Taqueria el Patron - Park Slope

19 Reviews

$$$

191 5th ave

Brooklyn, NY 11217

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Park Slope Super Fries w/ Meat

$16.00

Park Slope Super Fries w/ Vegetables

$16.00

Bufalo Wings (8)

$12.00

Fresh Guacamole & Chips

$13.00

Fresh Salsa Ranchera & Chips

$7.00

Grilled Corn on the Cob

$5.00

Guacamole Molcajete

$15.00

La Paisana Chili Cheese Fries

$14.00

Tri-Color Taquitos (4)

$13.00

---------------------

Soups

Large Chicken Tortilla Soup

$12.00

Pozole

$12.00Out of stock

---------------------

Fruta

$4.00

Salads

Avocado Salad

$11.95

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Crispy Taco Salad

$11.95

House Salad

$10.95

---------------------

Burgers

Escape Burger

$13.95

---------------------

Torta

$12.00

Burritos

5 de Mayo Burrito

$16.00

Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Cancun Fish Burrito

$15.00

Chelsea Burrito

$19.00

Coney Island Burrito

$17.00

Crispy Burrito

$15.00

El Cartel Burrito

$14.00

El Gigante Burrito (2)

$17.00

El Patron Burrito

$17.95

Flatbush Vegetarian Burrito

$14.00

Mole Fiesta Burrito

$17.95

San Francisco Burrito

$14.00

Spicy Shrimp Burrito

$18.00

Super Vato Loco Burrito

$16.00

Vegan Burrito

$14.00

Burrito De Rancho

$8.00

sencillo burrito

$6.00

---------------------

Enchiladas

Enchiladas de Mole (2)

$17.95

Enchiladas Rojas (2)

$17.95

Enchiladas Suizas (2)

$17.95

---------------------

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$16.00

Chicken Fajita Platter

$18.00

El Patron Fajita Burrito

$22.00

El Patron Fajita Platter

$24.00

Mix Fajita Burrito

$16.00

Mix Fajita Platter

$18.00

Salmon Fajita Platter

$20.00

Shrimp Fajita Burrito

$18.00

Shrimp Fajita Platter

$22.00

Skirt Steak Fajita Burrito

$20.00

Skirt Steak Fajita Platter

$24.00

Vegetable Fajita Burrito

$16.00

Vegetable Fajita Platter

$18.00

---------------------

Quesadillas & Nachos

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$11.00

Nacho Supreme

$17.00

Quesadilla Supreme

$17.00

Regular Nachos

$14.00

Spicy Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

---------------------

QuesaBirria

$14.00

House Special Soft Tacos

Al Carbon Soft Taco (3)

$14.00

Azteca Tacos (3)

$12.00

El Patron Soft Taco

$6.00

Kid's Soft Taco

$5.00

Supreme Soft Taco

$5.00

Vegetarian Soft Taco

$5.00

---------------------

Birria Tacos

$14.00

Special.azteca Tacos

$22.00

Soft & Crispy Tacos

Al Pastor Taco

$4.00

Barbacoa Taco

$4.00

Carnitas Taco

$4.00

Fish Taco

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.00

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Steak Taco

$5.00

Ground Beef Taco

$4.00

Sauteed Vegetable Taco

$4.00

Shredded Chicken Taco

$4.00

Nopales Taco

$4.00

---------------------

Eggplant Taco

$4.00

Spinach Taco

$4.00

Fajita Taco

$4.00

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Zucchini Corn Taco

$4.00

Mushroom Taco

$4.00

Sides

Side of Sour Cream

$1.50

8oz Salsa Verde

$3.50

Add Cheese

$0.75

Chips

$3.50

Corn Tortillas (4)

$1.50

Flour Tortillas (2)

$2.50

French Fries

$5.00

Guacamole 8oz

$8.00

Side Mole 3.25oz

$3.50

Side Cheese

$1.00

Low-Fat Yogurt

$1.50

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Mole 8oz

$6.50

Side of Al Pastor

$8.50

Side of Barbacoa

$8.50

Side of Carnitas

$8.50

Side of Corn

$7.00

Side of Mushrooms

$7.00

Side of Spinach

$7.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Side of Guacamole 3.25oz

$4.00

Side of Black Beans

$3.00

Side of Refried Beans

$3.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Ground Beef

$8.50

Side of Shredded Chicken

$7.00

Side of Pinto Beans

$3.00Out of stock

Side Pico de Gallo

$6.00

Side Salsa Ranchera

$3.50

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Carne Asada

$12.00

Sweet Plantains

$6.00

Trio

$3.50

---------------------

Side Of Zucchini

$7.00

Side Of Eggplant

$7.00

Side Of Nopales

$7.00

Desserts

Churros

$6.00

Flan

$6.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

Combinations

2 Tacos Combo

$17.95

Aztecas Tacos (3)

$17.95

Steak & Cheese Enchilada Combo

$24.00

Taco & Enchilada Combo

$17.95

---------------------

Platter

2 Crispy Fish Tacos Platter

$18.00

2 Crispy Shrimp Tacos Platter

$18.00

2 Soft Fish Tacos Platter

$18.00

2 Soft Shrimp Tacos Platter

$18.00

Adelita's Carne Asada Steak Platter

$24.00

Chelsea Platter

$24.00

Grilled Chicken Platter

$17.00

Grilled Shrimp Skewer Platter

$22.00

---------------------

Chile Relieno Platter

$17.00

Vegetable Platter

$18.00

Vegan Platter

$18.00

Specials

Fried Calamari

$12.00

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$14.00

Shredded Beef Soup

$7.50

Pozole

$12.00

---------------------

Tamales R Cheese

$4.00

Tamales M Chicken

$4.00

Tamales V Pork

$4.00

Vegetable Tamales

$4.00

Tamales

Tamal de Rajas

$4.00

Tamal Vegetable

$4.00

Tamal Mole

$4.00

Tamal Verde

$4.00

Tortas

Torta Milanesa

$12.00

Torta Pastor

$12.00

Torta Steak

$12.00

Tacos Al Pastor Trombo

Tacos al pastor

$4.00

Tamal Rajas

$4.00

Tamal Mole

$4.00

Tamal Verde

$4.00

Tamal Vegan

$4.00

Fruta

$4.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Aguas Frescas

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.50

Seltzer

$2.00

Poland Spring Water

$1.50

Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

VIRGEN MARGARITA FROZEN

$8.00

Medio Litro Mexican Coke

$4.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bellini

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Sprite Btl

$3.00

Brunch

Chilaquiles Rojo

$14.00

Chilaquiles Verde

$14.00

Burrito Breakfast

$14.00

Bistec A La Pobre

$17.00

Chihuahua Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Two Eggs any Style

$10.00

Cheese Omelette

$8.00

Meat Omelette

$13.00

Vegetable Omelette

$11.00

French Toast

$10.00Out of stock

Pancakes

$11.00Out of stock

Create your own Omelette

$13.00

Birria Tacos

$6.00Out of stock

Chorizo Con Huevos Tacos

$12.00

Bellini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Jarritos

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Aguas Frescas

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Brunch Drinks

Mojito

$6.00

Bellini

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Paloma

$12.00

Red Sangria

$6.00

White Sangria

$6.00

LUNCH SPECIAL

Special Burrito

$10.00

Lunch Special Nachos

$10.00

Lunch Special Quesadillas

$10.00

Lunch Special Burrito

$10.00

DAILY SPECIALS

ENCHILADA SUIZAS

$12.00

Green creamy tomatillo sauce choice of meat or veg.

ENCHILADA MOLE

$12.00

Chocolate base sauce shredded chicken

ENCHILADA PLACERAS

$12.00

Pulled pork enchiladas toped with our special red sauce garnished with lettuce sour cream and cotija cheese

TACO FIX ASADA

$3.00

Marinated grilled steak

TACO FIX POLLO ASADO

$3.00

Grilled marinated chicken

TACO FIX AL PASTOR

$3.00

Pork marinated in our special pineapplesauce

TACO FIX SHREDDED CHICKEN

$3.00

TACO FIX BARBACOA

$3.00

Slow cooked braised beef (shredded)

TACO FIX CARNITAS

$3.00

Slowly cooked pork confit

FAJITA FEST CHICKEN, STEAK OR VEGETABLES

$14.00

Served with rice, beans and corn tortillas.

BBQ THURSDAY

$14.00

Baby back BBQ ribs or 1/2chicken Served with Fries or salad.

_________________________

TACO FIX FISH

$4.00

TACO FIX SHRIMP

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

191 5th ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Directions

