American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Scargo Cafe

No reviews yet

799 Main St.

Dennis, MA 02638-6025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Burger.
Short Ribs.
Boneless Tavern Wings

Note about on-line gratuities:

All orders that are placed online go directly to our kitchen where they are prepared, packaged and delivered without the involvement of our dining room crew. Any additional monies added by you are not expected but graciously accepted and appreciated . Please be advised that they are not distributed to our dining room employees. They are fully shared among our Kitchen Production Team exclusively. These monies are optional and voluntary and do not represent a tip, gratuity, or service charge for the wait staff, bartenders or other service employees.

Appetizers.

Seafood Chowder

$8.00+

Cup 7.00 Bowl 10.00 Quart 14.00

Artichoke & Spinach Dip.

Artichoke & Spinach Dip.

$19.00

artichoke, spinach, our 3 cheese blend, topped with walnuts, served with chips

Sweet Potato Dippers.

$11.00

crispy sweet potato fries served with tangy honey mustard sauce

Oysters Scargo.

Oysters Scargo.

$22.00

baked stuffed with artichoke, spinach, cheese, and bacon

Shrimp Martini (full order).

Shrimp Martini (full order).

$19.00

ten jumbo shrimp with spicy sauce GF

Shrimp Martini (half order).

$11.00

5 jumbo shrimp cocktail with spicy sauce

Boneless Tavern Wings

Boneless Tavern Wings

$19.00

boneless chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, served with bleu cheese dressing and celery

Tuna Martini.

Tuna Martini.

$20.00

sashimi tuna in a honey soy marinade, with seaweed salad, sesame seeds, ginger, sriracha and wasabi aioli GF

Rhode Island Calamari.

$18.00

crispy calamari tossed in garlic oil with spicy banana peppers

Chesapeake Bay Crab Cakes

$18.00

Seared Maryland blue crab cakes served with our pineapple salsa fresca topped with mango buerre blanc

Scampi Flatbread

$20.00

Sauteed shrimp, garlic butter, tomato, basil & mozzarella on a rustic flatbread

Fries side

$3.50

Meatball Trio

$19.00Out of stock

3 pistachio parmesan meatballs, pecan pesto, gruyere sauce, basil pomodoro sauce, garlic bread

Salads & Bowls - top some with chicken, steak, or shrimp

Demi Romaine.

$8.00

A smaller version of our romaine salad

Demi Arugula.

$8.00

A smaller version of our arugula salad

Demi Tossed.

$6.00

A smaller version of our tossed salad

Iceberg Wedge.

Iceberg Wedge.

$16.00

bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, and blue cheese dressing finished with a champagne vinaigrette

Ginger Shrimp Salad.

$20.00

Grilled ginger shrimp served over mesclun greens, with almonds, dried cranberries, cran vinaigrette GF

Romaine Salad.

$14.00

Caesar style dressing, fresh parmesan and house made croutons

Arugula Salad.

$17.00

baby arugula, walnuts, apples, cheddar cheese, and Dijon dressing

Tossed Salad.

$13.00

mixed baby greens, with red wine vinagirette, carrot, and cherry tomatos GF

Beet Salad.

$18.00

baby green salad, roasted beets, bleu cheese, sugared walnuts, and balsamic vinaigrette GF

Buddha Bowl.

$27.00

chilled salad of quinoa tossed in lemon basil dressing, grilled chicken, heirloom tomatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, feta cheese, and Greek olive A.

Bread*

Bread is complimentary but only included on request. Limit of one complimentary loaf per two food items, please. (Additional loaves are 1.95) GF Bread is $1 for 2 slices
Gluten Free Bread $1

$1.00

Due to the added expense we are obliged to include this small up-charge for the substitution of a gluten free product in place of our regular bread.

Entrees.

Buddha Bowl.

$27.00

chilled salad of quinoa tossed in lemon basil dressing, grilled chicken, heirloom tomatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, feta cheese, and Greek olive A.

Chicken Piccata

$27.00

tender cuts of sautéed chicken, lemon garlic butter, portabella mushrooms and capers served over linguine

Glazed Salmon.

Glazed Salmon.

$33.00

topped with a tropical fruit salsa, served with parmesan risotto GF

Lemon Flounder.

$32.00

local pan seared filets served over a shrimp and bacon cake with sautéed baby spinach, and lemon butter sauce A

Seafood Strudel.

Seafood Strudel.

$31.00

genuine crab, shrimp, and sweet scallops baked in a flaky pastry crust crowned with Newburg sauce and a pair of large shrimp. served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes

Short Ribs.

$31.00

slow braised, boneless short ribs, served with vegetable gravy and maque choux mashed potatoes GF

Linguine Bolognese.

$26.00

linguine tossed with house made, slowly simmered beef Bolognese sauce, served with toasted garlic bread 23

Grilled Swordfish

Grilled Swordfish

$36.00

Grilled swordfish served over jasmine rice with asparagus and lemon dill butter.

Seafood Cioppino

Seafood Cioppino

$34.00

Swordfish, shrimp, scallops, and local mussels in a white wine tomato broth served with garlic bread

Crispy Sea Scallops

$33.00

Panko fried scallops. with jasmine rice, and smoked tomato salsa

Mongolian Pork

Mongolian Pork

$32.00

grilled bone-in chop served with whipped Yukon gold potatoes, braised cabbage, and creamy mustard sauce

Teriyaki Tofu Power Bowl

$21.00

confit crispy tofu, brown rice, avocado, roasted sweet potato, edamame, roasted pistachios, pea shoots and sweet tamari soy vinaigrette

Lobster Florentine

$41.00

butter poached lobster, heirloom cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, lemon garlic buerre blanc, over angel hair pasta. served with garlic bread

Steak Frites

$37.00

grilled sirloin, horseradish compound butter, truffle parmesan rosemary fries & garlic parmesan aioli

Pasta Primavera

$24.00

seasonal veggies sauteed in EVOO and garlic, tossed with linguine (vegan friendly)

Potato Scrod

$32.00

Yukon gold encrusted scrod filet served over sweet corn & bacon chowder

Fish & Chips

$28.00

Tofu Power Bowl *No Tofu*

$18.00

brown rice, avocado, roasted sweet potato, edamame, roasted pistachios, pea shoots and sweet tamari soy vinaigrette. Vegan and GF.

Pork Milanese

$30.00

with sweet potat puree, baby arugula, heirloom tomatoes, shaved parmesan, champagne vinagrette, whole grain mustard sauce

Sandwiches.

Asian Fish Sand.

Asian Fish Sand.

$19.00

fried scrod filet topped with seaweed salad and sesame mayo, served on a bulkie roll

Burger.

$19.00

served on a bulkie roll, with lettuce & tomato, add cheese +$1

Spicy Fried Chicken.

$19.00

crispy chicken breast with avocado, bacon cheddar cheese and sriracha sauce served on a bulkie roll

Lobster Roll.

$38.00

tender lobster meat tossed lightly with celery and mayonnaise in a traditional toasted roll, served with cole slaw and French fries. +$1 sub sweet fries

Dessert.

Grapenut Custard.

Grapenut Custard.

$7.00

The Scargo Classic!!!

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Served with our raspberry whipped cream

Apple Brownie

$9.00Out of stock

apple brownie served a la mode with caramel sauce

Maple Brûlée Cheesecake

$9.00

Homemade maple cheesecake brûléed to a perfect golden brown with a graham cracker crust

Kids.

Kids Burger.

$13.00

Kids Grill Cheese.

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers.

$9.00

Kids Pasta.

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Resident Rewards Club Info & Certificates

Resident Rewards Member Number

Resident Rewards Member Number

Enter your 12 or 16 digit Resident Rewards Member Number in the special requests box below. If you do not know your account number you can enter your full name and we will look it up. We are adding these points manually on a monthly basis so we apologize for the delay in posting.

REWARD Certificates

REWARD Certificates

-$10.00

Add this to your cart in order to redeem your Rewards Club Certificate. It will deduct $10 from your total. PLEASE remember to submit the Certificate to us on arrival. Confirm that you have the correct Certificate by matching yours to the picture. Enter the Certificate Number which is on the Reward Certificate into the special requests box below. This is an honor system, so we ask that you remain honorable and only use this deduction if you have one of these certificates to submit to us upon arrival.

100 <BEER>

Coors Lite

$5.50

Bud

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Corona

$6.00

Beck's

$5.00

Shipyard Pumpkin

$6.00

Down East Cider

$6.50

Cisco Gripah

$6.50

N/A IPA

$6.00

Guinness Can

$7.50

Night Shift 87

$9.00

High Noon

$7.00

Green's Gluten Fr

$10.00

Duvel

$15.00Out of stock

La Fin du Monde

$14.00Out of stock

Framboise

$15.00

300 <SPECIALTY COCKTAILS>

Bicyclette

$11.00

Black Manhattan

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blue Refresher

$12.00

Coco Dream

$11.00

Crantucket Lemonade

$12.00

Cucumber Cooler

$11.00

Darker N Stormier

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

G & B Bellini

$11.00

Hawaiian Cosmo

$12.00

Key Lime Martini

$13.00

Native Mule

$12.00

Pearfect Martini

$14.00Out of stock

Poco Picante

$12.00

Pom Margarita

$12.00

Porch Swing

$13.00

Scargo Spritz

$12.00

Smoked Herb

$13.00

South Meets North

$13.00

Spa Cocktail

$12.00

Tropical Contact

$12.00

Pistachio Martini

$13.00

Chocolate Covered Raspberry Martini

$13.00

Empress 75

$14.00

Pumpkin Spice Martini

$14.00

Cranberry Harvest Margarita

$14.00

Caramel Apple Smash

$13.00

Maple Old Fashioned

$13.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Cape Cod's Favorite Restaurant

Website

Location

799 Main St., Dennis, MA 02638-6025

Directions

