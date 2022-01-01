Pulcinella Restaurant
No reviews yet
1310 Chain bridge rd
Mclean, VA 22101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Bruschetta
Cheesy Garlic Bread
mozzarella, garlic
Mussels
in marinara or white sauce
Fried Calamari
Fried Mozzarella
choice of marinara or garlic anchovy sauce
Fritto Misto
fried calamari and zucchini for two
Meatballs Al Forno
Mozarella Caprese
Mozarella, cherry tomatoes, basil, evoo
Zucchini Fritti
fried zucchini
Salads
Arugula Salad
with fresh mushrooms, pear tomatoes, and shaved parmesan
Burrata Salad
with soft dried figs, cherry tomatoes, and balsamic glaze
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, parmesan, melba toast
Grilled Portobello
with goat cheese over baby greens
House Salad
lettuce, tomato, mushroom,cucumber
Insalata Bella Napoli
cherry tomato, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions
Mozzarella Caprese
Pulcinella Salad
baby greens with fontina cheese, apples, and walnuts
Red Beets Salad
goat cheese, red onions, and orange segments
Warm Shrimp Salad
field greens, sun dried tomatoes, avocado
Entrees
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken with tomato sauce and mozzarella, served with pasta
Chicken Piccata
lemon sauce with capers, artichokes, served with pasta
Grilled Chicken
grilled chicken, served with pasta and veggies
Pollo Cacciatore
chicken breast with mushrooms, green peppers and onions in a tomato sauce. Served with sp marinara.
Pollo Francese
lemon sauce, served with pasta
Tuscan-Style Chicken
pan-seared chicken breast with fine herbs, spinach, and mushrooms in a creamy rose sauce.
Chicken Marsala
marsala sauce, mushrooms, served with pasta
Veal Limone
butter and lemon sauce. Served with spg marinara.
Veal Marsala
marsala sauce with mushrooms. Served with spg marinara.
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded veal with tomato sauce and mozzarella. Served with spg marinara.
Veal Funghi
white wine with mushrooms. Served with spg marinara.
Veal Pizzaiola
tomato sauce, Sicilian oregano, and fresh mozzarella, served with pasta
Festa Del Mare
Shrimp,mussels,clams and squid over spaghetti w/red or white sauce
Grilled Branzino
Grilled Mediterranean Seabass
Salmone alla Griglia
Grilled Salmon
Trout al Limone
Trout in lemon sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
Pizza
Fritta one size
pizza stuffed with provolone, ricotta cheese, and light tomato sauce
Gluten Free Pizza
Large Bianca
mozzarella, fontina cheese, parmesan and garlic
Large Bresaola
beef bresaola,mozzarella and mushrooms
Large Burrata
burrata cheese, cherry tomatoes,roated garlic, basil
Large Dell Ortolano
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh sauteed mushrooms, green peppers, and onions
Large Fresh Mozzarella "Traditional"
Large Margherita
tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil
Large Marinara Pizza
tomato sauce, roasted garlic, evoo, and oregano (no cheese)
Large Pepperoni and Heat
tomato sauce, mozzarella, beef peperoni,sauteed mushroom and crushed red pepper
Large Portobello
tomato sauce, mozzarella, eggplant, portobello mushrooms, and goat cheese
Large Pucci
tomato sauce ,fresh mozzarella, capers, red onions and sweet red pepper, eggplant
Large Puttanesca
tomato sauce, mozzarella, black olives, capers, artichokes
Large Ruchetta
Arugula,fresh mozzarella,cherry tomato and roasted garlic
Large Rustica
tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, grilled eggplant, sausage
Large Salsiccia
Large Vongole
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh clams,garlic and basil
Regular Bianca
mozzarella, fontina cheese, parmesan and garlic
Regular Bresaola
beef bresaola,mozzarella and mushrooms
Regular Burrata
burrata cheese, cherry tomatoes,roated garlic, basil
Regular Dell Ortolano
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh sauteed mushrooms, green peppers, and onions
Regular Fresh Mozzarella "Traditional"
Regular Margherita
tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil
Regular Marinara Pizza
tomato sauce, roasted garlic, evoo, and oregano (no cheese)
Regular Pepperoni and Heat
tomato sauce, mozzarella, beef peperoni,sauteed mushroom and crushed red pepper
Regular Portobello
tomato sauce, mozzarella, eggplant, portobello mushrooms, and goat cheese
Regular Pucci
tomato sauce ,fresh mozzarella, capers, red onions and sweet red pepper, eggplant
Regular Puttanesca
tomato sauce, mozzarella, black olives, capers, artichokes
Regular Ruchetta
Arugula,fresh mozzarella,cherry tomato and roasted garlic
Regular Rustica
tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, grilled eggplant, sausage
Regular Salsiccia
Regular Vongole
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh clams,garlic and basil
Pasta
Capellini
Angel hair pasta with broccoli and mushroom in an extra virgin olive oil garlic sauce
Festa Del Mare
Shrimp,mussels,clams and squid over spaghetti w/red or white sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettucine with cream sauce
Fettuccine Pesto
house-made fettuccine with pesto sauce
Gluten Free Penne Butter
Gnocchi alla Bolognese
Potato pillows in beef meatsauce
Gnocchi alla Panna
Lasagna Emiliana
house-made pasta with bolognese and béchamel sauce
Penne Shrimp Pesto
Penne pasta sautéed with Jumbo shrimp, kalamata olives in a pesto sauce
Penne Siracusa
roasted red peppers, eggplant, olives
Penne with Fresh Salmon in a Rose Sauce
Ravioli Alla Panna
stuffed with spinach and ricotta
Ravioli Butternut Squash
butternut and mascarpone
Ravioli Pomodoro
cheese stuffed ravioli with marinara
Spaghetti Aglio Olio
Spaghetti with extra virgin olive oil and garlic
Spaghetti Agnello
marinated lamb in balsamic,garlic, pesto, and light tomato sauce
Spaghetti Bolognese
beef bolognese sauce
Spaghetti Carbonara
parmesan cheese, eggs, cream, and turkey bacon
Spaghetti Gamberetto
Sautéed Jumbo shrimp with Pomodoro sauce over spaghetti
Spaghetti Meatball
beef bolognese sauce with meatball
Spaghetti Pomodoro
tomato sauce
Spaghetti Vodka
Spaghetti Vongole (Clams)
Linguini with clams in white wine sauce
Sides
Anchovies
Baby Spinach
Bread Loaf
Dressing - Pint
Dressing - Quart
Green Beans
Marinara Pint
Marinara Quart
Meat Sauce - Pint
Meat Sauce - Quart
Meatball (1)
Minestrone - Quart
Side broccoli
Side Grilled Shrimps
Side Marinara Sauce
Side Parmigiano
Specials
Trout Puttanesca
Ravioli Butternut
Shrimpi Scampi White
with house-made fettucine with shallot butter sauce
Chicken Caprese
Chicken fillet with fresh mozeralla and tomato
Spicy Scampi w/ Mascarpone
Scampi sautéed with pepperoncini, olive oil, garlic, tomato sauce, over buccatini with mascarpone on top
New York Angus Steak
Beverages
Catering
HALF Tray Arugula Salad
FULL Tray Arugula Salad
HALF Tray Burrata Salad
FULL Tray Burrata Salad
HALF Tray Fried Calamari
FULL Tray Fried Calamari
HALF Tray House Salad
FULL Tray House Salad
HALF Tray Insalata Bella Napoli
FULL Tray Insalata Bella Napoli
HALF Tray Mozzarella Caprese
FULL Tray Mozzarella Caprese
HALF Tray Mozzarella MARINA
FULL Tray Mozzarella MARINA
HALF Tray Chicken Marsala
FULL Tray Chicken Marsala
HALF Tray Chicken Limone
FULL Tray Chicken Limone
HALF Tray Chicken Parmigiana
FULL Tray Chicken Parmigiana
HALF Tray Grilled Chicken
FULL Tray Grilled Chicken
HALF Tray Chicken Piccata
FULL Tray Chicken Piccata
HALF Tray Grilled Sausage
FULL Tray Grilled Sausage
HALF Tray Eggplant Rollatini
FULL Tray Eggplant Rollatini
HALF Tray Butternut Squash Ravioli
FULL Tray Butternut Squash Ravioli
HALF Tray Fettuccine Alfredo
FULL Tray Fettuccine Alfredo
HALF Tray Lasagna Emiliana
FULL Tray Lasagna Emiliana
HALF Tray Ravioli Pomodoro
FULL Tray Ravioli Pomodoro
HALF Tray Spaghetti Pomodoro
FULL Tray Spaghetti Pomodoro
HALF Tray Penne Rose
FULL Tray Penne Rose
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1310 Chain bridge rd, Mclean, VA 22101