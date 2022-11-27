Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Salad

Roma Italian Restaurant 1600 North Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

1600 North Main Street

Phillips, TX 79007

Order Again

Popular Items

Tour of Italy
KiDS Spaghetti MEAT BALL
Primavera w/Chicken

Wine & Beer

Cab

$6.00

Merlot, Vine Leaf, Spain

$6.00

Chardonnay, vine Leaf, spain

$6.00

White Zinfandel, Langhorne Press, California

$6.00

Dead Flowers Rose’

$8.00

Bomb city wines

$12.00

Pomegranate Peach Blackberry

Saddlebred Pinot noir

$7.00

Biloba Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Sexual chocolate red blend

$12.00

Sasso di sole orcia rosso

$48.00

Northwest Ridge Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Broken Dreams Chardonnay

$11.00

Stella Rosa

$10.00

Beer

$3.50

Peroni

$4.00

Smirnoff Ice

$4.50

Draft small

$3.50

Draft large

$7.00

Stella Beer

$4.00

Moscato

$11.00

Stella Rosa Blueberry

$11.00

Strawberry Wine

$11.00

Bottle of Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

Merlot

$22.00

White Zinfandel

$22.00

Dead Flowers Rose

$28.00

Bomb City

$38.00

Saddlebred Pinot Noir

$24.00

Biloba Cabernet

$30.00

Sexual Chocolate

$40.00

Sasso di Sole Orcia Rosso

$48.00

Northwest Ridge Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Broken Dreams Chardonnay

$38.00

Stella Rosa

$30.00

Stella Rosa blueberry

$32.00

Stella rose Peach 🍑

$32.00

Strawberry Wine

$35.00

Appetizers

Focaccia Half

$30.00

Focaccia Full

$60.00

Salads

House Salad Half

$13.00

House Salad Full

$26.00

Caesar Salad

$24.00

Caesar Salad

$48.00

Baked Pasta

Manicotti Half

$47.00

Manicotti Full

$85.00

Cannelloni Half

$47.00

Cannelloni Full

$85.00

Lasagna Half

$47.00

Lasagna Full

$85.00

Cheese Ravioli Half

$47.00

Cheese Ravioli Full

$85.00

Spaghetti Meatballs Half

$47.00

Spaghetti Meatballs Full

$85.00

Spaghetti Meat Sauce Half

$47.00

Spaghetti Meat Sauce Full

$85.00

Spaghetti Marinara Half

$47.00

Spaghetti Marinara Full

$85.00

Entrees

Chicken Fettucine Half

$65.00

Chicken Fettucine Full

$130.00

Chicken Parmigiana Half

$65.00

Chicken Parmigiana Full

$130.00

Shrimp Fettucine Half

$80.00

Shrimp Fettucine Full

$160.00

Shrimp Parmigiana Half

$80.00

Shrimp Parmigiana Full

$160.00

Tea

Sw Tea

$15.00

Un Tea

$15.00

Tiramisu

$70.00

Appetizers

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.00

Focaccia Bread

$7.99

Italian Sausage

$6.99

Mozzarella Caprese

$10.99

Cheese Sticks

$9.99

Fried Ravioli

$10.99

Fried Calamari

$11.99

Mussels Marinara

$12.99

Chicken Wings

$12.99

Chef Specials

Shrimp Carbonara

$18.99

Chicken & Shrimp Amore

$21.99

Lobster Ravioli

$12.00

A round pasta sheet shell filled with lobster sauteed in sherry wine and pink sauce

Shrimp & Lobster

$18.99

Linguine Red or White clame sauce

$17.99

Mussels & Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$20.99

Seafood Combo #1

$20.00

Shrimp, chopped clams, clam shells, mussels sauteed in white wine marinara sauce over linguine pasta

Seafood Combo #2

$21.00

Shrimp, chopped clams, clam shell, mussels sauteed in white wine and creamy sauce over linguine pasta

Tour of Italy

$18.99

Chicken & Shrimp De Cora

$21.99

Salmon

$18.99

White Tour

$18.99

NY Style Pizza

Cheese 12"

$10.99

Cheese 16"

$12.99

Supreme 12"

$15.99

Supreme 16"

$17.99

Meat Lovers 12"

$15.99

Meat Lovers 16"

$17.99

Veggie Lovers 12"

$15.99

Veggie Lovers 16"

$17.99

Chicken Alfredo Pizza 12"

$15.99

Chicken Alfredo Pizza 16"

$17.99

Margarita Pizza 12"

$15.99

Margarita Pizza 16"

$17.99

Meat Stromboli

$12.00

Calzone

$12.00

Sunday Pizza Special

12 cheese

$9.99

12 Supreme

$14.99

12 Meat Lovers

$14.99

12 Veggie lovers

$14.99

12 chicken alfredo

$14.99

16 cheese

$11.99

16 Meat Lovers

$16.99

16 margherita

$16.99

16 Supreme

$16.99

16 Veggie lovers

$16.99

16 Chicken alf pizza

$16.99

Subs

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Philly Steak Sub

$11.00

Sausage Peppers Sub

$11.00

Add Fries

$2.00

Pasta

Spaghetti w/tomato sauce

$10.99

Spaghetti w/meatballs

$12.99

Spaghetti w/meat sauce

$12.99

Spaghetti w/mushrooms

$11.99

Spaghetti w/sausage

$12.99

Fettucini Alfredo

$12.99

Sausage Pizzaiola

$16.99

Spaghetti Works

$15.99

Linguine Carbonara

$16.99

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

$11.99

Spinach Tortellini

$15.99

Tortellini ala pana

$14.99

Lasagna

$12.99

Canelloni

$12.99

Manicotti

$12.99

Cheese Ravioli

$12.99

Combo Dish

$12.99

Meat Ravioli

$12.99

Tortellini Ala Forne

$15.99

Sauce Substitution

$2.00

Chicken Lasagna

$14.99

Spinach ravioli

$13.99

Drinks

Coffee

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pepsi Zero

$2.99

Pelegrino

$3.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

water

pelegrino

$3.99

H Specialties

Caccatori w/Chicken

$15.99

Caccatori w/Shrimp

$17.99

Cremora w/Chicken

$15.99

Cremora w/Shrimp

$17.99

De Roma w/Chicken

$15.99

De Roma w/Shrimp

$17.99

Eggplant

$15.99

Fettucine Combo

$20.99

Fettucine w/Chicken

$15.99

Fettucine w/Shrimp

$17.99

Fra Diavolo w/Chicken

$15.99

Fra Diavolo w/Shrimp

$17.99

Genova w/Chicken

$15.99

Genova w/Shrimp

$17.99

Marsala w/Chicken

$15.99

Marsala w/Shrimp

$17.99

Milanese w/Chicken

$15.99

Milanese w/Shrimp

$17.99

Modo Mio w/Chicken

$15.99

Modo Mio w/Shrimp

$17.99

Parmigiana w/Chicken

$15.99

Parmigiana w/Veal

$15.99

Piccata w/Chicken

$15.99

Piccata w/Shrimp

$17.99

Primavera w/Chicken

$15.99

Primavera w/Shrimp

$17.99

Sauce Substitution

$2.00

Scampi w/Chicken

$15.99

Scampi w/Shrimp

$17.99

Scarpariello w/Chicken

$15.99

Scarpariello w/Shrimp

$17.99

Kids

KIDS Lasagna

$7.99

KIDS Manicotti

$7.99

KIDS Cannelloni

$7.99

KIDS Cheese Ravioli

$7.99

KIDS Spaghetti w/Alfredo

$8.99

KIDS Fettucine Alfredo

$8.99

Sauce Substitution

$2.00

KiDS Spaghetti marinera

$7.99

KiDS Spaghetti MEAT SAUCE

$7.99

KiDS Spaghetti MEAT BALL

$7.99

KiDS Spaghetti Butter

$7.99

Side Orders

Marinara

$2.00

Pesto (Oils & Spices)

$3.50

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Meatballs (3)

$5.00

Meat Sauce/Pink Sauce

$4.99

Alfredo Sauce

$5.99

Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.00

Italian Cream Cake

$6.50

Cannoli

$6.50

Lemoncello

$6.00

Salads

Side Salad

$3.00

House Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Roma Salad

$10.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Shrimp

$6.00

Side Caesar salad

$4.00

ribeye stake

ribeye

$29.95

Hamburger with fries

$13.00

Hamburger no fries

$11.00

Filet Mignon

$30.95

Salmon alfredo

$19.99

ribeye stake usf

$25.99

Halloween Ribeye

$19.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1600 North Main Street, Phillips, TX 79007

