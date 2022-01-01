- Home
OLD MEXICO RESTAURANT 1812 S HIGHWAY 77
1812 S HIGHWAY 77
Lynn Haven, FL 32444
Appetizers
D1 Loco Dip
D2 Spinach Dip
D3 Amigo Dip
D4 Chori Dip
D5 Quick Dip
D6 Fajita Dip
37. Nachos With Beans
38. Nachos With Meat
39. Guacamole Dip
40. Bean, Cheese, Meat Nachos
41. Nachos Laredo
42. Cheese Nachos
43. Bean Dip
48. Appetizer Plate
51. Shrimp Cocktail
60. Cheese Dip
Chips & Salsa
Vegetarian
13. Vegetarian Plate
One chile relleno, cheese enchilada, one chalupa, rice and refried beans.
14. Enchiladas Rancheras
Four especially prepared enchiladas with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
15. Deluxe Plate
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, refried beans and rice.
16. Chalupas
Two toasted corn tortillas with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and guacamole on top.
Salads
Combinations
A. One Taco And One Cheese Enchilada
Served with refried beans and rice.
B. One Chile Relleno
Served with refried beans and rice.
C. Cheese Enchilada & Tamales
Served with refried beans and rice.
D. One Taco, One Enchilada, And One Burrito
Served with refried beans and rice.
E. One Chile Relleno, One Taco, And One Beef Enchilada
Served with refried beans and rice.
F. One Taco, One Cheese Enchilada And One Chalupa
Served with refried beans and rice.
G. Two Beef Enchiladas One Beef Tostada And One Beef Taco
Served with refried beans and rice.
H. One Guacamole Tostada One Beef Enchilada
Served with refried beans and rice.
I. Chile Con Carne, One Taco, And One Tamale
Served with refried beans and rice.
J. One Burrito
Served with refried beans and rice.
K. One Burrito, One Chalupa, One Beef Taco, And One Cheese Enchilada
Served with refried beans and rice.
L. One Burrito, One Flauta, And One Beef Tostada
Served with refried beans and rice.
AA. One Taco, One Burrito, And One Chalupa
Served with refried beans and rice.
BB. One Chile Relleno, One Chalupa And Rice
Served with refried beans and rice.
Chicken
17. Chicken Enchiladas
Four specially prepared enchiladas served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
18. Chimichanga
Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, special sauce, rice and beans.
19. Chicken Tacos
In soft flour tortillas ......... 9.75 Three tacos with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
20. Chicken And Cheese Quesadillas
Triangle flour tortillas stuffed with bell peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
20a. Chicken Finger Dinner (Mexican-Style)
Chicken tenders topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Dessert
Chef's Favorites
34. Fajitas For One
served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and flour tortillas
34B. Combo Fajitas For Two
served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and flour tortillas
68. Fajitas Texanas For One
steak, chicken and shrimp fajitas served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and flour tortillas
68B. Fajitas Texanas For Two
steak, chicken and shrimp fajitas served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and flour tortillas
70. Shrimp Fajitas For One
served with rice, beans guacamole salad and flour tortilas
70B. Combo Shrimp Fajitas For Two
served with rice, beans guacamole salad and flour tortilas
71. Shrimp Plate
72. Pork Carnitas
marinated pork, shredded and topped with pico de gallo, served with tortillas, rice and beans
73. Chicken Breast
74. Carne Asada
75. Camaron Al Mojo De Ajo
large shrimp sauteed in buttery garlic sauce, served with rice, beans and guacamole salad
76. Shrimp Diabla Special
large shrimp sauteed in our special chipotle sauce served on a bed of rice with broccoli, yellow squash, peppers and onions
77. Alambres
grilled bacon, mushrooms, onions, peppers and chipped steak with cheese on top. served with rice, beans and guacamole salad
78. 12Oz Ribeye Usda
choice midwestern.
79. Green Burrito
steak or chicken, bell pepper, onion, green salsa on top. rice and beans on the side.
80. Laredo Burrito
flour tortilla rolled and stuffed with steak or chicken strips, belle peppers, onions, bacon, rice, beans guacamole and sour cream topped iwth cheese salsa
81. Fajita Quesadilla
your choice of steak, chicken, or shrimp
82. Carnita Quesadilla
savory pork placed in triangle flour tortillas stuffed iwth onions and peppers with lettuc,e tomatoes, and sour cream.
83. Faijita Chimichanga
choice of chicken, pork, or steak topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, special sauce, rice and beans
84. Nachos Locos
nachos served withs teak, shrimp, grilled chicken, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños
85. Fish Tacos
three tacos grilled with flour tortillas served with pico de gallo and green salsa on the side
86. Shrimp El Jefe
delectable shrimp and vegetable medley mixed with red sauces served ona. bed of rice, topped with a delicious cheese sauce
87. Fajita Fingers
grilled chicken breast pieces served on a bed of rice and smothered with tasty cheese dip
87B. Steak Fajita Fingers
steak served on a bed of rice and smothered with tasty cheese dip
Specialties
21. Enchiladas Supreme
Supreme combination. One beef, one chicken, one cheese and one bean enchilada topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
22. Chiles Rellenos
Two peppers stuffed with delicious beef and cheese served with guaca- mole salad.\
23. Super Burrito
Flour tortilla rolled around with beef, cheese, beans and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
24. Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas with refried beans and rice, topped with green salsa and cheese.
25. Mexican Plate
One tamal, chile con carne, rice, one cheese enchilada and one taco.
26. Burritos Deluxe
Two beef burritos topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
27. Enchiladas Deluxe
Three enchiladas of your choice topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
28. Mexican Dinner
One enchilada, one taco, rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.
29. Plato Laredo
One chile relleno, one beef enchilada, one taco, one beef t ostada and one burrito.
30. Poblano Peppers
Two fresh poblano peppers stuffed with picadillo (special ground beef) topped with a cheese cream sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
31. Bistec A La Mexicana
Tender steak strips sautéed with onions, peppers and spice. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad.
31a. Tacos Al Pastor
Tender meat marinated, grilled and rolled in a corn tortilla. Served with rice, refried beans and pico de gallo.
31b. Steak El Paso
Charbroiled ribeye steak sautéed in our special sauce with onions and peppers. Served with rice and beans.
31c. Fajita Burrito
Chicken or steak fajita stuffed in a flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, then smothered with melted cheese.
32. Beef Tacos
Three beef tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
32b. Soft Beef Tacos
Three beef tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
33. Flautas
Three beef or chicken flautas served with guacamole, rice and beans.
35. Hot And Spicy Burrito
Try it if you dare! Served with sour cream and salad.
Kid's Menu
Extras
Sides
Margaritas/Daiquiris
Specialty Drinks/Shots
Draft
16oz Michelob Ultra
16oz Bud Light
16oz Budweiser
16oz Yeungling
16oz Land Shark
16oz Shock Top
16oz Modelo Especial
16oz Negra Modelo
16oz Xx Lager
16oz Xx Amber
24oz Michelob Ultra
24oz Bud Light
24oz Budweiser
24oz Yeungling
24oz Land Shark
24oz Shock Top
24oz Modelo Especial
24oz Negra Modelo
24oz Xx Lager
24oz Xx Amber
Bottle
Michelada
Tequila
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Real
Don Julio Añejo
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Blanco
José Cuervo Silver
José Cuervo Gold
Rerserva De La Familia José Cuervo
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Reposado
Roca Patrón Reposado
Patrón Silver
Patrón Añejo
Patrón Reposado
Tres Agaves
Tres Generaciones
Don Ramón
Corazón De Agave
Corralejo
Avión Reposado
Peligroso Reposado
1800 Reposado
1800 Silver
Hornitos Plata
Hornitos Reposado
Hornitos Añejo
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Family flavor & Fun.
1812 S HIGHWAY 77, Lynn Haven, FL 32444