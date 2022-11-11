Scargo Cafe

Note about on-line gratuities:

All orders that are placed online go directly to our kitchen where they are prepared, packaged and delivered without the involvement of our dining room crew. Any additional monies added by you are not expected but graciously accepted and appreciated . Please be advised that they are not distributed to our dining room employees. They are fully shared among our Kitchen Production Team exclusively. These monies are optional and voluntary and do not represent a tip, gratuity, or service charge for the wait staff, bartenders or other service employees.