Watershed Kitchen
1313 E 15th Street
Tulsa, OK 74120
Nola's Appetizers
RUE DE BOULES BOUDIN
Choose between two plump pork and rice stuffed sausages served with rice and tobacco onions or four fried sausage and rice balls stuffed with cheese curds. Both are served with Creole mustard cream sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
CANAL STREET CAJUN QUESO
A spicy, creamy blend of white queso, onions and peppers. With a generous portion of crawfish served with warm tortilla chips. Allergy: Dairy, Shellfish
SKIFFER CRAB CAKES
Two pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes with Buerre Blanc sauce. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten
COCODRIE FRIED ALLIGATOR
Tenderized Louisiana alligator tail meat, fried golden and served with Nola’s remoulade sauce and Cajun fries. Allergy: Gluten, Egg
BEAUCOUP FRIED PLATTER
Four of our favorite fried treats. Alligator, butterfly shrimp, crawfish, and catfish. Served with Cajun fries, cocktail sauce, remoulade, and tartar sauce.
Kilkenny's Appetizers
BALLYRAGGET BRIE IN PASTRY
Brie baked in a puff pastry served with crostini's, granny smith apple slices, grapes, and honey. Allergy: Dairy,Egg, Gluten, Tree Nut
CALLAN CHEDDAR DIP & CHIPS
Our house Irish chips with cheddar sauce on side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
TULLAMORE DEW CHEESE TORTE
Cream cheese and goat cheese layered with pesto and sun-dried tomatoes. Topped with toasted almonds and served with brown bread crostini. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten, Tree Nut
PRIESTSVALLEY PRETZELS
Six pretzel chubs served with cheddar sauce and German mustard. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
PICKETSTOWN FRIED PICKLES
Long slices of dill pickles, breaded with Panko crumbs & deep fried. Served with Remoulade sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
EARLSGARDEN SWEET POTATO FRIES
A basket of deep-fried Sweet Potato Fries served with your choice of dipping sauce.
KILKENNY'S IRISH NACHOS
Crisp fried potato chips topped with shredded cheddar cheese, red onions, tomatoes, green onions, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
SHAMROCK SPUDS
Crispy fried baby potato skins topped with Irish cheddar and rashers. Served with sour cream. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
THOMASTOWN TENDERS
Five crispy battered chicken tenders, fried golden and served with Irish chips. Allergy: Egg, Gluten
DEEP-FRIED BABY BACK RIBS
Our famous baby back ribs are sliced, battered & deep-fried. Served with Oklahoma's Original Head Country BBQ sauce. Allergy: Dairy
FRESHFORD RUEBAN ROLLS
Tender corned beef and tangy sauerkraut rolled in pastry and baked golden. Served with English mustard cream sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
MCQUIGG'S SCOTCH EGGS
Two hard-boiled eggs wrapped in breakfast sausage and bread crumbs, then fried to a golden brown. Topped with honey mustard dressing. Allergy: Egg, Gluten
Nola's Cajun Classics & Specialties
VOODOO CHICKEN
Two Cajun-fried chicken breasts topped with shrimp and jumbo lump crab in a mornay sauce. Served with choice of two sides. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten
BOURBON STREET BABY BACKS
A full rack of Cajun-rubbed ribs, cooked until they fall off the bone. Served with our spicy New Orleans BBQ sauce and choice of two sides.
GRI GRI SHRIMP WITH CHEESE GRITS
A mound of creamy cheese grits with sweet corn in a spicy Creole butter sauce, topped with 8 jumbo shrimp. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy
SKIFFER CRAB CAKES
Three of our pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes with Buerre Blanc sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten
HOO DOO ETOUFFEE
The standard in Cajun cuisine. Shrimp, chicken, or crawfish. Topped with white rice. SPICY! Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten
YA MAMA’S GUMBO
Classic Cajun gumbo with Andouille sausage, Tasso ham, and white rice. Topped with your choice of chicken, shrimp, or crawfish. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten
YA MAMA’S CUP OF GUMBO
Classic Cajun gumbo with Andouille sausage, Tasso ham, and white rice. Topped with your choice of chicken, shrimp, or crawfish. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten
JU JU JAMBALAYA
As New Orleans as it gets. A Creole-style “red jambalaya” with chicken, Andouille sausage, and Tasso ham in a spicy tomato and vegetable sauce. Topped with white rice. Allergy: Dairy
SATCHMO’S RED BEANS AND RICELY
Savory and spicy red beans with white rice, prepared with Andouille sausage and Tasso ham. Topped with your choice of shrimp, chicken, or crawfish. Allergy: Dairy
THE BIG EASY
A 16 oz. blackened ribeye on a bed of dirty rice, topped with crawfish étoufée and choice of one side. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten
Kilkenny's Irish Favorites
KING'S RIVER FISH AND CHIPS
Two beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden brown and served with crisp potato wedges and tangy homemade tartar sauce. Allergy: Gluten
BLACK ABBEY BANGERS AND MASH
Four Irish sausages (bangers) served with a generous portion of champ, topped with caramelized onions and rich Guinness gravy. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
CLASSIC CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE
An Irish favorite! Enjoy our house-cooked corned beef slow roasted with potatoes, carrots and cabbage. Your choice of Horseradish and spicy mustard served on the side. Allergy: Gluten
JENKINSTOWN COTTAGE PIE
A casserole of tender beef tips, peas, and carrots slow cooked in a hearty beef sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and baked golden brown. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
SEVENSISTERS STEAK AND GUINNESS PIE
Tender pieces of steak baked in a rich Guinness gravy with mushrooms, carrots, and potatoes cooked in an Irish cheddar pastry. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
Kilkenny's Burgers & Sandwiches
BUTTER SLIP BURGER
Kilkenny’s signature burger. A half-pound of fresh-ground beef cooked to order and served on a grilled Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Gluten
KILKENNY'S BLACK & BLUE
A half-pound burger perfectly seasoned. Smothered with Cashel blue cheese and topped with crispy bacon. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
CABERNET BUFFALO BURGER
A majestic Oklahoma-raised Bison burger mixed with Cabernet Sauvignon and shallot reduction, grilled to medium. Topped with Irish cheddar cheese. Served with remoulade sauce. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
EL DIABLO BURGER
A half-pound burger topped with grilled Chorizo and Pepper Jack cheese and served with Kilkenny’s amazing Habanero sauce. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
THE FAT ADAM BURGER
A juicy half-pound burger grilled to order and nestled on a toasted Kaiser roll. Topped with cream cheese and goat cheese layered with pesto and sundried tomatoes. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
BIG DADDY'S GUT GRINDER
We start with our half-pound burger patty seasoned and cooked to order, then add American and Swiss cheeses, rashers, bacon, mushrooms, and onion and top it with an over-hard egg. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
BIG BOB MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER
A seasoned half-pound burger topped with sautéed sliced mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
THE SHANNON BURGER
Architecturally and biologically engineered by our loyal customers, John and Kim Shannon. This half-pound beauty is topped with cream cheese and grilled jalapeños. Served with spicy mustard. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
BLACK BEAN BURGER
A little spicy, all vegetarian, totally delicious. A perfect plant-based substitution to our Butter Slip Burger. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Gluten
CAJUN BAYOU BURGER
A half pound burger, topped with grilled sliced Andouille sausage and cheddar cheese. Served with Kilkenny's Remoulade sauce.
CELTIC CLUB
Turkey and ham, pimiento cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion on toasted wheat bread. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
THREE CASTLES CHICKEN SANDWICH
Choose from grilled, blackened, buffalo, or crispy fried chicken breast on a grilled Kaiser roll. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Gluten
GLEN'S MEATLOAF SANDWICH
A serious slice of meatloaf, topped with Guinness BBQ sauce, and crispy fried onion strings, served on grilled wheat bread. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Egg, Gluten
PADDY MELT
A half-pound of fresh ground beef served on marble rye with Swiss cheese and grilled onions. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
RYELANE'S REUBEN
Thick sliced, tender corned beef with tangy sauerkraut and Swiss cheese grilled on marble rye. Served with 1000 Island dressing or English mustard cream sauce on the side. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, gluten
Nola's Sandwiches
FATS WALLER HALF MUFFULETTA
Smoked ham and Genoa salami with provolone cheese and olive relish. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
KING OLIVER’S CHICKEN SANDWICH
Two Cajun-fried chicken breasts served on a brioche bun with Cajun aioli, shredded lettuce, and pickles. Includes your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
SIR DUKE’S PO BOY
Toasted and trenched baguette with choice of Cajun-fried: shrimp, crawfish, alligator, catfish, oyster, or grilled andouille sausage. Served with house-made remoulade sauce, tomatoes, red onions, and shredded lettuce. Try it vegetarian with fried green tomatoes. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten Allergy:
Kilkenny's Entrees
POWERSTOWN PORKCHOP
A 12oz. pork rib chop, butterflied and grilled. Topped with Kilkenny’s apple mushroom sauce, made with apple cider, fresh mushrooms, onions, and cream. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Dairy
ROCK OF CASHEL RIBEYE
Bone-In, hand-cut 16 oz. ribeye, perfectly marbled and grilled to order, topped with onion strings. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Egg, Gluten
GUINNESS BABY BACK RIBS
Tender, fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs smothered in Guinness BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Gluten
LONGFORD LAMB CHOPS
Three French-cut lamb chops, grilled to perfection and served with mint sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Gluten
MEATLOAF DINNER
A serious slice of homemade meatloaf rested on creamy mashed potatoes topped with our Guinness gravy and crispy fried onion strings. Served with green beans. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
IRISH SIRLOIN
A 10 oz. sirloin grilled or blackened to order. Topped with Irish whiskey mushroom sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Gluten
FRIAR CLYN CHICKEN POT PIE
Chicken, onions, potatoes, carrots, and peas. Baked together in a cream broth inside a buttery pie crust atop cream gravy. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
IRISH TRAVELERS CORDON BLEU
A double chicken breast layered with Swiss cheese and Black Forest ham, rolled tight, coated with bread crumbs then baked golden brown. Served with Kilkenny’s O’Fredo sauce and your choice of two sides. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
COOLGRANGE CHICKEN BREAST
Two plump chicken breasts grilled, blackened, or fried served with your choice of orange marmalade, Irish whiskey mushroom sauce, or stone fruit salsa and your choice of two sides.
KYLEMORE ABBEY
Pan-fried chicken breast topped with cold-water lobster, jumbo shrimp, and fresh crabmeat in Kilkenny’s O’Fredo sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten
Nola's Grillades
DECATUR STREET SALMON
House-cut Atlantic salmon cooked on a wood cedar plank and served with Beurre Blanc and your choice of two sides. Allergy: Dairy
ST. PETER'S STREET SNAPPER
A sweet, nutty, firm-textured fish filet. Blackened or Grilled and served on a bed of dirty rice with Beurre Blanc sauce and choice of one side. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy
ROYAL STREET SHRIMP
Eight jumbo shrimp skewered and cooked grilled, blackened, or cajun-fried. Served with Beurre Blanc sauce and choice of two sides. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy
CHARTRES STREET CATFISH
Two 6 oz freshwater Louisiana catfish filets. Cajun-fried and served on a bed of dirty rice with your choice of one side. For an authentic creole treat make it Voodoo Style! Allergy: Dairy
GA LEE CHICKEN
Two tender and juicy chicken breasts Cajun-fried, charred or filthy. Served with Beurre Blanc sauce and a choice of two sides.
Kilkenny's Pastas
FETTUCCINE O'FREDO
Fettuccine pasta with our homemade creamy O’Fredo sauce. Topped with your choice of chicken or shrimp. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
DYER'S SPINACH TORTELLINI
Half-moon-shaped spinach pasta filled with a creamy blend of cheeses, “Ravioli style” tossed in O’fredo sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
LORRHA LOBSTER PASTA
A steaming bowl of Tri-Color Rotini pasta in a delicious cream sauce with mushrooms and green onion, topped with a generous portion of cold-water lobster. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten
Nola's Pastas
LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE
Lobster and macaroni noodles baked in a rich and spicy cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs and parmesan cheese. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten
MARDI GRAS PASTA
A spicy mix of holy trinity, shrimp, and crawfish with rotini in a creamy Cajun parmesan sauce. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
The classic creamy garlic and parmesan dish. Topped with your choice of chicken, shrimp, or crawfish. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
Nola's Salads
TRINITY COBB SALAD
Our house greens are topped with lines of crawfish tails, blue crab, chilled shrimp, black olives, red bell pepper, boiled egg, bleu cheese, diced tomato, cheddar, red onion, and crumbled bacon. Served with your choice of dressing. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg
KING REX CAESAR
Traditional Caesar served with our own house-made dressing and Cajun croutons. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
HAUNTED HOUSE SALAD
Crisp greens with red onion, black olives, cucumber, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and croutons. Allergy: Egg, Gluten
Kilkenny's Soups/Salads
TRADITIONAL IRISH STEW
Generous chunks of seared beef cooked slowly with fresh herbs, carrots, onions, and potatoes in a rich, hearty broth. Allergy: Gluten
KILKENNY'S POTATO SOUP
The house favorite! A creamy blend of potatoes, leeks, onions, and carrots. Allergy: Dairy
CHARLESTON CLAM CHOWDER
A classic blend of potatoes, onions, bacon, and fresh water clams in creamy chowder. Allergy: Dairy
LOBSTER & SWEET CORN CHOWDER
Fresh sweet corn, carrots, onions, celery, potatoes, bacon, and delicious lobster in spicy creamy chowder. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
COOLEY CAESAR
Romaine lettuce tossed with fresh-grated Parmesan cheese, croutons and house Caesar dressing. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
BLACKBOG CHICKEN COBB
Crisp lettuce, bacon, avocados, black olives, tomatoes, eggs, onions, red peppers, cheddar cheese and your choice of grilled, blackened, fried or buffalo chicken. Allergy: Egg, Dairy
ST. STEPHEN'S GREENS
Fresh greens topped with Roma tomatoes, red onion and croutons.
Kilkenny's Sides
BROWN BREAD OYSTER STUFFING
Sautéed bacon, fresh oysters, celery and onion baked with Irish brown bread. Topped with parmesan cheese
CHAMP
Mashed potatoes with butter, cream and green onions.
COLCANNON
Our homemade champ, with braised cabbage.
GREEN BEANS
Fresh green beans steamed and lightly seasoned with garlic, salt and pepper.
IRISH CHIPS
Thick potato wedges fried crisp and golden.
POTAOES O'GRATIN
A creamy blend of sliced potatoes and Irish cheddar baked to perfection.
SAURKRAUT
Pickled Cabbage.
SAUTEED MUSHROOMS
Button mushrooms sautéed whole in fresh garlic, shallots and dry white wine.
SAUTEED VEGETABLES
Broccoli, Cauliflower, & Carrot Medley
SWEET POTATO FRIES
Delicious! Enough Said!
Nola's Sides
RED BEANS AND RICE
Savory and spicy red beans with white rice, prepared with Andouille sausage. Allergy: Dairy
MAQUE CHOUX
A medley of sweet corn, peppers, onions and Tasso ham. Allergy: Dairy
DIRTY RICE
A Louisiana staple. Rice cooked with pork, chicken and the holy trinity. Allergy: Dairy
CHEESE GRITS
Creamy cheese grits with sweet corn. Allergy: Dairy
SMASHED RED POTATOES
Our home-made smashed red potatoes seasoned with plenty of our Cajun seasoning. Creamy & Delicious! Allergy: Dairy
MAC AND CHEESE
Elbow noodles in our extra creamy cheese sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES
Thick-sliced green tomatoes breaded and fried. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
CAJUN FRIES
Seasoned & Fried Golden! Allergy: Gluten
FRIED CORN ON THE COB
Half-Cob breaded & deep-fried. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
FRIED OKRA
Fresh okra hand-breaded and deep-fried. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
HOUSE SALAD
A smaller version of our Haunted House Salad! Allergy: Gluten
HUSH PUPPIES
Corn Bread & Jalapeno. Allergy: Egg, Gluten
Kilkenny's Sauces
Nola's Premium Sauces
VOODOO STYLE
A blackened mornay sauce with jumbo lump crab and shrimp. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy
MORNAY
A Cajun-style cream sauce with grated Gruyére cheese. Allergy: Dairy
MARDI GRAS STYLE
A rich seafood sauce thickened with dark roux topped with crawfish or shrimp. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten
BEURRE BLANC
A white wine buttery cream sauce with garlic and shallots. Allergy: Dairy
Kilkenny's Desserts
BROWN BREAD PUDDING
Baked with Irish whiskey-soaked raisins and topped with whiskey-butter sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
BAILEY'S IRISH CREAM CHEESECAKE
Luxurious layers of Irish cream cheesecake and rich chocolate ganache
IRISH CREME BRULEE
Creamy vanilla custard Crème Brulee with caramelized sugar crust
VANILLA ICE CREAM
One scoop of Vanilla ice cream.
IRISH BALLOONS
Fried pastry balls busted with powdered sugar and served with a sweet Irish whiskey-butter sauce
GUINNESS CHOCOLATE CAKE
Nola's Desserts
NOLA’S BREAD PUDDING
This is the ultimate New Orleans comfort food. Rich and creamy, served warm and drizzled in hot rum sauce and raisins. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
BEIGNETS
A traditional New Orleans-style fritter, fried and coated with powdered sugar. Served with warm spiced rum sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
SCOOP OF VANILLA ICE CREAM
One scoop of vanilla ice cream Allergy: Dairy
Kid's Menu
KID'S FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Creamy housemade Alfredo sauce and pasta. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
KID'S MAC & CHEESE
House made and it's Creamy and Cheesy!! Served with one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
KID'S HAMBURGER
1/4 lb burger served with one side. Allergy: Gluten
KID'S GRILLED CHEESE
Grilled American Cheese on white bread. Served with one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
KID'S CHICKEN TENDERS
Three chicken tenders are served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
KID'S FISH & CHIPS
Beer-battered Icelandic Cod fried golden served with one side and tangy tartar sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
KID'S POPCORN SHRIMP
Popcorn Shrimp fried golden and served with one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Starry
Mountain Dew
Orange Crush
Mug Rootbeer
Tropicana Lemonade
Pure Leaf Tea (Unsweet)
Pure Leaf Tea (Sweet)
Pure Leaf Tea (Subtly Sweet Peach)
100% Apple Juice
100% Orange Juice
Aquafina Water
Merchandise Store
WATERSHED GRAY T-SHIRT
WATERSHED LT BLUE T-SHIRT
WATERSHED LOGO GRAVEL TEE
WATERSHED LOGO SPORT GRAY T-SHIRT
WATERSHED SPORT LONGSLEEVE IRON GRAY
WATERSHED SPORT LONGSLEEVE TRUE NAVY
WATERSHED SPORT QUARTER-ZIP TRUE NAVY
WATERSHED SPORT QUARTER-ZIP IRON GRAY
WATERSHED SPORT QUARTER-ZIP BLACK
WATERSHED LOGO FLEXFIT HAT LT GRAY
WATERSHED LOGO FLEXFIT HAT DARK GRAY
TRUCKER HAT GRAY/WHITE
TRUCKER HAT GRAY STEEL
TRUCKER HAT BLACK
TRUCKER HAT GRAY/WHITE
TRUCKER HAT GRAY STEEL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
