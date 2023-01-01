Guglhupf Restaurant Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2706 Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, Durham, NC 27707
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Guglhupf Bakery | Durham -
No Reviews
2706 Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard Durham, NC 27707
View restaurant
Ma's Diner: - Delivering to the greater Durham area
No Reviews
2818 Chapel Hill Road Durham, NC 27707
View restaurant