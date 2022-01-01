Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sunflower Gramercy

477 Reviews

$$

335 3rd Ave

New York, NY 10016

Order Again

Coffee & Tea

12oz Drip

$2.50

16oz Drip

$3.00

Bottomless Drip

$5.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso To Go

$3.50

12oz Latte

$4.50

16oz Latte

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

12oz Americano

$3.50

16oz Americano

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

10oz Cappuccino

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

10oz Flat White

$4.50

Flat White

$5.00

12oz Mocha To Go

$5.00

16oz Mocha To Go

$5.50

Mocha

$6.50

12oz Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

16oz Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

Cafe Au Lait

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Chai Latte

$6.50

Macciato

$4.00

16oz Cold Brew

$4.50

24oz Cold Brew

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

16oz Iced Latte To Go

$5.00

24oz Iced Latte To Go

$5.50

Iced Latte

$6.00

16oz Freddo Espresso

$4.50

Freddo Espresso

$5.00

16oz Freddo Cappuccino

$5.00

Freddo Cappuccino

$5.50

16oz Iced Americano

$3.50

24oz Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced Americano

$4.00

16oz Iced Mocha

$5.50

24oz Iced Mocha

$6.00

Iced Mocha

$6.50

12oz Harney & Sons

$3.50

16oz Harney & Sons

$3.50

Harney & Sons Tea

$4.00

16oz Cold Brew Iced Tea

$4.50

24oz Cold Brew Iced Tea

$4.75

Cold Brew Iced Tea

$4.50

16oz Strawberry Mint Lemonade

$4.50

24oz Strawberry Mint Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry Mint Lemonade

$5.00

Matcha Lemonade

$6.00

16oz Matcha Lemonade

$6.00

16oz Iced Matcha Latte

$5.50

24oz Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.50

12oz Matcha Latte

$5.50

16oz Matcha Latte

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$6.50

12oz Chai Latte

$5.50

16oz Chai Latte

$6.00

Chai Latte

$6.50

16oz Iced Chai Latte

$5.50

24oz Iced Chai Latte

$6.00

Iced Chai Latte

$6.50

Iced Matcha Americano

$5.00

16oz Iced Matcha Americano

$4.50

Tumeric Latte

$6.50

Iced Tumeric Latte

$6.50

Beet Latte

$6.50

Iced Beet Latte

$6.50

Beverages

Pellegrlno

$4.00

Lg. Pellegrino

$6.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

16oz Strawberry Mint Lemonade To Go

$4.50

24oz Strawberry Mint Lemonade To Go

$5.00

Strawberry Mint Lemonade

$5.00

Peach Tea

$3.50

Watermelon

$3.50

Coconut

$3.50

Pomegranate

$3.50

Fresh Orange Juice

$6.00

Amita Motion

$7.00

Amita Peach

$7.00

16oz Peach To Go

$7.00

16oz Motion To Go

$7.00

16oz Orange Juice To Go

$6.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Beer

Two Robbers Hard Seltzer

$8.00

Hard Kombucha - Orange/Mint

$9.00

Narragansett

$7.00

Peroni

$8.00

Wollfer Rose Cider

$12.00

Allagash White

$9.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Victory Summer Ale

$8.00

Cocktails

Prosecco

$9.00

Bottle of Prosecco

$35.00

Glass of Rosé

$12.00

Bottle of Rosé

$45.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$11.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Bellini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Spiked Lemonade

$13.00

Corking Fee

$25.00

Breakfast

The Classic

$12.00

3 Egg Omelete

$19.00

Overnight Oats

$12.00

The Granola Bowl

$12.00

Pitaya Acai Bowl

$17.00

Avo Toast

$18.00

Mediterranean Avo Toast

$19.00

Break 'Wich

$18.00

Break'bowl

$17.00

The Baruch

$19.00

Fully Loaded

$20.00

Breakfast Nachos

$17.00

Smoked Salmon Toast

$19.00

Steak & Eggs

$27.00

Bacon Egg and Cheese on Roll (TOGO ONLY)

$10.00

Eggs Benny

$19.00

Burrata Toast

$17.00

Breakfast Burrito

$19.00

Sweet Brunch

Tall Stack American Style Pancakes

$19.00

Oat Pancakes

$20.00

French Toast

$21.00

The Belgian Waffle

$17.00

Chicken & Waffle

$25.00

Pastries

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Assorted Muffins

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Assorted Scones

$4.00

Monkey Bread

$4.00

GF Banana Bread

$6.50

Red Velvet

$5.00

Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.00

Rainbow

$5.00

Double Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Birthday Cake

$5.00

Salads

Avocado Caesar

$14.00

Balsamic Chickpea

$15.00

Crunchy Quinoa Bowl

$14.00

The COBB Salad

$15.00

Watermelon & Feta Salad

$15.00

Pasta

Riggatoni

$15.00

Gemelli

$15.00

Linguine

$15.00

Sandwiches & Burger

Grilled Chicken Club

$22.00

Salmon B-L-T-A

$22.00

Classic Burger

$19.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwhich

$19.00

Beyond Burger

$19.00

4 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$18.00

B.B.L.T.A

$16.00

Chicken Torta

$19.00

Sides

Side of Applewood Smoked Bacon

$8.00

Side of Beyond Sausage

$8.00

Side of Chorizo

$8.00

Freshcut Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Side of Sauteed Veggies

$7.00

Side of Avocado

$5.00

Mixed Fruit & Berries

$7.00

Side of Sausage

$5.00

Extra Organic Maple Syrup

$2.00

Side Of 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side of Toast

$2.00

Side Organic Field Greens

$6.00

Side of Red Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Side Of Grilled Halloumi

$6.00

APPETIZERS

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

Japanese Style Cucumbers

$9.00

The Bao Buns

$14.00

Burrata Platter

$16.00

Grilled Halloumi Platter

$13.00

Crispy Brussels

$13.00

Coffee

Small Retail Bag

$16.00

Large Bag

$75.00

Clothing

T Shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Hat

$30.00

Merch

Mason Jar

$12.00

Coffee Mug

$15.00

COFFEE SERVICE

Box Of Coffee

$30.00

PASTRIES

1 dozen Plain Croissants

$30.00

1 dozen Almond Croissants

$35.00

1 dozen Chocolate Croissants

$35.00

1 dozen Assorted Scones

$35.00

1 dozen Stuffed Cookies

$50.00

Food

Break'Which

$14.00

Avo'Toast

$14.00

Granola Bowl

$11.00

Tray of Fruit Salad

$75.00

Coffee Service

$32.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

335 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016

Directions

Gallery
