Juice & Smoothies
Tavern on the Creek
No reviews yet
320 W Nolte
Seguin, TX 78155
Starters
Entrees
Mitrowski Ranch Berkshire Pork
$14.75
Slow Roasted Duck
$15.00
Pecan Crusted Salmon
$16.75
Green Leaf & Fig Salad
$10.50
Dorper Lamb
$14.50
Gonzales Mushroom Risotto
$13.25
Chicken Fried Steak
$17.50
Chicken Chianti
$13.50
Catch of the day
$14.50
Fish 'n Chips
$15.25
Turkey Pot Pie
$12.50
Special
$18.50
Sandwich and salad combo
$10.00
Bride Special
$60.00
Off The Grill
Sides
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
$3.25
Braune Farms Summer Vegetable
$3.50
SIDE salad
$3.50
SUB Salad
$2.50
side jalapeno bacon
$1.75
side Canadian bacon
$2.00
Tavern Potatoes
$3.25
Glazed Carrots
$3.50
Grits
$3.50
side fries
$2.25
Bread Setup
side fruit
$4.50
side Truffle fries
$3.00
extra meat
$3.75
extra cheese
$1.50
add pickled jalepanos
$1.50
Add fried egg
$1.75
Soup of the Day
$3.25
Warm Fennel and Arugula Salad
$3.50
German Potato Salad
$3.50
Blessed Acres Farm Vegetable of the Day
$3.50
Dirty Rice
$3.50
Sub Soup of the Day
$2.50
add avocado
$1.50
add Kitchen Pride mushrooms
$1.75
Side Shrimp
$6.00
Side fried chicken
$3.50
Sauces
Beverages
Desserts
Creme Brulee
$6.00
Chocolate Rum Mousse
$6.00
Tartlet
$6.50
Fruit cobbler
$5.50
Not Your Father's Rootbeer Float
$4.50
Peanut Butter Pie
$6.00
Brownie Sundae
$5.50
Bread Pudding
$6.00
Banana Pudding
$6.50
Affogato
$4.50
Cheesecake
$6.50
Coconut Tres Leches
$6.00
Barq's Root Beer Float
$6.50
Dessert special
$5.00
Scoop of ice cream
$2.00
Beer
9 Pin Kolsch (Seguin Brewing)
$5.50
Nitro Buried Hatchet Stout (Southern Star Brewing)
$5.25
Pecan Ale w/Honey (BS Brewing)
$5.00
Scotch Ale (Guadalupe Brewing)
$5.00
Seguin Ale (BS Brewing)
$5.00
Zoe (Hops & Grain Brewing)
$5.00
Red (Altmeyer & Lewis)
$5.50
Alamo Golden Ale
$5.00
Lawnmower
$5.00
Bock (Altmeyer & Lewis)
Ghostly Pale Ale
$5.50
College Chronic
$5.50
Coffee Dunkel (NB Brewing)
$2.00
A&L German Lager
$5.50
Goliad Mexican Lager
$5.00
Bat Outa Helles
$4.50
Bud light
$4.00
Dark Territory
$4.50
Devils Backbone
$4.50
Dos Equis
$4.50
Easy Peasy IPA
$4.50
Firemans 4
$4.50
Honey Cider
$4.50
Honey Pecan Cream Ale
$5.50
Hopadillo
$4.50
La Bahia Black
$4.50
Lost Gold IPA
$4.50
Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Not Your Fathers Root Beer
$4.50
Oktoberfest Real
$4.50
Original Cider
$4.50
Porter Culture
$4.50
Real Ale Belgian White
$4.50
Shiner Blonde
$4.00
Shiner Bock
$4.00
Sympathy for the Lager
$3.00
Shiner seasonal
$4.50
Temptress
$4.50
Taster 9-Pin
Taster Alamo Amber
Taster Burried Hatchet
Taster Caedmon's
Taster Kristall
Taster Pecan Ale
Taster Pine Belt
Taster Scotch Ale
Taster Seguin Ale
Taster Shiner Bock
Taster Weedwacher
Taster Zoe
Wine
Fall Creek Cab (Bottle)
$30.00
Llano 1836 (Bottle)
$39.00
Duchman Montepulciano (bottle)
$35.00
Escondido Valley Cab (Bottle)
$18.00
Fall Creek Cab (Glass)
$8.00
Llano 1836 (Glass)
$10.00
Duchman Mont (Glass)
$9.00
Escondido Valley Cab (Glass)
$5.00
Cakebread Cab (Bottle)
$92.00
Cooper and Thief (bottle)
$39.00
Coppola Directors Cut Zin (Bottle)
$40.00
Decoy (Bottle)
$37.00
Duckhorn Merlot (Bottle)
$74.00
Franciscan Cab (bottle)
$40.00
Jargon
$14.00
Jason Estate (bottle)
$34.00
La Crema Pinot Noir (bottle)
$37.00
Layer Cake Zin (Bottle)
$30.00
Meiomi Pinot (Bottle)
$34.00
Saved (Bottle)
$32.00
Seeker Malbec (Bottle)
$28.00
Siduri pinot noir (Bottle)
$40.00
Silver Oak Cab (Bottle)
$87.00
Silver Palm Merlot (Bottle)
$37.00
Troublemaker (Bottle)
$39.00
Jackson Estate Cab (Bottle)
$40.00
Honoro Verra (Bottle)
$14.00
To-Go Wine
$10.00
Wildfire Cellars Zinfandel (Bottle)
$30.00
Silver Palm
$9.00
Coppola Sante Pinot (Glass)
$6.50
Layer Cake Zin (Glass)
$7.50
Meiomi Pinot (Glass)
$8.50
Saved (Glass)
$8.00
Seeker Malbec (Glass)
$7.00
Troublemaker (Glass)
$10.00
Jackson Estate (Glass)
$8.50
Cooper and Thief (Glass)
$10.00
Honoro Verra (Glass)
$4.50
Wildfire Cellars Zinfandel (Glass)
$7.50
McPherson Roussanne (Bottle)
$35.00
Duchman Canto Felice (Bottle)
$34.00
Duchman Vermentino (Bottle)
$35.00
Brennan Viognier (Bottle)
$30.00
Fall Creek Chard (Bottle)
$30.00
Fall Creek Sauv (Bottle)
$35.00
McPherson Roussanne (Glass)
$9.00
Duchman Canto Felice (Glass)
$8.50
Duchman Vermentino (Glass)
$9.00
Brennan Viognier (Glass)
$7.50
Fall Creek Chard (Glass)
$7.50
Fall Creek Sauv
$9.00
Cakebread Chard (Bottle)
$57.00
Caymus Conundrum (Bottle)
$40.00
Barrymore Pinot Grigio (Bottle)
$24.00
Urlo Pinot Grigio (Bottle)
$28.00
Brancott Sauv Blanc (Bottle)
$28.00
La Crema Chard (Bottle)
$37.00
Farm to Table Chard (bottle)
$28.00
Carmel Chard (Bottle)
$30.00
Atalon Sauv Blanc (Bottle)
$25.00
Barrymore Pinot Grigio (Glass)
$8.00
La Crema Chard (Glass)
$9.00
Urlo Pinot Grigio (Glass)
$7.00
Farm to Table Chard (glass)
$7.00
Carmel Road chard
$6.00
Atalon Sauv Blanc (glass)
$7.00
Fall Creek Moscato (Bottle)
$23.00
Llano Gewurztraminer (Bottle)
$35.00
Lost Angel (Bottle)
$28.00
Fall Creek Moscato (Glass)
$6.50
Llano Gewurztraminer (Glass)
$9.00
Lost Angel (Glass)
$9.00
Becker Provencal (Bottle)
$32.00
Fall Creek Blush (Bottle)
$24.00
Becker Provencal (Glass)
$8.00
Fall Creek Blush (Glass)
$6.50
J. Roget (Glass)
$6.00
J. Roget (Bottle)
$20.00
Mas Fi Cava (glass)
$7.50
Mas Fi Cava (bottle)
$25.00
Benvolio (bottle)
$30.00
Benvolio (glass)
$7.50
Sandeman Port
$5.00
special
Growler fills
Growl Seguin Ale
$15.00
Growl nine pine
$15.00
Growl Guns & Oil
$15.00
Growl Lawnmower
$15.00
Growl Live Oak
$15.00
Growl buried hatchet
$15.00
Growl Caedmons Ale
$15.00
Growl Shiner Bock
$15.00
Growl pecan honey
$15.00
Growl Roebert Earl Keen
$15.00
Growl Scotch Ale
$15.00
Growl Goliad Blk. Hefe
$15.00
Growl Wassial
$40.00
Regular
Brunch
Platters
Large Sandwich Platter
$110.00
Regular Sandwich Platter
$60.00
Large Salad Platter
$105.00
Regular Salad Platter
$55.00
Regular Cookie Platter
$24.00
Larger Cookie Platter
$42.00
Large Cold Platter
$95.00
Regular Cold Platter
$50.00
Large Breakfast Platter
$85.00
Regular Breakfast Platter
$45.00
Regular Fruit and Veg Platter
$24.00
Large Fruit and Veg Platter
$42.00
Mixed Platter
$50.00
Bag of Chips
$1.00
Lunch Boxes
BLT
$9.50
Club
$9.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$9.50
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$9.50
Egg Salad Sandwich
$9.50
Turkey & Havarti
$9.50
Ham & Swiss
$9.50
Pastrami & Swiss
$9.50
Tom, Mozz, & Basil
$9.50
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Wrap
$9.50
Spniach, Ham, Swiss Wrap
$9.50
BLT Wrap
$9.50
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$9.50
Mushroom & Pepper Wrap
$9.50
Turkey Melt
$9.50
Turkey Pesto Wrap
$9.50
BLT (Fruit)
$10.50
Club (Fruit)
$10.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich (Fruit)
$10.50
Tuna Salad Sandwich (Fruit)
$10.50
Egg Salad Sandwich (Fruit)
$10.50
Turkey & Havarti (Fruit)
$10.50
Ham & Swiss (Fruit)
$10.50
Pastrami & Swiss (Fruit)
$10.50
Tom, Mozz, & Basil (Fruit)
$10.50
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Wrap (Fruit)
$10.50
Spniach, Ham, Swiss Wrap (Fruit)
$10.50
BLT Wrap (Fruit)
$10.50
Chicken Caesar Wrap (Fruit)
$10.50
Mushroom & Pepper Wrap (Fruit)
$10.50
Spinach Pesto Salad
$10.50
Green Leaf Salad
$10.50
Pear, Feta, Arugula
$10.50
Chicken Salad Salad
$10.50
Tom, Mozz, Basil Salad
$10.50
Cobb Salad
$10.50
Chef Salad
$10.50
Breakfast with drinks
$12.00
Drinks
Room and Delivery Fee
Hot Entrees
Regular Meat Lasagna
$75.00
Large Meat Lasagna
$140.00
Regular Turkey Lasagna
$75.00
Large Turkey Lasagna
$140.00
Regular Veggie Lasagna
$75.00
Large Veggie Lasagna
$140.00
Regular Chicken Alfreso
$75.00
Large Chicken Alfredo
$140.00
Regular King Ranch Chicken
$75.00
Large King Ranch Chicken
$140.00
Regular Eggplant Parmesan
$75.00
Large Eggplant Parmesan
$140.00
Regular Chicken Parmesan
$75.00
Large Chicken Parmesan
$140.00
Regular Spaghetti & Meat Balls
$75.00
Large Spaghetti & Meat Balls
$140.00
Regular Chicken Scampi
$75.00
Large Chicken Scampi
$140.00
Regular Chicken Marsala
$75.00
Large Chicken Marsala
$140.00
Grilled and Roasted Meats
Banquet
Hors d'oeuvres
$1,470.00
Breakfast Buffet
$11.00
Tier 1 Dinner
$23.00
Tier 2 Dinner
$28.00
Tier 3 and 4 Dinner
$35.00
Banquet Beer and Wine
$7.00
Wine Dinner Food
$60.00
Wine Dinner Wine
$35.00
Cocktail Hour Beer and Wine
$50.00
Entrees and Desserts
$20.00
Labor and Plate Ware
$350.00
Drinks
$105.00
Breakfast Banquet
$15.00
Desserts
$1.50
Drinks
$2.00
Room Fee
$100.00
Wedding
$50.00
Soups
Off-Site Mead Dinner
Lunch Catering Menu
Large Sandwich Platter
$110.00
Regular Sandwich Platter
$60.00
Large Salad Platter
$105.00
Regular Salad Platter
$55.00
Regular Cookie Platter
$24.00
Larger Cookie Platter
$42.00
Large Cold Platter
$95.00
Regular Cold Platter
$50.00
Large Breakfast Platter
$85.00
Regular Breakfast Platter
$45.00
Regular Fruit and Veg Platter
$24.00
Large Fruit and Veg Platter
$42.00
Mixed Platter
$50.00
Bag of Chips
$1.00
Garlic Sausage
$10.00
Bratwurst
$10.00
Chicken Quater
$6.00
Chicken Breast
$10.00
Flank Steak
$14.00
Pork Loin
$10.00
Brisket
$12.00
Pulled Pork
$10.00
Potato Salad
$6.00
Cole Slaw
$6.00
Pinto Beans
$6.00
Creamed Corn
$6.00
Oya Wedding
Beer
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tavern on the Creek offers refined classic American food, with a focus on seasonality and freshness. We proudly source most of our vegetables and proteins from local farms and ranches. The owners and staff at Tavern on the Creek look forward to welcoming you as their guest and sincerely hope you enjoy your dining experience with them.
Location
320 W Nolte, Seguin, TX 78155
Gallery
