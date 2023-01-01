Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Corner Alley

202 Reviews

$$$

402 Euclid Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44114

Popular Items

Wings and Fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

FOOD & BEV MENU

Food Menu

Black and Blue Smash Burger

Black and Blue Smash Burger

$16.00

ohio black angus, bleu cheese spread, bacon, caramelized onion, lettuce, brioche bun

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

bleu cheese spread, pulled chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, cilantro, ranch

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

fried chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese spread, lettuce, brioche bun

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$14.00

romaine, mozzarella, smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, red onion, croutons

Chicken Ceasar Salad

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$14.00

grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, croutons

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$14.00

smoked turkey, bacon, white cheddar, mixed greens, tomato, italian roll

Cranberry Pecan Salad

Cranberry Pecan Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, goat cheese, dried cranberries, pecans, red onion

Fried Buffalo Eggrolls

Fried Buffalo Eggrolls

$13.00

chicken, buffalo sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, spinach, ranch, cilantro

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

sweet chili, cilantro

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

pickle, honey mustard, brioche bun

Garlic Parm Fries

Garlic Parm Fries

$12.00

garlic, parmesan, green onion

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

fresh mozzarella, garlic aioli, arugula, tomato, bacon, brioche bun

House Fried Chicken Tenders

House Fried Chicken Tenders

$14.00

fried chicken, honey mustard

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

pulled chicken, cheese sauce, tomato, black bean corn salsa, chipotle ranch, fresh jalapeño, green onion, cilantro

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Porky Fries

Porky Fries

$13.00

cheese sauce, pulled pork, bbq, fresh jalapeño, cilantro

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

bbq, slaw, brioche bun

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$13.00

pulled chicken, cheddar, black bean corn salsa, cilantro, chipotle ranch

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$14.00

red sauce, italian sausage, spinach, caramelized onion,

Shaved Ribeye Steak Sandwich

Shaved Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$16.00

shaved steak, caramelized onions, cheese sauce, italian roll

Smash Cheeseburger

Smash Cheeseburger

$14.00

ohio black angus, american cheese, lto, brioche bun

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.00

romaine, black bean corn salsa, fried chicken, tomato, mozzarella, tortilla strips

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$12.00

parmesan, tortilla chips

Wings and Fries

Wings and Fries

$13.00

choice of: bbq, buffalo, garlic parmesan, hot honey, mango habanero, teriyaki or sweet chili

Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Fruit Punch

$3.50

GIngerale

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Redbull (Blue)

$4.00

Redbull (Regular)

$4.00

Redbull (Sugar Free)

$4.00

Rootbeer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Water

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Sides

Fries Side

Fries Side

$4.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

romaine, mozzarella, tomato, red onion, croutons

Side Ceasar Salad

Side Ceasar Salad

$4.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Side Garlic Parm Fries

$7.00

Side Porky Fries

$7.00

Kid's Menu

Mini Hamburger

$6.00Out of stock

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kid's Boneless Wings

$9.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

402 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44114

Directions

Gallery
The Corner Alley image
The Corner Alley image
The Corner Alley image
The Corner Alley image

Playhouse Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Ohio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Tremont
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Detroit-Shoreway
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
East Bank
review star
Avg 3.2 (5 restaurants)
Old Brooklyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
