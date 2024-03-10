- Home
The Boot Room
2501 University Drive
Durham, NC 27077
Full Menu
App & Share Plates
- Bang-Bang Tots$9.95
Creamy sesame-sriracha sauce, arugula, scallions, toasted sesame seeds
- Chips & Dip$6.95
Fresh Cut Potato Chips & House French Onion Dip
- Fried Cheese Curds$10.95
Breaded Wisconsin Cheddar curds, pepper jelly, herb ranch
- Fried Pickle Basket$9.95
Okra, green tomatoes, bread n butter pickles, feta tzatziki, herb ranch
- Plain Bavarian Pretzel$9.95
Giant Bavarian Pretzel, Salted and served with spicy grain mustard.
- Smoked Chicken Wings$11.95
8 pieces. 1 lb. Buffalo, chipotle BBQ, honey sriracha, garlic Parmesan
- Twisted Charcuterie$17.95
Bavarian pretzel, cured Italian meats, specialty cheeses, marinated artichokes, Greek olives, roasted peppers, spicy grain mustard
Boot Room Classics
- The Stevie G$13.95
Smoked buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, adobo blue cheese sauce, Martin's potato roll; "Buffalo it" (we'll toss it in buffalo sauce at no extra charge).
- The Digger$14.95
Smoked turkey breast, cider-cured bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, pickled red onion & chipotle mayo on sourdough.
- The Rapinoe$14.95
Grilled marinated 6oz. chicken breast, cider-cured bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, shaved red onion, roasted red pepper mayo, Martin's potato roll.
- The Virgil$16.95
Farmed NC catfish, buttermilk fried, with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, lemon-dill tartar sauce on a Martin's potato roll.
- The Boot Room B.L.T.$12.95
Cider-cured bacon, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic mayo on toasted Guglhupf rustic house bread.
- The Lewandowski$13.95
Polska kielbasa, braised sauerkraut, spicy grain mustard, Guglhupf bretzel roll.
- The Maldini$14.95
Prosciutto, salami, capicola, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, shaved red onion, pickled banana peppers, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic mayo, oregano vinaigrette on a Guglhupf sub roll
- The Tofu Banh Mi$13.95
Pan seared tofu, daikon, cucumber, carrot, red onion, sliced jalapeno & cilantro slaw tossed in ginger vinaigrette with sesame-sriracha mayo on a Guglhupf sub roll.
- The Klopp$15.95
House smoked pastrami brisket, braised sauerkraut, gruyere, 1000 island on Guglhupf Jewish rye.
- The Shankly$16.95
Beer battered Atlantic cod & fresh cut fries, served with creamy horseradish coleslaw, dill pickle & lemon-dill tartar sauce.
- The Dalglish$12.95
House made smoked gouda & cheddar pimento cheese , cider-cured bacon, grilled tomato on toasted Guglhupf rustic house.
Big Salads & Bowls
- Carolina Cobb Salad$14.95
Fresh greens, buttermilk fried chicken, cider-cured bacon, avocado, beet-pickled egg, diced tomatoes, pimento cheese, house herb ranch
- Greco Romaine Salad$11.95
Blistered little tomatoes, Greek olives, cucumber, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, pickled onion, feta, oregano vinaigrette
- Chef's Seasonal Salad$11.95
See Specials Menu for Today's Seasonal Salad
- The Vegan Grain Bowl$13.95
Kale, quinoa, smoked corn, edamame, blistered little tomatoes, pan seared tofu & crispy chickpeas served with cider vinaigrette.
- The Fiesta Bowl$14.95
Cilantro rice, pinto beans, chipotle-lime chicken, pico de gallo, smoked sweet corn, avocado mash, adobo blue cheese
- The Egg Roll Bowl$12.95
Sesame fried rice, seasoned ground pork, shishito peppers, onions, water chestnuts, ginger-soy cabbage, creamy sriracha, fried wontons
Burgers
- The All-American$13.95
NC grass-fed beef burger with mayo, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, shaved red onion, sweet pickle chips & American cheese on a Martin's potato roll. **can be served undercooked. Consuming undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
- The Drogba$14.95
NC grass-fed beef burger with crumbled blue cheese, bacon, roasted garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, shaved red onion on a Martin's potato roll. **Can be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne ill
- The Smoky Sarri$14.95
Smoked NC grass-fed beef burger with white cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onion rings, roasted garlic mayo & chipotle bbq sauce on a Martin's potato roll. **Can be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
- The Zagorakis$14.95
Greek-seasoned lamb burger, shaved cucumber, pickled red onion, feta-dill tzatziki on a Martin's potato roll. **Can be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- The Morgan (Vegan)$12.95
House made vegan burger, hummus, shaved cucumber, pickled red onion, lettuce & tomato on a toasted vegan bun.
Kids
- Grilled Cheese$5.95
Grilled cheese sandwich w/ American cheese on Guglhupf bread.
- Grilled Nutella$5.95
Grilled Nutella sandwich on Guglhupf brioche.
- Hot Dog$6.95
All beef hot dog on a Martin's potato roll.
- Kids Cheese Burger$7.95
3oz NC grass-ded beef burger with American cheese on a Martin's potato roll.
- Chicken Tenders$7.95
Breaded, fried chicken tenders (3pc)
- Pasta$4.95
Macaroni tossed in butter and dusted with parmesan cheese.
Sides
- Fries$3.95
Fresh cut fries seasoned with sea salt.
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.95
Sweet potato fries seasoned with sea salt & brown sugar, served with maple mustard sauce.
- Tater Tots$3.95
Tater tots seasoned with sea salt.
- Potato Chips$2.95
Fresh cut potato chips seasoned with old bay, served with ranch.
- Grandma's Macaroni Salad$3.95
Macaroni salad with lightly sautéed peppers, celery & onions, herbs and sour cream/mayo based dressing.
- Pimento Mac & Cheese$3.95
Macaroni in a smoked gouda & cheddar cream sauce w/ pimentos.
- Side Salad$3.95
Mixed greens, shaved onion, cucumber & tomatoes; Served with Oregano Vinaigrette.
- Horseradish Slaw$3.95
Shredded cabbage and carrots mixed with creamy horseradish coleslaw dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Breast$3.95
- Fried Chicken Breast$3.95
- Grilled Salmon$6.95
Specials
Sauces
- Side Bang Bang
- Side Basil Shallot Vin
- Side Blue Cheese
- Side Cider Vin
- Side 1,000 Island
- Side Blue Cheese
- Side Buffalo
- Side Chipotle BBQ
- Side Chipotle Mayo
- Side Garlic Mayo
- Side Honey Sriracha
- Side Maple Mustard
- Side Mayo
- Side Oregano Vin
- Side Pepper Jelly
- Side Ranch
- Side Red Pepper Mayo
- Side Spicy Mustard
- Side Tartar
- Side Tzatziki
Beer Singles
Cans
- Ass Clown - Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Stout$6.51
- Ass Clown - It's Good to See an Old Friend West Coast IPA$6.51
- Ass Clown - Piney Hazy IPA$6.51
- Ass Clown - Turn That Face Upside Down Plum Sour Ale$6.51
- Atomic Dog Hard Peach Cider$4.65
- Atomic Dog Hard Pear Cider$4.65
- Austin Eastciders Blood Orange$4.65
- Austin Eastciders Original Dry$4.65
- Birdsong - Cranberry Cozy Sour Ale$4.65
- Corona Extra$3.72
- Edmonds Oast - Fruited Sour$5.58
- Flying Embers - Ginger Yuzu Mule Kombucha$5.58
- Guinness Pub Can$5.58
- Haw River- Mille Fleur$5.58
- Modelo Especial$4.65
- Pacifico$7.44
- PBR$3.72
- Pisgah - Turtleback Brown Ale$4.65
- Sercy Seltzer$4.65
- Sierra Nevada - Pale Ale$4.65
- Steel String - Cryin' Holy DIPA$6.51
- Steel String - Street Walkin' Cheetah Hazy Session IPA$4.65
- Trophy - Oyster Nipper Gose$6.51
- Unity Vibration - Hard Kombucha$5.58
- Yuengling$3.72
- Underberg$3.72
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2501 University Drive, Durham, NC 27077