Sunflower Gramercy
477 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
335 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Spice Symphony 31st - Indian and Indo Chinese
No Reviews
182 Lexington Ave New York, NY 10016
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New York
Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails - 367 3rd Avenue
4.2 • 999
367 3rd Avenue New York, NY 10016
View restaurant