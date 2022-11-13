- Home
Sea Dog Brew Pub
746 Reviews
$$
23 Whites Path
South Yarmouth, MA 02664
SOUPS
SALADS
House Salad
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and shredded carrots.
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and garlic croutons tossed in a creamy caesar dressing
Ty Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, onions, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and hard boiled eggs, served with ranch dressing
Cape Cod Salad
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, champagne dried cranberries, roasted sweet potatoes, sliced apples and gorgonzola cheese served with apple cider vinaigrette
Strawberry Feta Salad
Fresh spinach with sliced strawberries, crumbled feta cheese, candied pecans and bermuda onions, served with raspberry vinaigrette.
STARTERS
Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites
Chicken croquettes filled with Swiss cheese and ham, deep fried and served with mustard cheese sauce
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Grilled chicken mixed with three cheese blend and baked with our house made buffalo sauce topped with crumbled blue cheese, served with fried pita chips
Chicken Tenders
Crispy chicken tenders tossed with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Chipotle, Honey Mustard, Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesan, or Teriyaki
Coconut Shrimp
Hand crusted coconut shrimp served with sweet chili sauce
Fried Calamari
Rings & tentacles, cherry peppers, lemon aioli, parmesan cheese and marinara sauce
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites
Served with a spicy cheese sauce
Fried Pickles
House made pickles, deep fried, served with our frickle sauce
Lobster Rangoon
Lobster and a blend of cheeses, deep fried to a golden brown, drizzled with pineapple habanero sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded mozzarella sticks deep fried and served with marinara sauce
Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, fresh pico de gallo, jalapeños and sour cream
Pretzel Sticks
Three soft pretzels served warm with homemade cheese sauce
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
House made with a blend of cheeses, artichokes and spinach served with fried pita chips
Steak N Cheese Eggrolls
Shaved steak with roasted peppers, scallions and cheddar jack cheese, served with chipotle mayo
Stuffed Quahog
Shhh! Chef's secret recipe
Wings
Crispy wings tossed with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Chipotle, Honey Mustard, Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesan, or Teriyaki
SIDES
Side Caesar Salad
Side Celery
Side House Salad
Side of Cole Slaw
Side of Fries
Side of Mac n Cheese
Side Onion Rings
Side Parmesan Truffle Fries
Side Sliced avocado
SIDE Sweet Potato Fries
Side Tots
Garlic Knot
Guacamole
Pita Chips
Potato Chips
Rice
Tortilla chips
Veg Of The Day
BASKETS
BURGERS
Barney Cheeseburger
Tradition burger with your choice of cheese: America, Cheddar, Swiss or Pepper jack
Cowboy Burger
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion strings, BBQ sauce, and smoked chili aioli
Smashed Burger
2 smashed patties, melted American cheese, Fried pickles, onions, lettuce & our secret sauce
Beyond Burger
Vegan patty topped with sautéed corn, black beans, spinach, monterey jack cheese and smoked chili aioli
TACOS
Short Rib Tacos
Braised short ribs, lettuce, Monterey jack cheese, pineapple coleslaw, drizzled with Asian sauce
Fried Fish Taco
Fried fish with lettuce, pico de gallo, lemon aioli and monterey jack & cheddar cheeses
Grilled Fish Tacos
Grilled fish with lettuce, pico de gallo, lemon aioli and monterey jack & cheddar cheeses
Steak Taco
Perfectly marinated tequila lime steak, lettuce, pico de gallo and monterey jack & cheddar cheeses topped with lemon aioli
Habanero Shrimp Taco
Beer battered deep fried shrimp tossed in a mango habanero sauce with lettuce and monterey jack & cheddar cheeses
SANDWICHES
The Gobbler
Roasted turkey breast on grilled sourdough with homemade sausage stuffing and cranberry sauce, served with a side of gravy and cornbread
Reuben
Thinly sliced Corned Beef with Homemade Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and Thousand Island Dressing on Grilled Marble Rye
Porky Pork Sandwich
Beer braised pulled pork on a brioche bun with homemade bacon jam, crispy pork belly and cheddar cheese
California Chicken
Grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted brioche bun
Caprese Panini
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, baby spinach and extra virgin olive oil with basil parmesan pesto on toasted sourdough bread finished with balsamic glaze
Chicken Parm SW
Buttermilk fried chicken with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
Chicken, Bacon & Ranch SW
Buttermilk fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, and ranch dressing on a toasted brioche bun
Chipotle Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fried chicken, chipolte aioli, applewood smoked bacon and caesar salad, wrapped in a grilled tortilla
Crunchy Fish Sandwich
Battered and deep fried local cod with lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a brioche bun with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
Roasted Turkey Club
Sliced turkey, appplewood smoked bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and onion served on toasted sourdough bread
BBQ Sea Dog Melt
Your choice of BBQ with cheddar cheese, or buffalo fried chicken with blue cheese crumbles, served with applewood smoked bacon on toasted sourdough
Steak Bomb
Shaved steak, peppers, onions and american cheese served on a toasted sub roll
SD BOWLS
Pulled Pork Bowl
Honey BBQ pulled pork, jasmine rice, roasted root vegetables, cornbread and fried Granny Smith apples
Mexican Bowl
Rice, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Beans, Corn, avocado, and Monterey Jack Cheddar Cheese
Mediterranean Bowl
Rice, Mediterranean Tomato Salad, Broccoli, Feta Cheese, Hummus and Pita Bread
PASTAS
Mac & Cheese
A 5 cheese blend topped with seasoned bread crumbs, a cheesy perfection!
Chicken Tortellini Alfredo
Sautéed chicken with garlic and broccoli florets, simmered in a parmesan cream sauce and tossed with tri colored tortellini served with garlic bread
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Lightly fried chicken breast with house made tomato sauce, monterey jack cheddar & parmesan cheeses served over penne pasta
PIZZAS
Sm. Cheese Pizza
A delicious traditional pizza with our plum tomato sauce and a special blend of cheeses
Sm. Pepperoni Pizza
Our classic tomato and cheese pizza topped with loads of thinly sliced pepperoni
Sm. Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, tomatoes, peppers and onions
Sm. Backyard BBQ Pizza
A delicious creation of tangy BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions and BBQ chicken
Sm. Meatlovers Pizza
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage and seasoned ground beef
Sm. Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella cheese, plum tomatoes and basil drizzled with a balsamic glaze
Sm. Chicken Parmesan Pizza
Sm. Fig Prosciutto Chicken Pizza
Fig spread, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken & prosciutto di parma, drizzled with balsamic glaze
Sm. Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Lrg. Cheese Pizza
A delicious traditional pizza with our plum tomato sauce and a special blend of cheeses
Lrg. Pepperoni Pizza
Our classic tomato and cheese pizza topped with loads of thinly sliced pepperoni
Lrg. Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, tomatoes, peppers and onions
Lrg. Backyard BBQ Pizza
A delicious creation of tangy BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions and BBQ chicken
Lrg. Meatlovers Pizza
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage and seasoned ground beef
Lrg. Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella cheese, plum tomatoes and basil drizzled with a balsamic glaze
Lrg. Chicken Parmesan Pizza
Breaded chicken and a blend of cheeses
Lg. Fig Prosciutto Chicken Pizza
Fig spread, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken & prosciutto di parma, drizzled with balsamic glaze
Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Savory buffalo chicken and bacon with garlic aioli, mozzarella, blue cheese and tomato
PUB FARE
Fig Orange Salmon
Pan Seared Salmon Fillet topped with Brie cheese, orange fig glazed served with roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Chicken Pot Pie
Stuffed Meatloaf
Asian Shrimp Stir Fry
Baked New England Cod
Herb crusted fresh cod served with rice and seasonal veggies topped with a lemon butter sauce.
Fish and Chips
Fresh day boat cod deep fried to perfection served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
Steak Tips
Open flame grilled bourbon marinated steak tips, served with roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Short Ribs & Risotto
Bourbon braised short ribs, served over mushroom and vegetable risotto, garnished with onion strings
Peach Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Buttermilk fried chicken topped with bourbon sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and grilled peaches served with tomato salad and corn bread
KIDS MENU
DESSERT
Brownie Sundae
Homemade brownie sundae, topped with ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream
Scoop of Ice Cream
Volcano Chocolate Bomb
Dark chocolate cake filled with rich and creamy chocolate ganache, served warm and drizzled with chocolate sauce
Peanut Butter Pie
Peanut butter pie filled with Reese's peanut butter cups, cookies and rich chocolate
Berry Cheesecake
Dessert of the Day
SPECIALS
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Sea Dog is a locally owned & operated Brew Pub. We specialize in craft beer, signature cocktails, the freshest ingredients in our scratch kitchen & great customer service. Catch your favorite game, play music bingo or trivia at everyone's favorite pub!
23 Whites Path, South Yarmouth, MA 02664