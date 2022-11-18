- Home
Philomena
2,434 Reviews
$$
1801 14th Avenue
Oakland, CA 94606
Order Again
Popular Items
Canned Beer/Cider (Alcohol)
Advent Beer Calendar *PRE ORDER*
VERY LIMITED! Order your Craft Beer Advent box TODAY! -Ready for pick-up on Nov 28th or later. -Hand Curated/Selected by Philomena! -24 Unique, Seasonal, & many hard-to-find beers. -Local and World-Wide Sourced (some classics, some fresh gems) -Great gift for anyone! 24 days of enjoyment!
IPA Hoppy 4pk
A mixed 4pk of hoppy delights! Always changing. (Not always what's pictured)
Pucker 4 pk (sours)
A variety pack of random amazing sours we are carrying at the moment (always changing)
Cider Sampler 4pk
A mixed 4pk of lovely Humboldt Ciders. (Subject to change cidery or flavors, not always what is pictured)
Dark Delights 4pk (assorted)
(subject to change) Berryess Pumpkin Death, Moonlight Boney Fingers, Moonlight Death & Taxes, Old Rasputin's from North Coast. Amazing, yet subject to change at any time. (Not always what's pictured)
Almanac - Blackberry Sournova- Sour
"This naturally conditioned, mixed-culture sour ale was aged for months with thousands of pounds of blackberries. This bright, tart, and super fruity space juice is out-of-this-world tasty."
Almanac - Blackberry Sournova- Sour 4pk
"This naturally conditioned, mixed-culture sour ale was aged for months with thousands of pounds of blackberries. This bright, tart, and super fruity space juice is out-of-this-world tasty."
Almanac - Peach Sournova
"This naturally conditioned, mixed-culture sour ale was aged for months with thousands of pounds of sustainably farmed, California peaches. This bright, tart, and super fruity space juice is out-of-this-world tasty."
Almanac - Peach Sournova 4pk
"This naturally conditioned, mixed-culture sour ale was aged for months with thousands of pounds of sustainably farmed, California peaches. This bright, tart, and super fruity space juice is out-of-this-world tasty."
Almanac - Sunshine Opportunity
Sour Ale Aged In Oak Barrels With Pear Juice and Dry-Hopped With Citra, Sabro & Mosaic. Bright like sunshine, bearing great opportunity.
Almanac - Sunshine Opportunity 4pk
Sour Ale Aged In Oak Barrels With Pear Juice and Dry-Hopped With Citra, Sabro & Mosaic. Bright like sunshine, bearing great opportunity.
Altamont - Altamont - Cashmic Juice
"Cashmic Juice is loaded with all Cashmere and Mosaic Hops! Plus the mouthfeel turned out epic with the use of Barke Pilsner malt, flaked oats, and blonde roasted oats!"
Altamont - Altamont - Cashmic Juice 4pk
"Cashmic Juice is loaded with all Cashmere and Mosaic Hops! Plus the mouthfeel turned out epic with the use of Barke Pilsner malt, flaked oats, and blonde roasted oats!"
Berryessa - Separation Anxiety WCIPA
Simple approach with fantastic results in a light bodied IPA brewed with nothin but Yakima Valley Mosaic hops. More than meets the eye.
Berryessa - Separation Anxiety- WCIPA 4pk
Simple approach with fantastic results in a light bodied IPA brewed with nothin but Yakima Valley Mosaic hops. More than meets the eye.
Dunloe - One Big BBQ Peach Sour
A blend of oak-aged Berliner Weisse finished with grilled peaches. Tart, funky, and playfull.
Dunloe - One Big BBQ Peach Sour 4pk
A blend of oak-aged Berliner Weisse finished with grilled peaches. Tart, funky, and playfull.
Faction - Bornday 9 WCDIPA
Faction's 9th Anniversary beer! A West Coast DIPA dry-hopped with Comet, Ahtanum, Amarillo and AU Topaz.
Faction - Bornday 9 WCIPA 4pk
Faction's 9th Anniversary beer! A West Coast DIPA dry-hopped with Comet, Ahtanum, Amarillo and AU Topaz.
Faction - Hipster Conformant
Cool and easy light lager like your granddaddy grew up on. Crisp and smooth with no pesky bells or whistles.
Faction - Hipster Conformant 4pk
Cool and easy light lager like your granddaddy grew up on. Crisp and smooth with no pesky bells or whistles.
Faction -Nitro Imperial Stout
Faction - Nitro Imperial Stout 4pk
Nitrogenated Imperial Stout. To Pour this Nitro can SHAKE (yes, shake), then pour quickly and straight into glass
Faction FALL IPA
Beauty of an IPA brewed with a holiday feast of Strata, Citra, & Simcoe hops.
Faction FALL IPA 4pk
Beauty of an IPA brewed with a holiday feast of Strata, Citra, & Simcoe hops.
Fremont - Head Full Of Fresh Hops HAZY IPA
Hazy IPA brewed with select fresh hops harvested in Yakima and loaded into the brew kettle within 24 hours of harvest.
Fremont - Head Full Of Fresh Hops IPA 4pk
Hazy IPA brewed with select fresh hops harvested in Yakima and loaded into the brew kettle within 24 hours of harvest.
GhostTown - Green Fiend
Killer WC IPA brewed only w/WET Mosaic hops, used fresh off the Bine! Dank Fiend.
GhostTown - Green Fiend 4pk
Killer WC IPA brewed only w/WET Mosaic hops, used fresh off the Bine! Dank Fiend.
Humboldt Cider - Cherry
Award winning balance is achieved by blending sweet apples and tart cherries.
Humboldt Cider - Cherry 4pk
Award winning balance is achieved by blending sweet apples and tart cherries.
Humboldt Cider - Drysdale
"This crisp & refreshing house blend of apple varieties is a true West Coast dry cider. Its light airiness, dryness, and refreshing mouthfeel makes it easy to drink."
Humboldt Cider - Drysdale 4pk
Complex and refreshing dry cider made with only legendary Gravenstein apples from Sonoma County.
Humboldt Cider - Friends With Benefits 4pk
A no strings attached arrangement of dry cider dry-hopped with Citra & Simcoe hops. DM me.
Humboldt Cider - Hibiscus Hemp
Semi-dry cider blended with hibiscus flowers and hemp seeds, creating a rosé-like refresher with a little bit of Humboldt love.
Humboldt Cider - Hibiscus Hemp 4pk
Semi-dry cider blended with hibiscus flowers and hemp seeds, creating a rosé-like refresher with a little bit of Humboldt love.
Humboldt Cider Co. - Swipe Right 4pk
"We combined our best-selling cherry and honey ciders together to create this blend. Cherry and honey mixes are one of our most popular blends at the taproom, so we listened to the people and made a new cider!"
Humboldt Cider Co. - Swipe Right Cider
"We combined our best-selling cherry and honey ciders together to create this blend. Cherry and honey mixes are one of our most popular blends at the taproom, so we listened to the people and made a new cider!"
Humboldt Cider- Friends With Benefits
A no strings attached arrangement of dry cider dry-hopped with Citra & Simcoe hops. DM me.
Moonlight - Death & Taxes
Rich, roasty, and robust yet deceptively light-bodied and highly drinkable. Unavoidably delicious.
Moonlight - Death & Taxes 4pk
Rich, roasty, and robust yet deceptively light-bodied and highly drinkable. Unavoidably delicious.
Moonlight - Reality Czeck
Soft, delicate, and clean with a distinct freshness reminiscent of fresh baked bread and dreamy floral hops.
Moonlight - Reality Czeck 4pk
Soft, delicate, and clean with a distinct freshness reminiscent of fresh baked bread and dreamy floral hops.
Old Caz - Cazzers Fruited Kettle Sour
Jam packed with fruit flavor, yet not heavy or sickly sweet, utilizing a fruit combo of passionfruit and guava, which play well amidst the sour backdrop to deliver a wonderfully satisfying beer.
Old Caz - Cazzers- Fruited Kettle Sour 4pk
Jam packed with fruit flavor, yet not heavy or sickly sweet, utilizing a fruit combo of passionfruit and guava, which play well amidst the sour backdrop to deliver a wonderfully satisfying beer.
Russian River - Blind Pig
THE difinitive West Coast IPA. Full-bodied, very hoppy, with citrus, pine, fruity notes and a nice dry, bitter finish.
Russian River - Blind Pig 4pk
THE difinitive West Coast IPA. Full-bodied, very hoppy, with citrus, pine, fruity notes and a nice dry, bitter finish.
Russian River Pliny the Elder
The man, the myth, the legend. West Coast Double IPA at it's purest
Russian River Pliny the Elder 4 pk
The man, the myth, the legend. West Coast Double IPA at it's purest.
Orval, Trappist Ale
The distinctive fruity and bitter taste of Orval beer means it has become a genuine reference in the exclusive world of authentic Trappist beers. Orval beer is a high fermentation beer. The ageing process adds a fruity note, which strikes a subtle balance between the beers full-bodied yet complex flavour and bitterness.
From our Cellar: 2016 The Bruery - Share This Coffee Imp Stout 750ml
From the brewery: "Let’s move beyond the concept of grabbing a beer, and reach for something bigger. This is a journey that transcends beer as we know it. Share This is a new series of beers that fills us with both satisfaction and pride in our ongoing exploration of what we can achieve with beer. Each release in this series will spotlight unique ingredients and an important cause. Share This: Coffee is an imperial stout with freshly-roasted coffee sourced by Mostra Coffee from the Philippines. For each bottle we produce, Free Wheelchair Mission receives one dollar, in turn, helping friends in the Philippines become mobile for the first time. Share This and serve fresh at 55° F for peak coffee flavor.
From our Cellar: 2016 The Bruery - Tart of Darkness Barrel Aged Sour Stout 750ml
Tart of Darkness is a traditional stout aged in used oak barrels from The Bruery that had previously housed beers such as Cuivre™ or Black Tuesday®. The beer was then brought to Bruery Terreux, where they added their special blend of souring bacterias and wild yeasts. The result is a tart yet dark and roasty sour stout. Not a style you will see very often, this unique stout has notes of tart plums, roasted coffee, vanilla and oak.
Hard Beverages (Alcohol)
Sabe- Grapefruit Paloma
14% ABV. Grapefruit Paloma is both dry and unpretentious. Tangy grapefruit and a touch of sweetness from cane sugar mingle with roasted agave and is brought to life with bubbles. 111 calories, 3.2g sugar, 4.1g carbs per serving Gluten-free, all-natural
Sabe- Grapefruit Paloma - 4pk
14% ABV. Grapefruit Paloma is both dry and unpretentious. Tangy grapefruit and a touch of sweetness from cane sugar mingle with roasted agave and is brought to life with bubbles. 111 calories, 3.2g sugar, 4.1g carbs per serving Gluten-free, all-natural
Sabe- Moscow Mule
13.1% ABV. Moscow Mule is made from a homemade ginger beer recipe that builds in spice as the bubbles unlock the flavors and aromas. 143 calories, 10.6g sugar, 12.8g carbs per serving Gluten-free, all-natural
Sabe- Moscow Mule 4pk
13.1% ABV. Moscow Mule is made from a homemade ginger beer recipe that builds in spice as the bubbles unlock the flavors and aromas. 143 calories, 10.6g sugar, 12.8g carbs per serving Gluten-free, all-natural
Sabe- Margarita
14% ABV. Margarita is true to the agave with no triple sec or orange liqueur overpowering the agave notes. Enjoy hints of roasted agave, tartness from lime and sweetness from cane sugar. 131 calories, 6.5g sugar, 8.0g carbs per serving Gluten-free, all-natural
Sabe- Margarita 4pk
14% ABV. Margarita is true to the agave with no triple sec or orange liqueur overpowering the agave notes. Enjoy hints of roasted agave, tartness from lime and sweetness from cane sugar. 131 calories, 6.5g sugar, 8.0g carbs per serving Gluten-free, all-natural
Sabe- Mojito
13.3% ABV. Mojito has a freshly picked mint aroma, tartness from lime and sweetness from cane sugar enhanced with bubbles. 121 calories, 5.8g sugar, 7.0g carbs per serving Gluten-free, all-natural
Sabe- Mojito 4pk
13.3% ABV. Mojito has a freshly picked mint aroma, tartness from lime, and sweetness from cane sugar enhanced with bubbles. 121 calories, 5.8g sugar, 7.0g carbs per serving Gluten-free, all-natural
Sabe Mixed 4 pk
1 of each of this perfect canned cocktails. Add ice or straight from the can!
KYLA Mixed Hard Booch 4 PK
KYLA Sunset Trio Hard Kombucha
A POGalicious punch of ripe, palate-pleasing fruits WITH A HINT OF PASSION FRUIT, ORANGE & GUAVA 6.5% Alc.
KYLA Sunset Trio Hard Kombucha 4pk
A POGalicious punch of ripe, palate-pleasing fruits WITH A HINT OF PASSION FRUIT, ORANGE & GUAVA 6.5% Alc.
KYLA Lavender Lemonade Hard Kombucha
A mouth-wateringly bright squeeze of lemon with a flourish of lavender WITH A HINT OF LEMON & LAVENDER 6.5%
KYLA Lavender Lem Hard Kombucha 4pk
A mouth-wateringly bright squeeze of lemon with a flourish of lavender WITH A HINT OF LEMON & LAVENDER 6.5%