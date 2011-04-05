Taqueria el Patron - Park Slope
19 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
191 5th ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harlem Shake - 119 5th Ave@Sterling Pl, Brooklyn
No Reviews
119 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurant