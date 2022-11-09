Portofino Italian Ristorante

Cecchi Chianti Classico

$35.00 Out of stock

Cecchi historical label, Chianti is the roots of Tuscany. Cecchi Chianti is produced in prevalence from Sangiovese grapes. Fermentation takes place in steel at a controlled temperature. It has an average capacity of aging. While in his classic, this wine is interpreted in a modern and secure style, which translates into a balanced harmony of scents and aromas. Ruby red tending to garnet with aging it is strong and persistent. The palate is soft and well- balanced Serve with red meat and cheese