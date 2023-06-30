Restaurant header imageView gallery
RJ Four Mile Pig BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

3804 Church Street

Cincinnati, OH 45244

Entrees

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.95

Our 15-hour hickory smoked pulled pork piled high on our toasted brioche bun with pickles and BBQ sauce of the side.

Mild Italian Beef

Mild Italian Beef

$11.95
Spicey Italian Beef

Spicey Italian Beef

$11.95
Turkey, Bacon and Havarti Melt

Turkey, Bacon and Havarti Melt

$8.50

Our hickory smoked turkey breast and Applewood bacon with our Blackberry BBQ sauce and smothered in Havarti cheese on toasted sourdough bread.

Mac & Cheese Pork Bowl

Mac & Cheese Pork Bowl

$11.95

Our white cheddar macaroni and cheese with your choice of pulled pork, brisket or chicken and topped with our Original BBQ sauce, crispy onion ring and Texas toast.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.95

Our hickory smoked pulled pork on crisp fries, smothered in our house made cheddar cheese, and drizzled with Original BBQ sauce.

Smoked Chicken Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings

$15.95

Choose from our famous Dry Rub, traditional Buffalo sauce (hot), or our Original BBQ sauce (sweet)

Hot Dog

$3.50
Chicago Style Chili Dog

Chicago Style Chili Dog

$4.50
Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$4.95

Sides

Garlic Cream Brussel Sprouts

Garlic Cream Brussel Sprouts

$4.95
White Cheddar Mac 'n Cheese

White Cheddar Mac 'n Cheese

$3.95
Caribbean Baked Beans

Caribbean Baked Beans

$2.75
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$2.95

Cheese Fries

$3.95

Onion Rings with Ranch

$4.95

Cole Slaw

$2.75

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.95
Hot Dog & Fries

Hot Dog & Fries

$4.95

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Small Batch, Craft BBQ and complementary dishes made by craft brewers and craft distillers!

Location

3804 Church Street, Cincinnati, OH 45244

Directions

