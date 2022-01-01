Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
Seaside
/
Far Rockaway
/
Seaside
/
Carrot Cake
Seaside restaurants that serve carrot cake
SMOOTHIES
Rockaway Roasters
9206 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Far Rockaway
Avg 4.6
(389 reviews)
Carrot Pound Cake
$3.50
Carrot Cake Balls
$2.25
More about Rockaway Roasters
Kimo’s Kitchen
92-16 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Far Rockaway
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$5.00
More about Kimo’s Kitchen
