Seaside restaurants you'll love
Seaside's top cuisines
Must-try Seaside restaurants
More about Tacoway Beach
Tacoway Beach
302 Beach 87th street, Rockaway Beach
|Popular items
|ELOTE!
|$4.59
LIMITED TIME ONLY!
Roasted Corn with queso, crema, chile, lime.
|Fresh Watermelon Juice
|$4.59
Fresh watermelon juice.
|Tofu Tacos
|$9.64
2 Tofu Tacos . Guacamole. Cabbage. Radish. Cilantro. Lime.
More about Rockaway Roasters
SMOOTHIES
Rockaway Roasters
9206 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Far Rockaway
|Popular items
|Avocado Bowl
|$11.50
A blend of avocado, kale, spinach, mango, bananas, and almond milk topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, hemp granola, coconut flakes, chia seeds, and a drizzle of honey.
|Acai Bowl
|$11.50
Frozen acai blended with bananas, blueberries, and almond milk topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, hemp granola, and coconut flakes. Drizzled with honey.
|Matcha Latte
Pure Matcha Powder with steamed milk
More about Kimo’s Kitchen
Kimo’s Kitchen
92-16 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Far Rockaway
|Popular items
|Grilled Zaatar Pita
|$1.00
Zaatar pita is not just pita, it’s pita spices with herbs & olive oil and has a lovely bittery, lemony, nutty, flavor, to it.
|Platter
|$13.00
Our Platters are just like our bowls: grain, protein, three toppings & sauce, but are kept separately or in a compartmentalized container if to go.
|Pita
|$7.50
Your choice of Pita or Wrap, with up to three toppings included and the option to make it a deluxe, with fries.