Dessert & Ice Cream
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad
Sweet Leaf - McLean
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
A chill modern cafe with some outdoor seating to enjoy a thoughtfully sourced bowl or sandwich. Filling hungry bellies from breakfast to dinner
Location
1359 Chain Bridge Rd, McLean, VA 22101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - The Boro
4.6 • 65
1669C Silver Hill Drive McLean, VA 22102
View restaurant
A Modo Mio - 5555 Lee Highway
No Reviews
5555 Langston Blvd. Formally 5555 Lee Highway Arlington, VA 22207
View restaurant