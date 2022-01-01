East Oakland restaurants you'll love

Go
East Oakland restaurants
Toast

East Oakland's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try East Oakland restaurants

Fire Wings image

 

Fire Wings

203 E18th Street, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
More about Fire Wings
Philomena image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Philomena

1801 14th Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (2434 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
16" Garlic Garden$25.00
Pesto, mozzarella, roasted garlic, roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, topped with arugula, parmesan reggiano & garlic oil.
16" Margherita$24.00
Red sauce, foir de latte, mozzarella, parmesan reggiano, garlic, basil & olive oil.
16" House Mushroom$25.00
Red sauce, mozzarella with roasted mushrooms, presillade, green onions & olive oil.
More about Philomena
ROCKIN CRAWFISH OAKLAND image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

ROCKIN CRAWFISH OAKLAND

211 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4 (1375 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Noodles
1 LB King Crab Legs$69.99
1 LB Shrimp (Head Off)$17.99
More about ROCKIN CRAWFISH OAKLAND
Amici's image

 

Amici's

2353 E 12th St., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
VEGGIE (vt)
roasted green peppers, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, black olives
NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
More about Amici's
Nyum Bai image

 

Nyum Bai

3340 E 12th St, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (1152 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Prahok Ktiss + Rice$20.00
Simmered pork belly in coconut milk, prahok, khmer curry paste.
Served with seasonal veggies and rice. Chef Nite’s favorite dish! (GF)
Mee Kola$18.00
Rice noodles, cucumber relish, jammy egg, shrimp floss, garlic chips, scallions + cilantro, topped with coconut-lime dressing. A Battambang Favorite!
(*contains peanuts, gluten free)
Kuy Teav Phnom Penh$18.00
Cambodia's quintessential noodle soup!
8 hour pork broth with rice noodles,
ground pork & sliced beef. Make sure to squeeze the lime! (GF)
*Contains shellfish in broth
More about Nyum Bai
Taqueria Reynoso image

 

Taqueria Reynoso

3329 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (1105 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos Dorado$4.00
Crispy Corn Tortillas with Choice of Meat, Grilled Onion, Cilantro, Hot Sauce, Radishes & Lime wedge on the Side
Pupusas$3.25
Hand Made Dough Gordita with Choice of Filling.
Nacho Fries$11.00
French Fries topped with Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Choice of Meat
More about Taqueria Reynoso
sufganiyot pre-order image

 

sufganiyot pre-order

3000 38th ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
sufganiyot half dozen$18.00
box of 6 - raised dough w/ jam filling & sugar dusting
sufganiyot dozen$36.00
box of 12 - raised dough w/ jam filling & sugar dusting
More about sufganiyot pre-order

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in East Oakland

Caesar Salad

Map

More near East Oakland to explore

North Oakland

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Lower Hills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Oakland Chinatown

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Downtown Oakland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston