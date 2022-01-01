Restaurant header imageView gallery

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

632 Reviews

$$

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115

San Diego, CA 92122

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Yellow Curry
Pad See Ew

Utensils (Provided upon request only)

Utensils

Appetizer

All Star Platter

All Star Platter

$18.95

Fresh rolls, Crispy Spring rolls (3), Cream cheese puff (3), Chicken Satay (3)

Crispy Spring Rolls (6)

$9.95

Golden fried rolls stuffed with vermicelli, black mushroom, and vegetables served with plum sauce

Fresh Roll Tofu (4)

Fresh Roll Tofu (4)

$11.95

Fresh rice paper wrapped with fresh vegetable, seasoned tofu, basil,and mint served with peanut sauce and plum sauce

Fresh Roll Tofu (2)

Fresh Roll Tofu (2)

$6.95

Fresh rice paper wrapped with fresh vegetable, seasoned tofu, basil,and mint served with peanut sauce and plum sauce

Fresh Roll Shrimp (4)

$13.95

Fresh rice paper wrapped with fresh vegetable, grilled shrimps, basil,and mint served with peanut sauce and plum sauce

Fresh Roll Shrimp (2)

$7.95

Fresh rice paper wrapped with fresh vegetable, grilled shrimps, basil,and mint served with peanut sauce and plum sauce

Crispy Tofu

Crispy Tofu

$9.95

Served with tamarind sauce and crushed peanuts

Cream Cheese Puff (5)

Cream Cheese Puff (5)

$10.95

Crisp-fried dumpling filled with cream cheese, water chestnut and scallions served with plum sauce

Veggie Tempura

Veggie Tempura

$12.95

Crisp-fried assorted vegetables served with sweet chili sauce

Curry Puff (5)

Curry Puff (5)

$12.95

Golden fried puff pastry stuffed with chicken and curry-mashed potato served with cucumber vinaigrette

Steamed Mussel

Steamed Mussel

$15.95

Steamed black mussels in green curry broth and basil (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)

Fried Gyoza (6)

Fried Gyoza (6)

$9.95

Golden fried chicken and veggie gyoza served with house special sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.95

Served with sweet chili sauce

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$13.95

Served with assorted vegetables fritter and house special sauce

Chicken Satay (4)

Chicken Satay (4)

$12.95

Grilled marinated chicken tender or skewers with peanut sauce and cucumber relish

Money Bags (8)

Money Bags (8)

$12.95

Stuffed with ground shrimp and vegetables served with plum sauce

Broth

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

Hot and sour soup infused with lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper, mushroom and onion

Tofu Noodle Soup

Tofu Noodle Soup

Soft tofu, bean thread noodles, mushroom, and Napa cabbage in Thai style flavored clear broth

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

Light coconut broth with galangal, Napa cabbage, and mushroom

Ginger Seafood Soup

Ginger Seafood Soup

Ginger gives a soothing aroma to this clear lemongrass broth with seafood, tomato, and onion

Salad

Thai Salad

Thai Salad

$9.95

Heart of romaine, iceberg lettuce, cucumber, tomato, egg, with peanut dressing and crispy wonton

Chicken Satay Salad

Chicken Satay Salad

$15.95

Grilled marinated chicken tender on bed of mixed greens, tomato, cucumber topped with peanut dressing

Grilled Tofu and Veggie Salad

Grilled Tofu and Veggie Salad

$15.95

Fresh tofu, roasted vegetables, mixed greens in lemongrass lime vinaigrette

Yum Nuer Salad

Yum Nuer Salad

$17.95

Sliced grilled Top Sirloin, tomato, cucumber with lime chili dressing and mixed greens (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$11.95

Fresh crisp green papaya, green beans, tomato, tossed with lime chili dressing and crushed peanuts (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)

Crispy Shrimp Salad

Crispy Shrimp Salad

$16.95

Crisp-fried breaded shrimps, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, and curry-tumeric dressing

Larb

Larb

$12.95

Northeastern Thai style minced chicken salad, shallots, mint, scallions, cilantro, lime dressing, and roasted rice powder (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)

Nuer Numtok

Nuer Numtok

$17.95

Sliced grilled Top Sirloin tossed in lime chili dressing, shallots, scallions, mint, cilantro, and roasted rice powder (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)

Nam Sod

Nam Sod

$13.95

Minced chicken, ginger, shallots, cilantro, and peanut in lime dressing (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$17.95

Grilled salmon fillet, tomato, cucumber, mixed greens with curried-turmeric dressing

Stir-Fried

Thai Basil

Spicy sauce with bell pepper, baby corn, onion, and basil (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)

Mixed Vegetables

Mixed Vegetables

Light black bean sauce with mixed vegetables and mushroom

Cashew Nuts

Cashew Nuts

Mild roasted chili sauce with onion, celery, dried chili, and cashew nuts

Ginger

Ginger

Chinese miso brown sauce with mushrooms, onion, celery and ginger

Garlic Pepper

Garlic Pepper

Fresh garlic and black pepper brown sauce with zucchini, carrot, celery, onion, and mushroom

Sweet and Sour

stir-fried with zucchini, red bell pepper, tomato, pineapple, and onion

Praram

Praram

Steamed mixed vegetables and peanut sauce

Sauteed Eggplant

Sauteed Eggplant

Chili garlic sauce with eggplant, onion, red bell pepper, mushroom and basil (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)

Spicy Bamboo

Bamboo shoot tips, red bell pepper, eggplant, onion, kaffir lime leaves, and basil. (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

Pan-fried thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, tofu, chinese chives, and crush peanut

Khee Mao Noodles

Khee Mao Noodles

Pan-fried wide rice noodles with chili garlic paste, egg, red bell pepper, chinese broccoli, and basil (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

Pan-fried wide rice noodles with sweet soy sauce, egg, and chinese broccoli

Pad Woonsen

Pad Woonsen

Pan-fried bean thread noodles with onion, black mushroom, napa cabbage, and tomato

Curry

Green Curry

Green Curry

Bamboo shoot, red bell pepper, eggplant, and basil (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

Eggplant, red bell pepper, and mushroom (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

Mild and velvety texture with potato, carrot, and onion

Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$19.95

With real crab meat, egg, onion, peas and carrots, and scallions

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.95

Pan-fried rice with shrimp, chicken, pineapple, onion, egg, cashew nuts, peas and carrots

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

With egg, Chinese broccoli, onion, tomato, and cucumber.

Spicy Fried Rice

Spicy Fried Rice

With chili-garlic paste, egg, red bell pepper, and basil (served Medium Spicy unless request otherwise)

Specialties

Crab Meat Pad Thai

Crab Meat Pad Thai

$22.95

Pad Thai noodles with real crab meat and crisp-fried egg

Panang Soft Shell Crab

Panang Soft Shell Crab

$19.95

Soft shell crab tempura (1) served with pan-grilled mixed vegetables and panang curry | (with 2 soft shell crab 23.95) Limit 2 Soft Shell Crabs per dish.

Soft Shell Crab Pad Thai

Soft Shell Crab Pad Thai

$19.95

Pad Thai noodles with soft shell crab tempura (1) and crisp-fried egg | (with 2 soft-shell crab 23.95) Limit 2 Soft Shell Crabs per dish.

Soft Shell Crab Black Pepper

Soft Shell Crab Black Pepper

$19.95

Soft shell crab tempura (1) served with pan-grilled mixed vegetables, mushroom, and black pepper sauce | (with 2 soft shell crab 23.95) Limit 2 Soft Shell Crabs per dish

Soft Shell Crab Pong Karee

Soft Shell Crab Pong Karee

$19.95

Soft shell crab tempura (1) in curry-roasted chili sauce, egg, bell pepper, celery, and onion | (with 2 soft shell crab 23.95) Limit 2 Soft Shell Crabs per dish.

Fish Black Pepper

Fish Black Pepper

$18.95

Pan-seared white fish fillet with special black pepper sauce, bell pepper, mushroom, celery, and zucchini

Panang Salmon

Panang Salmon

$21.95

Pan-seared salmon fillet served with pan-grilled mixed vegetables and Panang curry

Duck Pepper Sauce

Duck Pepper Sauce

$22.95

Pan-seared duck breast served with pan-grilled mixed vegetables, mushroom, and black pepper sauce

Duck Curry

Duck Curry

$22.95

Roasted duck in Panang curry with pineapple, eggplant, bell pepper, celery, and zucchini

Hot Basil Seafood

Hot Basil Seafood

$25.95

Sautéed seafood combination in chili-garlic sauce, baby corn, bell pepper, eggplant, mushroom, onion, and basil

Seafood Pad Pong Karee

Seafood Pad Pong Karee

$25.95

Sautéed seafood combination in curry-roasted chili sauce, egg, bell pepper, celery, and onion

Thai BBQ Chicken

Thai BBQ Chicken

$20.95

Traditional Thai style roasted chicken served with sweet-chili sauce, papaya salad, and sticky rice

Crying Tiger

Crying Tiger

$22.95

Grilled marinated Top Sirloin fillet served with spicy tamarind sauce, papaya salad, and sticky rice

Sides

White Rice

$3.50

Brown Rice

$3.50

Sticky Rice

$5.00

Steamed Mix-Veggie

$6.00

Cucumber Vinaigrette

$4.00

Peanut Sauce

$4.00

Plum Sauce

$4.00

Curry Sauce

$5.50

Fried Tofu (5)

$4.00

Steamed Tofu (5)

$4.00

SIDE: Soft Shell Crab 1

$15.00

SIDE: Top Sirloin Steak

$15.00

SIDE: Cod Fillet

$15.00

SIDE: Salmon Fillet

$15.00

SIDE: Big Noodle

$5.00

SIDE: Small Noodle

$5.00

Dessert

Salted Caramel Crunch Cake

Salted Caramel Crunch Cake

$8.95
Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$11.95
Fried Banana Delight

Fried Banana Delight

$9.95

Fried banana in puff pastry served with vanilla cream and mixed berry sauce

Paithong Ice Cream

Paithong Ice Cream

$10.95

Sweet sticky rice and warm bread topped with coconut ice cream and toasted peanut

Ice Cream

$7.95

1 scoop of coconut ice cream, coconut sauce, and toasted peanut

Sweet Sticky Rice

$6.96

A Round of Beer for the kitchen Staff

$6.00

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego, CA 92122

Directions

Gallery
Star Anise Thai Cuisine image
Star Anise Thai Cuisine image
Star Anise Thai Cuisine image

