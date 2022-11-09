Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Portofino Italian Ristorante

No reviews yet

5035 34th Street South

St. Petersburg, FL 33711

Popular Items

Large Pizza
GARLIC BREAD
Medium Pizza

Appetizers

Bowl Lump Crab Corn Chowder

$15.00Out of stock

Cup Lump Crab Corn Chowder

$9.00Out of stock

Mixed berries crostini W/ Honey Goat Cheese & Roasted Cured Pork Loin

$14.00Out of stock

Entree

Small Take And Bake Make Your Own Pizza @ Home

$10.00

All of the ingredients needed to make your own pizza at home. Comes with the dough ball, sauce and cheese. toppings are available at the same price as pre-made pizzas . please post the pictures of your result, Can you beat Vito's?

MediumTake And Bake Make Your Own Pizza @ Home

$13.00

All of the ingredients needed to make your own pizza at home. Comes with the dough ball, sauce and cheese. toppings are available at the same price as pre-made pizzas . please post the pictures of your result, Can you beat Vito's?

Large Take And bake Make Your Own Pizza @ Home

$14.00

All of the ingredients needed to make your own pizza at home. Comes with the dough ball, sauce and cheese. toppings are available at the same price as pre-made pizzas . please post the pictures of your result, Can you beat Vito's?

Baked Fresh Salmon w/Buccatini Pasta Tossed In Asiago Cheese sauce w/spinach & Sundried Tomato

$27.00Out of stock

Grilled Tuna Steak wBroccolini & Roasted Garlic Parm Mashed Potato

$26.00Out of stock

L - Baked Scallop Carbonara W/ Tortellini

$14.00

L - Cran, Rasp, Black Berry Chicken Salad W/ Garlic Parm Fries

$12.00

APPETIZERS

EGGPLANT CAPRESE

$12.00

Breaded Eggplant topped with fresh mozzarella, tomato & balsamic glaze

Calamari Friti

$14.00

Seasoned and deep fried w/cherry peppers, served with homemade marinara sauce

MUSSELS PORTFINO

$17.00

Sauteed in olive oil, white wine, garlic & spices or Marinara Sauce

CLAMS PORTOFINO

$17.00

Sauteed in olive oil, white wine, garlic & spices or Marinara Sauce

Garlic Knots

$9.00

Homemade dough baked w/garlic, olive oil, parmigiano cheese

Bruschetta

$12.00

Charcuterie Plate

$16.00

SOUP

PASTA FAGIOLI

$7.00

White cannellini beans, tomatoes and spices

MINESTRONE

$7.00

Selected Italian Vegetables w/ditalini pasta

Seafood Bisque

$13.00

Clams, Bay Scallops & Shrimp in a lobster bisque

SALAD

Small ANTIPASTO

$13.00

An Array of meats, cheese, olives & pepperoncini

Large Antipasto

$18.00

An Array of meats, cheese, olives & pepperoncini

CAPRESE SALAD

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, tomatoes & basil drizzled with Balsamic Glaze

CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce topped with parmigiano cheese & Croutons

Mediterranean SALAD

$17.00Out of stock

Fresh Greens with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, grape leaves, pepperoncini, roasted red pepper & Artichoke Hearts

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

Lettuce mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, purple cabbage, carrots, pepperoncini, red onions and olives

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$7.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce topped with parmigiano cheese & Croutons

House Salad

$12.00

Lettuce mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, purple cabbage, carrots, pepperoncini, red onions and olives

PASTA

L-SPAGHETTI

L-LINGUINI

L-CAPELLINI

L=PENNE

L-GNOCCHI

$5.00

L-TORTELLINI

$5.00

L-GLUTEN FREE

$4.00

L - FETTUCCINI

BAKED

L-LASAGNA BOLEGNESE

$13.00

Pasta layered w/ground beef, sausage & cheese blend

L-CHEESE MANICOTTI

$13.00

Specially seasoned Ricotta stuffing wrapped in pasta, baked with mozzarella & tomato sauce

L-MEAT MANICOTTI

$13.00

Specially seasoned Ricotta, Beef & Pork stuffing wrapped in pasta, baked with mozzarella & tomato sauce

L-ZITI AL FORNO

$12.00

Ricotta & Mozzarella blended with tomato sauce & baked to a golden brown

L-STUFFED SHELLS

$12.00

Jumbo Shells filled with ricotta & mozzarella cheese blend with Pomodoro sauce

L-Spinach Manicotti

$13.00

Special whimsical stuffing wrapped in eggplant, baked with mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce

SEAFOOD

L-CALAMARI MARINARA

$15.00

Seasoned and sauteed calamari w/our marinara sauce. Served over Linguini

L-COD SICILIAN

$14.00

Cod sautéed w/artichoke hearts, capers, Kalamata olives in our marinara

Classics

L-Eggplant Parmagiana

$12.00

Fresh eggplant sliced, breaded & layered w/ parmigiana & mozzarella cheese. Served over Spaghetti.

L-meat ravioli

$13.00

L-cheese ravioli

$13.00

L-Combo Ravioli

$13.00

Mixed Meat & Cheese Ravioli steamed and smothered in our pomodoro sauce

L-GNOCCHI POMODORO

$16.00

Potato Gnocchi sauteed in butter & pomodoro sauce

L-TORTELLINI POMODORO

$16.00

sauteed in butter & pomodoro sauce

L-CAVATELLI POMODORO

$16.00

sauteed in butter & pomodoro sauce

L- Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

CHICKEN

L-Chicken Cacciatore

$14.00

Chicken Sauteed in marinara sauce, white wine, onions & mushrooms

L-Chicken Parmigiana

$14.00

Chicken breast breaded & baked with tomato sauce, parmigiano & mozzarella cheese

L-Chicken Francese

$14.00

PASTA

SPAGHETTI

LINGUINE

TORTELLINI

$5.00

ZITI

GLUTEN FREE

$4.00

GNOCCHI

$5.00

CAVATELLI

$5.00

Angel Hair

FETTUCCINI

BAKED

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE

$19.00

CHEESE MANACOTTI

$18.00

Specially seasoned Ricotta stuffing wrapped in pasta, baked with mozzarella & tomato sauce

SPINACH MANACOTTI

$18.00

Specially seasoned Ricotta & Spinach stuffing wrapped in pasta, baked with mozzarella & tomato sauce

MEAT MANACOTTI

$18.00

Specially seasoned Ricotta & Beef & Pork stuffing wrapped in pasta, baked with mozzarella & tomato sauce

ZITI AL FORNO

$18.00

Ricotta & Mozzarella blended with tomato sauce & baked to a golden brown

STUFFED SHELLS

$18.00

Jumbo Shells filled with ricotta & mozzarella cheese blend with Pomodoro sauce

SEAFOOD

CALAMARI MARINARA

$24.00

Seasoned and sauteed calamari w/our marinara sauce. Served over Linguine

MUSSELS FRA DIAVOLO

$25.00

Sauteed in a spicy plum tomato sauce. Served over Linguine.

LINGUINE & CLAMS

$25.00

Fresh clams sauteed in olive oil, lemon, garlic & white wine. Served over Linguine.

Cod Siciliana

$25.00

Cod sautéed w/artichoke hearts, capers, Kalamata olives in our marinara

Lobster Ravioli alla Vodka

$26.00

Sauteed in a vodka blush sauce.

Gnocchi alla Verde

$25.00

Sauteed with shrimp in a fresh pesto sauce.

Frutti Di Mare

$26.00

Sauteed clams, mussels, shrimp and calamari w/marinara sauce. Served over linguine

Shrimp Parmigiana

$24.00

Shrimp Breaded, baked and smothered with sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served over Spaghetti.

STEAK

Chef's Choice Steak

$37.00

CHICKEN or VEAL

FRANCESE

PARMIGIANA

PICATTA

MARSALA

CLASSICS

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Sliced eggplant with layers of mozzarella cheese & seasonings

Meat Ravioli

$19.00

Meat Ravioli Steamed and smothered in our pomodoro sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$19.00

Cheese Ravioli Steamed and smothered in our Pomodoro sauce

COMBO RAVIOLI

$19.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$28.00

Veal sauteed w/prosciutto, provolone cheese & sage sauce. Served over Linguine.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$20.00

The classic rich alfredo sauce with parmigiano cheese over Fettuccini.

Fettuccini Alla Carbonara

$22.00

Fettuccini pasta sauteed in a cream sauce with pancetta, egg & parmigiano cheese.

Pasta Portofino

$25.00

HOT SUBS

#4 VEAL PARM

$10.75

#6 VEAL & PEPPER

$11.75Out of stock

#7 MEATBALL PARM

$10.50

#10 SAUSAGE PEPPER

$9.50

#12 EGGPLANT PARM SUB

$9.00

#13 CHICKEN PARM

$9.50

#14 STEAK W/CHEESE

$9.50

COLD SUBS

#1 COMBO

$9.50

Provolone cheese, ham capicolla, genoa salami, mortadella, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and special dressing

#3 HAM CHEESE

$9.00

Ham, Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and special dressing

PIZZA

Sicilian

$18.00

16 inch Square thick crust

Large Pizza

$16.00

16 inch Napolitina (New York style) thin crust

Medium Pizza

$14.00

14 inch Napolitina (New York style) thin crust

Small Pizza

$11.00

8 inch Napolitina (New York style) thin crust

Spinach Calzone

$12.00

Spinach, ricotta & mozzarella

Meat Calzone

$14.00

Ham, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, ricotta, mozzarella cheese

Cheesesteak Calzone

$14.00

Steak, Mozzarella & White American cheese

Veggie Calzone

$13.00

Onion, green peppers, black olives, ricotta & mozzarella cheese

Calzone

$11.00

Ricotta & mozzarella cheese

Gourmet

BBQ Chicken

$16.00+

Diced Chicken, Mozzarella with BBQ Sauce

Bianca

$16.00+

Ricotta, Mozzarella & Romano Cheese

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00+

Diced Chicken, Mozzarella with Buffalo Sauce

Cheese steak

$16.00+

Chopped Philly Steak, Mozzarella & White American Cheese

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.00+

Diced Chicken Cutlet topped with cheese and sauce

Margarita

$16.00+

Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato & Basil

Premium Meat

$16.00+

Ham, Sausage, Pepperoni & Bacon

Sofia Loren

$16.00+

Breaded Eggplant, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato & Basil

Veggie

$16.00+

Onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms & Black Olives

Mediterranean

$16.00+

Fresh Spinach, Artichoke hearts, sundried Tomato, Feta Cheese, banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives

Sicilian Premium Meats

$22.00

Ham, Sausage, Pepperoni & Bacon

Sicilian Veggie

$22.00

Onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms & Black Olives

Sicilian Margarita

$22.00

Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato & Basil

Sicilian Cheese Steak

$22.00

Chopped Philly Steak, Mozzarella & White American Cheese

Sicilian Bianca

$22.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella & Romano Cheese

Sicilian Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Diced Chicken, Mozzarella & Buffalo Sauce

Sicilian BBQ Chicken

$22.00

Diced Chicken, Mozzarella & BBQ Sauce

Sicilian Sofia Loren

$22.00

Breaded Eggplant, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato & Basil

Sicilian Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Diced Chicken Cutlet, Topped with Cheese & Sauce

SIDES

4 MEATBALLS

$9.00

1 MEATBALL

$2.00

GARLIC BREAD

$5.00

SAUSAGE

$9.00

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$9.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$9.00

MIXED VEGETABLES

$9.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

Lettuce mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, purple cabbage, carrots, pepperoncini, red onions and olives

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$7.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce topped with parmigiano cheese & Croutons

Bread

$2.00

Prosciutto

$7.00

SIDE SAUCE

Tomato

$0.75

Oil & Garlic

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Meat Sauce

$1.50

Alfredo

$1.50

Francese

$1.50

Piccata

$1.50

Marsala

$1.50

Vodka

$2.00

Pesto

$2.00

Special

$2.00

KIDS

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$9.00

Kids Ravioli

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00

Kids Ziti

$8.00

Kids Gluten Free

$13.00

Milk

$2.50

soft drink/iced tea

$1.75

kids spaghetti + 1 meatball

$9.50

Kids Refill

$0.50

DESSERTS

Dessert Special

$8.50Out of stock

Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake

$7.50

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.50

Cannoli

$6.00

Limoncello

$7.50

Mini Canoli

$2.75

Amarena

$5.95Out of stock

Zuccotto

$7.00Out of stock

Ricotta Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Puff Pastry Brie

$8.00Out of stock

Cookie Butter

$5.95Out of stock

BEVERAGES

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaff Coffee

$3.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Espresso

$5.00

DBL Espresso

$6.00

Add Kafe Luna

$3.00

Two Leaves Tea

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Acqua Panna Still

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Canned Coke

$1.00

Canned Diet Coke

$1.00

Canned Pepsi

$1.00

Canned Mtn Dew

$1.00

Canned Sprite

$1.00

Canned Ginger Ale

$1.00Out of stock

Canned Dr Pepper

$1.00

Bottle Watter

$1.00

Brisk Tea

$1.00

BOTTLED BEER

BUD LIGHT

$5.50

BUDWEISER

$5.50

HEINEKEN

$5.50

MICHELOB Ultra

$5.50

MILLER LITE

$5.50

PERONI

$6.00

St. Pauli non-alcoholic

$4.50

MORETTI LA ROSSA

$5.00

Moretti

$6.00

Corona

$5.50

Yeungling

$6.00Out of stock

WINE

Austin Hope Cabernet

$65.00Out of stock

Deep ruby in color, expresses intense fragrances of black currants, ripe black cherries and blackberries with subtle notes of violets, mocha and dried spices. It’s a big, powerful, modern-styled wine with velvety tannins and heaps of juicy blackberry and cherry fruit, while nuances of cedar, clove and vanilla bean round out the long, smooth finish. It’s full bodied, rich and balanced by fresh acidity with a firm, polished tannin structure.

Laureo Casa Di Monte

$55.00

with delicate aromas of fresh cherries and violets, bright fruit flavors with hints of earthy spice, mouth-watering acidity and moderate tannins. Sommeliers love Pinot Noir because it’s so versatile and complements so many types of foods.

JOSH CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$29.00

The bouquet is rich with dark fruits, cinnamon, clove and subtle oak aromas. The wine is juicy on the palate with bright red cherries and blackberry flavors prominent, accented by delicate vanilla flavors and toasty oak, finishing long with round, soft tannins.

Masi Costasera Amarone

$65.00Out of stock

very dark ruby red. Nose: baked fruit, plums and cherries. Palate: fruity tastes, with hints of coffee and cocoa. Very well balanced. food pairing Excellent as an after-dinner wine, or to go with red meat, game, quails and richly-flavored dishes. Very good with well-aged cheeses, such as parmesan, pecorino and gorgonzola.

Phil Long Cab Reserve

$45.00

Fresh aromas of licorice and fruity blackberries and raspberries. Similar, well-balanced flavors are supported by lively acidity in this easy-to-drink wine. This versatile wine pairs with various dishes (soups, pasta and risottos), as well as simple and substantial red-meat dishes or fresh cheeses.

Marques De Casa Concha Carmenere

$40.00

Pierpaolo Pecorari TAO Riserva

$75.00Out of stock

Cono Sur 20 Barrels Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00

Sottosopra

$35.00

One True Zin

$26.00

Septima Malbec

$32.00

Amado Sur is a deep red wine with violet hues. Aromas of strawberries and red cherries intertwine with hints of clove and vanilla. Lush red berry flavor gives way to velvety tannins and a pleasant, persistent finish Food Pairing Enjoy Amado Sur with rich dishes and roasted meats including lamb, beef, and pork. is wine also marries well with spicy, fruit-based sauces and sides

Wente Wetmore Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

FuedoDisisa Tornamira

$40.00Out of stock

Carletto Monteputcino D Abruzzo

$30.00

Cono Sur Cabernet Organic

$28.00

San Felo Pinot Nero

$70.00

Odd Lot

$30.00

Ryder Estates pinot noir

$36.00

VDR (Very Dark Red)

$38.00Out of stock

Lodali Dalba

$45.00

Laureo Casa Di Monte

$40.00

Lodali Barbera Dalba

$70.00

Longevity Cabernet

$30.00

Candoni Cabernet Sauvignon

$31.00

Antinori Chianti Classico DOCG Riserva

$45.00

The nose shows intensely fruity notes of ripe cherries, red currants, and wild berry fruit along with well integrated notes of toasted oak and tobacco, and a touch of balsamic sensations. The palate is ample and enveloping, savory, soft in its tannins and velvety in texture. The finish and aftertaste are long and persistent.

Castello Banfi Chianti Superiore

$22.00Out of stock

Cecchi Chianti Classico

$35.00Out of stock

Cecchi historical label, Chianti is the roots of Tuscany. Cecchi Chianti is produced in prevalence from Sangiovese grapes. Fermentation takes place in steel at a controlled temperature. It has an average capacity of aging. While in his classic, this wine is interpreted in a modern and secure style, which translates into a balanced harmony of scents and aromas. Ruby red tending to garnet with aging it is strong and persistent. The palate is soft and well- balanced Serve with red meat and cheese

Le Capitozze Classico Riserva

$65.00

QUERCETO CHIANTI

$25.00Out of stock

Ruby color with bright reflections. The floral aroma prevails on the fruit. Fresh and wide on the palate, with an interesting persistence. Food pairings: Pasta with fresh tomato, pizza, roasted lamb, pecorino, cacciucco livornese.

Ruffino Aziano Chianti Classico

$30.00

Intense ruby red Vibrant and inviting. The Sangiovese-based wines of the Chianti Classico regions are characterized by notes of sweet violet, red berries, and wild cherries with slightly spicy undertones. Fruity and harmonious, this wine reveals velvety tannins and an elegant texture. A long finish with hints of plums and violet characterizes this wine. Pairing: Aziano Chianti Classico is versatile and food-friendly, pairing well with a variety of dishes including veal roasted with lemon and sage; grilled chicken marinated in olive oil and rosemary; penne with tomatoes, olives, and basil; and a variety of medium-strength cheeses such as fresh mozzarella, pecorino, fontina, and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Ruffino Riserva Ducale Chianti Classico

$65.00

Color: Intense ruby red Aroma: The bouquet is elegant, characterized by flowery and fruity notes. Violets, cherries, wild berries, and plums mingle delicately with spicy hints of tobacco, clove, and white pepper. Tasting profile: The flavors complement the aromas perfectly. The fruit is accompanied by steady yet gentle and fresh tannins. The finish is long with pleasing minerality

ANTINORI TOSCANA BIANCO

$29.00

Pale straw-yellow color; intense nose with hints of spring flowers; soft and fresh on the palate with a good lingering, aromatic flavor.

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Aromas of subtle floral notes and lemon mist. Round fruit fills the mouth with ripe, juicy flavors of honeydew melon and ripe apples. Bright acidity balanced with warm minerality creates a lingering, crisp finish.

Collefrisio Falanghina

$38.00

Marques Casac Concha Chardonnay

$30.00

opulent and alluring. Indicative of its cool climate origins, this wine has a bright acidity beneath notes of pineapple, peach, satsuma, orange blossom, cotton candy and toasted bread. Flavors of ripe orchard fruit and toasty spiced oak are accompanied by a creamy mid-palate. This wine is medium-bodied with a memorable crispness. For an excellent pairing, serve the 2016 Folie à Deux Chardonnay with baked salmon topped with herbs of dill and fresh-squeezed lemon, or try it alongside white mushroom truffle pasta.

Hive And Honey RIESLING

$28.00

Aromas of paperwhites, pear, lychee, and lemongrass are complemented by the bright acidity, textured palate, and long finish.

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

zesty and aromatic with lots of lively fruit characters. A concentration of assertive passionfruit and tropical fruit flavors with an abundant bouquet, it is a wine that is always crisp, elegant and refreshing.

Pierpaolo Pecorari Pinot Bianco

$50.00

Pierpaolo Pecorari Rosalaba

$40.00

Vino Moscato

$30.00

intoxicating aromas of perfumed peach blossom and fresh honeysuckle. A sweet, creamy lemon cheesecake flavor is accompanied by bright fresh apricot and white peach fruit on the palate. Crisp acidity keeps the mouthfeel rich and balanced with lingering notes of rose petal on the finish. Our Moscato is perfectly paired to fresh fruit desserts or with spicy Thai or Indian dishes.

Wente Morning Fog Chardonnay

$34.00

Marques Casa Concha Camnere

$30.00

Cono Sur Blanc Organic

$28.00

San Felo Le Stoppie Vermentino

$26.00

Ryder Pinot Noir Rose

$30.00

Shied Mont Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

13 Selsius Sauv. Blanc

$33.00

Villa Rosa Barolo Rose

$41.00

Longevity Chardonnay

$34.00

Longevity Rose

$36.00

Collefrisio Le Cave

$55.00

Duval Leroy Brute Reserve Champagne

$50.00

one can feel the unique power and character which marks out a top-of-the-range champagne. Consistency, expertise and a creative spirit ensure a success which needs no further demonstration. The Maison Duval-Leroy revels in the art of blending Pinots and Chardonnays. Enriched with around fifteen crus and a generous quantity of reserve wines, Duval-Leroy Brut Reserve confirms its complexity and is recognised for its consistency. Providing a perfect balance between finesse and power, it draws out flavours of dark chocolate, cinnamon and roasted yellow figs, expressing its subtle, melt-in-the-mouth vinosity. It was the only Champagne recognised by Wine Spectator magazine in its Top 100 classification for 2008.

La Marenca Moscato D'Asti

$42.00

Le Contesse Prosecco Bottle

$32.00

soft straw yellow. fine and longlasting. fruity with a touch of golden apple, Williams pear and of citrus note. Floral notes of acacia blossoms and wisteria. refreshing and lovely. excellent as an aperitif. It is recommended with fish dishes, salads, vegetable dishes and cheese.

Maschio Brut Prosecco Split

$9.00

Maschio Rose Split

$9.00

MIONETTO PROSECCO

$9.00

an intense fruity bouquet with a hint of golden apples. It is very dry, fresh, light in body and well-balanced. This wine is perfect alone as an aperitif or as a delightful complement to appetizers

Mumm Napa Brute Prestige

$40.00

Brut Prestige features bright citrus, red apple, stone fruit and creamy vanilla aromas, with hints of toast, honey and gingerbread spice. Its vibrant flavors are balanced by fine acidity and a rich, lingering finish

Ros' Alba Venezia Giulia (rose)

$45.00

Setteanime Raboso Geloso Rosata

$28.00

Maschio Brut Bottle

$36.00

MIXED DRINKS

Cranberry Vodka Soda Crooked Palm

$6.00Out of stock

CUTWATER VODKA SODA CUCUMBER

$6.00Out of stock

CUTWATER VODKA SODA GRAPEFRUIT

$6.00Out of stock

Cutwater Rum Mojioto

$6.00Out of stock

Bud Light Seltzer Black Cherry

$6.00Out of stock

Bud Light Seltzer Lemon Lime

$6.00Out of stock

Bud Light Seltzer Strawberry

$6.00Out of stock

Bud Light Seltzer Mango

$6.00Out of stock

Pineapple Vodka Soda Crooked Pakm

$6.00Out of stock

Lemon Lime Vodka Soda Crooked Palm

$6.00Out of stock

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fine Italian dining with a casual family atmosphere

5035 34th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711

