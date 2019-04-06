Sip N Chat Cocktail Lounge Inc imageView gallery

Sip N Chat Cocktail Lounge Inc

759 Reviews

$$

2910 Avenue D

Brooklyn, NY 11226

Order Again

Specialty Drinks

Ambulance

$16.00

Back Shot

$20.00

Bend Me Over

$15.00

Big Bad Charlie

$15.00

Blue Huwian

$15.00

Caribbean Breeze

$16.00

Cherry Nipples

$18.00

Chocolate Orgasm

$15.00

Daquiris

$14.00

Dr. Pepper from Hell

$14.00

French Connection

$26.00

Good & Plenty

$15.00

Heavy Hitter L.I.T.

$22.00

Hennessy Mango Mojito

$18.00

Henny Colada

$18.00

Hot Sex

$15.00

Juicy Apple

$15.00

Long Island

$15.00

Leap Year

$15.00

Lolipop

$15.00

Milk & Honey

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moment of Passion

$15.00

Multiple Orgasm

$15.00

Patron Margarita

$19.00

Pina Colada

$15.00

Raspberry Peach Cosmo

$15.00

Red Hot Passion

$15.00

Screaming Orgasm

$14.00

Sex In The Shower

$16.00

Sex on the Beach

$14.00

Sex on the Counter

$16.00

Side Car

$15.00

Silk Panties

$14.00

Sip Ginger Beer

$14.00

Sip N Chat

$15.00

Sip n Chat Margarita

$18.00

Tropical Thing

$15.00

Virgin Daquiris

$11.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$11.00

Wet Dream

$16.00

Whip Me

$15.00

Mudslide

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Bahama Mama

$15.00

Henny\ Baileys

$23.00

Malibu Baybreeze

$14.00

Good & Plenty

$15.00

Drinks Add On

$5.00

Ink Hulk

$18.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Rumrunner

$15.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

White Rum&baileys

$18.00

Henny Magarita

$16.00

Thug Passion

$16.00

Campari / Wray & Nephew

$16.00

Red Devil

$15.00

Kamakazi

$14.00

pine island

$14.00

Big Apple Ice Tea

$14.00

White Russian

$14.00

Dark N Stromy

$15.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$18.00

Henny\campari

$23.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Tequila & Alize

$18.00

Bailey N White Rum

$20.00

Casamigos Margarita

$23.00

Casamigos Shot

$19.00

Beer

Banks

$8.00

Becks

$8.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Bud light

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Carib

$8.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Corona

$9.00

Dragon

$9.00

Guiness

$9.00

Guiness Black

$9.00

Guiness Blonde

$9.00

Angry Orchard

$8.00

Heniken

$9.00

Mackason

$9.00

Modelo

$8.00

O'douls

$7.00

Presatige

$8.00

Presidente Beer

$7.00

Red Stripe

$9.00

Brooklyn Winter Ipa

$8.00

Samuel Adams

$7.00

Shandy Ginger

$8.00

Shandy Sorrel

$8.00

Smirnoff Ice

$8.00

Stella

$7.00

Shandy Lime

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Shot Add On

$5.00

Drink Add On

$3.00

Wine Glass

GLS Cabernet Blanc

$12.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Chardonay

$14.00

GLS Choya

$12.00

Merlot Red

$14.00

GLS Pinot Blanc

$12.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$14.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$14.00

GLS Shiraz

$12.00

GLS Verdi

$7.00

White Zinfandel

$12.00

GLSHarveys

$12.00

GLS Stone Ginger

$14.00

Moscato

$12.00

White Wine Sangria

$12.00

Red Wine Sangria

$16.00

Crane Lake red or white

$12.00

Liquor

Hennessy Paradis

$92.00

Hennessy XO

$51.00

Hennessy White

$30.00

Bottle Hennessy

$225.00

Coroc Bottle

$225.00

Henny L

$325.00

Bottle 21yr Old

$375.00

11 Shots Boss

$55.00

Eldorado 12yr

$17.00

Elderado 15yrs

$19.00

Eldorado 10yrs

$15.00

Casamigos

$19.00

Chivas Regal 18yr

$22.00

Chivas Regal 12 yr

$18.00

Absolut

$13.00

AVIV

$15.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Ciroc

$15.00

Ciroc Amaretto

$15.00

Ciroc Peach

$15.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$15.00

Figenza

$10.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Red Devils

$14.00

Belv&cham

$16.00

Smirnoff

$12.00

Stolichnaya

$12.00

Amsterdam

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Ciroc Coconut

$15.00

Sobieski

$12.00

Cosmo

$15.00

Apple Martini

$15.00

Ciroc Summer Watermelom

$14.00

Ciroc Apple

$14.00

Goose Vx

$22.00

French Vanilla

$14.00

House Tequila

$10.00

Kilos

$14.00

1800 Silver Res

$18.00

Cao

$10.00

Cuervo Gold

$14.00

Don Julio

$19.00

Jose Cuervo Platino

$20.00

Patron

$15.00

Pepe Lopez

$8.00

Nocho

$12.00

Margarita

$15.00

1800 Cafe

$18.00

Patron Magarita

$16.00

1800 Coconut

$15.00

1800 Silver

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

1800 Margarita

$18.00

House Tequila

$10.00

Don Julio Ane`jo

$22.00

Lokita

$10.00

Avion

$14.00

Casamigo

$19.00

Casamigo Magarita

$23.00

Flavored Magarita

$18.00

Don Julio Magarita

$23.00

Bottle Casamigo

$240.00

Sp Bt Nectar

$190.00

Deleon

$22.00

Amsterdam

$12.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay

$14.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Ten

$12.00

Gordon

$12.00

Seagrams

$12.00

House

$10.00

10 Cane

$19.00

Angostura 1919

$12.00

Appleton Estate

$12.00

Appleton VX

$14.00

Babancourt

$12.00

Bacardi Gold

$11.00

Bacardi Light

$11.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Bacardi Select

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Elderado 15yrs

$19.00

Eldorado 10yrs

$15.00

Eldorado 12yr

$17.00

Eldorado 25yr

$85.00

Abuelo

$14.00

Malibu

$13.00

Appleton Signature

$12.00

Mount Gay

$12.00

Appleton Estate 8

$14.00

Puncheon

$13.00

Myers

$10.00

Wray + Nephew

$14.00

Rum Punch

$14.00

Eldorado 21

$58.00

House Rum

$9.00

Castillo

$10.00

High Wine

$12.00

Black N White

$15.00

Boondocks

$18.00

Buchanans

$16.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$16.00

Bushmills

$15.00

Chivas Regal 12 yr

$19.00

Chivas Regal 18yr

$24.00

Crown Royal

$15.00

Crown Royal Apple

$20.00

Crown Royal Black

$30.00

Crown Royal Cask N

$27.00

Dewars 12 yr

$15.00

Dewars White

$14.00

Fireball

$14.00

Glenfeddich 12

$16.00

Glenlivet 12

$33.00

J Walker Gold Rese

$29.00

Jack Daniels

$15.00

Honey Jack

$16.00

Jameson

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Green

$22.00

Johnny Walker Red

$15.00

Johnny Walker Black

$16.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

Wild Turkey

$14.00

Double Black

$22.00

Macallan 12

$19.00

Jimbeam

$10.00

Macallan 10

$17.00

Glenmorangie 15

$33.00

Glenmorangie

$21.00

Angel Envy

$23.00

Rabbit Hole

$24.00

Basil Hayden

$23.00

Smooth Ambler Contradiction

$24.00

Rabbit Hole Cavehill

$24.00

Alize Blue

$14.00

Alize Coconut

$14.00

Alize Red

$14.00

Alize Yellow

$14.00

Amaretto Sour

$14.00

Apple Jack

$15.00

Apricot Brandy

$7.00

Baileys

$14.00

Blackberry Brandy

$15.00

White Russian

$15.00

Campari

$14.00

Chambord

$11.00

1738

$29.00

Courviser VSOP

$18.00

Courvoisier Exclus

$18.00

Courvoisier XO

$35.00

Cream De Cocoa Dar

Crown Royal xo

$28.00

Vxx Cognac

$37.00

Disorono Amaretto

$16.00

Drambui

$13.00

Dusse

$28.00

Abuelo

$14.00

Grand Marinier

$18.00

Hennessey XO

$51.00

Hennessy VS

$15.00

Hennessy VSOP

$18.00

Henney Paradis

$92.00

Henney White

$32.00

Henny Black

$18.00

Inc Hulk

$18.00

Jagermeister

$14.00

Land XO

$25.00

Louis Royer

$15.00

Martell XO

$45.00

E & J

$10.00

Midori Sour

$12.00

Canton

$12.00

Remy Martin XO

$35.00

Remy VSOP

$17.00

Southern Comforts

$13.00

Hpnotiq

$12.00

Camus Xo

$55.00

Camus Extra

$110.00

Ciroc VS

$18.00

Camus Vsop

$15.00

Mollys

$9.00

Melon Ball

$12.00

Chocolate Matini

$14.00

Remy 1738

$29.00

Kahula

$14.00

Sambvca

$9.00

Mudslide

$14.00

Black Irish Cream

$13.00

1738 Bottle

$490.00

Dubonnet

$12.00

Ciroc Bottle

$225.00

Wine Bottle

BTL Chardonnay

$50.00

BTL Choya U

$52.00

BTL Gregory Lyn Shiraz

$40.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$50.00

BTL Santa Margherita C

$80.00

BTL Santa Margherita Sauv

$80.00

BTL Santa Rita Carb

$140.00

BTL Santa Rita Casa Rae

$140.00

Merlot

$55.00

BTL Trapiche Melbec

$60.00

BTL Yellow Tail Red

$57.00

Moscato

$55.00

Bat Moscato

$70.00

Sm Bat Moscato

$50.00

Door Fee

$20.00

Bartenura

$80.00

Party V

$80.00

Crane Lake Bottle wine 750ml

$55.00

Champagne

Moet Nectar

$210.00

Nuvo

$67.00

Moet Rose

$260.00

Medium Rose

$110.00

Small Rose

$65.00

Belaire

$80.00

Charlie

$120.00

Boss Party

$600.00

Moet Ice

$220.00

Disco Fee

$20.00

New Year Cover Fee

$20.00

Beverage

Club Soda

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Fruit Punch

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Red Bull

$7.00

Sprite

$5.00

Tonic

$5.00

Bt Water

$4.00

Shirleytemple

$5.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Shot

$8.00

Ting

$6.00

Hennessy Bottle

$220.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Lunch Special

$7.00

2 Pans Shrimp

$260.00

Bottle Special

$115.00

Ric Party Drink

$14.00

African Old Bill

$71.00

Appetizers

BBQ Shrimp

$18.00

BBQ Wings

$15.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$18.00

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Coconut Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

Cod Fish Cake

$14.00

Crab Cake

$14.00

Fish Fingers (143 Calories)

$16.00

Calamari

$15.00

Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Fried Wings

$15.00

Garlic Butter Chicken

$16.00

Garlic/Butter Shrimp

$18.00

Grilled Pepper Chicken Tender

$12.00

Grilled Pepper Shrimp

$18.00

Hell's Hot Fries

$6.00

Jerk Shrimp

$18.00

Jerk Wings

$15.00

Jerk/BBQ Wings

$15.00

Seasoned Steak Fries

$6.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Sip-N-Chat Seafood Platter

$43.00

Sip-n-Chat Shrimp Basket

$26.00

Test Food

$9.00

Grill Shrimp

$15.00

Wings Platter

$40.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

GrilledJerk Wings

$15.00

Grilled Wings

$15.00

Ca Shrimp

2 Pans Shrimp

$260.00

Curry Shrimp

$15.00

Cassava Fries

$6.00

Soups

Chicken Foot

$10.00

Cow Foot

$12.00

Poultry

Curried Chicken

$14.00

Fried Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Brandy Chicken

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$17.00

Honey BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Jerk Chicken

$14.00

Pineapple Chicken

$15.00

BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Teriyaki Chicken Breast

$18.00

Chicken Platter

$30.00

Stew Chicken

$16.00

Garlic Butter Chicken

$15.00

Meat

Jerk Pork

$15.00

Oxtail

$29.00

Curried Goat

$22.00

Pan Oxtail N Jk Chicken

$290.00

Vegetarian

Ital Stew

$15.00

Penne w/Vegetables

$15.00

Seafood

Butter Tiger Shrimp

$23.00

Curried Coconut Shrimp

$23.00

Curried Shrimp

$23.00

Curried Snapper

$27.00

Garlic Butter Talapia

$24.00

Grilled Brandy Shrimp

$23.00

Jerk Salmon

$26.00

King Fish Stew

$24.00

Pineapple Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Red Snapper Brown Stewed

$27.00

Red Snapper Stuffed w/ Okra & Callaloo

$27.00

Salmon in Garlic Butter Sauce

$26.00

Seafood Combo

$24.00

Steamed Red Snapper

$27.00

Teriyaki Shrimp

$23.00

Galic Butter Shrimp Meal

$23.00

Talapia

$24.00

Grill Salmon

$26.00

Escovitch Snapper

$27.00

Jerk Shrimp Meal

$23.00

Crab Legs N Mash Potato

$23.00

Fry Snapper

$24.00

Grill Shrimp Meal

$23.00

Caribbean Delight

Okra & Codfish

$15.00

Okra & Shrimp

$19.00

Spinach & Codfish

$15.00

Okra N Spinich

$15.00

Okra N Spinich

$10.00

Okra Saltfis N Spinach

$15.00

Pasta

Fish Pasta

$26.00

Grill Chicken Pasta

$21.00

Grill Shrimp Pasta

$24.00

Jerk Chicken Pasta

$21.00

Jerk Shrimp Pasta

$24.00

Walawhala W/ Chicken

$18.00

Walawhala W/ Chicken & Shrimp

$28.00

Walawhala W/ Shrimp

$26.00

Walawhala W/ Vegetables

$15.00

Curry Goat Pasta

$24.00

Oxtail Pasta

$28.00

Grilled Salmon Pasta

$26.00

Salad

Caribbean Salad

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Jerk Chicken Salad

$14.00

Jerk Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Mixed Garden Salad

$7.00

Sides

Fried Plantains

$5.00

Macaroni Cheese

$12.00

Okra

$8.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$10.00

Rice N Peas

$5.00

Roti Skin

$8.00

White Rice

$5.00

Spinach

$6.00

Steam Cabbage

$5.00

Mash Potato

$7.00

Dessert

Coffee

$3.00

Selections Of Ice Creams Sorbets

$3.00

Seasonal Cakes

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Roti

Vegetable Roti

$10.00

Chicken Roti

$14.00

Goat Roti

$17.00

Shrimp Roti

$19.00

Ric Party Food

$20.00

Takeout

Oxtail

$11.00+

Curried Chicken

$10.00+

Curried Goat

$8.71+

Fried Chicken

$10.00+

Stewed Chicken

$10.00+

Jerk Chicken

$10.00+

Bbq Chicken

$13.00

Cow Foot Soup

$8.00

Lunch Special

$7.00

Evening Special Food

$9.00

2 Pans Shrimp

$260.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2910 Avenue D, Brooklyn, NY 11226

Directions

Gallery
Sip N Chat Cocktail Lounge Inc image

