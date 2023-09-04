Meal Prep

Customize Your Macros

Build Your Own Meal

$11.99

Customize Your Macros HERE!

Prepared Meals

Asian Shrimp Stir-Fry Bowl

$12.99

30g Protein | 8g Carbs | 10g Fat Steamed shrimp with Flavor Gang's 5 calorie "TAKEOUT" sauce. Served with broccoli and green beans. Topped with Flavor Gang's 15 calorie "YUMMY" hibachi style sauce & sesame seeds.

Spicy Chili Lime Shrimp

$12.99

30g Protein | 8g Carbs | 7g Fat Steamed shrimp with Flavor Gang's 0 calorie "BAHAHA" chili lime sauce. Served with broccoli and green beans.

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Bowl

$11.99

30g Protein | 8g Carbs | 10g Fat Grilled chicken breast with Flavor Gang's spicy buffalo sauce. Served with broccoli and green beans. Topped with Flavor Gang's 15 calorie "BASIC BISH" dill ranch sauce.

Peanut Pad Thai Chicken Bowl

$11.99

30g Protein | 8g Carbs | 10g Fat Grilled chicken breast with Flavor Gang's 5 calorie "Sweet Peanut Pad Thai" sauce. Served with broccoli and green beans. Topped with Flavor Gang's 15 calorie "YUMMY" hibachi style sauce & sesame seeds.

Aloha Chicken Bowl

$12.99

30g Protein | 8g Carbs | 15g Fat Grilled chicken breast with Flavor Gang's 10 calorie "SMOKIN POPPIE" rosemary BBQ sauce. Served with broccoli and green beans. Topped with pineapple & bacon.

Chicken Taco Bowl

$11.99

30g Protein | 8g Carbs | 10g Fat Grilled chicken breast with Flavor Gang's 5 calorie "NERDY SANCHEZ" hot taco sauce. Served with broccoli and green beans. Topped with Flavor Gang's 15 calorie "SOUTHWEST SMASH" chipotle aioli sauce.

Beef Taco Bowl

$12.99

30g Protein | 8g Carbs | 15g Fat Lean ground beef with Flavor Gang's 5 calorie "NERDY SANCHEZ" hot taco sauce. Served with broccoli and green beans. Topped with Flavor Gang's 15 calorie "SOUTHWEST SMASH" chipotle aioli sauce.

Beef Burger Bowl

$12.99

30g Protein | 8g Carbs | 15g Fat Lean ground beef with Flavor Gang's 5 calorie "TEXAS KETCHUP" sauce. Served with broccoli and green beans. Topped with Flavor Gang's 0 calorie "SWEET PAPI" sweet mustard sauce & relish.

Pizza Wrap

$9.99

25g Protein | 38g Carbs | 10g Fat Grilled Chicken | Gluten-Free rice based wrap | Tomato basil sauce | low-fat Mozzarella cheese | Served with Flavor Gang's dairy-free ranch dressing on the side.

Bulk

Grilled Chicken by the Pound

$12.00

Ground Chicken by the Pound

$12.00

Shredded Chicken by the Pound

$12.00

93/7 Ground Beef by the Pound

$14.00

Steamed Shrimp by the Pound

$21.00

Calrose Rice by the Pound

$6.00

Bakery

Doughnuts

Coconut flour, whey protein, eggs, erythritol, coconut milk. **Mix-ins vary by flavor & may contain nuts** 10-14g Fat 1-3g Carbs 6g Protein

Single Doughnut

$4.50

1/2 Dozen Doughnuts

$25.00

Full Dozen Doughnuts

$40.00

Cookies

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Flax seeds, coconut milk, coconut oil, almond flour, oats, coconut sugar, enjoy life chocolate chips. 10g Fat 15g Carbs 4g Protein

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.25

4g Fat | 25g Carbs | 6g Protein Old Fashion Oats | 0- calorie Walden Farms Maple Syrup | Coconut Sugar | Flax Seed | Coconut Oil | Sugar-Free Raisins | Spices

Flavor Gang

0/ Low Calorie Sauce

The Flavor Don (Maple Sriracha)

$14.99

Sweet Papi (Sweet poppy seed mustard)

$14.99

Smokin Poppi (Rosemary BBQ)

$14.99

Bahaha (Chili Lime)

$14.99

Southwest Smash (Chipotle Aioli)

$14.99

Yummy (Creamy Hibachi Aioli)

$14.99

Basic Bish (Dill Ranch)

$14.99

BOGz (Bowl of Gainz Hot Rice Cereal)

Brownie Batter BOGz

$24.99

Grammy's Candy Strawberry BOGz

$24.99

Peaches-N-Cream BOGz

$24.99

Cream Pie BOGz

$24.99

Crackberry BOGz

$24.99

Birthday Cake BOGz

$24.99

Plain Jane BOGz

$24.99

Spices

House Seasoning

$7.99

Mexican Seasoning

$7.99

Rosemary BBQ Seasoning

$7.99

Dough Good Cookie Dough

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Dough Good

$14.99

Banana Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Dough Good

$14.99

Apple Cinnamon Nut Dough Good

$14.99

Coffee

Texas Pecan Whole Bean (1lb)

$16.99

Texas Pecan Ground (1lb)

$16.99