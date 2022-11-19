Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Sandwiches

Steamy Joe - Arkansas City

40 Reviews

$

216 W Central Ave

Arkansas City, KS 67005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

2+2+2 and Saturday Special

$8.50+

A la Carte

Avocado Toast

$5.50

Biscuits & Gravy

$3.15+

Big Joe's Breakfast

$9.50

Little Joe's Breakfast

$7.25

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.25

Grilled Breakfast Burrito

$5.50

Naked Burrito

$4.75

Oatmeal

$2.75

Pancakes

$3.50+

Grits

$2.75

French Toast 1 piece

$3.50

French Toast 2 pieces

$4.50

French Toast 3 pieces

$5.50

Cinnamon Toast

$1.00

Hashbrown Casserole side

$2.25

Quiche

$5.50

Lunch

Soup

$5.15+

SJ Supreme Salad

$6.45+

Deluxe Chef's Salad

$10.75

Jane Salad

$6.45+

SW Chicken Chipotle Ranch Salad

$10.75

Turkey Bacon Ranch Salad

$10.75

Ceasar Salad

$6.45+

House Salad

$5.45

The Foss

$5.25

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.25

Frito Chili Pie

$6.39

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$10.75

Summer Strawberry Salad

$9.49

Mac & Cheese

$5.49

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$2.50

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.65

Classic Club

$11.25

California Club

$10.50

Classic BLT

$11.25

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.45

Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini

$11.75

Spicy Turkey Bacon Panini

$11.75

Turkey Swiss Panini

$10.75

Ham & Cheese Panini

$10.75

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.00

SW Chicken Chipotle Ranch Wrap

$11.00

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.75

Club Wrap

$11.00

Reuben

$11.25

Grilled Rueben Wrap

$11.00

Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini

$11.75

Deluxe Chef Wrap

$11.00

California Club Wrap

$10.50

Tuna Salad Croissant

$9.69

Philly Beef Panini

$11.00

Italian Panini(The Knuckle Sandwich)

$11.00

Soup & Salad Combo

$10.25

Soup & Sandwich Combo

$10.25

Sandwich & Salad Combo

$10.25

Skillet

$6.49

Tater-tot Casserole, salad, pickle

$9.19

Pot pie & Salad Combo

$10.25

Kid's Combo

$5.75

Friday - Soup & Salad Combo

$8.45

Friday chicken bacon ranch wrap

$8.45

Friday-Tuna Salad Croissant

$8.45

Grilled cheese & tomato soup

$8.45

Monday - Turkey Swiss Panini

$8.45

Monday-Grilled Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$8.45

Reuben

$8.45

Thursday - Loaded Baked Potato w/$2.50 Drink

$8.45

Thursday - Loaded Sweet Potato w/$2.50 Drink (Copy)

$8.45

Tuesday - Chicken Salad Croissant

$8.45

Wednesday - Ham and Cheese Panini

$8.45

Wednesday Spicy Turkey Bacon Panini

$8.45

Lays Classic

$1.80

Lays BBQ

$1.80

Lays Fritos

$1.80

Lays Doritos

$1.80

Lays Dorito Ranch

$1.80

Lays Cheetos

$1.80

Kettle Regular

$1.80

Kettle Sweet Maui Onion

$1.80

Kettle Jalepeno

$1.80

Kettle Mesquite BBQ

$1.80

Fruit Tray

$26.49

Veggie Tray

$25.49

Pinwheels

$31.49

Dozen Bierocks

$45.50

Group Turkey Swiss

$8.69

Group rRueben

$10.19

Group Grilled Cheese

$4.69

Group Chicken Salad Croissant

$8.69

PB & J Platter

$21.00

Punch

$11.00

Chicken Salad Croissant tray

$35.00

Ham and Cheese tray

$30.00

Turkey and Swiss tray

$30.00

Bierock

$9.49

Sloppy Joe

$7.49

Pulled pork with Coleslaw

$10.49

Pulled pork with Potato Salad

$10.49

Pulled pork with both coleslaw and potato salad

$10.99

Pulled Pork with Coleslaw and Beans

$10.99

Pulled pork and beans

$10.49

Pulled pork, chips and a pickle

$10.49

1/2 Ham & Cheese

$4.75

1/2 Turkey Swiss

$4.75

1/2 Chicken Salad Croissant

$5.35

1/2 Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini

$5.95

1/2 Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini

$5.95

1/2 Spicy Turkey Panini

$5.95

6 oz Soup & Salad Combo

$8.15

6 oz Soup & 1/2 Sandwich Combo

$9.15

1/2 Salad 1/2 Sandwich Combo

$9.15

Bakery

Brownies-Chocolate

$3.00

Brownies-Gourmet

$3.75

Cakes

$50.00+

Cheesecake

$45.00+

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.75+

Cobbler

$38.00

Cookies

$1.50+

Cupcakes

$5.00+

Keto Fat Bombs Dozen

$20.00

Muffins

$3.50+

Pie

$5.25+

Scones

$4.25

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.25

Turnover

$3.75

Turnovers 1/2 Dozen Fruit

$25.00

Turnovers-Dozen Fruit

$43.00

Whole Quiche

$35.00

Candies

Chocolate Covered Strawberrie

$1.75

Chocolate Covered Strawberries-Dozen

$20.00

Fudge

$0.99

4 for 5 chocolate covered strawberry

$5.00

Appertizers

Bacon Wrapped Pickles

$4.25

Watermelon Cup

$2.00

Cantaloupe Cup

$2.00

Hot Drinks

Premium House Coffee

$1.95+

Latte'

$3.85+

Cappuccino

$3.85+

Café Mocha

$3.90+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.10+

Breve

$4.40+

Bulletproof

$4.40

Café Americano

$2.40+

Chai Latte

$4.15+

Espresso

$1.30+

Hot Chocolate

$1.99+

Hot Tea

$1.50+

Little Joe Steamers

$1.45+

Spicy Joe

$4.45

Apple Cider

$1.79+

Drink of the Week

$4.50

Kim

$2.55+

Robert

$3.75+

House Coffee Carafe

$20.00

Cortado

$3.45

Cold Drinks

Advocare Spark

$3.95

Water

$0.25+

Frappuccino

$4.35+

Fruit Smoothies

$4.30+

Boba Smoothies

$5.75+

Good Girl Moonshine

$3.50

Iced Tea

$1.00+

Italian Cream Soda

$2.95+

Juice

$1.20

Lemonade

$1.00+

Milk

$2.00+

Soft Drinks Etc.

$2.00

Drink of the Week

$4.75

Cold Brew

$2.25+

Fizzlers

$4.15

Party Punch

party punch

$15.00

T-Shirt

Small

$16.00

Medium

$16.00

Large

$16.00

X-Large

$18.00

XX-Large

$18.00

XXX-Large

$20.00

Mug

Black Ceramic Mug

$7.00

Coffee

LB of coffee

$14.00

Gift certificates

5

$5.00

10

$10.00

20

$20.00

$25

$25.00

$30

$30.00

$40

$40.00

$50

$50.00

Sweet Heat

Jelly and Jams

$6.50

Add

American

$0.50

Cheddar Cheese

$0.50

Chicken

$1.20

Egg

$1.20

Extra dressing

$0.50

Feta

$0.50

Ham

$1.20

Pepperoni

$1.20

Pesto

$0.50

Pulled pork

$1.20

Swiss

$0.50

Turkey

$1.20

Apple sauce cup

$1.25

Jals

$0.25

Almond Milk

$0.75

86

86 avocados

86 Almonds

86 Bread

86 Chips

86 Craisins

86 Cheese

86 Croutons

86 Feta

86 Lettuce

86 Meat

86 pesto

86 Pickle

86 Tomato

86 whip

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Great value for our American Breakfast, Homemade Pastries, Specialty Coffees and Teas, Deli Lunch. All fresh! Cozy cafe built into this 1908 classic Victorian home with a heart warming covered front porch. You'll love us from the start.

Website

Location

216 W Central Ave, Arkansas City, KS 67005

Directions

Gallery
Steamy Joe image
Steamy Joe image
Steamy Joe image
Map
More near Arkansas City
Wichita
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Hutchinson
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston