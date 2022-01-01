Seaside restaurants you'll love

Go
Seaside restaurants
Toast

Seaside's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Hummus
Mediterranean
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Seaside restaurants

Tacoway Beach image

 

Tacoway Beach

302 Beach 87th street, Rockaway Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ELOTE!$4.59
LIMITED TIME ONLY!
Roasted Corn with queso, crema, chile, lime.
Fresh Watermelon Juice$4.59
Fresh watermelon juice.
Tofu Tacos$9.64
2 Tofu Tacos . Guacamole. Cabbage. Radish. Cilantro. Lime.
More about Tacoway Beach
Rockaway Roasters image

SMOOTHIES

Rockaway Roasters

9206 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Far Rockaway

Avg 4.6 (389 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avocado Bowl$11.50
A blend of avocado, kale, spinach, mango, bananas, and almond milk topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, hemp granola, coconut flakes, chia seeds, and a drizzle of honey.
Acai Bowl$11.50
Frozen acai blended with bananas, blueberries, and almond milk topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, hemp granola, and coconut flakes. Drizzled with honey.
Matcha Latte
Pure Matcha Powder with steamed milk
More about Rockaway Roasters
Kimo’s Kitchen image

 

Kimo’s Kitchen

92-16 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Far Rockaway

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Zaatar Pita$1.00
Zaatar pita is not just pita, it’s pita spices with herbs & olive oil and has a lovely bittery, lemony, nutty, flavor, to it.
Platter$13.00
Our Platters are just like our bowls: grain, protein, three toppings & sauce, but are kept separately or in a compartmentalized container if to go.
Pita$7.50
Your choice of Pita or Wrap, with up to three toppings included and the option to make it a deluxe, with fries.
More about Kimo’s Kitchen
Bungalow Bar & Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Bungalow Bar & Restaurant

377 Beach 92nd St, Far Rockaway

Avg 4 (67 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bungalow Bar & Restaurant
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston