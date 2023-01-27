  • Home
  • Soul Bites - Flatbush Central Market - 2123 Caton Avenue
Soul Bites - Flatbush Central Market 2123 Caton Avenue

No reviews yet

2123 Caton Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11226

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Plate
Chunky Monkey Nut Brownie
Strawberry Citrus Lemonade

Soul Pockets

Shrimp & Cheese Soul Pocket

$9.00

Shrimp, Bell peppers, onions, tomato base.

Beef & Cheese Soul Pocket

$8.00

Ground Beef, Bell peppers, onions, spices

Mac & Cheese Soul Pocket

$7.00

Chicken Soul Pocket

$7.00

Curry Channa Soul Pocket (V)

$6.50

Soul Pocket Sampler

$12.00

Discover what's your favorite Soul Pocket by trying our Soul Pocket sampler. 1 of each flavor: Beef & Cheese, Chicken, Macaroni & Cheese

Soul Boxes

Traditional Box

$20.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries, 3 Wings, 1 Slider, 1 Mac & Cheese Soul Pocket Slider - Choice of Beef & Cheese or Salmon Sauce Choice - Garlic Parmesan or Tamarind Glazed

Wing Box

$13.00

5PC Wings & Garlic Parmesan Fries Garlic Parmesan or Tamarind Glazed

Slider Box

$18.00

2 Sliders & Garlic Parmesan Fries Beef & Cheese or Salmon

Soul Plates

Fried Chicken Plate

$22.00

5 PC Wing / Macaroni and Cheese / Candied Yams / Seasonal Greens (Collards, Cabbage)

Fried Fish Plate

$25.00

3 PC Whiting / Macaroni and Cheese / Candied Yams / Seasonal Greens (Collards, Cabbage)

Dessert

Chunky Monkey Brownie

$4.00

Chunky Monkey Nut Brownie

$5.00

Drinks

Strawberry Citrus Lemonade

$6.00

Water

$1.00

Sides

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

8 oz

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$5.00

Candied Yams

$5.50

Collard Greens

$5.50

Cabbage

$5.00

Corn Bread

$2.00

Add-Ons

Beef & Cheese Slider

$7.00

Salmon Slider

$8.00

Wings (5 PC)

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Delectable Bites Made for the Soul!

Location

2123 Caton Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226

Directions

