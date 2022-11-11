- Home
- /
- Oakland
- /
- Lower Hills
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Grand Lake Kitchen- Dimond
Grand Lake Kitchen- Dimond
1,464 Reviews
$$
2042 Macarthur Blvd
Oakland, CA 94602
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
NOSH
House Pickled Vegetables
pint (vegan)
Burrata
creamy fresh mozzarella, fuyu persimmon, marinated sunchokes, frisee, toasted almonds, crostini
Roasted Bone Marrow
bagna cauda, pickled spring onions, grilled bread
Reuben Fries
french fries, beef pastrami, russian dressing, swiss cheese, sauerkraut
Seared Pork Belly Confit
poached apples, pomegranate, pickled shallots, chicory, red wine reduction (GF)
Housemade Falafel
Chickpea falafel, labneh yogurt, harissa, micro greens
Donuts
house made warm donuts, dusted in nutmeg, cinnamon and sugar
Soup and Salad
GLK Chopped Salad
romaine, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, sunflower seeds, basil vinaigrette. (vegan)
Cali Mixed Bowl
half avocado, arugula salad with parmesan and lemon vinaigrette, grilled pita bread. choice of hummus or tuna salad
Vicious Salad
romaine, radicchio, arugula, walnuts, crispy prosciutto, parmesan, chickpeas, black olives, balsamic dressing
Matzoh Ball Soup
chicken soup with matzoh ball
Soup of the Day
always vegetarian
Side Salad
arugula salad with lemon vinaigrette (dressing on the side)
Arugula Salad
Arugula, parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette
Sandos
GLK Burger
beef patty, caramelized onions, mushrooms, blue cheese, on a bun served with french fries. cooked medium unless otherwise specified
Americana Burger
beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, pickles, and mayo on a bun. served with french fries. cooked medium unless otherwise specified
Yadi
turkey, swiss cheese, avocado, cranberry sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, pickled red onions, mayo, mustard vinaigrette, served on an acme roll
Italian
mortadella, spicy coppa, salame cotto (pistachio), provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickles, pickled red onions, pepperoncini, mayo, mustard vinaigrette, served on an acme roll
Tofu Banh Mi
chilled smoked tofu, spicy cashew butter, daikon radish slaw, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, served on an acme roll (vegan)
Oyako
egg salad, crispy chicken skin, arugula, mustard vinaigrette, served open faced on toasted rye
Smoked Salmon Sando
cold-smoked salmon, cream cheese, onions, chives, capers, and lemon served open-faced on sliced rye substitute everything bagel $3
Family Meals
Half Fried Chicken
nice pastured chicken dipped in buttermilk batter and fried crispy (5 pieces). comes with choice of one deli side and one hot side **At peak times, please allow an additional 15 minutes for chicken**
Whole Fried Chicken
nice pastured chicken dipped in buttermilk batter and fried crispy (10 pieces). comes with choice of two deli sides and two hot sides **At peak times, please allow an additional 15 minutes for chicken**
Half Braised Beef Brisket
Sliced and served with creamy horseradish (GF). Comes with a choice of 2 deli sides and 2 hot sides.
Whole Braised Beef Brisket
Sliced and served with creamy horseradish (GF). Comes with a choice of 1 deli side and 1 hot side.
Deli Sides
Potato Salad
red potatoes, mayo, pickled shallots
Black Eyed Peas Salad
black eyed peas, onion, celery, bell pepper, kale, red wine vinaigrette (vegan/GF)
Cauliflower Salad
roasted cauliflower, pickled fennel, herb oil, capers, dill (vegan)
Kale
curly kale, watermelon radish, pepitas, queso fresco, green goddess dressing (VEG/GF)
Hot Sides
Polenta
creamy polenta and goat cheddar cheese
Broccoli Raab
broccoli, garlic, chile, olive oil, preserved meyer lemon (vegan/GF)
French Fries
Fried Potatoes
russet potatoes smashed and fried crispy
Garlic Bread
roasted garlic, parmesan, herbs, served on sliced sourdough
Brussels and Squash
with caramelized onions and brown butter vinaigrette (V/GF)
Sweets
Panna Cotta
citrus panna cotta with fresh blueberries
Seasonal Fruit Galette
Seasonal fruit galette with fresh whipped cream
Donuts
house made warm donuts, dusted in nutmeg, cinnamon and sugar
Chocolate Chip Cookie
baked in house
Peanut Butter Cookie
baked in house
Dole Whip
hard-packed soft-serve (half-pint) non-dairy frozen pineapple treat (vegan) packed in house!
Moose and Squirrel
hard-packed soft-serve (half pint) chocolate soft serve, pretzel toffee, marshmallows, chocolate chips, cocoa nibs. packed in house!
Happy Birthday Soft Serve
hard-packed vanilla soft-serve (half pint), white cake and rainbow sprinkles
Black Forest Soft Serve
hard-packed chocolate soft serve (half pint) with chocolate cake, whipped cream and brandied cherries
Patience, Young Grasshopper
hard-packed mint soft-serve (half pint), oreo cookie crumble
Add On
Side Fries
Side Salad
arugula salad with lemon vinaigrette (dressing on the side)
Side Avocado
Scoop Tuna Salad
Scoop Chicken Salad
Burger Patty
Scoop Hummus
Scoop Egg Salad
Side Bacon
Side Prosciutto
Side Pastrami
Side of Smoked Salmon
Side of Ranch
Toasted Everything Bagel
Acme Roll
Side Pita
Sourdough Toast 2 pcs
Side Rye Toast 2 pcs
Gluten Free Toast
Sea Salt Chips
Utensils
N/A Beverages
Recess Sparkling Waters
Bubble Drinks
Beer
West Coast IPA 16oz can
Federation "In the weeds IPA," Oakland 6%
Cold Snacks 16oz can
Montucky, "Cold Snacks," Montana 6.0%
Hard Seltzer 16oz can
Modern Times "Bubble Party Hard," (assorted flavors), San Diego 5.0%
Oatmeal Stout 16oz can
East Brothers Oatmeal Stout, English-inspired with notes of rich milk chocolate, dark fruit — soft, comforting finish. 5.4%
Del Cielo "Rica Cerveza" 16oz can
Del Cielo "Orale" 16 oz Can
Retail Wine
RET - Chablis
Domain Pinson Freres, Burgundy France 2020 Great vintage for this Burgundian classic. Lip-smacking minerality
RET - Artadi Tempranillo
Artadi, Vinas de Gain, Alava, Rioja Spain 2018 Beautifully structured, fine tannins. Fresh yet complex
RET - Bloodroot Pinot Noir
Bloodroot, Sonoma County 2019. Fresh, delicious and only slightly serious
RET - Brut Zero Prosecco
Matho “Bianco Cuvee,” Veneto, Italy NV
RET - Cali Rose
Bedrock, “Ode to Lulu,” (Mouvedre, Grenache, Cinsault,) California 2021
RET - Collestefano Verdicchio
Colle Stefano, Marche, Italy 2020 Rich body, high acid, very easy drinking
RET - Educated Guess Cabernet Sauvignon
Educated Guess, Napa 2019
RET - Evodia Garnacha
This 100% Garnacha offers a lovely perfume of spice box, mineral, and wild cherry. This perfectly balanced mix of flavors lends itself to an intensely fruity wine with loads of taste, a smooth texture, and a pure, fruit-filled finish. Pairs well with white and red meats roasted or grilled, big game, meat casseroles and stews, complex sauces, foie gras and legumes or blue and cured cheeses.
RET - GLK Pink Bubbles
by Drusian (Pinot Nero), Valdobbiadene, Veneto, Italy NV. Strawberries, line, green apple - elegant and dry
RET - Gloria Ferrer Sonoma Brut
Gloria Ferrer (Pinot Noir, Chardonnay) Carneros, NV
RET - Gurrieri Frappato
Giovanni Gurrieri, Vittoria, Sicily 2020 Light, coastal red
RET - I Clivi R_B_L (Natty Champs)
I Clivi R_B_L_ "Brut Nature" (Ribolla Gialla), Colli Orientali, Friuli-Venezia Guilia 2018. Natty champs
RET - Land of Saints GSM
Land of Saints (Grenache, Syrah, Mouvedre), Santa Barbara County 2019. Juicy blend of blackberry and peppercorn
RET - Lioco Chardonnay
Lioco, Sonoma County 2019. Lemon curd, great mouthfeel. If you’re still unsure about Chardonnay give this modern classic a chance!
RET - Oddero Dolcetto
Poderi Oddero, Dolcetto d’Alba, Langhe, Italy 2019
RET - Pali Rhone White Blend
Pali (Grenache Blanc, Viognier, Roussane, Marsanne) "White Cap," Central Coast 2019
RET - Pieropan Soave Classico
Pieropan, Veneto, Italy 2021
RET - Pierre Gimonnet Champagne
Pierre Gimonnet et Fils, 1er Cru Brut Blanc de Blancs, Côte de Blancs, France NV For those special moments where only the real stuff will do
RET - Pol Clement Brut Rose
Pol Clement (Gamay), Loire, France NV.Raspberry, cherry cola, vibrant bubbles - staff favorite!
RET - Rolfshark Lambrusco
Villa di Corlo “Rolfshark,” Castelvetro, Italy 2020 Dry, with berries and white pepper
RET - Scribe Rose
Scribe “X. The Empress,” Sonoma 2021 White nectarine, sea salt, orange blossom
RET - Union Sacre Dry Riesling
Union Sacre "Elsass," Santa Barbara County, 2019. Dry Kabinett style. Pear, citrus, lillies
Boozy Slushies
Slushy 4-Pack!
choose any four 16oz slushies for your next adventure! (nothing beats fresh from the source, but pop these in the freezer and bring them with you on your next hike, camping trip or beach day!)
16oz Spicy Margarita
tequila, orange juice, grenadine
32oz Spicy Margarita
tequila, orange juice, grenadine
16oz Salty Dog
gin, grapefruit, creme de pamplemousse, brut rose
32oz Salty Dog
gin, grapefruit, creme de pamplemousse, brut rose
16oz Limoncello Last Word
housemade limoncello, luxardo, lime, green chartreuse float
32oz Limoncello Last Word
housemade limoncello, luxardo, lime, green chartreuse float
Togo Cocktails
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Order togo or delivery
2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland, CA 94602