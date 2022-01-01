Tumalo Feed & Co Steakhouse 64619 US-20

A map showing the location of Tumalo Feed & Co Steakhouse 64619 US-20View gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Steak Burger
10oz Filet Mignon
Austin Chicken Sandwich

Appetizers

Calamari Strips

$12.95

Maple Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$14.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Potato Skins

$9.95

Rocky Moutain Oysters

$10.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$5.95

Steamer Clams

$14.95

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.95

Stuffed Poppers

$12.95

Tabasco Chicken Wings

$11.95

Steaks

10oz Filet Mignon

$44.95

7oz Filet Mignon

$39.95

Bone-In Rib Eye

$58.95

Cowboy Steak

$31.95

Flat Iron

$28.95

NY Strip

$39.95

Porterhouse

$64.95

Rib Eye

$39.95

Steak Oscar

$44.95

WB Rib Eye

$48.95

WB New York

$51.95

Pork/Poultry

BBQ Half Chicken

$18.95

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$22.95

Chicken Marsala

$22.95

Oven Roasted Quail

$27.95

Pan Seared Pork Chop

$23.95

Slow Roasted Pork Ribs

$27.95

WB Marsala

$37.95

Burgers & Sandwiches

Austin Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Bison Burger

$18.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Linguica Sandwich

$18.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.95

Steak Burger

$18.95

Tumalo Burger

$15.95

Combinations

Roman Steak & Shrimp

$37.95

Steak & Lobster

$82.95

Steak & Quail

$34.95

Steak & Ribs

$35.95

Steak & Scallops

$50.95

Seafood

Baked Salmon

$26.95

Lobster Tail

$52.95

NW Pan Fried Oysters

$20.95

Shrimp Scampi

$24.95

Stuffed Cod

$26.95

WB Salmon

$42.95

WB Lobster

$57.95

Extra Sides

3 Grilled Shrimp

$5.95

Baked Beans

$3.95

Baked Potato

$3.95

Bearnaise

$1.95

Braised garlic

$1.95

Caesar Salad

$4.95

Coleslaw

$3.95

Creamed Spinach

$3.95

French Fries

$3.95

Garlic Bread (2)

$3.95

Garlic Bread (4)

$4.95

Gravy

$0.50

Grilled Asparagus

$5.95

House Salad

$3.95

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.95

Loaded Setup

$2.95

Lobster Tail

$42.95

Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Mashed Potato

$3.95

Melted bleu

$3.95

Mushroom Only Topper

$4.95

Onion Only Topper

$2.95

Quail

$10.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$3.95

Wild Rice Pilaf

$3.95

Salad

Chicken Caesar

$18.95

Entree Size Caesar

$13.95

Salmon Caesar

$26.95

Seafood Salad

$22.95

Southwest Salad

$21.95

Steakhouse Salad

$19.95

Dessert

Cakeage Fee

$8.00

Cowboy Cookie

$13.95

Dulce de Leche Cheesecake

$9.75

Ice Cream Float

$3.95

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.95

Marionberry Bread Pudding

$9.95

Triple Chocolate Cake

$12.95

Steak

Ribeye

$48.95

Filet Mignon

$45.95

New York

$43.95

Chicken/Seafood

Baked Salmon

$33.95

Stuffed Cod

$40.95

Shrimp Scampi

$42.95

Half Chicken

$24.95

Marsala

$28.95

Lobster

$53.95
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

64619 US-20, Bend, OR 97703

Directions

