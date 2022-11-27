Italian
Pizza
Salad
Roma Italian Restaurant 1600 North Main Street
1600 North Main Street
Phillips, TX 79007
Wine & Beer
Cab
$6.00
Merlot, Vine Leaf, Spain
$6.00
Chardonnay, vine Leaf, spain
$6.00
White Zinfandel, Langhorne Press, California
$6.00
Dead Flowers Rose’
$8.00
Bomb city wines
$12.00
Pomegranate Peach Blackberry
Saddlebred Pinot noir
$7.00
Biloba Cabernet Sauvignon
$8.00
Sexual chocolate red blend
$12.00
Sasso di sole orcia rosso
$48.00
Northwest Ridge Pinot Grigio
$7.00
Broken Dreams Chardonnay
$11.00
Stella Rosa
$10.00
Beer
$3.50
Peroni
$4.00
Smirnoff Ice
$4.50
Draft small
$3.50
Draft large
$7.00
Stella Beer
$4.00
Moscato
$11.00
Stella Rosa Blueberry
$11.00
Strawberry Wine
$11.00
Bottle of Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon
$22.00
Merlot
$22.00
White Zinfandel
$22.00
Dead Flowers Rose
$28.00
Bomb City
$38.00
Saddlebred Pinot Noir
$24.00
Biloba Cabernet
$30.00
Sexual Chocolate
$40.00
Sasso di Sole Orcia Rosso
$48.00
Northwest Ridge Pinot Grigio
$24.00
Broken Dreams Chardonnay
$38.00
Stella Rosa
$30.00
Stella Rosa blueberry
$32.00
Stella rose Peach 🍑
$32.00
Strawberry Wine
$35.00
Appetizers
Baked Pasta
Manicotti Half
$47.00
Manicotti Full
$85.00
Cannelloni Half
$47.00
Cannelloni Full
$85.00
Lasagna Half
$47.00
Lasagna Full
$85.00
Cheese Ravioli Half
$47.00
Cheese Ravioli Full
$85.00
Spaghetti Meatballs Half
$47.00
Spaghetti Meatballs Full
$85.00
Spaghetti Meat Sauce Half
$47.00
Spaghetti Meat Sauce Full
$85.00
Spaghetti Marinara Half
$47.00
Spaghetti Marinara Full
$85.00
Entrees
Chef Specials
Shrimp Carbonara
$18.99
Chicken & Shrimp Amore
$21.99
Lobster Ravioli
$12.00
A round pasta sheet shell filled with lobster sauteed in sherry wine and pink sauce
Shrimp & Lobster
$18.99
Linguine Red or White clame sauce
$17.99
Mussels & Shrimp Fra Diavolo
$20.99
Seafood Combo #1
$20.00
Shrimp, chopped clams, clam shells, mussels sauteed in white wine marinara sauce over linguine pasta
Seafood Combo #2
$21.00
Shrimp, chopped clams, clam shell, mussels sauteed in white wine and creamy sauce over linguine pasta
Tour of Italy
$18.99
Chicken & Shrimp De Cora
$21.99
Salmon
$18.99
White Tour
$18.99
NY Style Pizza
Sunday Pizza Special
Pasta
Spaghetti w/tomato sauce
$10.99
Spaghetti w/meatballs
$12.99
Spaghetti w/meat sauce
$12.99
Spaghetti w/mushrooms
$11.99
Spaghetti w/sausage
$12.99
Fettucini Alfredo
$12.99
Sausage Pizzaiola
$16.99
Spaghetti Works
$15.99
Linguine Carbonara
$16.99
Spaghetti Aglio e Olio
$11.99
Spinach Tortellini
$15.99
Tortellini ala pana
$14.99
Lasagna
$12.99
Canelloni
$12.99
Manicotti
$12.99
Cheese Ravioli
$12.99
Combo Dish
$12.99
Meat Ravioli
$12.99
Tortellini Ala Forne
$15.99
Sauce Substitution
$2.00
Chicken Lasagna
$14.99
Spinach ravioli
$13.99
H Specialties
Caccatori w/Chicken
$15.99
Caccatori w/Shrimp
$17.99
Cremora w/Chicken
$15.99
Cremora w/Shrimp
$17.99
De Roma w/Chicken
$15.99
De Roma w/Shrimp
$17.99
Eggplant
$15.99
Fettucine Combo
$20.99
Fettucine w/Chicken
$15.99
Fettucine w/Shrimp
$17.99
Fra Diavolo w/Chicken
$15.99
Fra Diavolo w/Shrimp
$17.99
Genova w/Chicken
$15.99
Genova w/Shrimp
$17.99
Marsala w/Chicken
$15.99
Marsala w/Shrimp
$17.99
Milanese w/Chicken
$15.99
Milanese w/Shrimp
$17.99
Modo Mio w/Chicken
$15.99
Modo Mio w/Shrimp
$17.99
Parmigiana w/Chicken
$15.99
Parmigiana w/Veal
$15.99
Piccata w/Chicken
$15.99
Piccata w/Shrimp
$17.99
Primavera w/Chicken
$15.99
Primavera w/Shrimp
$17.99
Sauce Substitution
$2.00
Scampi w/Chicken
$15.99
Scampi w/Shrimp
$17.99
Scarpariello w/Chicken
$15.99
Scarpariello w/Shrimp
$17.99
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
