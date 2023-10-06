Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Rogelio's Restaurant San Marcos, TX
560 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Rogelio's Restaurant is proud to be a part of the San Marcos community, where locals, students, and visitors alike enjoy an authentic Mexican cuisine. Locally owned and operated the entire Nieto family welcomes you for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. We strive to provide our customers with an outstanding experience by offering good food and great service. Stop in today for a bowl of our flavorful tortilla soup.
Location
625 S L B J Dr, San Marcos, TX 78668
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Elaina’s Club Cafe at John Newcombe Country Club
No Reviews
1147 North Academy New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurant
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
4.5 • 1,301
1551 North Walnut Avenue New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurant