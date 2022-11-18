Ma's Diner: Delivering to the greater Durham area
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Generational recipes delivered late night
Location
2818 Chapel Hill Road, Durham, NC 27707
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Aperitif - 3105 Shannon Rd. Suite 203
No Reviews
3105 Shannon Rd. Suite 203 Durham, NC 27707
View restaurant