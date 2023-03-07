Taqueria La Vaquita
2700 Chapel Hill Rd
Durham, NC 27707
MAIN MENU
TACOS
ASADA
Chunks of marinated steak cooked over the grill
POLLO
Barbecue chicken
PASTOR
Marinated pork cooked over the grill
CHORIZO
Mexican sausage
CARNITAS
Mexican style pulled Roasted Pork
BARBACOA
Flavored Beef
POLLO ASADO
Chunks of Grilled chicken Breast
CABEZA
Beef Head
CAMPECHANO
Mix of Asada and Mexican Sausage
CHICHARRON
Pig skin fried and cooked in red sauce with Nopal (Cactus)
LENGUA
Beef Tongue
TRIPA
The Cow's udder
CAMARON
Shrimp
PESCADO
Fish
VEGGIE SPECIAL
VEGGIE REGULAR
TACOS MEAL
3 TACO MEAL
3 Tacos served with sides of Rice and Beans
ALAMBRE TACOS
3 soft corn tortillas tacos sauteed with onion, bell pepper, bacon and Mozzarella cheese
TAQUITOS DORADOS
4 Deep-fried rolled Corn Tortillas with Chicken, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour cream, Cheese, Mayo, and a side of Rice and Beans
3 VEGGIE ESPECIAL TACOS
3 soft corn tortilla tacos with sauteed mushroom, green pepper, onion, mozzarella cheese with avocado on top. Side of Rice and Beans
3 VEGGIE REGULAR TACOS
3 soft corn tortillas tacos with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese
MULITAS
A double-deck quesadilla with two tortillas and flavorful big chunks of steak with crispy tacos on both sides
QUESABIRRIAS
Mexican dish comprising birria-style cooked beef folded into a tortilla with melted cheese and served with a side of consomme for dipping
3 TACO MEAL OF FISH
Grill Tilapia or shrimp on 3 soft corn Tortilla and Pico de Gallo, lemon, Rice and Beans
3 TACO MEAL OF SHRIMP (Deep Copy)
Grill Tilapia or shrimp on 3 soft corn Tortilla and Pico de Gallo, lemon, Rice and Beans
SALAD
TORTAS
TORTA
Mexican Sandwiches are a fluffy bun spread with mayonnaise and topped with refried beans, ketchup, avocado, spicy peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and piled with any meat.
TORTA CUBANA
Filled with Asada, Pastor, Ham, Cheese and Wiener
TORTA HAWAIANA
Filled with Ham, pineapple and cheese
TORTA JAMON Y QUESO
Filled with Ham and Mozzarela cheese
TORTA MILANESA
Filled with Breaded meat filet
HOT-DOG
Classical snack topped with Mayonnaise, ketchup, Muztard, onions, tomatoes and Jalapeno pickles.
ANTOJITOS MEXICANOS
GORDITA
Its a smaller and fatter corn tortila, filled with different toppings azada, chicken barbacoa,pastor, chorizo, carnitas, chicicharron
HUARACHE
Homemade tortilla in the shape of a sole that's a little thicker than a regular tortilla; carefully layered on the top with your choice of meat.
SOPE
Sopes are a thick corn tortilla and act as plates for an abundance of toppings and your choice of meat
TOSTADA
Crispy tortilla topped with any meat, mayonnaise, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream & avocado.
EMPANADA
Deep fried folded corn tortilla filled with your choice of protein
QUESADILLA
Folded Corn / Flour tortilla filed with cheese and your choice of meat.
SINCRONIZADA
A big 12 inches flour quesadilla with cheese and your choice of meat
PUPUSAS ORDER OF 3
Its a thick, round tortilla pattie made of corn and stuffed with various ingredients
PUPUSA JUST CHEESE
PUPUSA CHEESE AND BEANS
PUPUSA CHEESE AND PORK
NACHOS SUPREME
Choose from Chicken or beef along with refried beans, Queso-covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeno, avocado
SINGLE TAMAL
TAMAL PLATE
TAMAL SPECIAL
CHILE RELLENO
PLATILLOS TRADICIONALES
CARNITAS DE PUERCO
Mexican style pulled Roasted Pork
COSTILLA DE CERDO ROJAS O VERDES
Pork ribs cooked in red sauce or green sauce, make your choice
PLATILLO CARNE ASADA
Grilled beef steak
COSTILLA DE RES CON NOPALES
Grilled beef ribs with nopal (cactus)
BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO
Grilled beef steak with Onions
BISTEC A LA MEXICANA
Beef steak sauted with tomatoes, onions and fresh jalapeno
BARBACOA DE RES
Mexican barbecue, Beef meat slow cooked and tender
LENGUA GUISADA
Beef Tongue cooked with guajillo chile sauce and chipotle peppers.
ENCHILADAS POBLANAS
Rich mole poblano over 4 rolled corn tortilla filled with chicken or chesse
ENCHILADAS ROJAS O VERDES
4 Rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken or cheese and topped with your choice of Red or Green sauce, lettuce,tomatoes, onions, cheese and sour cream
ENCHILADAS TINGA
ENCHILADAS VEGGIE
3 Rolled corn tortillas filled with sauteed spinach, onions tomatoes and mozzarella cheese topped with Green sauce
CHILAQUILES
A casserole of corn tortillas, tomatillo sauce, shredded Chicken, sour cream and cheese
QUESADILLA HUITLACOCHE
2 CORN QUESADILLAS OF CHEESE AND MUSHROOM THAT GROWS ON CORN
CAMARON A LA MEXICANA
Fresh shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
Fresh shrimps that are cooked in hot spicy sauce
CAMARONES A LA CREMA
Jumbo Shrimps that are cooked in spicy sauce made of sour cream
CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO
Shrimp cooked in garlic sauce
COCKTAIL DE CAMARONES
It's similar to the American shrimp cocktail in that it involves shrimp, ketchup-based sauce, and acidity.
CEVICHE
Fresh chopped shrimp mixed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeño, lemon juice and avocado, served with 4 tostadas
POLLO ENCHIPOTLADO
Chunks of chicken Breast cooked with smoked jalapeno pepper
POLLO A LA CREMA
Chicken breast cooked in spicy sauce made of Sour Cream
PLATILLO POLLO ASADO
Chunks of grilled Chicken Breast
PLATILLO POLLO AL PASTOR GRILL
Chicken breast that is chopped then marinated in a blend of adobo, guajillo peppers, and achiote with a “splash of pineapple
MOLE POBLANO WITH CHICKEN
Mole poblano sauce is prepared with dried chile peppers: ancho, pasilla, mulato, and chipotle, ground nuts and or seeds (almonds, indigenous peanuts, and/or sesame seds) spices, Mexican chocolate
FAJITAS
Your choice of protein sizzling hot over a bed of sauted Onions, Green peppers and Tomatoes. Served with rice - beans, Avocado and 4 corn or flour tortillas
BURRITOS
BURRITO
Made to order on Big flour tortilla filled with refried beans, rice, letuce, tomatoes cheese, sour cream and your choice of meat
BURRITO CALIFORNIA
Grilled steak on a bed of rice, beans, pico de gallo sour cream, and cheese
BURRITO TEXANO
Grilled shrimp, steak & chicken on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, rice, beans, sour cream, and cheese
BURRITO MIX
Grilled chicken and grilled steak on a bed of lettuce rice, beans, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese
BURRITO POLLO AL PASTOR
Grilled onions and chicken marinated with chile guajillo on a bed of rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese
DRINKS
Regular Coke
Mexican Coke
Diet Coke
Jarritos Mandarin
Jarritos Pineaple
Jarritos Tamarind
Jarritos Fruit Punch
Jarritos Strawberrie
Jarritos Grapefruit
Jarritos Lime
Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Sprite
Topo Chico
Sidral
Sangria
Bottle Water
Horchata
Tamarind
Cucumber with Lime
Jamaica/Hibiscus
DESSERT
APPETIZERS
CALDOS / SOUPS
SIDES
CATERING MENU
Tacos
Burittos
BURRITO PACK
Lunch that includes salsa & chips. Choice of protein, Burrito made in Flour tortilla with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream.
BURRITOS
Individually portioned and wrapped in aluminum foil. Large flour tortilla, rice and beans, with protein (lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream)
Party Pack
SALSA & CHIPS
Salsa and chips for 10 persons
HOUSE SALAD
Mix of romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onion, and Avocado for 10
SOPAPILLA
Sopapilla is a pillow-like puff of fried pastry then are drizzled with honey and rolled in cinnamon sugar
FLAN
Flan is a type of custard that is made with eggs, milk, and sugar, and flavored with vanilla; individual portion
BEEF BARBACOA FOR 10
Rice, beans. chips. 20 tortillas, queso dip 16oz, guacamole 20oz, salsa tomatillo 16oz, spice salsa 16oz, chip salsa 16oz, pico de gallo 20oz.
2 MEAT FOR 20
2 types of meat of your choice, rice, beans, 40 tortillas, queso dip, guacamole, tomatillo salsa, spice salsa, chip salsa, pico de gallo
CHICKEN FAJITA PACK
Chicken fajitas, rice, beans, chips, chip salsa, tomatillo salsa, spice salsa, 20 tortillas
Little Party Pack
Extra Meat One Pound at the Time
Lunch Pack
Aguas Frescas Horchata 1/2 Gallon
Aguas frescas is an umbrella term for a variety of drinks made with deliciously fresh ingredients, sweeteners, and ice-cold water
Aguas Frescas Jamaica/Hibiscus 1/2 Gallon
Aguas frescas is an umbrella term for a variety of drinks made with deliciously fresh ingredients, sweeteners, and ice-cold water
Aguas Frescas Cucumber with Lime 1/2 Gallon
Aguas frescas is an umbrella term for a variety of drinks made with deliciously fresh ingredients, sweeteners, and ice-cold water
Aguas Frescas Tamarind 1/2 Gallon
Aguas frescas is an umbrella term for a variety of drinks made with deliciously fresh ingredients, sweeteners, and ice-cold water
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
2700 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC 27707