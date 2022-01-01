Go
Toast
  • /
  • Leawood
  • /
  • O’Neill’s Restaurant and Bar

O’Neill’s Restaurant and Bar

Since opening in early 2000, O'Neill's Restaurant and Bar has provided a comfortable and relaxing atmosphere for everyone who walks through the doors. By combining friendly service and a wide variety of choices, O'Neill's continues to be a neighborhood favorite. With indoor, outdoor, and private dining room seating, O'Neills provides the perfect atmosphere for every occasion.

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

9417 Mission Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (838 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2 LB Cheeseburger$12.00
An 8 oz. burger patty topped with leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles, with Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack or Bleu cheese.
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Hand breaded and served with French fries, coleslaw, and honey mustard.
Irish Pot Roast$16.00
Mashed potatoes, carrots, celery, and mushrooms in a cabernet sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, fried Buffalo chicken, Bleu cheese crumbles and fried onion straws. Served with Bleu cheese dressing.
Fish N Chips$14.00
Hand-breaded pollock served with seasoned waffle fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
Bleu Pine Salad$13.00
Mixed greens tossed in honey citrus vinaigrette and topped with peanuts, oranges, tomatoes, red onion, red pepper, scallions, crispy wontons and Bleu cheese crumbles.
O'Neill's House Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, Cheddar, crispy bacon, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes and croutons.
Somerset Chicken Salad$15.50
Mixed greens topped with Pepper Jack cheese, tomatoes, crispy bacon, red onion, red peppers, pecans, avocado and tortilla straws. Served with your choice of fried or grilled chicken and a side of dressing.
O'Neill's Reuben$13.50
In-house smoked corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island. All sandwiches are served with your choice of one side.
Baked Potato Soup$6.50
Topped with Cheddar, crispy bacon and scallions.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9417 Mission Rd

Leawood KS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Conroy's Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.

Summer Salt

No reviews yet

Thank you for visiting, come back and see us again!

Ecafe

No reviews yet

Locally owned coffeehouse and coworking space set in a modern atmosphere.
Breakfast Lunch and Light appetizers.
Beer and Wine

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston