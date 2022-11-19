- Home
Steamy Joe - Arkansas City
40 Reviews
$
216 W Central Ave
Arkansas City, KS 67005
Breakfast
2+2+2 and Saturday Special
$8.50+
A la Carte
Avocado Toast
$5.50
Biscuits & Gravy
$3.15+
Big Joe's Breakfast
$9.50
Little Joe's Breakfast
$7.25
Breakfast Sandwich
$4.25
Grilled Breakfast Burrito
$5.50
Naked Burrito
$4.75
Oatmeal
$2.75
Pancakes
$3.50+
Grits
$2.75
French Toast 1 piece
$3.50
French Toast 2 pieces
$4.50
French Toast 3 pieces
$5.50
Cinnamon Toast
$1.00
Hashbrown Casserole side
$2.25
Quiche
$5.50
Lunch
Soup
$5.15+
SJ Supreme Salad
$6.45+
Deluxe Chef's Salad
$10.75
Jane Salad
$6.45+
SW Chicken Chipotle Ranch Salad
$10.75
Turkey Bacon Ranch Salad
$10.75
Ceasar Salad
$6.45+
House Salad
$5.45
The Foss
$5.25
Loaded Baked Potato
$7.25
Frito Chili Pie
$6.39
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
$10.75
Summer Strawberry Salad
$9.49
Mac & Cheese
$5.49
Scoop of Chicken Salad
$2.50
Chicken Salad Croissant
$10.65
Classic Club
$11.25
California Club
$10.50
Classic BLT
$11.25
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$6.45
Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini
$11.75
Spicy Turkey Bacon Panini
$11.75
Turkey Swiss Panini
$10.75
Ham & Cheese Panini
$10.75
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$11.00
SW Chicken Chipotle Ranch Wrap
$11.00
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
$10.50
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
$10.75
Club Wrap
$11.00
Reuben
$11.25
Grilled Rueben Wrap
$11.00
Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini
$11.75
Deluxe Chef Wrap
$11.00
California Club Wrap
$10.50
Tuna Salad Croissant
$9.69
Philly Beef Panini
$11.00
Italian Panini(The Knuckle Sandwich)
$11.00
Soup & Salad Combo
$10.25
Soup & Sandwich Combo
$10.25
Sandwich & Salad Combo
$10.25
Skillet
$6.49
Tater-tot Casserole, salad, pickle
$9.19
Pot pie & Salad Combo
$10.25
Kid's Combo
$5.75
Friday - Soup & Salad Combo
$8.45
Friday chicken bacon ranch wrap
$8.45
Friday-Tuna Salad Croissant
$8.45
Grilled cheese & tomato soup
$8.45
Monday - Turkey Swiss Panini
$8.45
Monday-Grilled Chicken Ceasar Wrap
$8.45
Reuben
$8.45
Thursday - Loaded Baked Potato w/$2.50 Drink
$8.45
Thursday - Loaded Sweet Potato w/$2.50 Drink (Copy)
$8.45
Tuesday - Chicken Salad Croissant
$8.45
Wednesday - Ham and Cheese Panini
$8.45
Wednesday Spicy Turkey Bacon Panini
$8.45
Lays Classic
$1.80
Lays BBQ
$1.80
Lays Fritos
$1.80
Lays Doritos
$1.80
Lays Dorito Ranch
$1.80
Lays Cheetos
$1.80
Kettle Regular
$1.80
Kettle Sweet Maui Onion
$1.80
Kettle Jalepeno
$1.80
Kettle Mesquite BBQ
$1.80
Fruit Tray
$26.49
Veggie Tray
$25.49
Pinwheels
$31.49
Dozen Bierocks
$45.50
Group Turkey Swiss
$8.69
Group rRueben
$10.19
Group Grilled Cheese
$4.69
Group Chicken Salad Croissant
$8.69
PB & J Platter
$21.00
Punch
$11.00
Chicken Salad Croissant tray
$35.00
Ham and Cheese tray
$30.00
Turkey and Swiss tray
$30.00
Bierock
$9.49
Sloppy Joe
$7.49
Pulled pork with Coleslaw
$10.49
Pulled pork with Potato Salad
$10.49
Pulled pork with both coleslaw and potato salad
$10.99
Pulled Pork with Coleslaw and Beans
$10.99
Pulled pork and beans
$10.49
Pulled pork, chips and a pickle
$10.49
1/2 Ham & Cheese
$4.75
1/2 Turkey Swiss
$4.75
1/2 Chicken Salad Croissant
$5.35
1/2 Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini
$5.95
1/2 Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini
$5.95
1/2 Spicy Turkey Panini
$5.95
6 oz Soup & Salad Combo
$8.15
6 oz Soup & 1/2 Sandwich Combo
$9.15
1/2 Salad 1/2 Sandwich Combo
$9.15
Bakery
Brownies-Chocolate
$3.00
Brownies-Gourmet
$3.75
Cakes
$50.00+
Cheesecake
$45.00+
Cinnamon Rolls
$3.75+
Cobbler
$38.00
Cookies
$1.50+
Cupcakes
$5.00+
Keto Fat Bombs Dozen
$20.00
Muffins
$3.50+
Pie
$5.25+
Scones
$4.25
Strawberry Shortcake
$3.25
Turnover
$3.75
Turnovers 1/2 Dozen Fruit
$25.00
Turnovers-Dozen Fruit
$43.00
Whole Quiche
$35.00
Candies
Hot Drinks
Premium House Coffee
$1.95+
Latte'
$3.85+
Cappuccino
$3.85+
Café Mocha
$3.90+
Caramel Macchiato
$4.10+
Breve
$4.40+
Bulletproof
$4.40
Café Americano
$2.40+
Chai Latte
$4.15+
Espresso
$1.30+
Hot Chocolate
$1.99+
Hot Tea
$1.50+
Little Joe Steamers
$1.45+
Spicy Joe
$4.45
Apple Cider
$1.79+
Drink of the Week
$4.50
Kim
$2.55+
Robert
$3.75+
House Coffee Carafe
$20.00
Cortado
$3.45
Cold Drinks
Attributes and Amenities
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Great value for our American Breakfast, Homemade Pastries, Specialty Coffees and Teas, Deli Lunch. All fresh! Cozy cafe built into this 1908 classic Victorian home with a heart warming covered front porch. You'll love us from the start.
Location
216 W Central Ave, Arkansas City, KS 67005
