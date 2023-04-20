Sundays Well 360 3rd Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Sundays Well is a gastropub located in the Kips Bay neighborhood of Manhattan, serving locally sourced food, craft beers, and thoughtful cocktails. Our warm and welcoming atmosphere, friendly staff, and charming aesthetic make it a perfect destination for all occasions. With a daily happy hour and a kitchen open late, it's never a bad time to stop by and see what all the fuss is about.
Location
360 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10016
