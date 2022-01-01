Pulcinella Restaurant imageView gallery
Italian

Pulcinella Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1310 Chain bridge rd

Mclean, VA 22101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Margherita
Chicken Parmigiana
Gnocchi alla Bolognese

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$8.05

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.90

mozzarella, garlic

Mussels

$17.25

in marinara or white sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$17.25

Fried Mozzarella

$9.20

choice of marinara or garlic anchovy sauce

Fritto Misto

Fritto Misto

$17.25

fried calamari and zucchini for two

Meatballs Al Forno

$10.35

Mozarella Caprese

$11.50

Mozarella, cherry tomatoes, basil, evoo

Zucchini Fritti

$11.50

fried zucchini

Salads

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$10.35

with fresh mushrooms, pear tomatoes, and shaved parmesan

Burrata Salad

Burrata Salad

$13.80

with soft dried figs, cherry tomatoes, and balsamic glaze

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.20

romaine lettuce, parmesan, melba toast

Grilled Portobello

$11.50

with goat cheese over baby greens

House Salad

House Salad

$7.90

lettuce, tomato, mushroom,cucumber

Insalata Bella Napoli

Insalata Bella Napoli

$11.35

cherry tomato, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions

Mozzarella Caprese

$10.00
Pulcinella Salad

Pulcinella Salad

$11.50

baby greens with fontina cheese, apples, and walnuts

Red Beets Salad

Red Beets Salad

$12.65

goat cheese, red onions, and orange segments

Warm Shrimp Salad

Warm Shrimp Salad

$20.70

field greens, sun dried tomatoes, avocado

Soups

Clam Chowder

$9.20

Lentil Soup

$8.05

Pasta e Fagioli

$8.05

Zuppa Minestrone

$8.05

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.70

Breaded chicken with tomato sauce and mozzarella, served with pasta

Chicken Piccata

$22.70

lemon sauce with capers, artichokes, served with pasta

Grilled Chicken

$22.00

grilled chicken, served with pasta and veggies

Pollo Cacciatore

Pollo Cacciatore

$22.70

chicken breast with mushrooms, green peppers and onions in a tomato sauce. Served with sp marinara.

Pollo Francese

$22.70

lemon sauce, served with pasta

Tuscan-Style Chicken

$22.70

pan-seared chicken breast with fine herbs, spinach, and mushrooms in a creamy rose sauce.

Chicken Marsala

$20.70

marsala sauce, mushrooms, served with pasta

Veal Limone

$25.30

butter and lemon sauce. Served with spg marinara.

Veal Marsala

Veal Marsala

$25.30

marsala sauce with mushrooms. Served with spg marinara.

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$25.30

Breaded veal with tomato sauce and mozzarella. Served with spg marinara.

Veal Funghi

$25.30

white wine with mushrooms. Served with spg marinara.

Veal Pizzaiola

$26.45

tomato sauce, Sicilian oregano, and fresh mozzarella, served with pasta

Festa Del Mare

$26.45

Shrimp,mussels,clams and squid over spaghetti w/red or white sauce

Grilled Branzino

Grilled Branzino

$30.00

Grilled Mediterranean Seabass

Salmone alla Griglia

$30.00

Grilled Salmon

Trout al Limone

$34.50

Trout in lemon sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.70

Pizza

Fritta one size

$16.10

pizza stuffed with provolone, ricotta cheese, and light tomato sauce

Gluten Free Pizza

$14.95

Large Bianca

$21.85

mozzarella, fontina cheese, parmesan and garlic

Large Bresaola

$21.85

beef bresaola,mozzarella and mushrooms

Large Burrata

$23.00

burrata cheese, cherry tomatoes,roated garlic, basil

Large Dell Ortolano

$23.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh sauteed mushrooms, green peppers, and onions

Large Fresh Mozzarella "Traditional"

$20.70

Large Margherita

$18.40

tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil

Large Marinara Pizza

$17.25

tomato sauce, roasted garlic, evoo, and oregano (no cheese)

Large Pepperoni and Heat

$21.85

tomato sauce, mozzarella, beef peperoni,sauteed mushroom and crushed red pepper

Large Portobello

$23.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, eggplant, portobello mushrooms, and goat cheese

Large Pucci

$24.15

tomato sauce ,fresh mozzarella, capers, red onions and sweet red pepper, eggplant

Large Puttanesca

$23.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, black olives, capers, artichokes

Large Ruchetta

$24.15

Arugula,fresh mozzarella,cherry tomato and roasted garlic

Large Rustica

$21.85

tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, grilled eggplant, sausage

Large Salsiccia

$20.70

Large Vongole

$26.45

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh clams,garlic and basil

Regular Bianca

$16.10

mozzarella, fontina cheese, parmesan and garlic

Regular Bresaola

$18.40

beef bresaola,mozzarella and mushrooms

Regular Burrata

$18.40

burrata cheese, cherry tomatoes,roated garlic, basil

Regular Dell Ortolano

$18.25

tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh sauteed mushrooms, green peppers, and onions

Regular Fresh Mozzarella "Traditional"

$16.10
Regular Margherita

Regular Margherita

$13.80

tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil

Regular Marinara Pizza

$12.65

tomato sauce, roasted garlic, evoo, and oregano (no cheese)

Regular Pepperoni and Heat

$17.10

tomato sauce, mozzarella, beef peperoni,sauteed mushroom and crushed red pepper

Regular Portobello

$18.40

tomato sauce, mozzarella, eggplant, portobello mushrooms, and goat cheese

Regular Pucci

$19.55

tomato sauce ,fresh mozzarella, capers, red onions and sweet red pepper, eggplant

Regular Puttanesca

$18.40

tomato sauce, mozzarella, black olives, capers, artichokes

Regular Ruchetta

$18.40

Arugula,fresh mozzarella,cherry tomato and roasted garlic

Regular Rustica

$18.40

tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, grilled eggplant, sausage

Regular Salsiccia

$16.10

Regular Vongole

$19.55

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh clams,garlic and basil

Pasta

Capellini

$20.70

Angel hair pasta with broccoli and mushroom in an extra virgin olive oil garlic sauce

Festa Del Mare

$26.45

Shrimp,mussels,clams and squid over spaghetti w/red or white sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.25

Fettucine with cream sauce

Fettuccine Pesto

$17.25

house-made fettuccine with pesto sauce

Gluten Free Penne Butter

$17.50

Gnocchi alla Bolognese

$18.40

Potato pillows in beef meatsauce

Gnocchi alla Panna

$18.40

Lasagna Emiliana

$20.70

house-made pasta with bolognese and béchamel sauce

Penne Shrimp Pesto

$22.70

Penne pasta sautéed with Jumbo shrimp, kalamata olives in a pesto sauce

Penne Siracusa

$19.55

roasted red peppers, eggplant, olives

Penne with Fresh Salmon in a Rose Sauce

$25.30
Ravioli Alla Panna

Ravioli Alla Panna

$18.40

stuffed with spinach and ricotta

Ravioli Butternut Squash

Ravioli Butternut Squash

$20.70

butternut and mascarpone

Ravioli Pomodoro

$19.55

cheese stuffed ravioli with marinara

Spaghetti Aglio Olio

$15.00

Spaghetti with extra virgin olive oil and garlic

Spaghetti Agnello

Spaghetti Agnello

$21.85

marinated lamb in balsamic,garlic, pesto, and light tomato sauce

Spaghetti Bolognese

$18.40

beef bolognese sauce

Spaghetti Carbonara

$19.55

parmesan cheese, eggs, cream, and turkey bacon

Spaghetti Gamberetto

$26.00

Sautéed Jumbo shrimp with Pomodoro sauce over spaghetti

Spaghetti Meatball

$19.55

beef bolognese sauce with meatball

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$17.25

tomato sauce

Spaghetti Vodka

$18.40
Spaghetti Vongole (Clams)

Spaghetti Vongole (Clams)

$25.70

Linguini with clams in white wine sauce

Sides

Anchovies

$2.30

Baby Spinach

$6.90

Bread Loaf

$4.60

Dressing - Pint

$9.20

Dressing - Quart

$13.80

Green Beans

$6.90

Marinara Pint

$11.50

Marinara Quart

$16.10

Meat Sauce - Pint

$13.80

Meat Sauce - Quart

$18.40

Meatball (1)

$3.45

Minestrone - Quart

$13.80

Side broccoli

$6.90

Side Grilled Shrimps

$9.20

Side Marinara Sauce

$1.73

Side Parmigiano

$2.30

Specials

Trout Puttanesca

$32.85

Ravioli Butternut

$20.70
Shrimpi Scampi White

Shrimpi Scampi White

$27.45

with house-made fettucine with shallot butter sauce

Chicken Caprese

$22.55

Chicken fillet with fresh mozeralla and tomato

Spicy Scampi w/ Mascarpone

$27.30

Scampi sautéed with pepperoncini, olive oil, garlic, tomato sauce, over buccatini with mascarpone on top

New York Angus Steak

$30.75

Beverages

San Pellegrino

$4.60

mineral water

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Iced Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Dessert

Tiramisu

$9.60

Cannoli

$6.90

Cheesecake

$6.90

Catering

HALF Tray Arugula Salad

$57.50

FULL Tray Arugula Salad

$69.00

HALF Tray Burrata Salad

$57.50

FULL Tray Burrata Salad

$92.00

HALF Tray Fried Calamari

$69.00

FULL Tray Fried Calamari

$80.50

HALF Tray House Salad

$34.50

FULL Tray House Salad

$51.75

HALF Tray Insalata Bella Napoli

$63.25

FULL Tray Insalata Bella Napoli

$92.00

HALF Tray Mozzarella Caprese

$69.00

FULL Tray Mozzarella Caprese

$90.00

HALF Tray Mozzarella MARINA

$46.00

FULL Tray Mozzarella MARINA

$69.00

HALF Tray Chicken Marsala

$92.00

FULL Tray Chicken Marsala

$184.00

HALF Tray Chicken Limone

$80.50

FULL Tray Chicken Limone

$161.20

HALF Tray Chicken Parmigiana

$80.50

FULL Tray Chicken Parmigiana

$161.20

HALF Tray Grilled Chicken

$74.75

FULL Tray Grilled Chicken

$138.00

HALF Tray Chicken Piccata

$80.50

FULL Tray Chicken Piccata

$161.20

HALF Tray Grilled Sausage

$80.50

FULL Tray Grilled Sausage

$161.20

HALF Tray Eggplant Rollatini

$86.25

FULL Tray Eggplant Rollatini

$149.50

HALF Tray Butternut Squash Ravioli

$80.50

FULL Tray Butternut Squash Ravioli

$149.50

HALF Tray Fettuccine Alfredo

$80.50

FULL Tray Fettuccine Alfredo

$126.50

HALF Tray Lasagna Emiliana

$80.50

FULL Tray Lasagna Emiliana

$149.50

HALF Tray Ravioli Pomodoro

$69.00

FULL Tray Ravioli Pomodoro

$132.25

HALF Tray Spaghetti Pomodoro

$69.00

FULL Tray Spaghetti Pomodoro

$103.50

HALF Tray Penne Rose

$74.75

FULL Tray Penne Rose

$115.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1310 Chain bridge rd, Mclean, VA 22101

Directions

Gallery
Pulcinella Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

A Modo Mio - 5555 Lee Highway
orange starNo Reviews
5555 Langston Blvd. Formally 5555 Lee Highway Arlington, VA 22207
View restaurantnext
Thompson Italian
orange star4.5 • 2,950
124 N Washington St Falls Church, VA 22046
View restaurantnext
Jack's Ranch Barbecue & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1755 Tysons Central Street Tysons, VA 22182
View restaurantnext
Lupo Verde Osteria
orange star4.4 • 330
4814 MacArthur Blvd NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
LIA'S
orange star4.6 • 7,002
4435 Willard Avenue Chevy Chase, MD 20815
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Bethesda
orange star4.5 • 3,883
4916 Elm Street Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston