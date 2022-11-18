  • Home
Ma's Diner: Delivering to the greater Durham area

No reviews yet

2818 Chapel Hill Road

Durham, NC 27707

Popular Items

Fries
Risotto
Veggie Sub

Breakfast

Ma's Breakfast

$8.95

You ever hear from your Ma, "Child you better eat something before you go to school!" I know I heard that a lot growing up! Two Eggs (fried, runny, scrambled, egg whites), choice of Bacon or Sausage, choice of Grits or Hashbrowns.

French Toast Casserole

$12.95Out of stock

My Aunt Toria gave me this recipe! Subbing Croissants in this passed down recipe only enhances that homestyle taste! Comes with mixed berry syrup.

Grit Bowl

$4.95

Waking up at my Nano and Poppo's house, the smell of those buttery grits always made me feel warm and cozy inside. This is a choose your own adventure! Comes with those buttery yellow grits and you can add on from there.

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.95

We doin' this Jersey style baby!! Taylor Ham, Fried Egg and American Cheese on a Hard Roll!!

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

$8.95Out of stock

If you remember the Rockwood Filling Station, then you remember the wings! These wings come one way, Buffalo Hot! Served with choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch. Celery and Carrots.

Pesto Wings

$8.95Out of stock

Oven Roasted wings tossed in Basil Pesto and Caramelized onions. Another Rockwood Filling Station favorite! Served with choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch. Celery and Carrots.

S/P Wings

$8.95Out of stock

These wings are far from basic! Oven Roasted wings tossed with Salt and Pepper. Served with choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch. Celery and Carrots.

Corn Dog Nuggets

$9.95Out of stock

The Down Under Pub used to serve up these tasty little vittles late night. 2 all Beef Hot Dogs dipped in corn batter and served with Honey Mustard.

Mussels

$13.95

Classic Pop's Mussels steamed and tossed with Tomatoes, Garlic, Butter, Crushed Red Pepper and White Wine.

Ma's Eggplant Rollatini

$10.95Out of stock

Sundays at Joe Russo's meant Mrs. B cooking for an army! The recipe comes from one of those afternoons. Eggplant sliced thin and rolled with Mozzarella Cheese and Prosciutto. Breaded and deep fried. Served with Red Gravy (or 'Marinara Sauce' to some). 3 per order.

Salads

House Salad

$7.95

Spring Greens Mix served with a Balsamic Vinaigrette, Tomatoes, Carrots and Cucumbers. Choice of Dressing.

Wedge Salad

$10.95Out of stock

This Steakhouse classic always brings a smile to my face. Crisp Iceberg Lettuce topped with house made Blue Cheese Dressing, Fresh Bacon Bits, Tomatoes and Blue Cheese Crumble.

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Simple things done well! Romaine tossed with classic Caesar Dressing and Croutons. Finished with Parmesan Cheese.

Ma's Spinach Salad

$11.95

My Ma made this for us as kids and yup, hated it!! But now it's one of my go to staples for my daughter. Fresh Spinach warmed with a Bacon Vinaigrette, Hard-Boiled Egg, Feta Cheese and Fresh Bacon Bits.

Subs

Ma's Grilled Chicken Sub

$14.95

My favorite lunch while working at the Stage House Inn in Jersey. Grilled Chicken Breast with Roasted Peppers and Basil Mayo. Simple yet delicious.

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$14.95

Cherry's most wanted sub that I've ever made. Well, here it is, Chicken Breast that has Flour, Eggs and a Panko Bread Crumb mix with a touch of Lemon Zest

Ma's Burger

$14.95

1/3-pound of 80/20 Ground Beef seasoned and grilled. You guys can add what you want from there.

Veggie Sub

$9.95

Ma Purvis, I didn't forget about you. This Veggie Sandwich uses an Eggplant Caviar, Roasted Peppers, Sauteed Mushrooms and a Basil Mayo. And this is Vegan!!

Entrees

Steak Entree

$24.95

Grilled Flat Iron Steak served with Hotel Butter and Fries.

Fish Entree

$26.95

Grilled and served over Risotto with a Tomato Coulis.

Grilled Chicken Entree

$19.95

Grilled Chicken Breast served over an Orzo Pasta with Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Olives and Feta Cheese.

Pasta Bake

$17.95

This will always be our Veggie option. We are starting with a White Baked Ziti with Ricotta Cheese, Basil, Spinach, Mushrooms and a Bechamel Sauce.

Chicken Cutlet Entree

$19.95

Jamilah made one of the best Chicken Cutlets. Severed over an Orzo Pasta with Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Olives and Feta Cheese.

Sides

Risotto

$12.95

You don't work at a place like Nana's for over 10 years and not pick up a trick or two. Classic cheesy creamy Risotto. Add some veggies to take it up a notch or great on its own.

Fries

$3.95

Classic Salt and Pepper Fries.

Grit Cake

$10.95

Yellow Grits that are pan seared and topped with an Olive Tapenade.

Flatbread

$6.95

Grilled Flatbread comes with Fresh Herbs. This is a create your own adventure! Add whatever you want! And you are welcome to spend as much money as you want on this!!

Gravy Fries

$8.95

Think either Poutine or Jersey Diner at 3am. Fries drenched in Brown Gravy and topped with Mozzarella Cheese.

All hours
Sunday8:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 pm - 2:59 am
Generational recipes delivered late night

