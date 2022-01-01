East Oakland restaurants you'll love
East Oakland's top cuisines
Must-try East Oakland restaurants
More about Fire Wings
Fire Wings
203 E18th Street, Oakland
|Popular items
|10 PIECES
|$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|20 PIECES
|$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
More about Philomena
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Philomena
1801 14th Avenue, Oakland
|Popular items
|16" Garlic Garden
|$25.00
Pesto, mozzarella, roasted garlic, roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, topped with arugula, parmesan reggiano & garlic oil.
|16" Margherita
|$24.00
Red sauce, foir de latte, mozzarella, parmesan reggiano, garlic, basil & olive oil.
|16" House Mushroom
|$25.00
Red sauce, mozzarella with roasted mushrooms, presillade, green onions & olive oil.
More about ROCKIN CRAWFISH OAKLAND
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
ROCKIN CRAWFISH OAKLAND
211 Foothill Blvd, Oakland
|Popular items
|Garlic Noodles
|1 LB King Crab Legs
|$69.99
|1 LB Shrimp (Head Off)
|$17.99
More about Amici's
Amici's
2353 E 12th St., Oakland
|Popular items
|VEGGIE (vt)
roasted green peppers, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, black olives
|NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
|CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
More about Nyum Bai
Nyum Bai
3340 E 12th St, Oakland
|Popular items
|Prahok Ktiss + Rice
|$20.00
Simmered pork belly in coconut milk, prahok, khmer curry paste.
Served with seasonal veggies and rice. Chef Nite’s favorite dish! (GF)
|Mee Kola
|$18.00
Rice noodles, cucumber relish, jammy egg, shrimp floss, garlic chips, scallions + cilantro, topped with coconut-lime dressing. A Battambang Favorite!
(*contains peanuts, gluten free)
|Kuy Teav Phnom Penh
|$18.00
Cambodia's quintessential noodle soup!
8 hour pork broth with rice noodles,
ground pork & sliced beef. Make sure to squeeze the lime! (GF)
*Contains shellfish in broth
More about Taqueria Reynoso
Taqueria Reynoso
3329 Foothill Blvd, Oakland
|Popular items
|Tacos Dorado
|$4.00
Crispy Corn Tortillas with Choice of Meat, Grilled Onion, Cilantro, Hot Sauce, Radishes & Lime wedge on the Side
|Pupusas
|$3.25
Hand Made Dough Gordita with Choice of Filling.
|Nacho Fries
|$11.00
French Fries topped with Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Choice of Meat