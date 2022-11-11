Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Grand Lake Kitchen- Dimond

1,464 Reviews

$$

2042 Macarthur Blvd

Oakland, CA 94602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

GLK Chopped Salad
Yadi
Matzoh Ball Soup

NOSH

House Pickled Vegetables

House Pickled Vegetables

$6.00

pint (vegan)

Burrata

$17.00

creamy fresh mozzarella, fuyu persimmon, marinated sunchokes, frisee, toasted almonds, crostini

Roasted Bone Marrow

Roasted Bone Marrow

$17.00

bagna cauda, pickled spring onions, grilled bread

Reuben Fries

Reuben Fries

$14.00

french fries, beef pastrami, russian dressing, swiss cheese, sauerkraut

Seared Pork Belly Confit

$16.00

poached apples, pomegranate, pickled shallots, chicory, red wine reduction (GF)

Housemade Falafel

Housemade Falafel

$11.00

Chickpea falafel, labneh yogurt, harissa, micro greens

Donuts

Donuts

$6.00+

house made warm donuts, dusted in nutmeg, cinnamon and sugar

Soup and Salad

GLK Chopped Salad

GLK Chopped Salad

$14.00

romaine, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, sunflower seeds, basil vinaigrette. (vegan)

Cali Mixed Bowl

Cali Mixed Bowl

$15.00

half avocado, arugula salad with parmesan and lemon vinaigrette, grilled pita bread. choice of hummus or tuna salad

Vicious Salad

Vicious Salad

$16.00

romaine, radicchio, arugula, walnuts, crispy prosciutto, parmesan, chickpeas, black olives, balsamic dressing

Matzoh Ball Soup

Matzoh Ball Soup

$10.00

chicken soup with matzoh ball

Soup of the Day

always vegetarian

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

arugula salad with lemon vinaigrette (dressing on the side)

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Arugula, parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette

Sandos

GLK Burger

GLK Burger

$16.00

beef patty, caramelized onions, mushrooms, blue cheese, on a bun served with french fries. cooked medium unless otherwise specified

Americana Burger

Americana Burger

$16.00

beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, pickles, and mayo on a bun. served with french fries. cooked medium unless otherwise specified

Yadi

Yadi

$13.00

turkey, swiss cheese, avocado, cranberry sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, pickled red onions, mayo, mustard vinaigrette, served on an acme roll

Italian

Italian

$14.00

mortadella, spicy coppa, salame cotto (pistachio), provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickles, pickled red onions, pepperoncini, mayo, mustard vinaigrette, served on an acme roll

Tofu Banh Mi

Tofu Banh Mi

$13.00

chilled smoked tofu, spicy cashew butter, daikon radish slaw, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, served on an acme roll (vegan)

Oyako

Oyako

$15.00

egg salad, crispy chicken skin, arugula, mustard vinaigrette, served open faced on toasted rye

Smoked Salmon Sando

Smoked Salmon Sando

$16.00

cold-smoked salmon, cream cheese, onions, chives, capers, and lemon served open-faced on sliced rye substitute everything bagel $3

Family Meals

choose your protein, and select your sides. all sides come in medium
Half Fried Chicken

Half Fried Chicken

$30.00

nice pastured chicken dipped in buttermilk batter and fried crispy (5 pieces). comes with choice of one deli side and one hot side **At peak times, please allow an additional 15 minutes for chicken**

Whole Fried Chicken

Whole Fried Chicken

$50.00

nice pastured chicken dipped in buttermilk batter and fried crispy (10 pieces). comes with choice of two deli sides and two hot sides **At peak times, please allow an additional 15 minutes for chicken**

Half Braised Beef Brisket

$30.00

Sliced and served with creamy horseradish (GF). Comes with a choice of 2 deli sides and 2 hot sides.

Whole Braised Beef Brisket

$50.00

Sliced and served with creamy horseradish (GF). Comes with a choice of 1 deli side and 1 hot side.

Deli Sides

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

red potatoes, mayo, pickled shallots

Black Eyed Peas Salad

Black Eyed Peas Salad

black eyed peas, onion, celery, bell pepper, kale, red wine vinaigrette (vegan/GF)

Cauliflower Salad

Cauliflower Salad

roasted cauliflower, pickled fennel, herb oil, capers, dill (vegan)

Kale

curly kale, watermelon radish, pepitas, queso fresco, green goddess dressing (VEG/GF)

Hot Sides

Polenta

Polenta

creamy polenta and goat cheddar cheese

Broccoli Raab

Broccoli Raab

$6.00+

broccoli, garlic, chile, olive oil, preserved meyer lemon (vegan/GF)

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Fried Potatoes

Fried Potatoes

$6.00

russet potatoes smashed and fried crispy

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

roasted garlic, parmesan, herbs, served on sliced sourdough

Brussels and Squash

with caramelized onions and brown butter vinaigrette (V/GF)

Sweets

Panna Cotta

$8.00

citrus panna cotta with fresh blueberries

Seasonal Fruit Galette

Seasonal Fruit Galette

$8.00

Seasonal fruit galette with fresh whipped cream

Donuts

Donuts

$6.00+

house made warm donuts, dusted in nutmeg, cinnamon and sugar

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

baked in house

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50

baked in house

Dole Whip

Dole Whip

$7.00

hard-packed soft-serve (half-pint) non-dairy frozen pineapple treat (vegan) packed in house!

Moose and Squirrel

Moose and Squirrel

$8.00Out of stock

hard-packed soft-serve (half pint) chocolate soft serve, pretzel toffee, marshmallows, chocolate chips, cocoa nibs. packed in house!

Happy Birthday Soft Serve

Happy Birthday Soft Serve

$8.00Out of stock

hard-packed vanilla soft-serve (half pint), white cake and rainbow sprinkles

Black Forest Soft Serve

$8.00

hard-packed chocolate soft serve (half pint) with chocolate cake, whipped cream and brandied cherries

Patience, Young Grasshopper

Patience, Young Grasshopper

$8.00

hard-packed mint soft-serve (half pint), oreo cookie crumble

Add On

Side Fries

Side Fries

$5.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

arugula salad with lemon vinaigrette (dressing on the side)

Side Avocado

Side Avocado

$4.00
Scoop Tuna Salad

Scoop Tuna Salad

$4.00
Scoop Chicken Salad

Scoop Chicken Salad

$4.00
Burger Patty

Burger Patty

$8.00
Scoop Hummus

Scoop Hummus

$4.00
Scoop Egg Salad

Scoop Egg Salad

$4.00
Side Bacon

Side Bacon

$6.00
Side Prosciutto

Side Prosciutto

$4.00

Side Pastrami

$4.00
Side of Smoked Salmon

Side of Smoked Salmon

$9.00
Side of Ranch

Side of Ranch

$1.50

Toasted Everything Bagel

$4.00
Acme Roll

Acme Roll

$4.00
Side Pita

Side Pita

$4.00
Sourdough Toast 2 pcs

Sourdough Toast 2 pcs

$4.00

Side Rye Toast 2 pcs

$4.00
Gluten Free Toast

Gluten Free Toast

$4.00
Sea Salt Chips

Sea Salt Chips

$2.50
Utensils

Utensils

$0.25

N/A Beverages

1Lt Sparkling Water

$7.00
Bubble Up

Bubble Up

$5.00

lemon lime soda

Cock N Bull Ginger Beer

$5.00

Coke Can

$4.00

Crystal Geyser Bottled Water

$4.00
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$4.00
Mexicoke

Mexicoke

$5.00
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$5.00
Pellegrino Blood Orange

Pellegrino Blood Orange

$4.00

Rootbeer

$5.00

Recess Sparkling Waters

Recess Ginger Peach

Recess Ginger Peach

$6.50

sparkling water infused with hemp and adaptogens

Recess Strawberry Rose

Recess Strawberry Rose

$6.50

sparkling water infused with hemp and adaptogens

Recess Zero Proof "Margarita"

Recess Zero Proof "Margarita"

$6.50

sparkling water infused with hemp and adaptogens

Recess Blackberry Chai

$6.50

Bubble Drinks

Bellini Bottle Kit (makes 5 glasses)

Bellini Bottle Kit (makes 5 glasses)

$45.00

Brut rose and fruit of the day

Mimosa Bottle Kit (makes 5 glasses)

Mimosa Bottle Kit (makes 5 glasses)

$45.00

Bubbles and orange juice

Cypress Bottle Kit (makes 5 glasses)

Cypress Bottle Kit (makes 5 glasses)

$45.00

Brut rose and grapefruit juice

Beer

West Coast IPA 16oz can

West Coast IPA 16oz can

$10.00

Federation "In the weeds IPA," Oakland 6%

Cold Snacks 16oz can

Cold Snacks 16oz can

$8.00

Montucky, "Cold Snacks," Montana 6.0%

Hard Seltzer 16oz can

Hard Seltzer 16oz can

$8.00

Modern Times "Bubble Party Hard," (assorted flavors), San Diego 5.0%

Oatmeal Stout 16oz can

$8.00

East Brothers Oatmeal Stout, English-inspired with notes of rich milk chocolate, dark fruit — soft, comforting finish. 5.4%

Del Cielo "Rica Cerveza" 16oz can

$10.00

Del Cielo "Orale" 16 oz Can

$9.00

Retail Wine

RET - Chablis

RET - Chablis

$40.00

Domain Pinson Freres, Burgundy France 2020 Great vintage for this Burgundian classic. Lip-smacking minerality

RET - Artadi Tempranillo

RET - Artadi Tempranillo

$38.00

Artadi, Vinas de Gain, Alava, Rioja Spain 2018 Beautifully structured, fine tannins. Fresh yet complex

RET - Bloodroot Pinot Noir

RET - Bloodroot Pinot Noir

$38.00

Bloodroot, Sonoma County 2019. Fresh, delicious and only slightly serious

RET - Brut Zero Prosecco

RET - Brut Zero Prosecco

$18.00

Matho “Bianco Cuvee,” Veneto, Italy NV

RET - Cali Rose

RET - Cali Rose

$24.00

Bedrock, “Ode to Lulu,” (Mouvedre, Grenache, Cinsault,) California 2021

RET - Collestefano Verdicchio

RET - Collestefano Verdicchio

$29.00

Colle Stefano, Marche, Italy 2020 Rich body, high acid, very easy drinking

RET - Educated Guess Cabernet Sauvignon

RET - Educated Guess Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

Educated Guess, Napa 2019

RET - Evodia Garnacha

$18.00

This 100% Garnacha offers a lovely perfume of spice box, mineral, and wild cherry. This perfectly balanced mix of flavors lends itself to an intensely fruity wine with loads of taste, a smooth texture, and a pure, fruit-filled finish. Pairs well with white and red meats roasted or grilled, big game, meat casseroles and stews, complex sauces, foie gras and legumes or blue and cured cheeses.

RET - GLK Pink Bubbles

RET - GLK Pink Bubbles

$25.00

by Drusian (Pinot Nero), Valdobbiadene, Veneto, Italy NV. Strawberries, line, green apple - elegant and dry

RET - Gloria Ferrer Sonoma Brut

RET - Gloria Ferrer Sonoma Brut

$28.00

Gloria Ferrer (Pinot Noir, Chardonnay) Carneros, NV

RET - Gurrieri Frappato

RET - Gurrieri Frappato

$29.00

Giovanni Gurrieri, Vittoria, Sicily 2020 Light, coastal red

RET - I Clivi R_B_L (Natty Champs)

RET - I Clivi R_B_L (Natty Champs)

$37.00

I Clivi R_B_L_ "Brut Nature" (Ribolla Gialla), Colli Orientali, Friuli-Venezia Guilia 2018. Natty champs

RET - Land of Saints GSM

RET - Land of Saints GSM

$34.00

Land of Saints (Grenache, Syrah, Mouvedre), Santa Barbara County 2019. Juicy blend of blackberry and peppercorn

RET - Lioco Chardonnay

RET - Lioco Chardonnay

$32.00

Lioco, Sonoma County 2019. Lemon curd, great mouthfeel. If you’re still unsure about Chardonnay give this modern classic a chance!

RET - Oddero Dolcetto

RET - Oddero Dolcetto

$34.00

Poderi Oddero, Dolcetto d’Alba, Langhe, Italy 2019

RET - Pali Rhone White Blend

RET - Pali Rhone White Blend

$32.00

Pali (Grenache Blanc, Viognier, Roussane, Marsanne) "White Cap," Central Coast 2019

RET - Pieropan Soave Classico

RET - Pieropan Soave Classico

$16.00

Pieropan, Veneto, Italy 2021

RET - Pierre Gimonnet Champagne

RET - Pierre Gimonnet Champagne

$63.00

Pierre Gimonnet et Fils, 1er Cru Brut Blanc de Blancs, Côte de Blancs, France NV For those special moments where only the real stuff will do

RET - Pol Clement Brut Rose

RET - Pol Clement Brut Rose

$16.00

Pol Clement (Gamay), Loire, France NV.Raspberry, cherry cola, vibrant bubbles - staff favorite!

RET - Rolfshark Lambrusco

RET - Rolfshark Lambrusco

$20.00

Villa di Corlo “Rolfshark,” Castelvetro, Italy 2020 Dry, with berries and white pepper

RET - Scribe Rose

RET - Scribe Rose

$40.00

Scribe “X. The Empress,” Sonoma 2021 White nectarine, sea salt, orange blossom

RET - Union Sacre Dry Riesling

RET - Union Sacre Dry Riesling

$20.00

Union Sacre "Elsass," Santa Barbara County, 2019. Dry Kabinett style. Pear, citrus, lillies

Boozy Slushies

Slushy 4-Pack!

Slushy 4-Pack!

$80.00

choose any four 16oz slushies for your next adventure! (nothing beats fresh from the source, but pop these in the freezer and bring them with you on your next hike, camping trip or beach day!)

16oz Spicy Margarita

$20.00

tequila, orange juice, grenadine

32oz Spicy Margarita

$40.00

tequila, orange juice, grenadine

16oz Salty Dog

16oz Salty Dog

$20.00

gin, grapefruit, creme de pamplemousse, brut rose

32oz Salty Dog

32oz Salty Dog

$40.00

gin, grapefruit, creme de pamplemousse, brut rose

16oz Limoncello Last Word

16oz Limoncello Last Word

$20.00

housemade limoncello, luxardo, lime, green chartreuse float

32oz Limoncello Last Word

32oz Limoncello Last Word

$40.00

housemade limoncello, luxardo, lime, green chartreuse float

Togo Cocktails

White Linen (16oz)

White Linen (16oz)

$24.00

16oz bottle serves 2. cucumber infused gin, elderflower liqueur, lemon juice. pour over ice!

Banjo Manhattan

Banjo Manhattan

$13.00

Bourbon, cardamaro, plum bitters

Carbona-groni

$13.00

Gin, campari, cocchi-Torino & amaro nonino

GLK Merchandise

GLK Mug

GLK Mug

$14.00
GLK Tote Bag

GLK Tote Bag

$13.00
East Bay Cookbook

East Bay Cookbook

$30.00

Featuring our Matzoh Ball Soup and Jean's Persian Cucumber Recipe

GLK Waterbottle

GLK Waterbottle

$16.00

GLK Anniversary Mug

$10.00

GLK Anniversary T-Shirt

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markQR Codes
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Order togo or delivery

Location

2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland, CA 94602

Directions

Gallery
Grand Lake Kitchen image
Grand Lake Kitchen image
Grand Lake Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Marzano
orange star4.7 • 3,494
4214 Park blvd Oakland, CA 94602
View restaurantnext
Degrees Plato - Oakland
orange starNo Reviews
4251 McCarthur Blvd. Oakland, CA 94619
View restaurantnext
Philomena
orange star4.5 • 2,434
1801 14th Avenue Oakland, CA 94606
View restaurantnext
The Star on Grand - 3425 Grand Avenue
orange star4.7 • 11,951
3425 Grand Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Comal Next Door - Oakland
orange starNo Reviews
550 Grand Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
SISTER - Oakland
orange star4.5 • 692
3308 Grand Ave Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oakland

Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Grand Ave
orange star4.7 • 5,863
3917 Grand Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Marzano
orange star4.7 • 3,494
4214 Park blvd Oakland, CA 94602
View restaurantnext
Shakewell
orange star4.7 • 3,371
3407 Lakeshore Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Almond and Oak
orange star4.5 • 1,022
3311 Grand Ave Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
SISTER - Oakland
orange star4.5 • 692
3308 Grand Ave Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Bombera - Oakland
orange star5.0 • 15
3459 Champion Street Oakland, CA 94602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oakland
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
North Oakland
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Oakland Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
East Oakland
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Downtown Oakland
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston