- Home
- /
- Tifton
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Red Owl Coffee Company - Tift Ave - Tifton
Red Owl Coffee Company Tift Ave - Tifton
No reviews yet
2219 Tift Ave North
Tifton, GA 31794
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Seasonal Drinks
- April Showers Latte$4.82+
A balance of Elderflower and Lavender, creating the perfect spring-time drink. Cal: 362 - 606
- Miss McGee Latte$4.82+
A blend of white mocha and raspberry. Cal: 3632 - 606
- Miss McGee Frappe$4.79+
A blend of white mocha and raspberry. Cal: 480 - 720
- Strawberry-Rose Lemon HOOT$3.61+
Strawberry Lemon, with just a hint of fresh Rose Cal: 110 - 270
Red Owl Customs
- The Golden Owl Latte$4.72+
A Perfect Blend of Caramel & Vanilla Cal: 260 - 606
- The Raphael Latte$4.72+
A Perfect Blend of Caramel & Dark Mocha Cal: 330 - 606
- The Double Agent$4.72+
A Perfect Blend of Dark & White Mocha Cal: 330 - 606
- Caramel Dolce$4.72+
A Perfect Blend of White Mocha & Caramel Cal: 330 - 606
- Dosta Double$3.40+
Double Strength Creamy Iced Coffee Cal: 183 - 405
- The Ripper$4.74+
Quad Strength Creamy Iced Coffee Cal: 183 - 405
- The Yorkshire$4.85+
Creamy, Classy, Butterscotch Cal: 380 - 614
HOOT Energy
- Zen Energy Tea$3.61+
Sparkling Sugar-Free Blackberry Hibiscus Tea Cal: 120
- Horizon Energy Tea$3.61+
Sparkling Sugar-Free Peach Yerba Mate Tea Cal: 120
- Poison Dart$3.61+
Bold, bright blood orange Cal: 110 - 270
- Night Vision$3.61+
A surge of sour green apple Cal: 110 - 270
- Solar Shock$3.61+
Polarizing punch of vine ripened peach Cal: 110 - 270
- Create Your Own HOOT$2.53+
Create your own HOOT drink with your choice of flavor or cream. Cal: 110 - 270
Brewed Coffee & Cold Brew
Latte Favorites
Espresso
Blended Frappe
- The Golden Owl Frappe$4.69+
A Perfect Blend of Caramel, Vanilla & Blended Espresso Cal: 480 - 720
- Double Agent Frappe$4.69+
A Perfect Blend of Dark & White Mocha & Blended Espresso Cal: 480 - 720
- The Raphael Frappe$4.69+
A Perfect Blend of Caramel, Dark Mocha & Blended Espresso Cal: 480 - 720
- Caramel Dolce Frappe$4.69+
A Perfect Blend of White Mocha, Caramel & Blended Espresso Cal: 480 - 720
- Cookies N Cream Frappe$4.69+
Blended Cookies N Cream & Espresso Cal: 480 - 720
- Frappe$4.69+
Blended Espresso Cal: 480 - 720
- Vanilla Frappe$4.69+
Blended Vanilla & Espresso Cal: 480 - 720
- Caramel Frappe$4.69+
Blended Caramel & Espresso Cal: 480 - 720
- Dark Mocha Frappe$4.69+
Blended Dark Mocha & Espresso Cal: 480 - 720
- White Mocha Frappe$4.69+
Blended White Mocha & Espresso Cal: 480 - 720
- French Vanilla Frappe$4.69+
Blended French Vanilla & Espresso Cal: 480 - 720
- Salted Caramel Frappe$4.69+
Blended Salted Caramel & Espresso Cal: 480 - 720
- Toffee Nut Crunch Frappe$4.89+
Blended Toffee Nut Crunch & Espresso
Brewed Teas & Chai
- Earl Grey Tea$2.60+
Earl Grey Tea Served Hot or Over Ice
- Green Tea$2.60+
Green Tea Served Hot or Over Ice
- Spiced Chai Latte$4.75+
Spiced Chai Latte Served Hot or Over Ice Cal: 332 - 575
- Low Sugar Spiced Chai Latte$4.75+
Low Sugar Spiced Chai Tea Latte Served Hot or Over Ice
- Frozen Spiced Chai$5.09+
Spiced Chai Tea Latte Blended to Perfection Cal: 480 - 720
- London Fog Tea$4.11+
A Creamy Earl Grey Tea Flavored with Vanilla Served Hot or Over Ice
Smoothies
- Mango Smoothie$4.74+
Mango Smoothie Made with Real Ingredients Cal: 255 - 425
- Strawberry Smoothie$4.74+
Strawberry Smoothie made with Real Ingredients Cal: 347 - 578
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$4.74+
Strawberry Banana Smoothie made with Real Ingredients Cal: 324 - 539
- Wildberry Smoothie$4.74+
Wildberry Smoothie made with Real Ingredients Cal: 324 - 539
Milkshake
- Vanilla Milk Shake$4.69+
Ice Cream & Vanilla Blended & Topped with Whipped Cream Cal: 480 - 680
- Cookies N Cream Shake$4.69+
Ice Cream & Cookies N Cream Blended & Topped with Whipped Cream Cal: 480 - 680
- French Vanilla Milk Shake$4.69+
Ice Cream & French Vanilla Blended & Topped with Whipped Cream Cal: 480 - 680
- Dark Chocolate Milk Shake$4.69+
Ice Cream & Dark Mocha Blended & Topped with Whipped Cream Cal: 480 - 680
- White Mocha Milk Shake$4.69+
Ice Cream & White Mocha Blended & Topped with Whipped Cream Cal: 480 - 680
- Caramel Milk Shake$4.69+
Ice Cream & Caramel Blended & Topped with Whipped Cream Cal: 480 - 720
Sandwiches
Wraps
Power Bowls
Bagels
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2219 Tift Ave North, Tifton, GA 31794
Photos coming soon!