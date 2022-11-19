A map showing the location of Tjs Hamburgers 2323 W Southcross BlvdView gallery
Burgers

Tjs Hamburgers 2323 W Southcross Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

2323 W Southcross Blvd

San Antonio, TX 78211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Double Meat
LG FF

Burgers

Quarter Pounder

$4.89

Double Meat

$6.69

Triple Meat

$8.49

Medium Burger

$4.39

Junior Burger

$3.99

Chicken Burger Soldout

$6.49

Jr. Double Meat

$4.49

Med Double Meat

$5.29

Fish Burger

$5.89Out of stock

Lg Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Small Grilled Cheese

$1.99

Bbq Onion Ring QUARTER

$6.99Out of stock

Bbq Onion Ring DOUBLE

$7.99Out of stock

Bbq Onion Ring MEDIUM

$5.99Out of stock

Bbq Onion Ring JUNIOR

$4.99Out of stock

Bbq Onion Ring TRIPLE

$8.99Out of stock

Value Burger

Jr. Double Meat

$4.49

Chili

Bowl of Chili

$6.19

Frito Pie

$4.39

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.39

Chili Dog

$4.39

Sides

SM FF

$3.19

LG FF

$5.19

SM FF C/C

$5.69

LG FF C/C

$7.19

SM TATER TOTS

$4.19

LG TATER TOTS

$6.39

SM OR

$3.39

LG OR

$5.39

SM Chili Cheese TOTS

$6.29

LG Chili Cheese TOTS

$7.29

Chips Fritos

$1.29

Chicken Nuggets

$3.99

FRIED PICKLES/Ranch

$9.99

Chips Lay's

$1.69

Hot Cheeto And Cheese

$3.59

Burrito Chili & Cheese

$4.39Out of stock

Hot Cheetos

$1.69

Small Nachos W/jalapenos

$4.19

Large Nachos W/ Jalapenos

$6.19

Burrito No Chili No Cheese

$3.49Out of stock

Add On

Add Nacho Cheese

$0.99

Side Of Nacho Cheese

$0.99

Sliced Cheese

$0.99

Extra Patty

$1.69

Bacon

$1.89

Side Of Chili

$0.99

Whole Jalapeno

$0.99

Sliced Jalapenos

$0.99

Ranch

$0.65

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Wiener

$1.75

Kickin Sauce

$0.89

G-onions

$0.99

G-Jala

$0.99

LEMON

$0.25

Extra Veggies

$0.25

Container Charge

$0.50

Mayo/must Cup

$0.50

EXTRA CHICK PATTY

$3.29

EXTRA FISH PATTY

$2.99

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

Bun By Itself

$1.50

Dessert

Ice Cream Cup 4 Scoops

$5.99

Brownie

$3.49Out of stock

Brownie With Ice Cream

$5.99Out of stock

Drinks

Shake Small

$3.99

Shake Medium

$4.59

SM Drink

$2.59

MD Drink

$2.79

LG Drink

$2.99

Water

LEMON

$0.25

REFILL

$0.23Out of stock

12oz Extra Small Cup Of Ice

$0.25

16 Oz Small Cup Of Ice

$0.50

24oz Medium Cup Of Ice

$0.75

32oz Cup Of Ice

$1.00

Special

Junior burger, Small fry , Small drink

2 Quarter 1 Lgff 2 Med Drinks

$13.57Out of stock

Quarter Pounder SPECIAL

$5.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We appreciate your business! Looking forward to seeing you again soon!

Location

2323 W Southcross Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78211

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

J Anthony’s Seafood McMullen
orange starNo Reviews
847 S General McMullen Dr San Antonio, TX 78237
View restaurantnext
Burgerteca
orange star4.1 • 625
403 Blue Star San Antonio, TX 78204
View restaurantnext
Bunz Handcrafted Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
122 east houston street san antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
Elsewhere Kitchen - 103 E Jones Ave
orange starNo Reviews
103 E Jones Ave San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Chris Madrid's
orange starNo Reviews
1900 Blanco Rd San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
North Central
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Huebner/ Leon Creeks
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Stone Oak
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Mahncke Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Southtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
King William
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Tobin Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston