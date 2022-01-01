Tacoway Beach imageView gallery

Tacoway Beach

review star

302 Beach 87th street

Rockaway Beach, NY 11693

Fish Tacos
ELOTE!
Chips and Guacamole (8oz)

Tacos!

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$11.50

2 Fried Fish Tacos w/ Guacamole. Cabbage. Radish. Cilantro. Lime. Spiced Mayo.

Papa con Chorizo Tacos

Papa con Chorizo Tacos

$11.50

2 Papa con Chorizo Tacos . Guacamole. Cabbage. Radish. Cilantro. Lime.

Black Bean Cheese & Sweet Plantain Tacos

Black Bean Cheese & Sweet Plantain Tacos

$11.50

2 Black Bean Cheese w/ Sweet Plantain Tacos . Guacamole. Radish. Cilantro. Lime.

Tofu Tacos

Tofu Tacos

$11.50

2 Tofu Tacos . Guacamole. Cabbage. Radish. Cilantro. Lime.

Mushroom Pepita 'Meat'

Mushroom Pepita 'Meat'

$11.50

VEGAN! 2 tacos w/ House Made Mushroom Pepita 'meat'. Guacamole. Cabbage. Radish. Cilantro. Lime.

Snacks

Chips and Guacamole (8oz)

Chips and Guacamole (8oz)

$12.00
Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$9.50Out of stock

6oz Bag of Taco Chips and 8oz Salsa

Cucumber & Mango Salad

Cucumber & Mango Salad

$5.50

Cucumber Mango w/ salt. lime. chile guajillo

Guac side (4oz)

Guac side (4oz)

$4.00
Pickled veggies side

Pickled veggies side

$1.84
Salsa Chila in a Beer Can

Salsa Chila in a Beer Can

$5.00Out of stock

Tacoway Famous Salsa Chila! Take one home as a souvenir. Keep Refrigerated!

Black Beans

Black Beans

$4.00

Black beans. Queso Fresco.

Salsa verde side (4oz)

Salsa verde side (4oz)

$1.84Out of stock
Taco Chips 6oz bag!

Taco Chips 6oz bag!

$5.00

Salted. Take one to the beach!

Taquitos Dorados

Taquitos Dorados

$9.00Out of stock

3 Fish and Potato Taquitos Dorados , salsa verde, queso fresco, crema, guacamole!

ELOTE

ELOTE!

ELOTE!

$5.50

LIMITED TIME ONLY! Roasted Corn with queso, crema, chile, lime.

FRESH JUICE

Fresh Watermelon Juice

Fresh Watermelon Juice

$5.00

Fresh watermelon juice.

Fresh Pineapple Mint Juice

Fresh Pineapple Mint Juice

$5.00

Fresh Pineapple mint juice.

Pine Drink

Pine Drink

$5.00Out of stock

Pineapple Tea w/ Piloncillo, Ginger, Lime

Beach Can 4 pack WATERMELON

Beach Can 4 pack WATERMELON

$18.00Out of stock

Fresh Juice in a can. Keep Refrigerated and take some to the beach or home for the kids!

Beach Can 4 pack PINEAPPLE MINT

Beach Can 4 pack PINEAPPLE MINT

$18.00Out of stock

Fresh Juice in a can. Keep Refrigerated and take some to the beach or home for the kids!

MERCH

TACO Hoodie

TACO Hoodie

$40.00

NEW ARRIVAL!!! 100% cotton. waterbased ink.

T-shirt

T-shirt

$18.00

100% Cotton T-Shirt

T-shirt CROP TOP

T-shirt CROP TOP

$18.00

100% Cotton

2 Stickers

2 Stickers

$0.92
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Beachside Taco Stand

Website

Location

302 Beach 87th street, Rockaway Beach, NY 11693

Directions

Gallery
Tacoway Beach image

