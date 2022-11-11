Scargo Cafe
799 Main St.
Dennis, MA 02638-6025
Popular Items
Note about on-line gratuities:
Note:
All online orders are delivered directly to the kitchen where they are prepared, packaged and delivered without the involvement of dining room staff. Any optional gratuities added by you to an on-line order will be distributed to the Kitchen Production Team. Please know that when added they are exclusively distributed among kitchen staff only and do not represent a gratuity, or service charge for the wait staff, bartenders or other service employees.
Appetizers.
Seafood Chowder
Cup 7.00 Bowl 10.00 Quart 14.00
Artichoke & Spinach Dip.
artichoke, spinach, our 3 cheese blend, topped with walnuts, served with chips
Sweet Potato Dippers.
crispy sweet potato fries served with tangy honey mustard sauce
Oysters Scargo.
baked stuffed with artichoke, spinach, cheese, and bacon
Shrimp Martini (full order).
ten jumbo shrimp with spicy sauce GF
Shrimp Martini (half order).
5 jumbo shrimp cocktail with spicy sauce
Boneless Tavern Wings
boneless chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, served with bleu cheese dressing and celery
Tuna Martini.
sashimi tuna in a honey soy marinade, with seaweed salad, sesame seeds, ginger, sriracha and wasabi aioli GF
Rhode Island Calamari.
crispy calamari tossed in garlic oil with spicy banana peppers
Chesapeake Bay Crab Cakes
Seared Maryland blue crab cakes served with our pineapple salsa fresca topped with mango buerre blanc
Scampi Flatbread
Sauteed shrimp, garlic butter, tomato, basil & mozzarella on a rustic flatbread
Fries side
Meatball Trio
3 pistachio parmesan meatballs, pecan pesto, gruyere sauce, basil pomodoro sauce, garlic bread
Salads & Bowls - top some with chicken, steak, or shrimp
Demi Romaine.
A smaller version of our romaine salad
Demi Arugula.
A smaller version of our arugula salad
Demi Tossed.
A smaller version of our tossed salad
Iceberg Wedge.
bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, and blue cheese dressing finished with a champagne vinaigrette
Ginger Shrimp Salad.
Grilled ginger shrimp served over mesclun greens, with almonds, dried cranberries, cran vinaigrette GF
Romaine Salad.
Caesar style dressing, fresh parmesan and house made croutons
Arugula Salad.
baby arugula, walnuts, apples, cheddar cheese, and Dijon dressing
Tossed Salad.
mixed baby greens, with red wine vinagirette, carrot, and cherry tomatos GF
Beet Salad.
baby green salad, roasted beets, bleu cheese, sugared walnuts, and balsamic vinaigrette GF
Buddha Bowl.
chilled salad of quinoa tossed in lemon basil dressing, grilled chicken, heirloom tomatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, feta cheese, and Greek olive A.
Bread*
Loaf of French Bread (Complimentary*)
*Bread is complimentary but only included on request! Limit One loaf per 2 food items please. (Additional loaves 1.95)
Gluten Free Bread $1
Due to the added expense we are obliged to include this small up-charge for the substitution of a gluten free product in place of our regular bread.
Entrees.
Buddha Bowl.
Chicken Piccata
tender cuts of sautéed chicken, lemon garlic butter, portabella mushrooms and capers served over linguine
Glazed Salmon.
topped with a tropical fruit salsa, served with parmesan risotto GF
Lemon Flounder.
local pan seared filets served over a shrimp and bacon cake with sautéed baby spinach, and lemon butter sauce A
Seafood Strudel.
genuine crab, shrimp, and sweet scallops baked in a flaky pastry crust crowned with Newburg sauce and a pair of large shrimp. served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes
Short Ribs.
slow braised, boneless short ribs, served with vegetable gravy and maque choux mashed potatoes GF
Linguine Bolognese.
linguine tossed with house made, slowly simmered beef Bolognese sauce, served with toasted garlic bread 23
Grilled Swordfish
Grilled swordfish served over jasmine rice with asparagus and lemon dill butter.
Seafood Cioppino
Swordfish, shrimp, scallops, and local mussels in a white wine tomato broth served with garlic bread
Crispy Sea Scallops
Panko fried scallops. with jasmine rice, and smoked tomato salsa
Mongolian Pork
grilled bone-in chop served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes, braised cabbage, and creamy mustard sauce
Teriyaki Tofu Power Bowl
confit crispy tofu, brown rice, avocado, roasted sweet potato, edamame, roasted pistachios, pea shoots and sweet tamari soy vinaigrette
Lobster Florentine
butter poached lobster, heirloom cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, lemon garlic buerre blanc, over angel hair pasta. served with garlic bread
Steak Frites
grilled sirloin, horseradish compound butter, truffle parmesan rosemary fries & garlic parmesan aioli
Pasta Primavera
seasonal veggies sauteed in EVOO and garlic, tossed with linguine (vegan friendly)
Potato Scrod
Yukon gold encrusted scrod filet served over sweet corn & bacon chowder
Fish & Chips
Tofu Power Bowl *No Tofu*
brown rice, avocado, roasted sweet potato, edamame, roasted pistachios, pea shoots and sweet tamari soy vinaigrette. Vegan and GF.
Pork Milanese
with sweet potat puree, baby arugula, heirloom tomatoes, shaved parmesan, champagne vinagrette, whole grain mustard sauce
Sandwiches.
Asian Fish Sand.
fried scrod filet topped with seaweed salad and sesame mayo, served on a bulkie roll
Burger.
served on a bulkie roll, with lettuce & tomato, add cheese +$1
Spicy Fried Chicken.
crispy chicken breast with avocado, bacon cheddar cheese and sriracha sauce served on a bulkie roll
Lobster Roll.
tender lobster meat tossed lightly with celery and mayonnaise in a traditional toasted roll, served with cole slaw and French fries. +$1 sub sweet fries
Dessert.
Grapenut Custard.
The Scargo Classic!!!
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Served with our raspberry whipped cream
Apple Brownie
apple brownie served a la mode with caramel sauce
Maple Brûlée Cheesecake
Homemade maple cheesecake brûléed to a perfect golden brown with a graham cracker crust
Kids.
Resident Rewards Club Info & Certificates
Resident Rewards Member Number
Enter your 12 or 16 digit Resident Rewards Member Number in the special requests box below. If you do not know your account number you can enter your full name and we will look it up. We are adding these points manually on a monthly basis so we apologize for the delay in posting.
REWARD Certificates
Add this to your cart in order to redeem your Rewards Club Certificate. It will deduct $10 from your total. PLEASE remember to submit the Certificate to us on arrival. Confirm that you have the correct Certificate by matching yours to the picture. Enter the Certificate Number which is on the Reward Certificate into the special requests box below. This is an honor system, so we ask that you remain honorable and only use this deduction if you have one of these certificates to submit to us upon arrival.
100 <BEER>
300 <SPECIALTY COCKTAILS>
Bicyclette
Black Manhattan
Bloody Mary
Blue Refresher
Coco Dream
Crantucket Lemonade
Cucumber Cooler
Darker N Stormier
Espresso Martini
G & B Bellini
Hawaiian Cosmo
Key Lime Martini
Native Mule
Pearfect Martini
Poco Picante
Pom Margarita
Porch Swing
Scargo Spritz
Smoked Herb
South Meets North
Spa Cocktail
Tropical Contact
Pistachio Martini
Chocolate Covered Raspberry Martini
Empress 75
Pumpkin Spice Martini
Cranberry Harvest Margarita
Caramel Apple Smash
Maple Old Fashioned
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Cape Cod's Favorite Restaurant
799 Main St., Dennis, MA 02638-6025