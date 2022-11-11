Stocked Cafe + Burgers

- Home
74 Reviews
$$
663 Washington Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Popular Items
BREAKFAST
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Two fried eggs, with Cabot cheddar cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Two fried eggs, with Cabot cheddar cheese, Nueske's Bacon on toasted brioche bun.
Egg Sandwich SUPREME
Two fried eggs, with Cabot cheddar cheese, Nueske's Bacon, lightly dressed arugula and house-made garlic aioli, on toasted brioche bun.
Sweet Potato Toast
Two sunny side up eggs, crispy quinoa, herbed goat cheese, and kale chips on top of grilled sweet potato slices.
SWEET TREATS
Banana Bread
Individual loaf with sweet bananas, sour cream and cinnamon. (Includes dairy and eggs)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Classic chocolate chip cookie with Callebaut chips. (Includes dairy and eggs)
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins
Traditional pumpkin muffin with Callebaut chips, cinnamon, and streusel. (Includes eggs, no diary)
Banana Pudding
Classic Banana Pudding with Nilla Wafers & fresh banana slices. (8oz serving) (contains wheat & dairy)
Chocolate Pudding
Fluffy chocolate pudding with famous Chocolate wafers. (contains wheat & dairy)
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate cookie dough filled with Chocolate Chips finished with Maldon flakey salt. Vegan.
Jalapeño Cheesecake
House-made Jalapeño Cheesecake with graham cracker crust and candied jalapeño. (contains dairy)
Cookie Monster Cookie
Our newest cookie.. Peanut Butter, Oats, Chocolate chips, M & M's. Gluten Free! (contains dairy & nuts)
SANDWICHES
Turkey Sandwich
Fresh, brined & roasted house-made turkey with bacon aioli, tomato jam, lightly dressed arugula on grilled ciabatta bread.
Capicola Pork Sandwich
Garlic & pepper rubbed roast pork with melted provolone and broccoli rabe on grilled ciabatta bread.
Tuna Muffuletta
Oil cured tuna with lightly dressed arugula, lemon mayo, and an olive/cauliflower slaw on grilled ciabatta bread.
Veggie Delight
Braised broccoli rabe, fried artichoke hearts, melted mozzarella, sun-dried tomato/olive salad and garlic aioli on grilled ciabatta bread.
Roast Beef
Spice rubbed & roasted roast beef with horseradish aioli, pickled beets, and lightly dressed arugula on grilled ciabatta bread.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Free-range chicken with garlic aioli, sopressata, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, red onion, green leaf, on grilled ciabatta bread.
SALADS
BURGERS & DOGS
Single Hamburger
Beef patty with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pickles and a house-made Stocked Sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
Stocked Burger
Beef patty with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pickles and a house-made Stocked Sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
Ms. Fungi Fungi
Beef patty with sautéed mushrooms, cartelized onions, gruyere cheese, lettuce and a house-made garlic aioli, served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
Mister Spicy Burger
Beef patty with pickled jalapeños, double layer of white cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onion, jalapeño relish and a house-made spicy aioli served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
Beyond Burger
Classic beyond patty with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and a house-made vegan herb aioli, served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
Veggie Burger
A lentil, quinoa, black bean and brown rice veggie patty, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and a house-made Stocked Sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
Bacon Me Crazy
Beef patty with Nueske's bacon, white cheddar cheese, cartelized onions and a house-made bacon aioli and BBQ sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
Reuben Burger
A pastrami spice rubbed beef patty with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, pickles and a house-made Stocked Sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
The Gobbler
Turkey patty including minced zucchini and spices, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and a house-made Stocked Sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
BEC burger
Beef patty, Nuke's bacon, fried egg, Cabot white cheddar cheese, lightly dressed arugula and house-made garlic aioli served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
Build Your Own Burger
Starts off with a beef patty served on a grilled brioche bun, the rest is up to you! Choose from a variety of classic and unique ingredients below, or leave it plain. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
Hot Dawg
Classic all beef dog served on a grilled potato bun.
Bacon Che'Dog
Classic all beef dog with Nueske's bacon, melted white cheddar cheese served on a grilled potato bun.
Spicy Dog
Classic all beef dog with spicy relish, pickled jalapeños, a house-made spicy aioli, melted white cheddar cheese, and red onion served on a grilled potato bun.
The Crown Dawg
Classic all beef dog with our house-made Stocked Sauce, sauerkraut, and melted swiss cheese served on a grilled potato bun.
SIDES
Tater Tots
Crispy, golden tater tots tossed with garlic and parsley.
French Fries
Crispy skin-on french fries.
Truffle Tots
Crispy, golden tater tots tossed in truffle zest and grated parmesan cheese.
Truffle Fries
Crispy french fries tossed in truffle zest and grated parmesan cheese.
Grilled Broccoli
Fresh grilled broccoli dressed in a garlic, herbed butter.
Side of Pickles
Classic house-made pickle chips! Our special recipe- part sour/sweet/garlic/dill! They make the burgers sing!
Sweet Potato Slices ONLY
Slices of sweet potato grilled up with olive oil, salt and pepper.
Cheese Fries
Classic french fries with melted cheddar cheese on top.
SOUPS
Vegetarian Soup- 8oz Small
A rotating selection of house-made vegetarian or vegan soups. Give the shop a call at 718-872-5304 to see what's available or roll the dice!
Polentina Soup- 8oz Small
Our Brooklyn renowned Polentina soup! A house-made chicken stock based soup including polenta, kale, Italian sausage, carrots, celery and onions.
Vegetarian Soup- 16oz Large
A rotating selection of house-made vegetarian or vegan soups. Give the shop a call at 718-872-5304 to see what's available or roll the dice!
Polentina- 16oz Large
Our Brooklyn renowned Polentina soup! A house-made chicken stock based soup including polenta, kale, Italian sausage, carrots, celery and onions.
MILKSHAKES
Chocolate Shake
Vanilla ice cream blended with dark chocolate sauce and whole milk.
Strawberry Shake
Vanilla ice cream blended with house-made, fresh strawberry puree and whole milk.
Chai Shake
Vanilla ice cream blended with microbrewed Sattwa chai.
Cold Brew Shake
Vanilla ice cream blended with house-made cold brew concentrate.
Vanilla Shake
Vanilla ice cream blended and whole milk.
COFFEE & TEAS
Drip Coffee
Freshly brewed Forty Weight coffee beans roasted to perfection in the outskirts of Ithaca. (Small 12oz or Large 16oz)
Cold Brew
Brewed overnight for the perfect concentration, house-made cold brew made with roasted Forty Weight coffee beans. (16oz)
Hot Tea
Quality whole leaf tea in a spacious, biodegradable mesh bag allowing maximum room for perfect brewing. (12oz)
Cafe Au lait
Fresh drip coffee with steamed milk of your choice. (12oz or 16oz)
Espresso
Double shot of Forty Weight Mass Hysteria Espresso, a four-bean blend for a bold experience. Notes of ripe red fruit, orange zest, syrupy body, and a sweet finish can be tasted.
Americano
Double shot of Forty Weight Mass Hysteria Espresso with hot water. (Small 12oz, 16oz or Iced 16oz)
Latte
Double shot of Forty Weight Mass Hysteria Espresso with hot steamed milk of your choice and a light layer of foam. (Small 12oz, large 16oz, iced 16 oz)
Cappuccino
Double shot of Forty Weight Mass Hysteria Espresso toped with hot steamed and foamed milk of your choice. (8oz)
Cortado
Double shot of Forty Weigh Mass Hysteria Espresso topped with steamed milk of your choice. (8oz)
Macchiato
Double shot of Forty Weight Mass Hysteria Espresso topped with foamed milk of your choice. (8oz)
Mocha
Double shot of Forty Weight Mass Hysteria Espresso whisked with rich, dark chocolate sauce, with hot steamed milk of your choice and a light layer of foam. (Small 12oz, large 16oz, iced 16oz)
Chai Latte
An aromatic pick me up, steamed microbrewed Sattwa chai with steamed milk of your choice. (Small 12oz, large 16oz, iced 16oz)
Dirty Chai Latte
Double shot of Forty Weigh Mass Hysteria Espresso topped with steamed microbrewed Sattwa chai and steamed milk of your choice. (Small 12oz, large 16oz, iced 16oz)
Matcha Latte
A concentrated green tea mixture to promote a healthy mind and body, topped with hot steamed milk of your choice and a light layer of foam. (Small 12oz, large 16oz, iced 16 oz)
Red Eye
Freshly brewed Forty Weight coffee beans with a double shot of Forty Weight Mass Hysteria Espresso. (Small 12oz, Large 16oz or iced 16oz)
Hot Chocolate
A wholesome reminder of home, steamed milk of your choice whisked with a rich dark chocolate sauce. (Small 12oz or large 16oz)
Maple Latte
Double shot of Forty Weight Mass Hysteria Espresso whisked with sweet, Vermont maple syrup, with hot steamed milk of your choice and a light layer of foam. (Small 12oz, large 16oz, iced 16oz)
Vanilla Latte
Double shot of Forty Weight Mass Hysteria Espresso mixed with premium vanilla flavoring, topped with hot steamed milk of your choice and a light layer of foam. (Small 12oz, large 16oz, iced 16 oz)
Caramel Latte
Double shot of Forty Weight Mass Hysteria Espresso mixed with a rich, buttery caramel flavoring, topped with hot steamed milk of your choice and a light layer of foam. (Small 12oz, large 16oz, iced 16 oz)
Hazelnut Latte
Double shot of Forty Weight Mass Hysteria Espresso mixed with traditional nutty hazelnut flavoring, topped with hot steamed milk of your choice and a light layer of foam. (Small 12oz, large 16oz, iced 16 oz)
Beetroot Latte
An earthy, organic, health enriching latte of beetroot powder, topped with hot steamed milk of your choice and a light layer of foam. (Small 12oz, large 16oz, iced 16 oz)
