OLD MEXICO RESTAURANT 1812 S HIGHWAY 77

1812 S HIGHWAY 77

Lynn Haven, FL 32444

Order Again

Appetizers

D1 Loco Dip

$6.25

D2 Spinach Dip

$5.25

D3 Amigo Dip

$5.00

D4 Chori Dip

$6.00

D5 Quick Dip

$5.50

D6 Fajita Dip

$6.00

37. Nachos With Beans

$7.25

38. Nachos With Meat

$8.50

39. Guacamole Dip

$5.25

40. Bean, Cheese, Meat Nachos

$10.75

41. Nachos Laredo

$10.75

42. Cheese Nachos

$6.75

43. Bean Dip

$5.25

48. Appetizer Plate

$12.25

51. Shrimp Cocktail

$11.50

60. Cheese Dip

$5.25

Chips & Salsa

$2.50

Vegetarian

13. Vegetarian Plate

$11.75

One chile relleno, cheese enchilada, one chalupa, rice and refried beans.

14. Enchiladas Rancheras

$11.25

Four especially prepared enchiladas with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

15. Deluxe Plate

$10.75

One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, refried beans and rice.

16. Chalupas

$8.25

Two toasted corn tortillas with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and guacamole on top.

Salads

00. Tossed Salad

$5.75

44. Guacamole Salad

$6.75

45. Taco Salad

$9.75

46. Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.50

47. Taco Salad W/ Meat

$10.25

Combinations

A. One Taco And One Cheese Enchilada

$10.00

Served with refried beans and rice.

B. One Chile Relleno

$9.75

Served with refried beans and rice.

C. Cheese Enchilada & Tamales

$10.25

Served with refried beans and rice.

D. One Taco, One Enchilada, And One Burrito

$9.75

Served with refried beans and rice.

E. One Chile Relleno, One Taco, And One Beef Enchilada

$11.75

Served with refried beans and rice.

F. One Taco, One Cheese Enchilada And One Chalupa

$9.25

Served with refried beans and rice.

G. Two Beef Enchiladas One Beef Tostada And One Beef Taco

$10.75

Served with refried beans and rice.

H. One Guacamole Tostada One Beef Enchilada

$10.50

Served with refried beans and rice.

I. Chile Con Carne, One Taco, And One Tamale

$11.25

Served with refried beans and rice.

J. One Burrito

$9.75

Served with refried beans and rice.

K. One Burrito, One Chalupa, One Beef Taco, And One Cheese Enchilada

$11.50

Served with refried beans and rice.

L. One Burrito, One Flauta, And One Beef Tostada

$10.75

Served with refried beans and rice.

AA. One Taco, One Burrito, And One Chalupa

$10.25

Served with refried beans and rice.

BB. One Chile Relleno, One Chalupa And Rice

$10.25

Served with refried beans and rice.

Chicken

17. Chicken Enchiladas

$11.25

Four specially prepared enchiladas served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

18. Chimichanga

$10.50

Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, special sauce, rice and beans.

19. Chicken Tacos

$8.25

In soft flour tortillas ......... 9.75 Three tacos with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

20. Chicken And Cheese Quesadillas

$9.75

Triangle flour tortillas stuffed with bell peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

20a. Chicken Finger Dinner (Mexican-Style)

$11.25

Chicken tenders topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Dessert

Ice Cream

$4.00

Sopapilla

$3.50

Flan

$4.00

Delicious mexican custard served with a special syrup.

Apple Empanada

$4.00

Carameled apples rolled up in flour tortilla, deep fried and served with cinnamon honey. Delicious!

Chef's Favorites

34. Fajitas For One

$14.25

served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and flour tortillas

34B. Combo Fajitas For Two

$26.00

served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and flour tortillas

68. Fajitas Texanas For One

$15.50

steak, chicken and shrimp fajitas served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and flour tortillas

68B. Fajitas Texanas For Two

$28.00

steak, chicken and shrimp fajitas served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and flour tortillas

70. Shrimp Fajitas For One

$16.00

served with rice, beans guacamole salad and flour tortilas

70B. Combo Shrimp Fajitas For Two

$29.00

served with rice, beans guacamole salad and flour tortilas

71. Shrimp Plate

$15.00

72. Pork Carnitas

$13.50

marinated pork, shredded and topped with pico de gallo, served with tortillas, rice and beans

73. Chicken Breast

$13.50

74. Carne Asada

$15.00

75. Camaron Al Mojo De Ajo

$15.00

large shrimp sauteed in buttery garlic sauce, served with rice, beans and guacamole salad

76. Shrimp Diabla Special

$15.00

large shrimp sauteed in our special chipotle sauce served on a bed of rice with broccoli, yellow squash, peppers and onions

77. Alambres

$15.00

grilled bacon, mushrooms, onions, peppers and chipped steak with cheese on top. served with rice, beans and guacamole salad

78. 12Oz Ribeye Usda

$17.00

choice midwestern.

79. Green Burrito

$12.50

steak or chicken, bell pepper, onion, green salsa on top. rice and beans on the side.

80. Laredo Burrito

$13.00

flour tortilla rolled and stuffed with steak or chicken strips, belle peppers, onions, bacon, rice, beans guacamole and sour cream topped iwth cheese salsa

81. Fajita Quesadilla

$11.00

your choice of steak, chicken, or shrimp

82. Carnita Quesadilla

$11.00

savory pork placed in triangle flour tortillas stuffed iwth onions and peppers with lettuc,e tomatoes, and sour cream.

83. Faijita Chimichanga

$11.50

choice of chicken, pork, or steak topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, special sauce, rice and beans

84. Nachos Locos

$14.50

nachos served withs teak, shrimp, grilled chicken, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños

85. Fish Tacos

$10.25

three tacos grilled with flour tortillas served with pico de gallo and green salsa on the side

86. Shrimp El Jefe

$15.50

delectable shrimp and vegetable medley mixed with red sauces served ona. bed of rice, topped with a delicious cheese sauce

87. Fajita Fingers

$11.50

grilled chicken breast pieces served on a bed of rice and smothered with tasty cheese dip

87B. Steak Fajita Fingers

$13.00

steak served on a bed of rice and smothered with tasty cheese dip

Specialties

21. Enchiladas Supreme

$11.25

Supreme combination. One beef, one chicken, one cheese and one bean enchilada topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

22. Chiles Rellenos

$11.75

Two peppers stuffed with delicious beef and cheese served with guaca- mole salad.\

23. Super Burrito

$9.50

Flour tortilla rolled around with beef, cheese, beans and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.

24. Enchiladas Verdes

$11.25

Three chicken enchiladas with refried beans and rice, topped with green salsa and cheese.

25. Mexican Plate

$11.75

One tamal, chile con carne, rice, one cheese enchilada and one taco.

26. Burritos Deluxe

$11.75

Two beef burritos topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

27. Enchiladas Deluxe

$11.75

Three enchiladas of your choice topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

28. Mexican Dinner

$11.75

One enchilada, one taco, rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.

29. Plato Laredo

$14.25

One chile relleno, one beef enchilada, one taco, one beef t ostada and one burrito.

30. Poblano Peppers

$11.25

Two fresh poblano peppers stuffed with picadillo (special ground beef) topped with a cheese cream sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

31. Bistec A La Mexicana

$14.00

Tender steak strips sautéed with onions, peppers and spice. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad.

31a. Tacos Al Pastor

$11.75

Tender meat marinated, grilled and rolled in a corn tortilla. Served with rice, refried beans and pico de gallo.

31b. Steak El Paso

$13.75

Charbroiled ribeye steak sautéed in our special sauce with onions and peppers. Served with rice and beans.

31c. Fajita Burrito

$11.00

Chicken or steak fajita stuffed in a flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, then smothered with melted cheese.

32. Beef Tacos

$8.25

Three beef tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

32b. Soft Beef Tacos

$9.75

Three beef tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

33. Flautas

$10.50

Three beef or chicken flautas served with guacamole, rice and beans.

35. Hot And Spicy Burrito

$10.75

Try it if you dare! Served with sour cream and salad.

Kid's Menu

M. Taco, Rice And Beans

$6.00

N. Burrito, Rice And Beans

$6.00

O. Enchilada, Rice And Beans

$6.00

P. Quesadilla Rice And Beans

$6.00

Q. Hot Dog And Fries

$6.00

R. Chicken Fingers And Fries

$6.00

Extras

Sour Cream

$1.75

Guacamole

$1.75

Shredded Cheese

$1.75

Jalapeños

$1.75

Tortillas

$1.75

Con Dip

$1.75

Pico de gallo

$1.75

Sides

1. Enchiladas Side

$3.75

2. Chile Con Carne Side

$5.25

3. Chile Relleno Side

$5.25

4. Tamal Side

$3.75

5. Chalupa Side

$4.50

6. Spanish Rice Side

$2.50

7. Refried Beans Side

$2.50

8. Burrito Side

$6.25

9. Flauta Side

$3.75

10. Tostada Side

$4.75

11. Burrito Side

$5.50

12. Hard Taco Side

$2.75

12b. Soft Taco Side

$3.00

n/a bevs

Tea

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Minute Maid

$2.00

Mello Yello

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Pibb Xtra

$2.00

Horchata

$2.50

one refill

Margaritas/Daiquiris

2X1 Margarita

$12.99

Single Margarita

$8.99

Virgin Daiquiris

$6.99

Daiquiri

Texas Margarita

$10.99

Top Shelf Margarita

$12.99

Specialty Drinks/Shots

Tequila Sunrise

$7.99

Sex On The Beach

$7.99

Mexican Corona Sunrise

$7.99

Bahama Mama

$7.99

Blue Hawaiian

$7.99

Malibu Sun Splash

$7.99

Screwdriver

$7.99

Amaretto Sour Mix

$7.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.99

Michelada

$9.99

Laredo Michelada

$15.99

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.99

Water Mocasine Shot

$7.99

Jager Bomb

$7.99

Draft

16oz Michelob Ultra

$4.00

16oz Bud Light

$4.00

16oz Budweiser

$4.00

16oz Yeungling

$4.00

16oz Land Shark

$4.00

16oz Shock Top

$4.00

16oz Modelo Especial

$4.00

16oz Negra Modelo

$4.00

16oz Xx Lager

$4.00

16oz Xx Amber

$4.00

24oz Michelob Ultra

$7.00

24oz Bud Light

$7.00

24oz Budweiser

$7.00

24oz Yeungling

$7.00

24oz Land Shark

$7.00

24oz Shock Top

$7.00

24oz Modelo Especial

$7.00

24oz Negra Modelo

$7.00

24oz Xx Lager

$7.00

24oz Xx Amber

$7.00

Bottle

Bud Light

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Land Shark

$4.25

Michelob Ultra Infusion

$4.25

Yeungling

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.25

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Corona Premier

$4.50

Corona Familiar

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Xx Amber

$4.50

Xx Lager

$4.50

Sol

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Michelada

Michelada

$9.99

Laredo Michelada

$15.99

Wine

Merlot

$5.99

Chardonnay

$5.99

White Zinfadel

$5.99

Sangria

$5.99

Cabernet

$5.99

Tequila

Don Julio 1942

$11.99

Don Julio Real

$24.99

Don Julio Añejo

$8.99

Don Julio Reposado

$8.99

Don Julio Blanco

$7.99

José Cuervo Silver

$5.99

José Cuervo Gold

$5.99

Rerserva De La Familia José Cuervo

$11.99

Cazadores Blanco

$5.99

Cazadores Reposado

$5.99

Roca Patrón Reposado

$10.99

Patrón Silver

$7.99

Patrón Añejo

$8.99

Patrón Reposado

$8.99

Tres Agaves

$6.99

Tres Generaciones

$7.99

Don Ramón

$7.99

Corazón De Agave

$7.99

Corralejo

$7.99

Avión Reposado

$7.99

Peligroso Reposado

$7.99

1800 Reposado

$6.99

1800 Silver

$5.99

Hornitos Plata

$5.99

Hornitos Reposado

$6.99

Hornitos Añejo

$6.99

Mezcal

Monte Albán

$6.99

W110 Shot

$7.99

Del Maguey Vida

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family flavor & Fun.

Location

1812 S HIGHWAY 77, Lynn Haven, FL 32444

Directions

