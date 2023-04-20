Main picView gallery

Sundays Well 360 3rd Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

360 3rd Avenue

New York, NY 10016

Cocktail Menu

Cocktails

The B Side

$14.00

Mule

$14.00

Orchard Sour

$14.00

Perfect Pear

$14.00

Hot Whiskey

$14.00

Mulled Wine

$14.00

Smoked Mezcal Shake

$14.00

House Manhatta

$14.00

El Tigre

$14.00

Caffe Capri

$14.00

The Lennox

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Classic Manhattan

$14.00

Classic Negroni

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Margarita

$14.00

Paper Plane

$14.00

Hot Apple Cider

$14.00

Classic

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

White Russian

$14.00

Liquor Menu

Vodka

House Vodka

$12.00

Titos

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Stoli

$12.00

Stoli Flavor

$12.00

Gin

House Gin

$12.00

Beefeater

$13.00

Bombay Saphire

$14.00

Barhill

$14.00

Botanist

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Malfy

$14.00

Plymouth

$14.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$13.00

Gordons

$11.00

Condesa Clasica

$12.00

Suntory Roku

$14.00

Rum

House Rum

$12.00

Admiral Nelson

$11.00

Bacardi 8

$13.00

Sailor Jerry

$13.00

Zacapa 23

$13.00

Gosling'S

$13.00

El Dorado 12 yr

$13.00

Smith & Cross

$13.00

Diplomatico

$13.00

10 to 1 Light

$12.00

10 to 1 Dark

$13.00

Cruzan

$12.00

Tequila

House Tequila

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Repo

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio Silver

$14.00

Espolon

$13.00

818 Reposado

$14.00

Herradura Blanco

$13.00

Herradura Repo

$13.00

Herradura Anejo

$15.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Clase Azul

$37.00

House Mezcal

$12.00

Vida Mezcal

$13.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

Teremana

$13.00

Bourbon/Rye

House Whiskey

$12.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Wild Turkey 101

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$14.00

Michters Bourbon

$14.00

Michters Rye

$14.00

Old Overholt

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$14.00

High West Bourbon

$14.00

High West Rye

$14.00

Jefferson Small Batch

$15.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$14.00

Evan Williams

$12.00

George Dickel Rye

$13.00

Irish/Scotch

Blackbush

$13.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Jameson

$13.00

Knoppogue Castle

$14.00

Powers

$13.00

Red Breast 12 yr

$15.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Bushmills

$12.00

Connemara

$13.00

Bushmills 10yr

$14.00

Laphroaig 10 yr

$14.00

Aucentoshan

$14.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$15.00

Highland Park 12 yr

$15.00

Lagavulin 16 yr

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Macallan 12 yr

$15.00

Oban 14 yr

$16.00

Suntory Toki

$14.00

Dalmore 12 yr

$14.00

Dewars

$12.00

Dewars 12 yr

$13.00

Liqueurs/Amaro

Amaretto

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Pierre Ferrance Cognac

$13.00

Hennessy VS

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Averna

$12.00

Bradys

$12.00

Braulio

$13.00

Carpano Antica

$12.00

Amaro Lucano

$12.00

Cynar

$12.00

Fernet Meletti

$12.00

Montenegro

$12.00

Dolin

$12.00

Nonino Amaro

$13.00

Pimm's

$12.00

Punt e Mes

$12.00

Ramozzotti

$12.00

St. Germain

$12.00

Vecchio Amaro

$12.00

Angostura Amaro

$12.00

Caffe Borghetti

$12.00

Chartreuse

$14.00

Beer Menu

Draft Beers

Budweiser

$6.00

Spaten

$8.00

Radiant Pig IPA

$9.00

Ommegang

$8.00

Peekskill Sour

$8.00

Guinness

$9.00

Founders Solid Gold

$8.00

EBBS Session IPA

$8.00

Montauk IPA

$9.00

Hoboken Coconut

$9.00

Whacker Special

$15.00

Bottle/Can Beer

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Peroni

$8.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$10.00

Montauk Cold Day

$7.00

Allagash White

$8.00

Kona Big Wave

$7.00

High Noon Pineapple

$10.00

Talea Paradise Sour

$12.00

Industrial Arts Wrench IPA

$12.00

Maine Lunch IPA

$15.00

Magners Cider

$8.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$10.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$7.00

Athletic N/A

$8.00

Wine Menu

Red Wine

GL Montelpulciano

$14.00

GL Malbec

$13.00

GL Pinot Noir

$14.00

BTL Malbec

$47.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$49.00

BTL Montelpulciano

$43.00

White Wine

GL Chardonnay

$13.00

BTL Chardonnay

$47.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$47.00

GL Reisling

$14.00

BTL Reisling

$47.00

Rose/Orange

GLS Sabine

$13.00

BTL Sabine

$47.00

GLS Naken Orange Wine

$14.00

BTL Naken Orange WIne

$49.00

Champagne/Prosecco

GLS Bollicino

$13.00

BTL Bollicino

$43.00

BTL Veuve

$158.00

NA Beverage Menu

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Non-Alcoholic Cocktail

$9.00

Hot Coffee

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Irish Tea

$4.00

Peppermint Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Chamomile Tea

$4.00

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

$5.00

Food Menu

Mains

Sunday Burger

$14.00

Pork Carnitas Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Portobello Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$17.00

T-BLT

$15.00

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Crispy Fish Tacos

$18.00

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Snacks

Popcorn Chicken

$13.00

Handcut Fries

Hush Puppies

$12.00

Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

Buffalo Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$14.00

Salads and Shares

Four Cheese Board

$22.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Charred Eggplant Dip

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Crunchy Kale Salad

$15.00

Add Ons

Extra Bread

Bowl of Tomato Soup

$7.00

Extra Taco

$6.00

Sub Gluten Free

$3.00

Extra Sauce

Side Avocado

$4.00

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Baked Eggs

$15.00

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

French Toast Sticks

$11.00

Crispy Rosemary Potatoes

$7.00

Side of Bacon

$5.00

Fries

Hush Puppies

$12.00

Hot Popcorn Chicken

$13.00

Event Food

Slider Platter

$50.00

Sliders + Cheese Platter

$60.00

Beyond Sliders Platter

$60.00

Beyond + Cheese Platter

$70.00

Party Fries

$25.00

Crostini Event Platter

$30.00

Event Caesar Salad

$42.00

Cudite Platter

$35.00

Popcorn Chicken Platter

$37.00

Hush Puppies Platter

$35.00

Party Spinach Artichoke Dip

$55.00

Party Eggplant Dip

$50.00

Party Kale Salad

$42.00

Party Brussels Sprouts

$35.00

French Toast Sticks Platter

$35.00

Breakfast Burrito Platter

$40.00

Party Mac and Cheese

$52.00

Party Wings

$52.00

Individual Sliders

$5.00

Individual Slider + Cheese

$6.00

Individual Beyond Slider

$6.00

Individual Beyond + Cheese

$7.00

2 Hour Open Bar & Food

$60.00

Brunch Drinks

Brunch Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Classic Mimosa

$13.00

Kir Royale

$13.00

Sunday in Paris

$13.00

Spritz Queen

$13.00

Bottomless Drinks

Bottomless

$25.00

Bud (bottomless)

Hoboken (bottomless)

Bloody (bottomless)

Mimosa (bottomless)

Aperol Spritz (bottomless)

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Sundays Well is a gastropub located in the Kips Bay neighborhood of Manhattan, serving locally sourced food, craft beers, and thoughtful cocktails. Our warm and welcoming atmosphere, friendly staff, and charming aesthetic make it a perfect destination for all occasions. With a daily happy hour and a kitchen open late, it's never a bad time to stop by and see what all the fuss is about.

360 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10016

