Sip N Chat Cocktail Lounge Inc
759 Reviews
$$
2910 Avenue D
Brooklyn, NY 11226
Specialty Drinks
Ambulance
$16.00
Back Shot
$20.00
Bend Me Over
$15.00
Big Bad Charlie
$15.00
Blue Huwian
$15.00
Caribbean Breeze
$16.00
Cherry Nipples
$18.00
Chocolate Orgasm
$15.00
Daquiris
$14.00
Dr. Pepper from Hell
$14.00
French Connection
$26.00
Good & Plenty
$15.00
Heavy Hitter L.I.T.
$22.00
Hennessy Mango Mojito
$18.00
Henny Colada
$18.00
Hot Sex
$15.00
Juicy Apple
$15.00
Long Island
$15.00
Leap Year
$15.00
Lolipop
$15.00
Milk & Honey
$15.00
Mojito
$15.00
Moment of Passion
$15.00
Multiple Orgasm
$15.00
Patron Margarita
$19.00
Pina Colada
$15.00
Raspberry Peach Cosmo
$15.00
Red Hot Passion
$15.00
Screaming Orgasm
$14.00
Sex In The Shower
$16.00
Sex on the Beach
$14.00
Sex on the Counter
$16.00
Side Car
$15.00
Silk Panties
$14.00
Sip Ginger Beer
$14.00
Sip N Chat
$15.00
Sip n Chat Margarita
$18.00
Tropical Thing
$15.00
Virgin Daquiris
$11.00
Virgin Pina Colada
$11.00
Wet Dream
$16.00
Whip Me
$15.00
Mudslide
$14.00
Tequila Sunrise
$14.00
Bahama Mama
$15.00
Henny\ Baileys
$23.00
Malibu Baybreeze
$14.00
Good & Plenty
$15.00
Drinks Add On
$5.00
Ink Hulk
$18.00
Old Fashioned
$16.00
Moscow Mule
$14.00
Rumrunner
$15.00
Mai Tai
$14.00
White Rum&baileys
$18.00
Henny Magarita
$16.00
Thug Passion
$16.00
Campari / Wray & Nephew
$16.00
Red Devil
$15.00
Kamakazi
$14.00
pine island
$14.00
Big Apple Ice Tea
$14.00
White Russian
$14.00
Dark N Stromy
$15.00
Long Island Top Shelf
$18.00
Henny\campari
$23.00
Manhattan
$14.00
Tequila & Alize
$18.00
Bailey N White Rum
$20.00
Casamigos Margarita
$23.00
Casamigos Shot
$19.00
Beer
Banks
$8.00
Becks
$8.00
Blue Moon
$7.00
Bud light
$7.00
Budweiser
$7.00
Carib
$8.00
Coors Light
$7.00
Corona
$9.00
Dragon
$9.00
Guiness
$9.00
Guiness Black
$9.00
Guiness Blonde
$9.00
Angry Orchard
$8.00
Heniken
$9.00
Mackason
$9.00
Modelo
$8.00
O'douls
$7.00
Presatige
$8.00
Presidente Beer
$7.00
Red Stripe
$9.00
Brooklyn Winter Ipa
$8.00
Samuel Adams
$7.00
Shandy Ginger
$8.00
Shandy Sorrel
$8.00
Smirnoff Ice
$8.00
Stella
$7.00
Shandy Lime
$7.00
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Shot Add On
$5.00
Drink Add On
$3.00
Wine Glass
GLS Cabernet Blanc
$12.00
GLS Cabernet Sauvignon
$12.00
Chardonay
$14.00
GLS Choya
$12.00
Merlot Red
$14.00
GLS Pinot Blanc
$12.00
GLS Pinot Grigio
$14.00
GLS Pinot Noir
$14.00
GLS Shiraz
$12.00
GLS Verdi
$7.00
White Zinfandel
$12.00
GLSHarveys
$12.00
GLS Stone Ginger
$14.00
Moscato
$12.00
White Wine Sangria
$12.00
Red Wine Sangria
$16.00
Crane Lake red or white
$12.00
Liquor
Hennessy Paradis
$92.00
Hennessy XO
$51.00
Hennessy White
$30.00
Bottle Hennessy
$225.00
Coroc Bottle
$225.00
Henny L
$325.00
Bottle 21yr Old
$375.00
11 Shots Boss
$55.00
Eldorado 12yr
$17.00
Elderado 15yrs
$19.00
Eldorado 10yrs
$15.00
Casamigos
$19.00
Chivas Regal 18yr
$22.00
Chivas Regal 12 yr
$18.00
Absolut
$13.00
AVIV
$15.00
Belvedere
$13.00
Ciroc
$15.00
Ciroc Amaretto
$15.00
Ciroc Peach
$15.00
Ciroc Pineapple
$15.00
Figenza
$10.00
Grey Goose
$14.00
Ketel One
$14.00
Red Devils
$14.00
Belv&cham
$16.00
Smirnoff
$12.00
Stolichnaya
$12.00
Amsterdam
$12.00
Titos
$12.00
Ciroc Coconut
$15.00
Sobieski
$12.00
Cosmo
$15.00
Apple Martini
$15.00
Ciroc Summer Watermelom
$14.00
Ciroc Apple
$14.00
Goose Vx
$22.00
French Vanilla
$14.00
House Tequila
$10.00
Kilos
$14.00
1800 Silver Res
$18.00
Cao
$10.00
Cuervo Gold
$14.00
Don Julio
$19.00
Jose Cuervo Platino
$20.00
Patron
$15.00
Pepe Lopez
$8.00
Nocho
$12.00
Margarita
$15.00
1800 Cafe
$18.00
Patron Magarita
$16.00
1800 Coconut
$15.00
1800 Silver
$15.00
Tequila Sunrise
$14.00
1800 Margarita
$18.00
House Tequila
$10.00
Don Julio Ane`jo
$22.00
Lokita
$10.00
Avion
$14.00
Casamigo
$19.00
Casamigo Magarita
$23.00
Flavored Magarita
$18.00
Don Julio Magarita
$23.00
Bottle Casamigo
$240.00
Sp Bt Nectar
$190.00
Deleon
$22.00
Amsterdam
$12.00
Beefeater
$12.00
Bombay
$14.00
Tanqueray
$14.00
Ten
$12.00
Gordon
$12.00
Seagrams
$12.00
House
$10.00
10 Cane
$19.00
Angostura 1919
$12.00
Appleton Estate
$12.00
Appleton VX
$14.00
Babancourt
$12.00
Bacardi Gold
$11.00
Bacardi Light
$11.00
Bacardi Limon
$9.00
Bacardi Select
$10.00
Captain Morgan
$12.00
Elderado 15yrs
$19.00
Eldorado 10yrs
$15.00
Eldorado 12yr
$17.00
Eldorado 25yr
$85.00
Abuelo
$14.00
Malibu
$13.00
Appleton Signature
$12.00
Mount Gay
$12.00
Appleton Estate 8
$14.00
Puncheon
$13.00
Myers
$10.00
Wray + Nephew
$14.00
Rum Punch
$14.00
Eldorado 21
$58.00
House Rum
$9.00
Castillo
$10.00
High Wine
$12.00
Black N White
$15.00
Boondocks
$18.00
Buchanans
$16.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$16.00
Bushmills
$15.00
Chivas Regal 12 yr
$19.00
Chivas Regal 18yr
$24.00
Crown Royal
$15.00
Crown Royal Apple
$20.00
Crown Royal Black
$30.00
Crown Royal Cask N
$27.00
Dewars 12 yr
$15.00
Dewars White
$14.00
Fireball
$14.00
Glenfeddich 12
$16.00
Glenlivet 12
$33.00
J Walker Gold Rese
$29.00
Jack Daniels
$15.00
Honey Jack
$16.00
Jameson
$16.00
Johnnie Walker Green
$22.00
Johnny Walker Red
$15.00
Johnny Walker Black
$16.00
Makers Mark
$16.00
Whiskey Sour
$16.00
Wild Turkey
$14.00
Double Black
$22.00
Macallan 12
$19.00
Jimbeam
$10.00
Macallan 10
$17.00
Glenmorangie 15
$33.00
Glenmorangie
$21.00
Angel Envy
$23.00
Rabbit Hole
$24.00
Basil Hayden
$23.00
Smooth Ambler Contradiction
$24.00
Rabbit Hole Cavehill
$24.00
Alize Blue
$14.00
Alize Coconut
$14.00
Alize Red
$14.00
Alize Yellow
$14.00
Amaretto Sour
$14.00
Apple Jack
$15.00
Apricot Brandy
$7.00
Baileys
$14.00
Blackberry Brandy
$15.00
White Russian
$15.00
Campari
$14.00
Chambord
$11.00
1738
$29.00
Courviser VSOP
$18.00
Courvoisier Exclus
$18.00
Courvoisier XO
$35.00
Cream De Cocoa Dar
Crown Royal xo
$28.00
Vxx Cognac
$37.00
Disorono Amaretto
$16.00
Drambui
$13.00
Dusse
$28.00
Abuelo
$14.00
Grand Marinier
$18.00
Hennessey XO
$51.00
Hennessy VS
$15.00
Hennessy VSOP
$18.00
Henney Paradis
$92.00
Henney White
$32.00
Henny Black
$18.00
Inc Hulk
$18.00
Jagermeister
$14.00
Land XO
$25.00
Louis Royer
$15.00
Martell XO
$45.00
E & J
$10.00
Midori Sour
$12.00
Canton
$12.00
Remy Martin XO
$35.00
Remy VSOP
$17.00
Southern Comforts
$13.00
Hpnotiq
$12.00
Camus Xo
$55.00
Camus Extra
$110.00
Ciroc VS
$18.00
Camus Vsop
$15.00
Mollys
$9.00
Melon Ball
$12.00
Chocolate Matini
$14.00
Remy 1738
$29.00
Kahula
$14.00
Sambvca
$9.00
Mudslide
$14.00
Black Irish Cream
$13.00
1738 Bottle
$490.00
Dubonnet
$12.00
Ciroc Bottle
$225.00
Wine Bottle
BTL Chardonnay
$50.00
BTL Choya U
$52.00
BTL Gregory Lyn Shiraz
$40.00
BTL Pinot Grigio
$50.00
BTL Santa Margherita C
$80.00
BTL Santa Margherita Sauv
$80.00
BTL Santa Rita Carb
$140.00
BTL Santa Rita Casa Rae
$140.00
Merlot
$55.00
BTL Trapiche Melbec
$60.00
BTL Yellow Tail Red
$57.00
Moscato
$55.00
Bat Moscato
$70.00
Sm Bat Moscato
$50.00
Door Fee
$20.00
Bartenura
$80.00
Party V
$80.00
Crane Lake Bottle wine 750ml
$55.00
Champagne
Beverage
Club Soda
$5.00
Coke
$5.00
Cranberry
$5.00
Fruit Punch
$5.00
Ginger Ale
$5.00
Orange Juice
$5.00
Pineapple
$5.00
Red Bull
$7.00
Sprite
$5.00
Tonic
$5.00
Bt Water
$4.00
Shirleytemple
$5.00
Pellegrino
$6.00
Shot
$8.00
Ting
$6.00
Hennessy Bottle
$220.00
Tea
$3.00
Coffee
$3.00
Lunch Special
$7.00
2 Pans Shrimp
$260.00
Bottle Special
$115.00
Ric Party Drink
$14.00
African Old Bill
$71.00
Appetizers
BBQ Shrimp
$18.00
BBQ Wings
$15.00
Buffalo Shrimp
$18.00
Buffalo Wings
$15.00
Chicken Fingers
$14.00
Coconut Chicken Tenders
$14.00
Coconut Shrimp
$18.00
Cod Fish Cake
$14.00
Crab Cake
$14.00
Fish Fingers (143 Calories)
$16.00
Calamari
$15.00
Fried Shrimp
$18.00
Fried Wings
$15.00
Garlic Butter Chicken
$16.00
Garlic/Butter Shrimp
$18.00
Grilled Pepper Chicken Tender
$12.00
Grilled Pepper Shrimp
$18.00
Hell's Hot Fries
$6.00
Jerk Shrimp
$18.00
Jerk Wings
$15.00
Jerk/BBQ Wings
$15.00
Seasoned Steak Fries
$6.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$18.00
Sip-N-Chat Seafood Platter
$43.00
Sip-n-Chat Shrimp Basket
$26.00
Test Food
$9.00
Grill Shrimp
$15.00
Wings Platter
$40.00
Grilled Chicken Breast
$12.00
GrilledJerk Wings
$15.00
Grilled Wings
$15.00
Ca Shrimp
2 Pans Shrimp
$260.00
Curry Shrimp
$15.00
Cassava Fries
$6.00
Poultry
Vegetarian
Seafood
Butter Tiger Shrimp
$23.00
Curried Coconut Shrimp
$23.00
Curried Shrimp
$23.00
Curried Snapper
$27.00
Garlic Butter Talapia
$24.00
Grilled Brandy Shrimp
$23.00
Jerk Salmon
$26.00
King Fish Stew
$24.00
Pineapple Grilled Salmon
$26.00
Red Snapper Brown Stewed
$27.00
Red Snapper Stuffed w/ Okra & Callaloo
$27.00
Salmon in Garlic Butter Sauce
$26.00
Seafood Combo
$24.00
Steamed Red Snapper
$27.00
Teriyaki Shrimp
$23.00
Galic Butter Shrimp Meal
$23.00
Talapia
$24.00
Grill Salmon
$26.00
Escovitch Snapper
$27.00
Jerk Shrimp Meal
$23.00
Crab Legs N Mash Potato
$23.00
Fry Snapper
$24.00
Grill Shrimp Meal
$23.00
Caribbean Delight
Pasta
Salad
Sides
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2910 Avenue D, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Gallery
