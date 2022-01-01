Tavern on the Creek imageView gallery
Starters

Andouille Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Pear & Fig Salad

$6.25

Seguin Pesto and Spinach Salad

$6.75

Truffle Fries

$5.75

Appetizer Special

$6.50

Cajun Calamari

$6.50

Stuffed Mushrooms

$6.25

Cup SOD

$3.25

Side Salad

$3.50

Fried Avocado

$6.00

Entrees

Mitrowski Ranch Berkshire Pork

$14.75

Slow Roasted Duck

$15.00

Pecan Crusted Salmon

$16.75

Green Leaf & Fig Salad

$10.50

Dorper Lamb

$14.50

Gonzales Mushroom Risotto

$13.25

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.50

Chicken Chianti

$13.50

Catch of the day

$14.50

Fish 'n Chips

$15.25

Turkey Pot Pie

$12.50

Special

$18.50

Sandwich and salad combo

$10.00

Bride Special

$60.00

Off The Grill

Ribeye

$25.50

Cowboy Steak Frites

$17.50

Lamb Burger

$14.75

Burger

$9.75

Burger w/ cheese

$10.75

Gonzales Mushroom Swiss Burg

$11.25

Surf 'n Turf

$29.00

Cedar Grilled Lockhart Quail

$17.00

Special Grill

$29.00

Sides

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.25

Braune Farms Summer Vegetable

$3.50

SIDE salad

$3.50

SUB Salad

$2.50

side jalapeno bacon

$1.75

side Canadian bacon

$2.00

Tavern Potatoes

$3.25

Glazed Carrots

$3.50

Grits

$3.50

side fries

$2.25

Bread Setup

side fruit

$4.50

side Truffle fries

$3.00

extra meat

$3.75

extra cheese

$1.50

add pickled jalepanos

$1.50

Add fried egg

$1.75

Soup of the Day

$3.25

Warm Fennel and Arugula Salad

$3.50

German Potato Salad

$3.50

Blessed Acres Farm Vegetable of the Day

$3.50

Dirty Rice

$3.50

Sub Soup of the Day

$2.50

add avocado

$1.50

add Kitchen Pride mushrooms

$1.75

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Side fried chicken

$3.50

Sauces

Crystal Romulade

$0.50

Horseradish cream

$0.50

House Made Mustard

$0.50

Poblano Mayonaise

$0.50

Tavern Butter

$0.50

Tavern Sauce

$0.50

Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Barqs Root Beer

$2.75

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.75

Hot Tea

$1.75

Coffee

$1.75

Saint Arnolds Root Beer

$3.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.50

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.50

Milk

$2.75

Berry Soda

$3.50

Berry Soda Refill

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Desserts

Creme Brulee

$6.00

Chocolate Rum Mousse

$6.00

Tartlet

$6.50

Fruit cobbler

$5.50

Not Your Father's Rootbeer Float

$4.50

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Brownie Sundae

$5.50

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Banana Pudding

$6.50

Affogato

$4.50

Cheesecake

$6.50

Coconut Tres Leches

$6.00

Barq's Root Beer Float

$6.50

Dessert special

$5.00

Scoop of ice cream

$2.00

Beer

9 Pin Kolsch (Seguin Brewing)

$5.50

Nitro Buried Hatchet Stout (Southern Star Brewing)

$5.25

Pecan Ale w/Honey (BS Brewing)

$5.00

Scotch Ale (Guadalupe Brewing)

$5.00

Seguin Ale (BS Brewing)

$5.00

Zoe (Hops & Grain Brewing)

$5.00

Red (Altmeyer & Lewis)

$5.50

Alamo Golden Ale

$5.00

Lawnmower

$5.00

Bock (Altmeyer & Lewis)

Ghostly Pale Ale

$5.50

College Chronic

$5.50

Coffee Dunkel (NB Brewing)

$2.00

A&L German Lager

$5.50

Goliad Mexican Lager

$5.00

Bat Outa Helles

$4.50

Bud light

$4.00

Dark Territory

$4.50

Devils Backbone

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.50

Easy Peasy IPA

$4.50

Firemans 4

$4.50

Honey Cider

$4.50

Honey Pecan Cream Ale

$5.50

Hopadillo

$4.50

La Bahia Black

$4.50

Lost Gold IPA

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Not Your Fathers Root Beer

$4.50

Oktoberfest Real

$4.50

Original Cider

$4.50

Porter Culture

$4.50

Real Ale Belgian White

$4.50

Shiner Blonde

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Sympathy for the Lager

$3.00

Shiner seasonal

$4.50

Temptress

$4.50

Taster 9-Pin

Taster Alamo Amber

Taster Burried Hatchet

Taster Caedmon's

Taster Kristall

Taster Pecan Ale

Taster Pine Belt

Taster Scotch Ale

Taster Seguin Ale

Taster Shiner Bock

Taster Weedwacher

Taster Zoe

Wine

Fall Creek Cab (Bottle)

$30.00

Llano 1836 (Bottle)

$39.00

Duchman Montepulciano (bottle)

$35.00

Escondido Valley Cab (Bottle)

$18.00

Fall Creek Cab (Glass)

$8.00

Llano 1836 (Glass)

$10.00

Duchman Mont (Glass)

$9.00

Escondido Valley Cab (Glass)

$5.00

Cakebread Cab (Bottle)

$92.00

Cooper and Thief (bottle)

$39.00

Coppola Directors Cut Zin (Bottle)

$40.00

Decoy (Bottle)

$37.00

Duckhorn Merlot (Bottle)

$74.00

Franciscan Cab (bottle)

$40.00

Jargon

$14.00

Jason Estate (bottle)

$34.00

La Crema Pinot Noir (bottle)

$37.00

Layer Cake Zin (Bottle)

$30.00

Meiomi Pinot (Bottle)

$34.00

Saved (Bottle)

$32.00

Seeker Malbec (Bottle)

$28.00

Siduri pinot noir (Bottle)

$40.00

Silver Oak Cab (Bottle)

$87.00

Silver Palm Merlot (Bottle)

$37.00

Troublemaker (Bottle)

$39.00

Jackson Estate Cab (Bottle)

$40.00

Honoro Verra (Bottle)

$14.00

To-Go Wine

$10.00

Wildfire Cellars Zinfandel (Bottle)

$30.00

Silver Palm

$9.00

Coppola Sante Pinot (Glass)

$6.50

Layer Cake Zin (Glass)

$7.50

Meiomi Pinot (Glass)

$8.50

Saved (Glass)

$8.00

Seeker Malbec (Glass)

$7.00

Troublemaker (Glass)

$10.00

Jackson Estate (Glass)

$8.50

Cooper and Thief (Glass)

$10.00

Honoro Verra (Glass)

$4.50

Wildfire Cellars Zinfandel (Glass)

$7.50

McPherson Roussanne (Bottle)

$35.00

Duchman Canto Felice (Bottle)

$34.00

Duchman Vermentino (Bottle)

$35.00

Brennan Viognier (Bottle)

$30.00

Fall Creek Chard (Bottle)

$30.00

Fall Creek Sauv (Bottle)

$35.00

McPherson Roussanne (Glass)

$9.00

Duchman Canto Felice (Glass)

$8.50

Duchman Vermentino (Glass)

$9.00

Brennan Viognier (Glass)

$7.50

Fall Creek Chard (Glass)

$7.50

Fall Creek Sauv

$9.00

Cakebread Chard (Bottle)

$57.00

Caymus Conundrum (Bottle)

$40.00

Barrymore Pinot Grigio (Bottle)

$24.00

Urlo Pinot Grigio (Bottle)

$28.00

Brancott Sauv Blanc (Bottle)

$28.00

La Crema Chard (Bottle)

$37.00

Farm to Table Chard (bottle)

$28.00

Carmel Chard (Bottle)

$30.00

Atalon Sauv Blanc (Bottle)

$25.00

Barrymore Pinot Grigio (Glass)

$8.00

La Crema Chard (Glass)

$9.00

Urlo Pinot Grigio (Glass)

$7.00

Farm to Table Chard (glass)

$7.00

Carmel Road chard

$6.00

Atalon Sauv Blanc (glass)

$7.00

Fall Creek Moscato (Bottle)

$23.00

Llano Gewurztraminer (Bottle)

$35.00

Lost Angel (Bottle)

$28.00

Fall Creek Moscato (Glass)

$6.50

Llano Gewurztraminer (Glass)

$9.00

Lost Angel (Glass)

$9.00

Becker Provencal (Bottle)

$32.00

Fall Creek Blush (Bottle)

$24.00

Becker Provencal (Glass)

$8.00

Fall Creek Blush (Glass)

$6.50

J. Roget (Glass)

$6.00

J. Roget (Bottle)

$20.00

Mas Fi Cava (glass)

$7.50

Mas Fi Cava (bottle)

$25.00

Benvolio (bottle)

$30.00

Benvolio (glass)

$7.50

Sandeman Port

$5.00

special

Wassail

$6.50

Lemon Rosemary Chardonnay

$6.50

Sangria

$6.00

Cranberry Ginger Fizz

$6.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$3.50

Mimosa

$4.00

Mango Bellini

$5.00

Chianti Swirl

$5.50

special drink

$5.50

Strawberry rose

$3.00

To Go Wine

$10.00

Beer Nog

$5.50

Blood Orange Cider

$3.00

Beer Nog (gallon)

$20.00

Green Beer

$4.00

Growler fills

Growl Seguin Ale

$15.00

Growl nine pine

$15.00

Growl Guns & Oil

$15.00

Growl Lawnmower

$15.00

Growl Live Oak

$15.00

Growl buried hatchet

$15.00

Growl Caedmons Ale

$15.00

Growl Shiner Bock

$15.00

Growl pecan honey

$15.00

Growl Roebert Earl Keen

$15.00

Growl Scotch Ale

$15.00

Growl Goliad Blk. Hefe

$15.00

Growl Wassial

$40.00

Regular

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Burger w/ Cheese

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Fried Fish

$6.00

Kids Mac 'n' Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Steak Fingers

$7.00

Brunch

Kids Pancake

$4.00

Kids Spaghetti w/ Mainara

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Mac 'n' Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Steak Fingers

$7.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Burger w/ Cheese

$7.00

Platters

Large Sandwich Platter

$110.00

Regular Sandwich Platter

$60.00

Large Salad Platter

$105.00

Regular Salad Platter

$55.00

Regular Cookie Platter

$24.00

Larger Cookie Platter

$42.00

Large Cold Platter

$95.00

Regular Cold Platter

$50.00

Large Breakfast Platter

$85.00

Regular Breakfast Platter

$45.00

Regular Fruit and Veg Platter

$24.00

Large Fruit and Veg Platter

$42.00

Mixed Platter

$50.00

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Lunch Boxes

BLT

$9.50

Club

$9.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Turkey & Havarti

$9.50

Ham & Swiss

$9.50

Pastrami & Swiss

$9.50

Tom, Mozz, & Basil

$9.50

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Wrap

$9.50

Spniach, Ham, Swiss Wrap

$9.50

BLT Wrap

$9.50

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Mushroom & Pepper Wrap

$9.50

Turkey Melt

$9.50

Turkey Pesto Wrap

$9.50

BLT (Fruit)

$10.50

Club (Fruit)

$10.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich (Fruit)

$10.50

Tuna Salad Sandwich (Fruit)

$10.50

Egg Salad Sandwich (Fruit)

$10.50

Turkey & Havarti (Fruit)

$10.50

Ham & Swiss (Fruit)

$10.50

Pastrami & Swiss (Fruit)

$10.50

Tom, Mozz, & Basil (Fruit)

$10.50

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Wrap (Fruit)

$10.50

Spniach, Ham, Swiss Wrap (Fruit)

$10.50

BLT Wrap (Fruit)

$10.50

Chicken Caesar Wrap (Fruit)

$10.50

Mushroom & Pepper Wrap (Fruit)

$10.50

Spinach Pesto Salad

$10.50

Green Leaf Salad

$10.50

Pear, Feta, Arugula

$10.50

Chicken Salad Salad

$10.50

Tom, Mozz, Basil Salad

$10.50

Cobb Salad

$10.50

Chef Salad

$10.50

Breakfast with drinks

$12.00

Drinks

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.00

Gallon Unsweetened Tea

$6.00

Gallon Lemonade

$12.00

Gallon Arnold Palmer

$10.00

Gallon OJ

$15.00

Coffee

$8.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Barq's Root Beer

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Sprite Zero

$1.50

Tap Water

$0.25

Room and Delivery Fee

Seguin Delivery Fee

$5.00

Mid Day Room Fee

$50.00

Hot Entrees

Regular Meat Lasagna

$75.00

Large Meat Lasagna

$140.00

Regular Turkey Lasagna

$75.00

Large Turkey Lasagna

$140.00

Regular Veggie Lasagna

$75.00

Large Veggie Lasagna

$140.00

Regular Chicken Alfreso

$75.00

Large Chicken Alfredo

$140.00

Regular King Ranch Chicken

$75.00

Large King Ranch Chicken

$140.00

Regular Eggplant Parmesan

$75.00

Large Eggplant Parmesan

$140.00

Regular Chicken Parmesan

$75.00

Large Chicken Parmesan

$140.00

Regular Spaghetti & Meat Balls

$75.00

Large Spaghetti & Meat Balls

$140.00

Regular Chicken Scampi

$75.00

Large Chicken Scampi

$140.00

Regular Chicken Marsala

$75.00

Large Chicken Marsala

$140.00

Grilled and Roasted Meats

Garlic Sausage

$10.00

Bratwurst

$10.00

Chicken Quater

$6.00

Chicken Breast

$10.00

Flank Steak

$14.00

Pork Loin

$10.00

Brisket

$12.00

Pulled Pork

$10.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$6.00

Pinto Beans

$6.00

Creamed Corn

$6.00

Banquet

Hors d'oeuvres

$1,470.00

Breakfast Buffet

$11.00

Tier 1 Dinner

$23.00

Tier 2 Dinner

$28.00

Tier 3 and 4 Dinner

$35.00

Banquet Beer and Wine

$7.00

Wine Dinner Food

$60.00

Wine Dinner Wine

$35.00

Cocktail Hour Beer and Wine

$50.00

Entrees and Desserts

$20.00

Labor and Plate Ware

$350.00

Drinks

$105.00

Breakfast Banquet

$15.00

Desserts

$1.50

Drinks

$2.00

Room Fee

$100.00

Wedding

$50.00

Soups

Tomato Basil

$8.00

Creamy Mushroom

$8.00

Creamy Poblano

$8.00

Chicken Noodle

$8.00

Chicken & Dumpling

$9.00

Clam Chowder

$12.00

Shellfish Bisque

$12.00

Bulk

32 oz Chicken Salad

$12.50

GBRA

2 Entree, 2 Side, 1 Salad

$13.00

Dessert & Bread

$2.50

Tea and Water

$1.50

Off-Site Mead Dinner

Mead Pairing Dinner

$20.00

Dessert

Chocolate strawberries

$3.50

2 oz chocolate mousse

$2.50

Assorted Mini Muffins

$12.00

Lunch Catering Menu

Large Sandwich Platter

$110.00

Regular Sandwich Platter

$60.00

Large Salad Platter

$105.00

Regular Salad Platter

$55.00

Regular Cookie Platter

$24.00

Larger Cookie Platter

$42.00

Large Cold Platter

$95.00

Regular Cold Platter

$50.00

Large Breakfast Platter

$85.00

Regular Breakfast Platter

$45.00

Regular Fruit and Veg Platter

$24.00

Large Fruit and Veg Platter

$42.00

Mixed Platter

$50.00

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Garlic Sausage

$10.00

Bratwurst

$10.00

Chicken Quater

$6.00

Chicken Breast

$10.00

Flank Steak

$14.00

Pork Loin

$10.00

Brisket

$12.00

Pulled Pork

$10.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$6.00

Pinto Beans

$6.00

Creamed Corn

$6.00

Oya Wedding

Drinks

$50.00

Hors D'ourves

$2.00

Meat Carving

$8.00

Pork and Sides

$4.00

Desserts

$1.75

Wedding Cake (half price)

$22.50

Labor

$10.00

Beer

Red (A&L)

$3.00

Pecan Ale w/Honey

$3.00

Seguin Ale

$3.00

Nitro Buried Hatchet Stout

$3.00

Lawnmower

$3.00

9 Pin Kolsch

$3.00

Scotch Ale

$3.00

Alamo Golden Ale

$3.00

A&L German Lager

$3.00

College Chronic

$3.00

Coffee Dunkel (NB Brewing)

$3.00

Ghostly pale ale

$3.00

Goliad Mexican Lager

$3.00

Wine

Brennan Viognier (glass)

$3.00

Escondido Cab (glass)

$3.00

Apps

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$3.00

Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Gift Cards

$25

$25.00

$50

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tavern on the Creek offers refined classic American food, with a focus on seasonality and freshness. We proudly source most of our vegetables and proteins from local farms and ranches. The owners and staff at Tavern on the Creek look forward to welcoming you as their guest and sincerely hope you enjoy your dining experience with them.

Website

Location

320 W Nolte, Seguin, TX 78155

Directions

Gallery
Tavern on the Creek image

