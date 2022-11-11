Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stocked Cafe + Burgers

74 Reviews

$$

663 Washington Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11238

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Tater Tots
Stocked Burger

BREAKFAST

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Two fried eggs, with Cabot cheddar cheese on a toasted brioche bun.

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Two fried eggs, with Cabot cheddar cheese, Nueske's Bacon on toasted brioche bun.

Egg Sandwich SUPREME

Egg Sandwich SUPREME

$11.00

Two fried eggs, with Cabot cheddar cheese, Nueske's Bacon, lightly dressed arugula and house-made garlic aioli, on toasted brioche bun.

Sweet Potato Toast

Sweet Potato Toast

$13.50

Two sunny side up eggs, crispy quinoa, herbed goat cheese, and kale chips on top of grilled sweet potato slices.

SWEET TREATS

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$4.25

Individual loaf with sweet bananas, sour cream and cinnamon. (Includes dairy and eggs)

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Classic chocolate chip cookie with Callebaut chips. (Includes dairy and eggs)

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

$4.50

Traditional pumpkin muffin with Callebaut chips, cinnamon, and streusel. (Includes eggs, no diary)

Banana Pudding

$7.00

Classic Banana Pudding with Nilla Wafers & fresh banana slices. (8oz serving) (contains wheat & dairy)

Chocolate Pudding

$7.00

Fluffy chocolate pudding with famous Chocolate wafers. (contains wheat & dairy)

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate cookie dough filled with Chocolate Chips finished with Maldon flakey salt. Vegan.

Jalapeño Cheesecake

Jalapeño Cheesecake

$7.00

House-made Jalapeño Cheesecake with graham cracker crust and candied jalapeño. (contains dairy)

Cookie Monster Cookie

Cookie Monster Cookie

$3.00

Our newest cookie.. Peanut Butter, Oats, Chocolate chips, M & M's. Gluten Free! (contains dairy & nuts)

SANDWICHES

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$15.50

Fresh, brined & roasted house-made turkey with bacon aioli, tomato jam, lightly dressed arugula on grilled ciabatta bread.

Capicola Pork Sandwich

Capicola Pork Sandwich

$15.25

Garlic & pepper rubbed roast pork with melted provolone and broccoli rabe on grilled ciabatta bread.

Tuna Muffuletta

Tuna Muffuletta

$15.75

Oil cured tuna with lightly dressed arugula, lemon mayo, and an olive/cauliflower slaw on grilled ciabatta bread.

Veggie Delight

Veggie Delight

$15.25

Braised broccoli rabe, fried artichoke hearts, melted mozzarella, sun-dried tomato/olive salad and garlic aioli on grilled ciabatta bread.

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$16.00

Spice rubbed & roasted roast beef with horseradish aioli, pickled beets, and lightly dressed arugula on grilled ciabatta bread.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.75

Free-range chicken with garlic aioli, sopressata, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, red onion, green leaf, on grilled ciabatta bread.

SALADS

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$15.50

Baby Kale, roasted butternut squash, granny smith apples, danish blue cheese, spiced pepitas, apple maple vinaigrette

BURGERS & DOGS

Single Hamburger

Single Hamburger

$10.75

Beef patty with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pickles and a house-made Stocked Sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)

Stocked Burger

Stocked Burger

$11.50

Beef patty with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pickles and a house-made Stocked Sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)

Ms. Fungi Fungi

Ms. Fungi Fungi

$12.75

Beef patty with sautéed mushrooms, cartelized onions, gruyere cheese, lettuce and a house-made garlic aioli, served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)

Mister Spicy Burger

Mister Spicy Burger

$13.00

Beef patty with pickled jalapeños, double layer of white cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onion, jalapeño relish and a house-made spicy aioli served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$13.75

Classic beyond patty with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and a house-made vegan herb aioli, served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$13.00

A lentil, quinoa, black bean and brown rice veggie patty, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and a house-made Stocked Sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)

Bacon Me Crazy

Bacon Me Crazy

$13.85

Beef patty with Nueske's bacon, white cheddar cheese, cartelized onions and a house-made bacon aioli and BBQ sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)

Reuben Burger

Reuben Burger

$12.50

A pastrami spice rubbed beef patty with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, pickles and a house-made Stocked Sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)

The Gobbler

The Gobbler

$12.50

Turkey patty including minced zucchini and spices, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and a house-made Stocked Sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)

BEC burger

$13.00

Beef patty, Nuke's bacon, fried egg, Cabot white cheddar cheese, lightly dressed arugula and house-made garlic aioli served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)

Build Your Own Burger

$8.00

Starts off with a beef patty served on a grilled brioche bun, the rest is up to you! Choose from a variety of classic and unique ingredients below, or leave it plain. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)

Hot Dawg

$6.25

Classic all beef dog served on a grilled potato bun.

Bacon Che'Dog

$8.50

Classic all beef dog with Nueske's bacon, melted white cheddar cheese served on a grilled potato bun.

Spicy Dog

$8.75

Classic all beef dog with spicy relish, pickled jalapeños, a house-made spicy aioli, melted white cheddar cheese, and red onion served on a grilled potato bun.

The Crown Dawg

$8.50

Classic all beef dog with our house-made Stocked Sauce, sauerkraut, and melted swiss cheese served on a grilled potato bun.

SIDES

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$6.75

Crispy, golden tater tots tossed with garlic and parsley.

French Fries

French Fries

$6.75

Crispy skin-on french fries.

Truffle Tots

Truffle Tots

$8.75

Crispy, golden tater tots tossed in truffle zest and grated parmesan cheese.

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.75

Crispy french fries tossed in truffle zest and grated parmesan cheese.

Grilled Broccoli

$8.00

Fresh grilled broccoli dressed in a garlic, herbed butter.

Side of Pickles

Side of Pickles

$5.00

Classic house-made pickle chips! Our special recipe- part sour/sweet/garlic/dill! They make the burgers sing!

Sweet Potato Slices ONLY

Sweet Potato Slices ONLY

$6.25

Slices of sweet potato grilled up with olive oil, salt and pepper.

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Classic french fries with melted cheddar cheese on top.

SOUPS

Vegetarian Soup- 8oz Small

$6.00

A rotating selection of house-made vegetarian or vegan soups. Give the shop a call at 718-872-5304 to see what's available or roll the dice!

Polentina Soup- 8oz Small

$6.00

Our Brooklyn renowned Polentina soup! A house-made chicken stock based soup including polenta, kale, Italian sausage, carrots, celery and onions.

Vegetarian Soup- 16oz Large

$10.00

A rotating selection of house-made vegetarian or vegan soups. Give the shop a call at 718-872-5304 to see what's available or roll the dice!

Polentina- 16oz Large

$10.00

Our Brooklyn renowned Polentina soup! A house-made chicken stock based soup including polenta, kale, Italian sausage, carrots, celery and onions.

SAUCES

Stocked Sauce

$0.65

Garlic Aioli

$0.65

BBQ Sauce

$0.65

Spicy Aioli

$0.65

Bacon Aioli

$0.65

Vegan Aioli

$0.65

Spicy Relish

$0.65

Horseradish Aioli

$0.65

Lemon Aioli

$0.65

Tomato Jam

$0.65

Hot Sauce

Plain Mayo

Ketchup

Mustard

Staff Relief

$3

$3.00

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$15

$15.00

MILKSHAKES

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream blended with dark chocolate sauce and whole milk.

Strawberry Shake

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream blended with house-made, fresh strawberry puree and whole milk.

Chai Shake

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream blended with microbrewed Sattwa chai.

Cold Brew Shake

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream blended with house-made cold brew concentrate.

Vanilla Shake

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream blended and whole milk.

BEER & WINE

Brooklyn Summer Ale

KCBC IPA

$8.00

KCBC Oktoberfest Lager

$8.00

Boulevard Tank 7 Ale

$8.00

Allagash Wheat Beer

$8.00

BABE White

$8.00

BABE Red

$8.00

BABE Rosé

$8.00

COFFEE & TEAS

Drip Coffee

$3.25+

Freshly brewed Forty Weight coffee beans roasted to perfection in the outskirts of Ithaca. (Small 12oz or Large 16oz)

Cold Brew

$4.25

Brewed overnight for the perfect concentration, house-made cold brew made with roasted Forty Weight coffee beans. (16oz)

Hot Tea

$3.00

Quality whole leaf tea in a spacious, biodegradable mesh bag allowing maximum room for perfect brewing. (12oz)

Cafe Au lait

$3.00+

Fresh drip coffee with steamed milk of your choice. (12oz or 16oz)

Espresso

$3.00

Double shot of Forty Weight Mass Hysteria Espresso, a four-bean blend for a bold experience. Notes of ripe red fruit, orange zest, syrupy body, and a sweet finish can be tasted.

Americano

$3.25+

Double shot of Forty Weight Mass Hysteria Espresso with hot water. (Small 12oz, 16oz or Iced 16oz)

Latte

$4.25+

Double shot of Forty Weight Mass Hysteria Espresso with hot steamed milk of your choice and a light layer of foam. (Small 12oz, large 16oz, iced 16 oz)

Cappuccino

$4.00

Double shot of Forty Weight Mass Hysteria Espresso toped with hot steamed and foamed milk of your choice. (8oz)

Cortado

$3.75

Double shot of Forty Weigh Mass Hysteria Espresso topped with steamed milk of your choice. (8oz)

Macchiato

$3.25

Double shot of Forty Weight Mass Hysteria Espresso topped with foamed milk of your choice. (8oz)

Mocha

$5.25+

Double shot of Forty Weight Mass Hysteria Espresso whisked with rich, dark chocolate sauce, with hot steamed milk of your choice and a light layer of foam. (Small 12oz, large 16oz, iced 16oz)

Chai Latte

$4.00+

An aromatic pick me up, steamed microbrewed Sattwa chai with steamed milk of your choice. (Small 12oz, large 16oz, iced 16oz)

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.50+

Double shot of Forty Weigh Mass Hysteria Espresso topped with steamed microbrewed Sattwa chai and steamed milk of your choice. (Small 12oz, large 16oz, iced 16oz)

Matcha Latte

$5.25+

A concentrated green tea mixture to promote a healthy mind and body, topped with hot steamed milk of your choice and a light layer of foam. (Small 12oz, large 16oz, iced 16 oz)

Red Eye

$3.75+

Freshly brewed Forty Weight coffee beans with a double shot of Forty Weight Mass Hysteria Espresso. (Small 12oz, Large 16oz or iced 16oz)

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

A wholesome reminder of home, steamed milk of your choice whisked with a rich dark chocolate sauce. (Small 12oz or large 16oz)

Maple Latte

$5.25+

Double shot of Forty Weight Mass Hysteria Espresso whisked with sweet, Vermont maple syrup, with hot steamed milk of your choice and a light layer of foam. (Small 12oz, large 16oz, iced 16oz)

Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Double shot of Forty Weight Mass Hysteria Espresso mixed with premium vanilla flavoring, topped with hot steamed milk of your choice and a light layer of foam. (Small 12oz, large 16oz, iced 16 oz)

Caramel Latte

$4.75+

Double shot of Forty Weight Mass Hysteria Espresso mixed with a rich, buttery caramel flavoring, topped with hot steamed milk of your choice and a light layer of foam. (Small 12oz, large 16oz, iced 16 oz)

Hazelnut Latte

$4.75+

Double shot of Forty Weight Mass Hysteria Espresso mixed with traditional nutty hazelnut flavoring, topped with hot steamed milk of your choice and a light layer of foam. (Small 12oz, large 16oz, iced 16 oz)

Beetroot Latte

$5.25

An earthy, organic, health enriching latte of beetroot powder, topped with hot steamed milk of your choice and a light layer of foam. (Small 12oz, large 16oz, iced 16 oz)

Coffee Beans (12oz)

Beans

$14.00
Restaurant info

Location

663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

