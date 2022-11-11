Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Nuvotaco

1,023 Reviews

$

2512 University Dr

Durham, NC 27707

Order Again

Popular Items

TACOSx3
TACOx2
BURRITO

MARGARITAS TO-GO

LUNAZUL SILVER MARGARITA (16oz)

LUNAZUL SILVER MARGARITA (16oz)

$17.00Out of stock

Our NEW and improved smooth Margarita! 16 oz (2 *8oz* margaritas)

LUNAZUL GOLD MARGARITA (16 oz)

LUNAZUL GOLD MARGARITA (16 oz)

$20.00

Made with gold tequila. On the sweeter side. 16 oz (2 *8oz* margaritas)

AFTERBURN MARGARITA (16oz)

AFTERBURN MARGARITA (16oz)

$18.00

Spicy! Made with habanero simple syrup 16 oz (2 *8oz* margaritas)

MOJITO (16oz)

MOJITO (16oz)

$18.00

MARGARITA MIX 🎉

MARGARITA MIX

MARGARITA MIX

$13.50

1/2 Gallon Margarita Mix. Instructions: Mix entire contents with 750ml of your favorite cheap Tequila and 375 ml of Triple Sec....Shake and enjoy! (Best served over ice)

AFTERBURN MIX (SPICY MARGARITA)

AFTERBURN MIX (SPICY MARGARITA)

$14.50

FEED THE FAM PACKS 🏠

Our Quick Pack offers a variety of meal options: Tacos; quesadillas; burrito bowls; nachos(add queso for this option); feeds 4-5 ppl. Includes: 2 lbs of meat, rice, black beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico, and chips.
QUICK PACK (FEEDS 5-6)

QUICK PACK (FEEDS 5-6)

$57.50

2 lbs of meat, rice, black beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico and tortillas and 1 lb of chips! This pack offers a variety of meal options: Tacos; quesadillas; burrito bowls; nachos (add queso for this option).

NACHO PACK (FEEDS 4-5)

NACHO PACK (FEEDS 4-5)

$53.00

2 10oz bags of chips, your choice of 2 lbs of meat, 2 pints of queso, a pint of black beans, salsa, sour cream and lettuce.

MUST HAVES & SHAREABLES

CHORIZO FONDITO (gf)

CHORIZO FONDITO (gf)

$9.50

Queso with our house-made chorizo and pork pinto beans.

VEGETARIAN CHORIZO FONDITO (gf)

VEGETARIAN CHORIZO FONDITO (gf)

$9.50

Queso with house-made, soy-based, chorizo, and black beans.

ESQUITE(gf)

ESQUITE(gf)

$8.00

Off the cob version of our charred street corn, with aioli, queso fresco, tajin, and lime.

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE (gf;vegan)

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE (gf;vegan)

$8.00

House-made daily with avocado, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, & lime juice.

CHIPS & QUESO (gf)

CHIPS & QUESO (gf)

$8.00

Our house-made queso is made with jalapeños and cilantro but isn't spicy.

CHIPS & PICO DE GALLO (gf;vegan)

CHIPS & PICO DE GALLO (gf;vegan)

$5.50

Our pico de gallo is made daily and has charred roma tomatoes, white onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and lime juice. *mild spice

CHIPS & HOUSE SALSA(gf;vegan)

CHIPS & HOUSE SALSA(gf;vegan)

$4.50
BLACK BEANS (gf;vegan)

BLACK BEANS (gf;vegan)

$3.00+

Small (8oz, 1-2 ppl) Pint (16oz, 3-4 ppl)

PORK PINTO BEANS (gf;df)

PORK PINTO BEANS (gf;df)

$3.25+

Small (8oz, 1-2 ppl) Pint (16oz, 3-4 ppl)

RICE (gf;vegan)

RICE (gf;vegan)

$3.75+

Small (8oz, 1-2 ppl) Pint (16oz, 3-4 ppl)

SPICY CHICKEN POZOLE (pint)

$8.50+

NT MAINSTAYS & SPECIALTIES 🍽

TACOSx3

TACOSx3

$8.25

Choose your meats (all the same or mix it up!) on housemade, gluten-free corn tortillas or flour tortillas.

TACOx2

TACOx2

$5.50

Choose your meats (all the same or mix it up!) on house-made gluten-free corn or flour tortillas.

NACHOS ASSEMBLED

NACHOS ASSEMBLED

$10.00

Chips, queso, black beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Make sure to add a meat if you like!

NACHOS SEPARATED (RECOMMENDED FOR TOGO)

$10.00

Chips, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and queso, all separated. Add a meat for market price.

CHICKEN MOLE

CHICKEN MOLE

$15.00
C.B.D. BURRITO

C.B.D. BURRITO

$15.00

Chorizo, Beef, Duck, pork pinto beans, pico de gallo, rice, and queso.

BURRITO

BURRITO

$9.00

Choice of beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, and choice of meat. (Toppings for seafood differ)

BURRITO BOWL

BURRITO BOWL

$9.00

Beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, and a choice of meat. (Toppings for seafood differ)

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$8.25

Cheddar cheese and choice of meat. Check out "INDIES" on our menu to add any extras (guacamole, sour cream, spicy aioli, etc.)

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.50

10" Tortilla(no sides included)

TAQUITOS

TAQUITOS

$10.50

3 crispy taquitos of rotisserie chicken or chili-rubbed pork butt with gluten-free corn or flour tortillas, spicy aioli, guacatillo, sour cream, and queso fresco.

MIXED GREENS 🥗

NUVO TUNA BOWL

NUVO TUNA BOWL

$16.00

Seared Yellowfin Tuna over mixed greens with pico de gallo, avocado, esquite, pickled red onions & habanero, and spicy aioli. Crispy flour tortilla and lime-cilantro vinaigrette on the side.

NUVO BOWL

NUVO BOWL

$13.00

Mixed greens with pico de gallo, avocado, pickled red onions & habanero, esquite (Mexican street corn), choice of meat, and spicy aioli. Lime-cilantro vinaigrette on the side.

KIDS 😎

KIDS TACO

KIDS TACO

$6.25

One taco with your choice of mea(no toppings). Served with rice and beans on the side.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.25

Two 6" tortillas with melted cheddar cheese; served with a side of beans and rice.

KIDS QUESADILLA W/ MEAT

KIDS QUESADILLA W/ MEAT

$7.25

Choice of meat with cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans.

KIDS CHEESE BURRITO

KIDS CHEESE BURRITO

$6.25

Cheddar cheese, black beans, and rice.

KIDS MEAT AND CHEESE BURRITO

KIDS MEAT AND CHEESE BURRITO

$8.25

Choice of meat, cheese, black beans, and rice.

INDIES (NOT FOR SHARIN' 😉)

SIDE GUAC (4oz)

SIDE GUAC (4oz)

$4.00

4oz of house-made guacamole! No dairy!

SIDE QUESO (4oz)

SIDE QUESO (4oz)

$4.00

4 oz.

SIDE SOUR CREAM (2oz)

SIDE SOUR CREAM (2oz)

$0.75

2 oz.

SIDE CHEDDAR (2oz)

SIDE CHEDDAR (2oz)

$0.50

2 oz.

SIDE AIOLI (2oz)

SIDE AIOLI (2oz)

$1.25

2 oz. GF/DF

SIDE MANGO SALSA (2oz)

SIDE MANGO SALSA (2oz)

$1.50

2 oz. GF/DF

SIDE SPICY SAUTEED ONIONS (4oz)

SIDE SPICY SAUTEED ONIONS (4oz)

$3.50

Mild spicy GF/DF

1 EXTRA FLOUR TORTILLA

1 EXTRA FLOUR TORTILLA

$0.35
3 EXTRA CORN TORTILLAS (gf)

3 EXTRA CORN TORTILLAS (gf)

$1.50

SIDE OF AVOCADO (3oz)

$2.00

SIDE LIME-CILANTRO VINAIGRETTE (2oz)

$2.00

SIDE OF ESQUITES

$4.00

4oz side of off the cob version of street corn with queso fresco

8oz & PINT SIZE

PINT GUACAMOLE (gf;vegan)

$16.00

PINT QUESO (gf)

$16.00

PINT PICO DE GALLO (gf;vegan) mild

$11.00
PINT HOUSE SALSA (gf;vegan) medium-spicy

PINT HOUSE SALSA (gf;vegan) medium-spicy

$9.00

Our famous and delicious house salsa is now for sale!

8oz SALSA VERDE (gf;vegan) medium

$5.00

8oz MANGO SALSA (gf;df)

$6.00

GF/DF

8oz SPICY AIOLI (gf;df)

$5.00

GF/DF

8oz SOUR CREAM(CREMA) (gf)

$3.75

8oz LIME-CILANTRO VINAIGRETTE (gf;df)

$5.00

8oz CILANTRO

$3.50

EXTRA CHIPS

6 oz CHIPS

$1.50

10 oz CHIPS

$2.50

SIDE OF MEAT (3 oz)

2 oz portion.
CHICKEN (gf;df)

CHICKEN (gf;df)

$2.75
GARLIC BEEF (gf;df)

GARLIC BEEF (gf;df)

$2.75
PORK BUTT (gf;df)

PORK BUTT (gf;df)

$2.75
CHORIZO (gf;df)

CHORIZO (gf;df)

$2.75
GRILLED VEGGIES (gf;vegan)

GRILLED VEGGIES (gf;vegan)

$2.75
VEGAN CHORIZO (gf;vegan)

VEGAN CHORIZO (gf;vegan)

$2.75
GRILLED SHRIMP (gf;df)

GRILLED SHRIMP (gf;df)

$3.50
FRIED SHRIMP

FRIED SHRIMP

$3.50
GRILLED FISH (gf;df)

GRILLED FISH (gf;df)

$3.50
FRIED FISH (df)

FRIED FISH (df)

$3.50
FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$3.75
DUCK (gf;df)

DUCK (gf;df)

$3.50
CHICKEN LIVER (df)

CHICKEN LIVER (df)

$3.50

MEATS BY LB (CHIPS NOT INCLUDED)

ROTISSERIE CHICKEN

$9.00

GARLIC BEEF

$10.00

PORK BUTT

$8.95

CHORIZO

$10.50

GRILLED VEGGIES(VEGAN)

$8.50

VEGAN CHORIZO

$10.00

GRILLED FISH

$13.75

FRIED FISH

$13.75

GRILLED SHRIMP

$13.75

FRIED SHRIMP

$13.75

FRIED CALAMARI

$15.00

DUCK

$14.00

ROPA VIEJA

$13.00

🌶️ 'SALSA BAR' (1 oz & 2 oz servings)

HOUSE SALSA (1 oz)

HOUSE SALSA (1 oz)

SALSA VERDE (1 oz)

SALSA VERDE (1 oz)

HABANERO SALSA (1 oz)

HABANERO SALSA (1 oz)

PICO DE GALLO (2 oz)

PICO DE GALLO (2 oz)

$1.25
PICKLED RED ONIONS & HABANERO (2 oz)

PICKLED RED ONIONS & HABANERO (2 oz)

CUCUMBER SALSA (2 oz)

CUCUMBER SALSA (2 oz)

PICKLED JALAPENO

MILKSHAKES 🍦

MEXICAN CHOCOLATE SHAKE

MEXICAN CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$4.25

COOKIES AND CREAM SHAKE

$4.25

VANILLA SHAKE

$4.25

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$4.25

PUMPKIN PIE SHAKE

$4.75

LOCOPOPS

LOCOPOPS

LOCOPOPS

$3.00

DRINKS 🥤

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$2.00

If dining in, please serve yourself for the fountain drinks, free refils!

APPLE JUICE

$1.50
JARRITOS

JARRITOS

$3.75
1/2 GALLON HORCHATA

1/2 GALLON HORCHATA

$8.50
HORCHATA (CUP)

HORCHATA (CUP)

$3.00

TAMARIND AGUA (CUP)

$4.00
TOPO CHICO

TOPO CHICO

$3.50

TOPO CHICO GRAPEFRUIT

$3.75

JAMAICA AGUA FRESCA (CUP)

$3.00
1/2 GALLON JAMAICA

1/2 GALLON JAMAICA

$8.50

HIBISCUS FLOWER TEA

GREEN TOGO MEMBER? 🟩➡️

HOW MANY BOXES?

ALLERGIES? 🚨

ALLERGIES

ALLERGIES

By clicking any of these allergies we will take special care to ensure safety! **NO peanuts are used in any of our menu items*

DO YOU NEED UTENSILS? 🍴

UTENSIL PACK (LIMIT 1 PER ENTREE)

UTENSIL PACK (LIMIT 1 PER ENTREE)

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A cool and laid-back vibe where fast-casual meets full service. Dine-in, patio, and curbside service available Wed-Sat from 11-9 & Sun from 11-8.

Location

2512 University Dr, Durham, NC 27707

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
NuvoTaco image
NuvoTaco image

