Taqueria La Vaquita

2700 Chapel Hill Rd

Durham, NC 27707

MAIN MENU

TACOS

ASADA

$3.00

Chunks of marinated steak cooked over the grill

POLLO

$3.00

Barbecue chicken

PASTOR

$3.00

Marinated pork cooked over the grill

CHORIZO

$3.00

Mexican sausage

CARNITAS

$3.00

Mexican style pulled Roasted Pork

BARBACOA

$3.50

Flavored Beef

POLLO ASADO

$3.50

Chunks of Grilled chicken Breast

CABEZA

$3.50

Beef Head

CAMPECHANO

$3.50

Mix of Asada and Mexican Sausage

CHICHARRON

$4.00

Pig skin fried and cooked in red sauce with Nopal (Cactus)

LENGUA

$4.00

Beef Tongue

TRIPA

$4.00

The Cow's udder

CAMARON

$4.00

Shrimp

PESCADO

$4.00

Fish

VEGGIE SPECIAL

$3.50

VEGGIE REGULAR

$3.50

TACOS MEAL

3 TACO MEAL

$12.00

3 Tacos served with sides of Rice and Beans

ALAMBRE TACOS

$12.99

3 soft corn tortillas tacos sauteed with onion, bell pepper, bacon and Mozzarella cheese

TAQUITOS DORADOS

$12.50

4 Deep-fried rolled Corn Tortillas with Chicken, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour cream, Cheese, Mayo, and a side of Rice and Beans

3 VEGGIE ESPECIAL TACOS

$12.00

3 soft corn tortilla tacos with sauteed mushroom, green pepper, onion, mozzarella cheese with avocado on top. Side of Rice and Beans

3 VEGGIE REGULAR TACOS

$12.00

3 soft corn tortillas tacos with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese

MULITAS

$14.00

A double-deck quesadilla with two tortillas and flavorful big chunks of steak with crispy tacos on both sides

QUESABIRRIAS

$14.00

Mexican dish comprising birria-style cooked beef folded into a tortilla with melted cheese and served with a side of consomme for dipping

3 TACO MEAL OF FISH

$12.99

Grill Tilapia or shrimp on 3 soft corn Tortilla and Pico de Gallo, lemon, Rice and Beans

3 TACO MEAL OF SHRIMP (Deep Copy)

$12.99

Grill Tilapia or shrimp on 3 soft corn Tortilla and Pico de Gallo, lemon, Rice and Beans

SALAD

TACO SALAD

$8.50

Beef or Chicken Salad Served on a Hard Tortilla Shell with letucce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and avocado

TORTAS

TORTA

$9.99

Mexican Sandwiches are a fluffy bun spread with mayonnaise and topped with refried beans, ketchup, avocado, spicy peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and piled with any meat.

TORTA CUBANA

$12.50

Filled with Asada, Pastor, Ham, Cheese and Wiener

TORTA HAWAIANA

$9.99

Filled with Ham, pineapple and cheese

TORTA JAMON Y QUESO

$9.99

Filled with Ham and Mozzarela cheese

TORTA MILANESA

$12.50

Filled with Breaded meat filet

HOT-DOG

$4.00

Classical snack topped with Mayonnaise, ketchup, Muztard, onions, tomatoes and Jalapeno pickles.

ANTOJITOS MEXICANOS

GORDITA

$6.00

Its a smaller and fatter corn tortila, filled with different toppings azada, chicken barbacoa,pastor, chorizo, carnitas, chicicharron

HUARACHE

$8.00

Homemade tortilla in the shape of a sole that's a little thicker than a regular tortilla; carefully layered on the top with your choice of meat.

SOPE

$6.00

Sopes are a thick corn tortilla and act as plates for an abundance of toppings and your choice of meat

TOSTADA

$5.00

Crispy tortilla topped with any meat, mayonnaise, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & avocado.

EMPANADA

$5.00

Deep fried folded corn tortilla filled with your choice of protein

QUESADILLA

$6.00

Folded Corn / Flour tortilla filed with cheese and your choice of meat.

SINCRONIZADA

$10.00

A big 12 inches flour quesadilla with cheese and your choice of meat

PUPUSAS ORDER OF 3

$12.00

Its a thick, round tortilla pattie made of corn and stuffed with various ingredients

PUPUSA JUST CHEESE

$4.00

PUPUSA CHEESE AND BEANS

$4.00

PUPUSA CHEESE AND PORK

$4.00

NACHOS SUPREME

$9.00

Choose from Chicken or beef along with refried beans, Queso-covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeno, avocado

SINGLE TAMAL

$3.50

TAMAL PLATE

$7.00

TAMAL SPECIAL

$10.00

CHILE RELLENO

$12.00

PLATILLOS TRADICIONALES

Incluye: Side arroz, frijo, tortillas y ensalada

CARNITAS DE PUERCO

$13.50

Mexican style pulled Roasted Pork

COSTILLA DE CERDO ROJAS O VERDES

$13.50

Pork ribs cooked in red sauce or green sauce, make your choice

PLATILLO CARNE ASADA

$13.50

Grilled beef steak

COSTILLA DE RES CON NOPALES

$15.00

Grilled beef ribs with nopal (cactus)

BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO

$13.50

Grilled beef steak with Onions

BISTEC A LA MEXICANA

$13.50

Beef steak sauted with tomatoes, onions and fresh jalapeno

BARBACOA DE RES

$14.00

Mexican barbecue, Beef meat slow cooked and tender

LENGUA GUISADA

$14.50

Beef Tongue cooked with guajillo chile sauce and chipotle peppers.

ENCHILADAS POBLANAS

$14.00

Rich mole poblano over 4 rolled corn tortilla filled with chicken or chesse

ENCHILADAS ROJAS O VERDES

$13.50

4 Rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken or cheese and topped with your choice of Red or Green sauce, lettuce,tomatoes, onions, cheese and sour cream

ENCHILADAS TINGA

$13.00

ENCHILADAS VEGGIE

$12.00

3 Rolled corn tortillas filled with sauteed spinach, onions tomatoes and mozzarella cheese topped with Green sauce

CHILAQUILES

$12.50

A casserole of corn tortillas, tomatillo sauce, shredded Chicken, sour cream and cheese

QUESADILLA HUITLACOCHE

$12.00

2 CORN QUESADILLAS OF CHEESE AND MUSHROOM THAT GROWS ON CORN

CAMARON A LA MEXICANA

$14.99

Fresh shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$14.99

Fresh shrimps that are cooked in hot spicy sauce

CAMARONES A LA CREMA

$14.99

Jumbo Shrimps that are cooked in spicy sauce made of sour cream

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$14.99

Shrimp cooked in garlic sauce

COCKTAIL DE CAMARONES

$15.00

It's similar to the American shrimp cocktail in that it involves shrimp, ketchup-based sauce, and acidity.

CEVICHE

$15.00

Fresh chopped shrimp mixed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeño, lemon juice and avocado, served with 4 tostadas

POLLO ENCHIPOTLADO

$13.50

Chunks of chicken Breast cooked with smoked jalapeno pepper

POLLO A LA CREMA

$13.50

Chicken breast cooked in spicy sauce made of Sour Cream

PLATILLO POLLO ASADO

$13.50

Chunks of grilled Chicken Breast

PLATILLO POLLO AL PASTOR GRILL

$14.00

Chicken breast that is chopped then marinated in a blend of adobo, guajillo peppers, and achiote with a “splash of pineapple

MOLE POBLANO WITH CHICKEN

$14.50

Mole poblano sauce is prepared with dried chile peppers: ancho, pasilla, mulato, and chipotle, ground nuts and or seeds (almonds, indigenous peanuts, and/or sesame seds) spices, Mexican chocolate

FAJITAS

$13.00

Your choice of protein sizzling hot over a bed of sauted Onions, Green peppers and Tomatoes. Served with rice - beans, Avocado and 4 corn or flour tortillas

BURRITOS

BURRITO

$9.99

Made to order on Big flour tortilla filled with refried beans, rice, letuce, tomatoes cheese, sour cream and your choice of meat

BURRITO CALIFORNIA

$11.00

Grilled steak on a bed of rice, beans, pico de gallo sour cream, and cheese

BURRITO TEXANO

$12.50

Grilled shrimp, steak & chicken on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, rice, beans, sour cream, and cheese

BURRITO MIX

$11.00

Grilled chicken and grilled steak on a bed of lettuce rice, beans, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese

BURRITO POLLO AL PASTOR

$11.00

Grilled onions and chicken marinated with chile guajillo on a bed of rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese

DRINKS

Regular Coke

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.50

Jarritos Pineaple

$2.50

Jarritos Tamarind

$2.50

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.50

Jarritos Strawberrie

$2.50

Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.50

Jarritos Lime

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Sidral

$2.50

Sangria

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

Horchata

$3.00

Tamarind

$3.00

Cucumber with Lime

$3.00

Jamaica/Hibiscus

$3.00

DESSERT

Flan Napolitano

$5.00

Flan is a type of custard that is made with eggs, milk, and sugar, and flavored with vanilla

APPETIZERS

Cheese Dip & Chips

$6.50

Cheese w/Spinach & Chips

$7.00

Cheese Dip Only

$5.00

CHORIQUESO & CHIPS

$6.50

Salsa & Chips

$3.50

Guacamole & Chips

$8.00

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Platanos Fritos

$5.00

Fried slices of Riped Plantains covered with sour cream and cheese

CALDOS / SOUPS

CALDO DE RES / BEEF SOUP

$15.00

CALDO DE CAMARON / SHRIMP SOUP

$15.00

MENUDO / COW'S STOMACH BROTH

$15.00

SIDES

SIDE OF RICE & BEANS

$3.00

SIDE OF RICE

$3.00

SIDE OF BEANS

$3.00

SIDE OF RICE & BLACK BEANS

$3.00

4 CORN TORTILLAS

$2.00

3 FLOUR TORTILLAS

$2.00

PICODE GALLO

$3.50

AVOCADO 2oz

$1.00

SOUR CREAM

$0.75

CHEESE 2oz

$0.75

SIDE OF SALAD

$3.50

LARGE SIDE OF RICE & BEANS

$8.50

LARGE SIDE OF RICE

$8.50

LARGE SIDE OF BEANS

$8.50

CATERING MENU

Tacos

TACO BAR

$12.00

Build your own taco bar: Choice of 2 proteins, served with 3 handmade corn tortillas (per person), with trays of rice, beans, cilantro, onions, radishes, fresh limes, pico de gallo, tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa. (Minimum of 10 Persons)

Burittos

BURRITO PACK

$11.00

Lunch that includes salsa & chips. Choice of protein, Burrito made in Flour tortilla with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream.

BURRITOS

$10.00

Individually portioned and wrapped in aluminum foil. Large flour tortilla, rice and beans, with protein (lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream)

Party Pack

SALSA & CHIPS

$15.00

Salsa and chips for 10 persons

HOUSE SALAD

$20.00

Mix of romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onion, and Avocado for 10

SOPAPILLA

$20.00

Sopapilla is a pillow-like puff of fried pastry then are drizzled with honey and rolled in cinnamon sugar

FLAN

$5.00

Flan is a type of custard that is made with eggs, milk, and sugar, and flavored with vanilla; individual portion

BEEF BARBACOA FOR 10

$150.00

Rice, beans. chips. 20 tortillas, queso dip 16oz, guacamole 20oz, salsa tomatillo 16oz, spice salsa 16oz, chip salsa 16oz, pico de gallo 20oz.

2 MEAT FOR 20

$280.00

2 types of meat of your choice, rice, beans, 40 tortillas, queso dip, guacamole, tomatillo salsa, spice salsa, chip salsa, pico de gallo

CHICKEN FAJITA PACK

$130.00

Chicken fajitas, rice, beans, chips, chip salsa, tomatillo salsa, spice salsa, 20 tortillas

Little Party Pack

CHICKEN FAJITA FOR 5

$40.00

VEGGIE FAJITAS FOR 5

$30.00

STEAK FAJITAS FOR 5

$45.00

MOLE POBLANO FOR 5

$40.00

Extra Meat One Pound at the Time

BEEF BARBACOA

$17.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$12.00

CARNITAS

$16.00

STEAK

$16.00

PASTOR

$16.00

Lunch Pack

3 TACOS LUNCH PACK

$12.00

3 Tacos served in handmade corn tortillas, sides of rice, beans, radishes, fresh limes, pico de gallo, tomatillo salsa, spicy salsa.

Drinks

Regular Coke

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.50

Jarritos Pineaple

$2.50

Jarritos Tamarind

$2.50

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.50

Jarritos Strawberrie

$2.50

Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.50

Jarritos Lime

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Sidral

$2.50

Sangria

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

Aguas Frescas Horchata 1/2 Gallon

$7.00

Aguas frescas is an umbrella term for a variety of drinks made with deliciously fresh ingredients, sweeteners, and ice-cold water

Aguas Frescas Jamaica/Hibiscus 1/2 Gallon

$7.00

Aguas frescas is an umbrella term for a variety of drinks made with deliciously fresh ingredients, sweeteners, and ice-cold water

Aguas Frescas Cucumber with Lime 1/2 Gallon

$7.00

Aguas frescas is an umbrella term for a variety of drinks made with deliciously fresh ingredients, sweeteners, and ice-cold water

Aguas Frescas Tamarind 1/2 Gallon

$7.00

Aguas frescas is an umbrella term for a variety of drinks made with deliciously fresh ingredients, sweeteners, and ice-cold water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2700 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC 27707

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

