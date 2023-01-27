Soul Bites - Flatbush Central Market 2123 Caton Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Delectable Bites Made for the Soul!
Location
2123 Caton Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Halal Bros Grill- 2215 Church Ave - 2215 Church Avenue
No Reviews
2215 Church Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11226
View restaurant
Black Nile Seafood & Soul Food - 705 Flatbush Ave
No Reviews
705 Flatbush Ave Brooklyn, NY 11225
View restaurant
Frutango Juice Bar - 2230B Church Avenue
No Reviews
2230B Church Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11226
View restaurant