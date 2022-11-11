Scotty P's - Frisco
1,281 Reviews
$
5110 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75033
Popular Items
Beer
Blue Moon
5.4% ABV A wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma.
Corona Premier
4.6% ABV A Mexican Lager Beer that is an even-keeled imported beer with aromas of fruity-honey and a touch of malt. Refreshing, crisp, and well-balanced between hops and malt.
Dallas Blonde
5.2% ABV This American Blonde Ale is loaded with citrusy and floral American hops, Pale, Vienna and Wheat malts. It yields a delicately balanced and shimmering golden ale that goes down easy.
Heineken
5% ABV Smooth, nicely blended bitterness, clean finish. Crafted with only 3 ingredients Barley, Hops, & Water.
Lagunitas
6.2% ABV An easy-drinking IPA that has a dark orange-gold color body, a long-lasting head, and a full-bodied sweet hops aroma. Well carbonated this IPA surprises with its sharp hop finish.
Love Street
4.9% Brewed in the Kolsch-style and hopped delicately with floral German hops, this beer boasts a clean malt profile.
Modelo Especial
4.5% ABV Modelo Especial is a beer born with the Fighting Spirit. This rich, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager delivers a crisp, refreshing taste with a light hop character and a clean finish.
Stella Artois
5.2% Belgian lager, golden in color with a floral, hop aroma, well-balanced fruity malty sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish.
Yuengling Lager
Yuengling Lager is an iconic American lager famous for its rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor. Roasted caramel malt adds subtle sweetness, while a combination of cluster and cascade hops round out this well-balanced beer.
Topo Chico Seltzer
TUPPA IPA is bursting with tropical aromas, this IPA is loaded with citrus & fruit-forward hops.
Wine
Chardonnay (White) - Josh Cellars Half Bottle
California- Aromas of apple, pear, vanilla, and butter. The fresh citrus and tropical fruit flavors blend smoothly with the creamy butter, vanilla, and toasty flavors of barrel fermentation.
Chardonnay (White) - Imagery 2018
Lean, clean body, though minerality serves as the core of this edgy and alert wine. Twists of lemon and white grapefruit work in tandem with aromas of herbs such as dill and flavors of green apple and macadamia nut.
Sauvignon Blanc (White) - Kim Crawford
Marlborough, New Zealand- On the nose, a bouquet of citrus and tropical fruits backed by characteristic herbaceous notes. An exuberant wine brimming with flavors of pineapple and stone fruit with a hint of herbaceousness on the palate. The finish is fresh and zesty.
Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford Simi
Chardonnay (White) - Robert Mondavi
Rose Kim Crawford
Malbec (Red) - Alamos Half Bottle
Mendoza, Argentina- The nose offers bright black cherry aromas with light floral notes and a touch of toast. The mouthfeel is full and rich, with ripe, concentrated cassis and black raspberry fruit flavors interwoven with a touch of chocolate and sweet spice from light oak aging.
Pinot Noir (Red) - Line 39
Line 39′ fruit-driven Pinot Noir has fresh fruit and herbal with rich flavors of raspberries and black cherries on the palate and soft, supple tannins.
Cabernet Sauvignon (Red) - Josh
California- Velvety layers of blackberry, plum and cassis highlight our Cabernet Sauvignon. The wine has the sweet black cherry and dark berry fruit character that distinguishes California’s finest Cabernet Sauvignons, and its ripe fruit is supported by velvety tannins.
Pinot Grigio (White)
FEATURED ITEMS
The Underhill
This timeless Chicken Fried Steak recipe results in a tender, juicy, steak cutlet, that is coated with our special southern style seasoning, fried to a crispy golden brown, and served with shredded lettuce, vine ripe tomatoes, and mayo on a freshly baked, perfectly toasted sesame seed bun. Endorsed by Mr. Underhill himself and Fred "The Dorf" Dorfman! #hugacop
Chicken Meal Deal
10 JUMBO Chicken Tenders, Fries, and Dressings of your choice. Add a SALAD or other favorite items.. Additional costs apply.
the NASH - Spicy Chicken
Spicy Nashville Style Chicken, Sweet and Spicy Pickles and Scotty's Magic Slaw. One Spicy Clucker of a Chicken
Our authentic, family recipe Greek Dressing that we serve on our award-winning Greek Salad is now available for purchase by the bottle. A secret blend of spices, oil, and wine vinegar perfectly blended and bottled for you.
Mike's Classic Double Cheeseburger Platter
Scotty P honors his Dad with a Classic Double Cheeseburger, his Dad's favorite. 2 Beef patties, layered with melted cheese, pickles, diced yellow onion, mustard, and ketchup. Served with Fries.
Firehouse Frank Platter
Made for Scotty P's by the legendary Rudolph's Meat Market in Deep Ellum, We split this massive Frankfurter, grill it on our flame grill, and top it with Housemade Chili, Grated Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Jalapenos, Diced Onion, and Mustard. Served with Fries.
Liberty High Donate a Teacher Meal
Please donate as many meals as you can to help support Liberty High School's PTSA Faculty Meal. 100% of the donations are used to pay for Teacher Meals on 08/09/2022
Wakeland PTSA Donate a Teacher Meal
Please donate as many meals as you can to help support Wakeland High School's PTSA Faculty Meal. 100% of the donations are used to pay for Teacher Meals on 08/22/2022
Ashley Elementry Donate a Teacher Meal
Please donate as many meals as you can to help support Ashley Elementary PTA Faculty Meal. 100% of the donations are used to pay for Teacher/Paraprofessional Meals on 11/15 /2022.
Starters
Mom P's Chili
A bowl of our famous chili topped with Onion, Fresh Jalapeno, & Grated Cheddar.
Cardiac Fries
Fried Idaho Potatoes topped with mounds of Cheddar Cheese, Chives, Bacon Bits, & Pickled Jalapenos. Served with a side of our housemade Buttermilk Ranch.
Chips & Salsa
Crispy Tortilla Chips, prepared to order and our housemade Salsa!
Chips & Queso
Crispy Tortilla Chips, prepared to order. Served with our scratch-made Queso.
Tortilla Trio
A taste of all three of our house made Guacamole, Salsa and Queso! Served with freshly prepared Tortilla Chips.
Fried Pickles
Breaded to order. Served with Secret Sauce for dipping.
Burgers
'67 Original
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Mustard
Mushroom & Swiss
Swiss, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo.
Preston Trail
Chili, American Cheese, Fresh Jalapenos, Onions, & Mustard.
Hatch Green Chile
Fire Roasted Hatch Green Chiles, Pepperjack, Onion Strings.
Irish Nacho
Fries, Cheddar, Bacon, Pickled Jalapenos, Ranch.
Scotty P's Impossible™ Burger
It's MEAT MADE FROM PLANTS. Scotty P's Impossible Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, and our housemade Awesome Sauce. Sub on any of our entrees for $3.25.
Turkey Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Mustard
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Our fresh, flavorful, flame-grilled ground chuck patty, topped with mustard, thick-cut kosher pickle slices, red onion, green leaf lettuce, and juicy, sliced vine ripe tomatoes, cheddar cheese and crispy bacon. Spice it up with fresh or pickled jalapenos!
Chicken
Papou's Grilled Chicken
Marinated Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Honey Mustard.
Southwest Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Guacamole, Pepperjack, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion.
Chris P. Chicken
Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, ,Tomato, Mayo.
Buffalo Bleu
Chris P. Chicken, Wing Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Crumbled Bleu.
BLT Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Swiss, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Honey Mustard.
Platters
Chris P. Tenders
Breaded and Fried to order!
Grilled Tenders
Marinated & Grilled on our Broiler.
Buffalo Style Tenders
Chris P. Tenders tossed in one of our 3 awesome Wing Sauces. Traditional, Thai Sweet Chili, Mango Habanero.
Grilled Buffalo Tenders
Chris P. Tenders tossed in one of our 3 awesome Wing Sauces. Traditional, Thai Sweet Chili, Mango Habanero.
Greek Chicken Kabob
2 Skewers of Greek Chicken, Pita, Tzatziki, & Greek Salad.
No Burger Cheeseburger
Golden brown toasted sourdough, with melted Cheddar, Havarti, and Smoked Gouda, served with Fries.
BLT Platter
Golden brown, toasted sourdough, with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato and Crispy Bacon. Served with crispy fries.
Custom Burger
Salads
Greek Salad
Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Crumbled Feta, Pepperoncini, Greek , Grilled Pita.
Derby Salad
Fresh Greens, Bacon, Egg, Avocado, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette. (Pictured with optional Chris P. Chicken added for $4)
House Salad
Geens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, American Cheese.
Fiesta Salad
Greens, Roasted Corn, Pico, Avocado, Monterey Jack Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Housemade Jalapeno Ranch. (Pictured with optional Grilled Chicken added for $4)
Junior Meals (Ages 11-99)
Jr Burger
1./4 pound burger, served plain. Top it anyway you like. Served with Fries.
Jr. Grilled Chicken Tenders
A junior-sized order of our Grilled Tenders. Served with fries. Designed for Adults with a smaller appetite.
Jr. Chris P. Chicken Tenders
2 Breaded Tenders. Served with Fries. Designed for Adults with a smaller appetite.
Kids Meals (10 & Under)
Kid Burger
Kid-sized burger served plain. Top it any way you like. Served with fries, a Treat, and a Small Drink. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
Kid's Chris P. Chicken Tenders
2 Breaded Tenders. Served with fries, a Treat, and a Small Drink. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
Kid's Grilled Chicken Tenders
A junior-sized order of our Grilled Tenders. Served with fries, a Treat, and a Small Drink. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
Kid Grilled Cheese
Junior Sized Grilled Cheese. Served with fries, a Treat, and a Small Drink. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
Corny Dog Bites
6 Mini-Corny Dogs. Served with fries, a Treat, and a Small Drink. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
Sides
Jr Fries
Hot and Crispy fries typically enough for 1.
Jr Rings
Sliced and Breaded fresh daily. Includes 6 Giant Steakhouse-style Rings.
Jr Sweet Fries
Julienned style hot and crispy Sweet Potato fries.
Jr Strings
Breaded and prepared to order. Amazing as a side, and atop your favorite burger.
Jr. Fried Pickles
Thick-cut Dill Pickle chips breaded and fried to order. Perfect as a starter or even on your favorite burger!
French Fries
Large order of our Hot & Crispy Fries - Serves 2+
Onion Rings
Sliced and Breaded fresh daily. Our Large order includes 12 Giant Steakhouse-style Rings. Serves 2+
Sweet Potato Fries
A large order of our hot and crispy julienned style Sweet Potato fries. Serves 2+
Onion Strings
Breaded and prepared to order. Amazing as a side, and atop your favorite burger. Serves 2+
Fried Pickles
A large order of our breaded to order thick-cut dill pickle chips. Great as a starter or throw a few atop your favorite burger. We won't judge! Dip 'em in Magic Sauce! That's winning! Serves 2+
Shakes & Cakes
Tommy P's Shakes
Handspun, real ice cream shakes blended with some classic and creative syrups, fruit and cookies. We add Real Whipped Cream to top it off! This isn't a shake, it's ART!
Scotty P's Cakes
Decadent Cakes and the 'cream cheesiest' of Cheesecakes! Dessert at Scotty P's; Yes, Please!
Scotty P's Cookies
Baked fresh on site. A crispy, gooey, chocolatey way to end up your meal...or start your meal.
Soft Drinks
Bottled Water
DASANI® combines filtration with added minerals to create a fresh, clean, and premium tasting water that is pure and delicious.
Bottled Root Beer
Old school Philadelphia root beer recipe. Pure cane sugar and gourmet quality ingredients enhance the body, head, feel, and flavor, creating the richest, smoothest, and creamiest soda possible.
Capri Sun
Bottled Coke
The original Coca-Cola. 20oz bottle.
Bottled Coke Zero
Coca-Cola flavor, ZERO Calories. 20oz bottle.
Bottled Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper is a blend of all 23 flavors and comes in a 20oz bottle.
Topo Chico
Topo Chico had always been known for the legend surrounding its origins. Today, it is one of the world's largest and best sparkling mineral water brands and it will satisfy even the most legendary thirst. Whether you believe in the legend or not, you'll still be able to enjoy the crisp, no-calorie taste of Topo Chico.
1 Gallon Unsweet Tea
Jarritos Fruit Punch
You can enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of oranges with Jarritos Fruit Punch Soda in the 12.5-fl-oz bottle. This Mexican soda quenches your thirst with a burst of fruity taste. A caffeine-free soda with no high-fructose corn syrup, its fruity sweetness is 100-percent natural. 100% natural sugar Natural flavor soda No high-fructose corn syrup Natural sugar soda has no caffeine
Jarritos Tamarind
Jarritos Pineapple
You can enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of oranges with Jarritos Pineapple Soda in the 12.5-fl-oz bottle. This Mexican soda quenches your thirst with a burst of fruity taste. A caffeine-free soda with no high-fructose corn syrup, its fruity sweetness is 100-percent natural. 100% natural sugar Natural flavor soda No high-fructose corn syrup Natural sugar soda has no caffeine
Jarritos Mandarin
You can enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of oranges with Jarritos Mandarin Soda in the 12.5-fl-oz bottle. This Mexican soda quenches your thirst with a burst of fruity taste. A caffeine-free soda with no high-fructose corn syrup, its fruity sweetness is 100-percent natural. 100% natural sugar Natural flavor soda No high-fructose corn syrup Natural sugar soda has no caffeine
1 Gallon Sweet Tea
Sauces
Scotty P's Greek Dressing (12oz Bottle)
Our authentic, family recipe Greek Dressing that we serve on our award-winning Greek Salad is now available for purchase by the bottle. A secret blend of spices, oil, and wine vinegar perfectly blended and bottled for you.
Side Ranch
Scotty P's house-made ranch. Currently not for sale in a 5-gallon barrel so these 'sides' will have to do.
Side Jalapeno Ranch
Jalapenos blended with our Ranch...uh, yes please.
Side Greek
Our family recipe passed down from our Greek ancestors. Authentic Greek Dressing.
Side Balsamic Vin.
A clean balsamic tangy flavor with a hint of olive oil and mild seasoning.
Side Honey Mustard
Made fresh, in-house, the perfect combo of honey and mustard.
Side Bleu Cheese
A full-bodied, creamy dressing with aged Bleu Cheese chunks. A flavorful combination of Bleu Cheese and heady spices in a sweet tangy background with pleasant onion and garlic overtones.
Side Magic Sauce
It's pure Magic. A little sweet a little savory with a slight bite at the end. Make it disappear!
Side Awesome Sauce
It's simply AWESOME, so what if it reminds you of Thousand Island...it's house-made and it's delish.
Side BBQ
Bursting with molasses, honey, spice, and a hint of hickory, our BBQ sauce delivers mouthwatering flavor in every bite.
Side Raspberry Vinaigrette
A delicious sweet but subtle raspberry vinaigrette.
Side Salsa
Scotty P's house-made Salsa!
Side Guacamole
Fresh made in-house daily Guacamole!
Side BCS
Tangy Buffalo Sauce. made with aged cayenne peppers.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Scotty P’s is a family owned and operated restaurant that serves remarkable food prepared with excessive care using only the freshest ingredients.
5110 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75033