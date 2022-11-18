From our Cellar: 2016 The Bruery - Share This Coffee Imp Stout 750ml

$24.00

From the brewery: "Let’s move beyond the concept of grabbing a beer, and reach for something bigger. This is a journey that transcends beer as we know it. Share This is a new series of beers that fills us with both satisfaction and pride in our ongoing exploration of what we can achieve with beer. Each release in this series will spotlight unique ingredients and an important cause. Share This: Coffee is an imperial stout with freshly-roasted coffee sourced by Mostra Coffee from the Philippines. For each bottle we produce, Free Wheelchair Mission receives one dollar, in turn, helping friends in the Philippines become mobile for the first time. Share This and serve fresh at 55° F for peak coffee flavor.