Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Chido Taco 2330 Bale Street, Suite #100

review star

No reviews yet

$

2330 Bale Street, Suite #100

Raleigh, NC 27608

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso dip & chips
Quesabirria Combo
Burrito

NA Beverages

WATER

$1.50Out of stock

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Jarritos

$2.99

Squirt

$2.99Out of stock

Sidral

$2.99

Sangria

$2.99

Topo Chico

$2.99Out of stock

Coke

$3.49Out of stock

Fanta

$3.49

Chaparitas

$2.00Out of stock

Jumex

$3.25

Horchata

$2.99Out of stock

Jamaica

$2.99

Piña

$2.99Out of stock

Tamarindo

$2.99

ANTOJITOS

Ceviche Shrimp

$16.99Out of stock

shrimp cooked in lime juice, cilantro, onions, tomato, serrano

Ceviche Pescado

$13.99Out of stock

Aguachile

$16.99Out of stock

Shrimp/pulpo Tostadas

$8.00Out of stock

Guacamole & chips

$5.99
Queso dip & chips

Queso dip & chips

$5.00

Elote Asado (corn on the cob)

$2.99

Salsa & chips

$3.75

Nachos

$9.99

tortilla chips, cheese dip, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapeño, shredded cheese, your choice of protein

Coctel Campechano

$15.99Out of stock

Coctel De Camaron

$12.99

ACP'S

cilantro rice, queso dip, poblano peppers, onions, choice of meat

ACP Pastor

$10.49

ACP Grilled Chicken

$9.49

cilantro rice, queso dip, poblano peppers, onions, grilled chicken

ACP Shredded Chicken

$9.49

ACP Steak

$11.49

cilantro rice, queso dip, poblano peppers, onions, grilled steak

ACP Shrimp

$11.49

cilantro rice, queso dip, poblano peppers, onions, grilled shrimp

ACP Vegan Chicken

$11.49

cilantro rice, queso dip, poblano peppers, onions, soy based vegan chicken

ACP Vegan Chorizo

$11.49

ACP Veggie Mix

$9.49

ACP Barbacoa

$10.49

ACP CHORIZO

$10.49

ACP Carnitas

$10.49

TACOS

Volcanes

Volcanes

$4.99

Crispy corn tostada, marinated pork (al pastor) cheese, cilantro, onions, chipotle salsa

Quesabirria Combo

Quesabirria Combo

$12.99

three barbacoa quesadillas, cilantro, onions, consome

Quesabirria

$4.49

barbacoa quesadilla, cilantro, onions

Taco Vegan Chicken

$2.99
Taco Al Pastor

Taco Al Pastor

$2.99

marinated pork on corn tortilla, cilantro, onions, salsa

Taco Lengua

$3.49

beef tongue on corn tortilla, cilantro, onions, salsa

Taco Bistec

Taco Bistec

$3.49

grilled steak on corn tortilla, cilantro, onions, salsa

Taco Chorizo

$2.75

mexican sausage on corn tortilla, cilantro, onions, salsa

Taco Campechano

$3.49

steak and chorizo on corn tortilla, cilantro, onions, salsa

Taco Suadero

Taco Suadero

$2.99

beef belly on corn tortilla, cilantro, onions, salsa

Taco Pollo Adobado

$2.99

chicken with adobo on corn tortilla, cilantro, onions, salsa

Taco Nopal y Poblano

$2.49

cactus and poblano on corn tortilla

Flautas De Pollo

$9.99

Flautas De Queso

$9.99

Taco Cabeza

$2.99Out of stock

TACOS CHIDOS

Chile Relleno Tacos

Chile Relleno Tacos

$10.99

2 Anaheim peppers stuffed with steak & cheese, salsa ranchera, on a corn tortilla served with cilantro rice & black beans

Mal Del Puerco

Mal Del Puerco

$8.99

Two Tacos with rice and beans, carnitas, salsa verde, avocado, radishes, grilled onions

Baja Fish

$9.49

Two Tacos with rice and beans, mahi-mahi,cabbage , chipotle avocado mayo, pico de gallo, cucumber, habanero pickled onions

Karma Camaron

Karma Camaron

$9.49

Two tacos with rice and beans, grilled shrimp with mezcal, chile de arbol, grilled cheese, garlic, green onions

Veggies Tacos

$8.99

Two tacos with rice and beans, grilled cactus, poblano peppers, grilled onions, pico de gallo, grilled avocado

Frijoles Tacos

$8.49

Two tacos with rice and beans, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, queso fresco

Veganos Tacos

$8.99

Vegan Chorizo Tacos

$9.99

Kids Chicken Tacos

$5.99

Kids Steak Tacos

$6.99

BOWL

Bowl

$8.99

Cilantro lime, black beans, lettuce, corn, cheese, pico de gallo

BURRITOS

Burrito

Burrito

$8.99

Cilantro lime, black beans, lettuce, corn, cheese, pico de gallo, choice of filling

TORTAS

Torta

Torta

$10.99

Bread, , refried beans, chipotle mayo, cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, jalapenios

QUESADILLAS

Quesadillas Gringas

Quesadillas Gringas

$9.49

Flour tortilla, cheese and choice of filling

Kids Quesadillas

$5.99

SIDES

Cilantro Lime Rice

$2.49

Rice & Beans

$1.99

Black beans

$2.49

Small guac

$2.99

Side queso dip

$2.49

Sour cream

$0.75

Shredded cheese

$0.50

small chips

$1.99

Side Fries

$1.99

Chiles toreados

$1.00

Pico de gallo 4 oz

$1.25

Side Of Corn Tortillas

$0.75

Side Consome 8oz

$1.99

Side Consome 4oz

$1.25

Side Tostadas

$1.99

Side Flour Tortillas

$0.75

Side Grilled Onions & Peppers

$1.50

Side Chipo Mayo

$1.25

Side Grilled Onions

$1.20

Side 8oz Grilled Chicken

$2.99

Side 8oz Steak

$3.99

DESSERTS

Churros

$2.99

Tres Leches

$5.50

Choco flan

$5.99Out of stock

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cheesecake

$5.50Out of stock

Brunch

Menudo

Menudo

$12.99Out of stock

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99Out of stock

Huevos Con Chorizo

$8.99Out of stock

Tacos Huevo/chorizo

$4.99Out of stock

Mexican Candy/Chips

Cheetos

$2.75

Churrumaiz

$2.75

Fritos Chorizo

$2.75

Crujitos

$2.75

Doritos

$2.75

Rufles

$2.75

Rancheritos Grande

$4.99

Crujitos Grande

$4.99

Tostitos Grande

$4.99

Cacahuates

$1.99

Paleta Payaso

$1.49

Churritos

$1.99Out of stock

Pelon

$0.75

Lucas Muecas

$1.50

Glorias

$1.35

Pulparindo

$0.49

Toy y Candy

$3.99

Candy Mix

$3.49

Gummy

$2.75

Duvalin 4

$1.99

Cucharindo

$2.49

Mango pop

$2.49

Sandia

$2.49

Relle Rollo

$2.49

Chile limon mango

$2.49

La Molienda

$1.99

Mr. Picante Sweet\Spicy Candy

$6.99

Mazapan

$0.25

Merch

Chido Shirt

$35.00

Chido Hat

$19.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2330 Bale Street, Suite #100, Raleigh, NC 27608

Directions

Gallery
Chido Taco image
Chido Taco image

Similar restaurants in your area

Centro Raleigh
orange star4.7 • 2,724
106 S Wilmington St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila - Hillsborough/NC State
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Hillsborough St #110 Raleigh, NC 27607
View restaurantnext
Chilango Mexican Street Food
orange star4.4 • 495
2253 New Hope Church Rd Raleigh, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila - Cary
orange starNo Reviews
525 New Waverly Pl #104 Cary, NC 27518
View restaurantnext
San Jose Mexican Restaurant Wakefield/ Wake Forest
orange starNo Reviews
11211 Galleria Ave #101 Raleigh, NC 27614
View restaurantnext
Gonza Tacos y Tequila - Wake Forest
orange starNo Reviews
1849 South Main St. Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston