Bars & Lounges
Seafood
American

Sea Dog Brew Pub

746 Reviews

$$

23 Whites Path

South Yarmouth, MA 02664

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Barney Cheeseburger
Steak N Cheese Eggrolls

SOUPS

Clam Chowder (c)

$6.00

Clam Chowder (b)

$8.00

Lobster Bisque (c)

$8.00Out of stock

Lobster Bisque (b)

$10.00Out of stock

Soup of the Day (c)

$6.00

Soup of the Day (b)

$8.00

SALADS

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and shredded carrots.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and garlic croutons tossed in a creamy caesar dressing

Ty Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, onions, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and hard boiled eggs, served with ranch dressing

Cape Cod Salad

$16.00

Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, champagne dried cranberries, roasted sweet potatoes, sliced apples and gorgonzola cheese served with apple cider vinaigrette

Strawberry Feta Salad

$12.00

Fresh spinach with sliced strawberries, crumbled feta cheese, candied pecans and bermuda onions, served with raspberry vinaigrette.

STARTERS

Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites

$11.00

Chicken croquettes filled with Swiss cheese and ham, deep fried and served with mustard cheese sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Grilled chicken mixed with three cheese blend and baked with our house made buffalo sauce topped with crumbled blue cheese, served with fried pita chips

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Crispy chicken tenders tossed with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Chipotle, Honey Mustard, Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesan, or Teriyaki

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Hand crusted coconut shrimp served with sweet chili sauce

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Rings & tentacles, cherry peppers, lemon aioli, parmesan cheese and marinara sauce

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

$12.00

Served with a spicy cheese sauce

Fried Pickles

$10.00

House made pickles, deep fried, served with our frickle sauce

Lobster Rangoon

$14.00

Lobster and a blend of cheeses, deep fried to a golden brown, drizzled with pineapple habanero sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Breaded mozzarella sticks deep fried and served with marinara sauce

Nachos

$13.00

Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, fresh pico de gallo, jalapeños and sour cream

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Three soft pretzels served warm with homemade cheese sauce

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$12.00

House made with a blend of cheeses, artichokes and spinach served with fried pita chips

Steak N Cheese Eggrolls

$13.00

Shaved steak with roasted peppers, scallions and cheddar jack cheese, served with chipotle mayo

Stuffed Quahog

$8.00

Shhh! Chef's secret recipe

Wings

$12.00

Crispy wings tossed with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Chipotle, Honey Mustard, Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesan, or Teriyaki

SIDES

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Celery

$2.00Out of stock

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side of Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Parmesan Truffle Fries

$5.00

Side Sliced avocado

$3.00

SIDE Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Tots

$3.00

Garlic Knot

$1.50

Guacamole

$3.00

Pita Chips

$2.00

Potato Chips

$1.50

Rice

$4.00

Tortilla chips

$2.00

Veg Of The Day

$4.00

BASKETS

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

French Fries Basket

$5.00

Onion Rings Basket

$8.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries Basket

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$7.00

Tater Tot Basket

$7.00

BURGERS

All Burgers are half pound of Angus beef, served with choice of Fries, side salad. waffle fries, chips or tater tots. Substitute: Onion rings 2, Sweet Potato Fries 3, Parmesan truffle fries 4, or Caesar salad 4. All Burgers served with Lettuce Tomato and Onion.

Barney Cheeseburger

$12.00

Tradition burger with your choice of cheese: America, Cheddar, Swiss or Pepper jack

Cowboy Burger

$14.00

Topped with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion strings, BBQ sauce, and smoked chili aioli

Smashed Burger

$14.00

2 smashed patties, melted American cheese, Fried pickles, onions, lettuce & our secret sauce

Beyond Burger

$13.00

Vegan patty topped with sautéed corn, black beans, spinach, monterey jack cheese and smoked chili aioli

TACOS

Served on 2 flour tortillas. Our Tacos are served with your choice of fries, tater tots, waffle fries, chips, or side house salad. Substitute: Onion Rings 2, Sweet Potato fries 3, Parmesan Truffle Fries 4, or side Caesar Salad 4

Short Rib Tacos

$16.00

Braised short ribs, lettuce, Monterey jack cheese, pineapple coleslaw, drizzled with Asian sauce

Fried Fish Taco

$14.00

Fried fish with lettuce, pico de gallo, lemon aioli and monterey jack & cheddar cheeses

Grilled Fish Tacos

$14.00

Grilled fish with lettuce, pico de gallo, lemon aioli and monterey jack & cheddar cheeses

Steak Taco

$16.00

Perfectly marinated tequila lime steak, lettuce, pico de gallo and monterey jack & cheddar cheeses topped with lemon aioli

Habanero Shrimp Taco

$14.00

Beer battered deep fried shrimp tossed in a mango habanero sauce with lettuce and monterey jack & cheddar cheeses

SANDWICHES

All Sandwiches served with your choice of fries, tater tots, waffle fries or side house salad. Substitutes: Onion Rings 2, Sweet Potato Fries 3, Parmesan Truffle Fries 4 , side Caesar Salad 4.

The Gobbler

$15.00

Roasted turkey breast on grilled sourdough with homemade sausage stuffing and cranberry sauce, served with a side of gravy and cornbread

Reuben

$14.00

Thinly sliced Corned Beef with Homemade Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and Thousand Island Dressing on Grilled Marble Rye

Porky Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Beer braised pulled pork on a brioche bun with homemade bacon jam, crispy pork belly and cheddar cheese

California Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted brioche bun

Caprese Panini

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, baby spinach and extra virgin olive oil with basil parmesan pesto on toasted sourdough bread finished with balsamic glaze

Chicken Parm SW

$14.00

Buttermilk fried chicken with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese on a toasted brioche bun.

Chicken, Bacon & Ranch SW

$14.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, and ranch dressing on a toasted brioche bun

Chipotle Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Fried chicken, chipolte aioli, applewood smoked bacon and caesar salad, wrapped in a grilled tortilla

Crunchy Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Battered and deep fried local cod with lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a brioche bun with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce

Roasted Turkey Club

$13.00

Sliced turkey, appplewood smoked bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and onion served on toasted sourdough bread

BBQ Sea Dog Melt

$13.00

Your choice of BBQ with cheddar cheese, or buffalo fried chicken with blue cheese crumbles, served with applewood smoked bacon on toasted sourdough

Steak Bomb

$14.00

Shaved steak, peppers, onions and american cheese served on a toasted sub roll

SD BOWLS

Pulled Pork Bowl

$17.00

Honey BBQ pulled pork, jasmine rice, roasted root vegetables, cornbread and fried Granny Smith apples

Mexican Bowl

$17.00

Rice, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Beans, Corn, avocado, and Monterey Jack Cheddar Cheese

Mediterranean Bowl

$13.00

Rice, Mediterranean Tomato Salad, Broccoli, Feta Cheese, Hummus and Pita Bread

PASTAS

Sautéed chicken with garlic, broccoli florets simmered in a parmesan cream sauce with penne pasta

Mac & Cheese

A 5 cheese blend topped with seasoned bread crumbs, a cheesy perfection!

Chicken Tortellini Alfredo

$20.00

Sautéed chicken with garlic and broccoli florets, simmered in a parmesan cream sauce and tossed with tri colored tortellini served with garlic bread

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$18.00

Lightly fried chicken breast with house made tomato sauce, monterey jack cheddar & parmesan cheeses served over penne pasta

PIZZAS

Sm. Cheese Pizza

$10.00

A delicious traditional pizza with our plum tomato sauce and a special blend of cheeses

Sm. Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Our classic tomato and cheese pizza topped with loads of thinly sliced pepperoni

Sm. Veggie Pizza

$13.00

Broccoli, tomatoes, peppers and onions

Sm. Backyard BBQ Pizza

$12.00

A delicious creation of tangy BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions and BBQ chicken

Sm. Meatlovers Pizza

$13.00

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage and seasoned ground beef

Sm. Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, plum tomatoes and basil drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Sm. Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$13.00

Sm. Fig Prosciutto Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Fig spread, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken & prosciutto di parma, drizzled with balsamic glaze

Sm. Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Lrg. Cheese Pizza

$14.00

A delicious traditional pizza with our plum tomato sauce and a special blend of cheeses

Lrg. Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Our classic tomato and cheese pizza topped with loads of thinly sliced pepperoni

Lrg. Veggie Pizza

$17.00

Broccoli, tomatoes, peppers and onions

Lrg. Backyard BBQ Pizza

$16.00

A delicious creation of tangy BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions and BBQ chicken

Lrg. Meatlovers Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage and seasoned ground beef

Lrg. Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, plum tomatoes and basil drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Lrg. Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$17.00

Breaded chicken and a blend of cheeses

Lg. Fig Prosciutto Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Fig spread, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken & prosciutto di parma, drizzled with balsamic glaze

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Savory buffalo chicken and bacon with garlic aioli, mozzarella, blue cheese and tomato

PUB FARE

Fig Orange Salmon

$22.00

Pan Seared Salmon Fillet topped with Brie cheese, orange fig glazed served with roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Chicken Pot Pie

$18.00

Stuffed Meatloaf

$18.00

Asian Shrimp Stir Fry

$20.00

Baked New England Cod

$21.00

Herb crusted fresh cod served with rice and seasonal veggies topped with a lemon butter sauce.

Fish and Chips

$20.00

Fresh day boat cod deep fried to perfection served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce

Steak Tips

$23.00

Open flame grilled bourbon marinated steak tips, served with roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Short Ribs & Risotto

$24.00

Bourbon braised short ribs, served over mushroom and vegetable risotto, garnished with onion strings

Peach Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$18.00

Buttermilk fried chicken topped with bourbon sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and grilled peaches served with tomato salad and corn bread

KIDS MENU

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Cheeseburger With Fries

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders With Fries

$8.00

Kid's Fish n Chips

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Hot Dog With Fries

$8.00

Kid's Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pasta And Meatballs

$8.00

Kids Plain Pasta

$8.00

DESSERT

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Homemade brownie sundae, topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Volcano Chocolate Bomb

$8.00

Dark chocolate cake filled with rich and creamy chocolate ganache, served warm and drizzled with chocolate sauce

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Peanut butter pie filled with Reese's peanut butter cups, cookies and rich chocolate

Berry Cheesecake

$8.00

Dessert of the Day

$8.00

SPECIALS

Short Rib Ravioli

$15.00

Chili Cheese Dip

$13.00

Beef Lasagna

$19.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Smothered Sirloin Steak

$24.00

Roasted Half Chicken

$21.00Out of stock

Energy Drinks/Soda

Root Beer (bottle)

$4.00

Coke (can)

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke (can)

$3.00

Ginger Ale (can)

$3.00Out of stock

Red Bull

$5.00

Tropical Redbull

$5.50

Sugar free Redbull

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sea Dog is a locally owned & operated Brew Pub. We specialize in craft beer, signature cocktails, the freshest ingredients in our scratch kitchen & great customer service. Catch your favorite game, play music bingo or trivia at everyone's favorite pub!

Website

Location

23 Whites Path, South Yarmouth, MA 02664

Directions

