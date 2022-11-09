- Home
Portofino Italian Ristorante
No reviews yet
5035 34th Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Popular Items
Appetizers
Entree
Small Take And Bake Make Your Own Pizza @ Home
All of the ingredients needed to make your own pizza at home. Comes with the dough ball, sauce and cheese. toppings are available at the same price as pre-made pizzas . please post the pictures of your result, Can you beat Vito's?
MediumTake And Bake Make Your Own Pizza @ Home
All of the ingredients needed to make your own pizza at home. Comes with the dough ball, sauce and cheese. toppings are available at the same price as pre-made pizzas . please post the pictures of your result, Can you beat Vito's?
Large Take And bake Make Your Own Pizza @ Home
All of the ingredients needed to make your own pizza at home. Comes with the dough ball, sauce and cheese. toppings are available at the same price as pre-made pizzas . please post the pictures of your result, Can you beat Vito's?
Baked Fresh Salmon w/Buccatini Pasta Tossed In Asiago Cheese sauce w/spinach & Sundried Tomato
Grilled Tuna Steak wBroccolini & Roasted Garlic Parm Mashed Potato
L - Baked Scallop Carbonara W/ Tortellini
L - Cran, Rasp, Black Berry Chicken Salad W/ Garlic Parm Fries
APPETIZERS
EGGPLANT CAPRESE
Breaded Eggplant topped with fresh mozzarella, tomato & balsamic glaze
Calamari Friti
Seasoned and deep fried w/cherry peppers, served with homemade marinara sauce
MUSSELS PORTFINO
Sauteed in olive oil, white wine, garlic & spices or Marinara Sauce
CLAMS PORTOFINO
Sauteed in olive oil, white wine, garlic & spices or Marinara Sauce
Garlic Knots
Homemade dough baked w/garlic, olive oil, parmigiano cheese
Bruschetta
Charcuterie Plate
SOUP
SALAD
Small ANTIPASTO
An Array of meats, cheese, olives & pepperoncini
Large Antipasto
An Array of meats, cheese, olives & pepperoncini
CAPRESE SALAD
Fresh Mozzarella, tomatoes & basil drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
CAESAR SALAD
Fresh Romaine Lettuce topped with parmigiano cheese & Croutons
Mediterranean SALAD
Fresh Greens with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, grape leaves, pepperoncini, roasted red pepper & Artichoke Hearts
SIDE SALAD
Lettuce mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, purple cabbage, carrots, pepperoncini, red onions and olives
SIDE CAESAR SALAD
Fresh Romaine Lettuce topped with parmigiano cheese & Croutons
House Salad
Lettuce mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, purple cabbage, carrots, pepperoncini, red onions and olives
PASTA
BAKED
L-LASAGNA BOLEGNESE
Pasta layered w/ground beef, sausage & cheese blend
L-CHEESE MANICOTTI
Specially seasoned Ricotta stuffing wrapped in pasta, baked with mozzarella & tomato sauce
L-MEAT MANICOTTI
Specially seasoned Ricotta, Beef & Pork stuffing wrapped in pasta, baked with mozzarella & tomato sauce
L-ZITI AL FORNO
Ricotta & Mozzarella blended with tomato sauce & baked to a golden brown
L-STUFFED SHELLS
Jumbo Shells filled with ricotta & mozzarella cheese blend with Pomodoro sauce
L-Spinach Manicotti
Special whimsical stuffing wrapped in eggplant, baked with mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce
SEAFOOD
Classics
L-Eggplant Parmagiana
Fresh eggplant sliced, breaded & layered w/ parmigiana & mozzarella cheese. Served over Spaghetti.
L-meat ravioli
L-cheese ravioli
L-Combo Ravioli
Mixed Meat & Cheese Ravioli steamed and smothered in our pomodoro sauce
L-GNOCCHI POMODORO
Potato Gnocchi sauteed in butter & pomodoro sauce
L-TORTELLINI POMODORO
sauteed in butter & pomodoro sauce
L-CAVATELLI POMODORO
sauteed in butter & pomodoro sauce
L- Fettuccine Alfredo
CHICKEN
PASTA
BAKED
LASAGNA BOLOGNESE
CHEESE MANACOTTI
Specially seasoned Ricotta stuffing wrapped in pasta, baked with mozzarella & tomato sauce
SPINACH MANACOTTI
Specially seasoned Ricotta & Spinach stuffing wrapped in pasta, baked with mozzarella & tomato sauce
MEAT MANACOTTI
Specially seasoned Ricotta & Beef & Pork stuffing wrapped in pasta, baked with mozzarella & tomato sauce
ZITI AL FORNO
Ricotta & Mozzarella blended with tomato sauce & baked to a golden brown
STUFFED SHELLS
Jumbo Shells filled with ricotta & mozzarella cheese blend with Pomodoro sauce
SEAFOOD
CALAMARI MARINARA
Seasoned and sauteed calamari w/our marinara sauce. Served over Linguine
MUSSELS FRA DIAVOLO
Sauteed in a spicy plum tomato sauce. Served over Linguine.
LINGUINE & CLAMS
Fresh clams sauteed in olive oil, lemon, garlic & white wine. Served over Linguine.
Cod Siciliana
Cod sautéed w/artichoke hearts, capers, Kalamata olives in our marinara
Lobster Ravioli alla Vodka
Sauteed in a vodka blush sauce.
Gnocchi alla Verde
Sauteed with shrimp in a fresh pesto sauce.
Frutti Di Mare
Sauteed clams, mussels, shrimp and calamari w/marinara sauce. Served over linguine
Shrimp Parmigiana
Shrimp Breaded, baked and smothered with sauce & mozzarella cheese. Served over Spaghetti.
CHICKEN or VEAL
CLASSICS
Eggplant Parmigiana
Sliced eggplant with layers of mozzarella cheese & seasonings
Meat Ravioli
Meat Ravioli Steamed and smothered in our pomodoro sauce
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli Steamed and smothered in our Pomodoro sauce
COMBO RAVIOLI
Veal Saltimbocca
Veal sauteed w/prosciutto, provolone cheese & sage sauce. Served over Linguine.
Fettuccini Alfredo
The classic rich alfredo sauce with parmigiano cheese over Fettuccini.
Fettuccini Alla Carbonara
Fettuccini pasta sauteed in a cream sauce with pancetta, egg & parmigiano cheese.
Pasta Portofino
HOT SUBS
COLD SUBS
PIZZA
Sicilian
16 inch Square thick crust
Large Pizza
16 inch Napolitina (New York style) thin crust
Medium Pizza
14 inch Napolitina (New York style) thin crust
Small Pizza
8 inch Napolitina (New York style) thin crust
Spinach Calzone
Spinach, ricotta & mozzarella
Meat Calzone
Ham, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, ricotta, mozzarella cheese
Cheesesteak Calzone
Steak, Mozzarella & White American cheese
Veggie Calzone
Onion, green peppers, black olives, ricotta & mozzarella cheese
Calzone
Ricotta & mozzarella cheese
Gourmet
BBQ Chicken
Diced Chicken, Mozzarella with BBQ Sauce
Bianca
Ricotta, Mozzarella & Romano Cheese
Buffalo Chicken
Diced Chicken, Mozzarella with Buffalo Sauce
Cheese steak
Chopped Philly Steak, Mozzarella & White American Cheese
Chicken Parmigiana
Diced Chicken Cutlet topped with cheese and sauce
Margarita
Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato & Basil
Premium Meat
Ham, Sausage, Pepperoni & Bacon
Sofia Loren
Breaded Eggplant, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato & Basil
Veggie
Onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms & Black Olives
Mediterranean
Fresh Spinach, Artichoke hearts, sundried Tomato, Feta Cheese, banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives
Sicilian Premium Meats
Ham, Sausage, Pepperoni & Bacon
Sicilian Veggie
Onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms & Black Olives
Sicilian Margarita
Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato & Basil
Sicilian Cheese Steak
Chopped Philly Steak, Mozzarella & White American Cheese
Sicilian Bianca
Ricotta, Mozzarella & Romano Cheese
Sicilian Buffalo Chicken
Diced Chicken, Mozzarella & Buffalo Sauce
Sicilian BBQ Chicken
Diced Chicken, Mozzarella & BBQ Sauce
Sicilian Sofia Loren
Breaded Eggplant, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato & Basil
Sicilian Chicken Parmigiana
Diced Chicken Cutlet, Topped with Cheese & Sauce
SIDES
4 MEATBALLS
1 MEATBALL
GARLIC BREAD
SAUSAGE
SAUTEED MUSHROOMS
SAUTEED SPINACH
MIXED VEGETABLES
SIDE SALAD
Lettuce mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, purple cabbage, carrots, pepperoncini, red onions and olives
SIDE CAESAR SALAD
Fresh Romaine Lettuce topped with parmigiano cheese & Croutons
Bread
Prosciutto
SIDE SAUCE
BEVERAGES
Cherry Coke
Iced Tea
Coffee
Decaff Coffee
Cappuccino
Espresso
DBL Espresso
Add Kafe Luna
Two Leaves Tea
Sweet Tea
Milk
San Pellegrino
Acqua Panna Still
Soda Water
Canned Coke
Canned Diet Coke
Canned Pepsi
Canned Mtn Dew
Canned Sprite
Canned Ginger Ale
Canned Dr Pepper
Bottle Watter
Tap Water
Brisk Tea
BOTTLED BEER
WINE
Austin Hope Cabernet
Deep ruby in color, expresses intense fragrances of black currants, ripe black cherries and blackberries with subtle notes of violets, mocha and dried spices. It’s a big, powerful, modern-styled wine with velvety tannins and heaps of juicy blackberry and cherry fruit, while nuances of cedar, clove and vanilla bean round out the long, smooth finish. It’s full bodied, rich and balanced by fresh acidity with a firm, polished tannin structure.
Laureo Casa Di Monte
with delicate aromas of fresh cherries and violets, bright fruit flavors with hints of earthy spice, mouth-watering acidity and moderate tannins. Sommeliers love Pinot Noir because it’s so versatile and complements so many types of foods.
JOSH CABERNET SAUVIGNON
The bouquet is rich with dark fruits, cinnamon, clove and subtle oak aromas. The wine is juicy on the palate with bright red cherries and blackberry flavors prominent, accented by delicate vanilla flavors and toasty oak, finishing long with round, soft tannins.
Masi Costasera Amarone
very dark ruby red. Nose: baked fruit, plums and cherries. Palate: fruity tastes, with hints of coffee and cocoa. Very well balanced. food pairing Excellent as an after-dinner wine, or to go with red meat, game, quails and richly-flavored dishes. Very good with well-aged cheeses, such as parmesan, pecorino and gorgonzola.
Phil Long Cab Reserve
Fresh aromas of licorice and fruity blackberries and raspberries. Similar, well-balanced flavors are supported by lively acidity in this easy-to-drink wine. This versatile wine pairs with various dishes (soups, pasta and risottos), as well as simple and substantial red-meat dishes or fresh cheeses.
Marques De Casa Concha Carmenere
Pierpaolo Pecorari TAO Riserva
Cono Sur 20 Barrels Cabernet Sauvignon
Sottosopra
One True Zin
Septima Malbec
Amado Sur is a deep red wine with violet hues. Aromas of strawberries and red cherries intertwine with hints of clove and vanilla. Lush red berry flavor gives way to velvety tannins and a pleasant, persistent finish Food Pairing Enjoy Amado Sur with rich dishes and roasted meats including lamb, beef, and pork. is wine also marries well with spicy, fruit-based sauces and sides
Wente Wetmore Cabernet Sauvignon
FuedoDisisa Tornamira
Carletto Monteputcino D Abruzzo
Cono Sur Cabernet Organic
San Felo Pinot Nero
Odd Lot
Ryder Estates pinot noir
VDR (Very Dark Red)
Lodali Dalba
Laureo Casa Di Monte
Lodali Barbera Dalba
Longevity Cabernet
Candoni Cabernet Sauvignon
Antinori Chianti Classico DOCG Riserva
The nose shows intensely fruity notes of ripe cherries, red currants, and wild berry fruit along with well integrated notes of toasted oak and tobacco, and a touch of balsamic sensations. The palate is ample and enveloping, savory, soft in its tannins and velvety in texture. The finish and aftertaste are long and persistent.
Castello Banfi Chianti Superiore
Cecchi Chianti Classico
Cecchi historical label, Chianti is the roots of Tuscany. Cecchi Chianti is produced in prevalence from Sangiovese grapes. Fermentation takes place in steel at a controlled temperature. It has an average capacity of aging. While in his classic, this wine is interpreted in a modern and secure style, which translates into a balanced harmony of scents and aromas. Ruby red tending to garnet with aging it is strong and persistent. The palate is soft and well- balanced Serve with red meat and cheese
Le Capitozze Classico Riserva
QUERCETO CHIANTI
Ruby color with bright reflections. The floral aroma prevails on the fruit. Fresh and wide on the palate, with an interesting persistence. Food pairings: Pasta with fresh tomato, pizza, roasted lamb, pecorino, cacciucco livornese.
Ruffino Aziano Chianti Classico
Intense ruby red Vibrant and inviting. The Sangiovese-based wines of the Chianti Classico regions are characterized by notes of sweet violet, red berries, and wild cherries with slightly spicy undertones. Fruity and harmonious, this wine reveals velvety tannins and an elegant texture. A long finish with hints of plums and violet characterizes this wine. Pairing: Aziano Chianti Classico is versatile and food-friendly, pairing well with a variety of dishes including veal roasted with lemon and sage; grilled chicken marinated in olive oil and rosemary; penne with tomatoes, olives, and basil; and a variety of medium-strength cheeses such as fresh mozzarella, pecorino, fontina, and Parmigiano Reggiano.
Ruffino Riserva Ducale Chianti Classico
Color: Intense ruby red Aroma: The bouquet is elegant, characterized by flowery and fruity notes. Violets, cherries, wild berries, and plums mingle delicately with spicy hints of tobacco, clove, and white pepper. Tasting profile: The flavors complement the aromas perfectly. The fruit is accompanied by steady yet gentle and fresh tannins. The finish is long with pleasing minerality
ANTINORI TOSCANA BIANCO
Pale straw-yellow color; intense nose with hints of spring flowers; soft and fresh on the palate with a good lingering, aromatic flavor.
Barone Fini Pinot Grigio
Aromas of subtle floral notes and lemon mist. Round fruit fills the mouth with ripe, juicy flavors of honeydew melon and ripe apples. Bright acidity balanced with warm minerality creates a lingering, crisp finish.
Collefrisio Falanghina
Marques Casac Concha Chardonnay
opulent and alluring. Indicative of its cool climate origins, this wine has a bright acidity beneath notes of pineapple, peach, satsuma, orange blossom, cotton candy and toasted bread. Flavors of ripe orchard fruit and toasty spiced oak are accompanied by a creamy mid-palate. This wine is medium-bodied with a memorable crispness. For an excellent pairing, serve the 2016 Folie à Deux Chardonnay with baked salmon topped with herbs of dill and fresh-squeezed lemon, or try it alongside white mushroom truffle pasta.
Hive And Honey RIESLING
Aromas of paperwhites, pear, lychee, and lemongrass are complemented by the bright acidity, textured palate, and long finish.
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc
zesty and aromatic with lots of lively fruit characters. A concentration of assertive passionfruit and tropical fruit flavors with an abundant bouquet, it is a wine that is always crisp, elegant and refreshing.
Pierpaolo Pecorari Pinot Bianco
Pierpaolo Pecorari Rosalaba
Vino Moscato
intoxicating aromas of perfumed peach blossom and fresh honeysuckle. A sweet, creamy lemon cheesecake flavor is accompanied by bright fresh apricot and white peach fruit on the palate. Crisp acidity keeps the mouthfeel rich and balanced with lingering notes of rose petal on the finish. Our Moscato is perfectly paired to fresh fruit desserts or with spicy Thai or Indian dishes.
Wente Morning Fog Chardonnay
Marques Casa Concha Camnere
Cono Sur Blanc Organic
San Felo Le Stoppie Vermentino
Ryder Pinot Noir Rose
Shied Mont Sauvignon Blanc
13 Selsius Sauv. Blanc
Villa Rosa Barolo Rose
Longevity Chardonnay
Longevity Rose
Comp Prosecco
Collefrisio Le Cave
Duval Leroy Brute Reserve Champagne
one can feel the unique power and character which marks out a top-of-the-range champagne. Consistency, expertise and a creative spirit ensure a success which needs no further demonstration. The Maison Duval-Leroy revels in the art of blending Pinots and Chardonnays. Enriched with around fifteen crus and a generous quantity of reserve wines, Duval-Leroy Brut Reserve confirms its complexity and is recognised for its consistency. Providing a perfect balance between finesse and power, it draws out flavours of dark chocolate, cinnamon and roasted yellow figs, expressing its subtle, melt-in-the-mouth vinosity. It was the only Champagne recognised by Wine Spectator magazine in its Top 100 classification for 2008.
La Marenca Moscato D'Asti
Le Contesse Prosecco Bottle
soft straw yellow. fine and longlasting. fruity with a touch of golden apple, Williams pear and of citrus note. Floral notes of acacia blossoms and wisteria. refreshing and lovely. excellent as an aperitif. It is recommended with fish dishes, salads, vegetable dishes and cheese.
Maschio Brut Prosecco Split
Maschio Rose Split
MIONETTO PROSECCO
an intense fruity bouquet with a hint of golden apples. It is very dry, fresh, light in body and well-balanced. This wine is perfect alone as an aperitif or as a delightful complement to appetizers
Mumm Napa Brute Prestige
Brut Prestige features bright citrus, red apple, stone fruit and creamy vanilla aromas, with hints of toast, honey and gingerbread spice. Its vibrant flavors are balanced by fine acidity and a rich, lingering finish
Ros' Alba Venezia Giulia (rose)
Setteanime Raboso Geloso Rosata
Maschio Brut Bottle
MIXED DRINKS
Cranberry Vodka Soda Crooked Palm
CUTWATER VODKA SODA CUCUMBER
CUTWATER VODKA SODA GRAPEFRUIT
Cutwater Rum Mojioto
Bud Light Seltzer Black Cherry
Bud Light Seltzer Lemon Lime
Bud Light Seltzer Strawberry
Bud Light Seltzer Mango
Pineapple Vodka Soda Crooked Pakm
Lemon Lime Vodka Soda Crooked Palm
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fine Italian dining with a casual family atmosphere
5035 34th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711