Irish whiskey-soaked raisins and topped with whiskey-butter sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

BAILEY'S IRISH CREAM CHEESECAKE

$7.00

Luxurious layers of Irish cream cheesecake and rich chocolate ganache

IRISH CREME BRULEE

$6.00

Creamy vanilla custard Crème Brulee with caramelized sugar crust

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$2.00

One scoop of Vanilla ice cream.

IRISH BALLOONS

$5.00

Fried pastry balls busted with powdered sugar and served with a sweet Irish whiskey-butter sauce

GUINNESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.00

Nola's Desserts

NOLA’S BREAD PUDDING

$7.00

This is the ultimate New Orleans comfort food. Rich and creamy, served warm and drizzled in hot rum sauce and raisins. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

BEIGNETS

$7.00

A traditional New Orleans-style fritter, fried and coated with powdered sugar. Served with warm spiced rum sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

SCOOP OF VANILLA ICE CREAM

$2.00

One scoop of vanilla ice cream Allergy: Dairy

Kid's Menu

KID'S FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$7.00

Creamy housemade Alfredo sauce and pasta. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

KID'S MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

House made and it's Creamy and Cheesy!! Served with one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

KID'S HAMBURGER

$7.00

1/4 lb burger served with one side. Allergy: Gluten

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

Grilled American Cheese on white bread. Served with one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

KID'S CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

Three chicken tenders are served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

KID'S FISH & CHIPS

$7.00

Beer-battered Icelandic Cod fried golden served with one side and tangy tartar sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

KID'S POPCORN SHRIMP

$7.00

Popcorn Shrimp fried golden and served with one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Mug Rootbeer

$3.00

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.00

Pure Leaf Tea (Unsweet)

$3.50

Pure Leaf Tea (Sweet)

$3.50

Pure Leaf Tea (Subtly Sweet Peach)

$3.50

100% Apple Juice

$3.00

100% Orange Juice

$3.00

Aquafina Water

$2.50

Merchandise Store

WATERSHED GRAY T-SHIRT

$25.00

WATERSHED LT BLUE T-SHIRT

$25.00

WATERSHED LOGO GRAVEL TEE

$18.00

WATERSHED LOGO SPORT GRAY T-SHIRT

$18.00

WATERSHED SPORT LONGSLEEVE IRON GRAY

$30.00

WATERSHED SPORT LONGSLEEVE TRUE NAVY

$30.00

WATERSHED SPORT QUARTER-ZIP TRUE NAVY

$35.00

WATERSHED SPORT QUARTER-ZIP IRON GRAY

$35.00

WATERSHED SPORT QUARTER-ZIP BLACK

$35.00

WATERSHED LOGO FLEXFIT HAT LT GRAY

$25.00

WATERSHED LOGO FLEXFIT HAT DARK GRAY

$25.00

TRUCKER HAT GRAY/WHITE

$25.00

TRUCKER HAT GRAY STEEL

$25.00

TRUCKER HAT BLACK

$25.00

TRUCKER HAT GRAY/WHITE

$25.00

TRUCKER HAT GRAY STEEL

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Let us handle all your Kilkenny's and Nola's Togo food needs!

Location

1313 E 15th Street, Tulsa, OK 74120

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

