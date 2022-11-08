Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hanna's Creamery & Cafe

No reviews yet

4485 La Jolla Village Drive

Suite F-13

San Diego, CA 92122

Order Again

Popular Items

Jesuit Napoleon
Tiramisu Individual
Caramel Apple

+Acai

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

Base: organic acai

Acai PB Bowl

Acai PB Bowl

Base: organic acai and peanut butter blend

Yogurt Bowl

+Apples

Caramel Apple

$7.00

Caramel Nut Apple

$8.00
Chocolate Apple

Chocolate Apple

$13.50

Tamarindo Apple

$7.00

+Bakery

Bomboloni Cocoa

Bomboloni Cocoa

$2.75

Italian doughnut filled with cocoa pastry cream

Bomboloni Cream

Bomboloni Cream

$2.75

Italian doughnut filled with pastry cream

Bomboloni Plain

Bomboloni Plain

$2.75

Italian doughnut

Croissant, Almond

Croissant, Almond

$3.99

Almond filled & all natural, baked

Croissant, chocolate

Croissant, chocolate

$3.99

Rectangle Chocolate Fudge Croissant

Croissant,Plain

Croissant,Plain

$3.99

All butter & all natural, baked

Hershey Triple Chocolate Cookie

Hershey Triple Chocolate Cookie

$3.50

Dark chocolate, milk chocolate, hershey's kiss

Jesuit Napoleon

Jesuit Napoleon

$3.99

Jesuit Breakfast Napoleon . With a Bavarian creamy filling, this popular French pastry is light and lovely and lively.

Morning Roll

Morning Roll

$3.99
Reese's Peanut Butter Cookie

Reese's Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50
waffle Cone

waffle Cone

$1.50

waffle Cone Decorated

$1.75

+Cakes

Chocolate marquise(GF) Individual

$9.50

Cupcake chocolate

$4.99

Cupcake Coffee

$4.99

Cupcake Orange

$4.99

Cupcake Persian(Rose water/Cardamon)

$4.99

Cupcake Vanilla

$4.99
Hazelnut Cake

Hazelnut Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Red Velvet marquise(GF) Individual

$9.50
Tiramisu Individual

Tiramisu Individual

$8.00

8" Persian Cake

$25.00Out of stock

+Chocolate+

Marshmallow Pop

$4.99

Milk Chocolate Toffee 4oz Bag

$11.00

Orange Peel Dark Chocolate 3oz

$5.00

Rice Krispies Pop

$4.99

Single Truffle

$3.50

Smores

$3.50
6 Truffles Box

6 Truffles Box

$17.50

Choose 6 from our delicious homemade truffle flavors

Chocolate covered strawberry Large

$4.50

Avocado Chocolate

$20.00

Bunny And Large Carrot Chocolate

$15.00

Chocolate Easter Chicks

$15.00Out of stock

Strawberries Chocolate

$15.00

Sushi Chocolate

$5.00

Bunny Shaped - Milk Chocolate

$1.50

Truffle Small

$2.00
Chocolate covered strawberry Heart Box of 9

Chocolate covered strawberry Heart Box of 9

$55.00
Chocolate covered strawberry dozen

Chocolate covered strawberry dozen

$45.00

Chocolate covered strawberry 2 dozen

$89.00

Chocolate covered strawberry Small

$3.00

+Coffee/Tea

Americano

Espresso, hot water

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee Carrier 96oz

$26.00

Cafe Au Lait

Brewed coffee, steamed milk, foam

Cafe Latte

Espresso, steamed milk, foam

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

Espresso, steamed milk, foam (50% milk, 50% foam)

Cup Of MIlk

Espresso

$3.50

Espresso Con Panna

$4.00

Espresso topped with a dash of whipped cream

Espresso Macchiato

$4.50

Espresso topped with a dash of foam

Hot Cocoa

Hot Tea

Green Tea or Earl Grey

Iced Cafe Latte

Iced Coffee

Iced Tea

whipped Cream

$1.50

+Cravory Cookies

Single Cravory Cookie

$3.00
1/2 Dozen Cravory Cookie

1/2 Dozen Cravory Cookie

$15.00

Dozen Cravory Cookie

$30.00
Cravory Cookie Ice cream sandwich

Cravory Cookie Ice cream sandwich

$8.00

+Croiffles+

Croiffle Fruit + Nutella

Croiffle Fruit + Nutella

$5.99

Croiffle Strawberry & Cream

$5.99

+Ice Cream

Ice cream small

$5.25

Ice Cream Medium

$6.75

Ice Cream Large

$7.99

Ice Cream Pint

$12.50

Puppuccino

$1.50

+Macarons

12 macarons gift

$35.00

24 macarons gift

$70.00
6 macarons gift

6 macarons gift

$17.50

Single Macaron

$3.50

+Smoothies

Mango Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry & Banana Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.00

+Sundae

Banana Split

$13.00

Classic Sundae

$11.00

Cookie Bites Sundae

$11.00

Cookiewich

$12.00

Croissant Gelato

$9.50

Hot Fudge Sundae

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Have a sweet day!

