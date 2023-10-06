Breakfast***

Rogelio's Breakfast Delivery

Machacado Plate

$9.00

Scrambled eggs with shredded brisket, grilled onions, tomatoes, and serrano peppers.

Huevos Motuleños

Huevos Motuleños

$9.00

Eggs to your choice topped with Chili con Queso, SalsaVerde, and strips of grilled ham.

Heuvos con Carne Guisada

$10.00

Eggs to your choice topped with Salsa Ranchero and served with a side of Carne Guisada.

Chilaquiles With Egg

$10.00+

Eggs to your choice served with sauteed tortillas strips and either Verde or Rojo salsa. Served with sour cream. Substitute eggs with shredded chicken for $1.5 extra. This plate is served with only tortilllas and beans.

Chilaquiles With Extras

$11.50+

Eggs to your choice served with sauteed tortillas strips and either Verde or Rojo salsa. Served with sour cream. Substitute eggs with shredded chicken for $1.5 extra. This plate is served with only tortilllas and beans.

Consuelos Huevos

$9.00

Omelet stuffed with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Topped with Chile con Queso and SalsaVerde.

Spanish Omelet

$8.00

Omelet stuffed with tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese, and bell peppers. Topped with Salsa Ranchero.

Chorizo Mexicano Pl

$9.00

Scrambled eggs with house made Mexican pork sausage.

Huevos a la Mexicana

$8.00

Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions, and serrano peppers.

Huevos Rancheros

$8.00

Eggs to your choice topped with Salsa Ranchero.

Menudo

Menudo

$12.00+

Spicy and savory soup made with honeycomb beef tripe, pork feet, hominy, and spices. Served with tortillas.

Chicharrón & Egg

$9.00

Crunch pork rinds and scrambled eggs sautéed in Salsa Ranchero.

Quesadilla de Huevo

$8.00

Quesadilla filled with scrambled eggs and cheese.

Migas

$9.00

Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions, serrano peppers, cheese and tortilla strips.

Tex-Mex Migas

$11.00

Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions, serrano peppers, cheese and tortillas trips. Served with extra side option.

American Breakfast Delivery

Chuy's Special

$8.50

Big Chuy: Two pancakes, a side of bacon or sausage, and two eggs of your choice.

Charlie Sandwich

$6.50

Scrambled eggs with bacon on Texas toast. Add cheese for $1 extra.

Pancake

$3.00+
French Toast

French Toast

$6.50

Texas toast soaked in scrambled eggs and cinnamon sugar. Grilled and topped with powdered sugar.

EMS Special

$8.00

Eggs to your choice, grilled potatoes, toast, and bacon or sausage.

Omelet

$7.00+

Served with grilled potatoes and toast. Add more ingredients for $1 each.

Tacos Delivery

Adobo marinated pork grilled and caramelized with pineapple chunks.

Build Your Own Taco

$1.50

Choose your fillings for your Tacos! Served on a flour tortilla.

A la Mexicana

$3.00

Scrambled Egg with tomato, serrano, and onion.

Migas

$3.00

Scrambled egg with tortilla strips, onion, serrano, tomato, and shredded cheese.

Machacado

$3.25

Scrambled egg with shredded brisket, grilled onions, tomatoes, and serrano peppers.

Chicharron & Egg

$3.25

Pork rinds and scrambled egg sautéed in Salsa Ranchero.

Beef & Potato

$3.50

Ground beef and grilled potatoes

Beef

$3.50

Grond beef

Chicken

$3.50

Shredded Chicken

Carne Guisada

$3.50

Tender beef chunks slow cooked in a sauce of peppers, onions, and spices.

Poblano Escobar

$3.00

Grilled Poblano, mushroom, onions, tomato, and refried beans (VEGAN)

John Wade

John Wade

$4.00

Migas taco with barbacoa

Beef Fajita

$4.00

Grilled with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes.

Chicken Fajita

$4.00

Grilled with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes.

Barbacoa

$4.00

Fatty Beef Cheek meat slow cooked in a blend of spices and peppers.

Al Carbon

$4.00

Brisket sautéed with ranchero salsa, onions, and tomatoes

Avocado

$3.50

Avocado Slices in a taco

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$4.00

Adobo marinated pork grilled with pineapple chunks

Carnitas

Carnitas

$4.00

Tender pork chunks slow cooked and caramelized in its own fat. Seasoned with cinnamon, bay leaf, clove, and brown sugar.

QuesaBirria

QuesaBirria

$4.00

Brisket braised in a tangy tomato spice blend that includes Ancho, Guajillo, Arbol, and Morita Chile. Tortillas are then dipped in consommé broth before filling with cheese and Birria.

Lunch & Dinner***

Appetizers Delivery

Chile con Queso

$7.00+
Queso Compuesto

Queso Compuesto

$10.00+

Queso with ground beef.

Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$9.00

With Pico de Gallo

Tortilla Soup

$11.00+

Spicy chicken soup with crunchy tortilla strips, rice, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Monterey Jack cheese.

Quesadilla

$10.00+

Nachos

$9.00+

Chips and Salsa

$6.00+

Seafood Delivery

Pescado Ranchero

$15.00

Grilled tilapia covered with Salsa Ranchero and shredded cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$14.00

Enchiladas stuffed with sautéed shrimp covered with Salsa Ranchero and shredded cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Camarones a la Mexicana

$14.50

8 sautéed jumbo shrimp covered with Ranchero Salsa and shredded cheese. Served on a bed of rice. Can be sautéed with Chipotle salsa upon request.

Rogelio's Dinner Delivery

Fajitas

Fajitas

$16.00+

Your choice of beef or chicken. Grilled with bell peppers, onions. and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and shredded cheese. Can be grilled with Ranchero Salsa or Chipotle Salsa upon request.

Texas State Burrito

Texas State Burrito

$12.00

Ground beef, shredded chicken, or bean stuffed burrito covered with Chile con Queso. Can be fried upon request for an additional $1.

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$12.00+

Deep fried poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, and covered with Ranchero Salsa and shredded cheese. Add Beef or Chicken for $1.50 extra.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$19.00

1/2 lb. of lean skirt steak seared and grilled with noplales, onion, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and shredded cheese. Can be grilled with Ranchero Salsa or Chipotle Salsa upon request.

Chicken Flautas

$11.00

Rolled and deep fried corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and chicken. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, Pico De Gallo, and shredded cheese.

Chicken Breast

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast served with Pico de Gallo.

Chicken Poblano

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with a poblano pepper and Monterey Jack cheese.

Carnitas Plate

$12.00

Tender pork chunks slow cooked and caramelized in its own fat. Seasoned with cinnamon, bay leaf, clove, and brown sugar.

Chalupas

$10.00

Corn tortillas deep fried and topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or guacamole. This plate is only served with rice and jalapeños.

Chicken Chipolte

Chicken Chipolte

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with Chipotle Salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

Chicken Champiñon

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Monterey Jack cheese.

Taco Plate

$11.00

Your choice of two crispy or soft tacos stuffed with either shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese.

Street Tacos Plate

$12.00

Your choice of two tacos: QuesaBirria, AlPastor, Carnitas, or Al Carbón. (Add an extra taco for $4)

Chicken Mole

$12.00

Shredded chicken smothered in rich mole sauce from a mixture of peppers, peanuts. chocolate. and spices.

Carne Guisada

Carne Guisada

$12.00

Tender beef chunks slow cooked in a sauce of peppers, onions, and spices. Served with a side of guacamole.

Barbacoa

$14.00

Tamale Plate

$12.00

Enchiladas Delivery

Cheese Enchiladas

$11.00

Enchiladas stuffed with shredded cheese & covered with Chile con Carne and more shredded cheese.

Beef Enchiladas

Beef Enchiladas

$12.00

Enchiladas stuffed with ground beef and covered with Chile con Carne and shredded cheese.

Chicken Enchiladas

$12.00

Enchiladas stuffed with shredded chicken and covered with Verde Salsa and shredded cheese.

Daniels Enchiladas

Daniels Enchiladas

$13.00

Cheese enchiladas topped with two fried eggs.

Mushroom Enchiladas

$11.00

Enchiladas stuffed with sautéed mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes. Covered with Salsa Ranchero and shredded cheese.

Chicken Sour Cream Enchiladas

$12.00

Enchiladas stuffed with sour cream and shredded chicken. Covered with Verde Salsa and Chile con Queso.

Chicken Mole Enchiladas

Chicken Mole Enchiladas

$12.00

Enchiladas stuffed with shredded chicken. Covered with shredded cheese and rich mole sauce from a mixture of peppers, peanuts, chocolate, and spices.

Enchiladas Divorciadas

$12.00

Burgers/ Salads Delivery

Burger

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Taco Salad

$10.00

Fajita Salad

$12.00

Desserts Delivery

Fried Ice Cream

$5.00
Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$5.00
Cinco Leches

Cinco Leches

$5.00

Churros

$5.00
Flan

Flan

$5.00

Drinks***

Drinks Delivery

Iced Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Mexican Iced Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Horchata

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Jarritos

$2.75

Topo Chico

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50