Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Wharf Casual Seafood Mahan

600 Reviews

$$

4036 Lagniappe Way

TALLAHASSEE, FL 32317

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Basket
Combo of 2 Entree
Shrimp Entree

Starters

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.89

Loaded Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.39

Crab Claws

$22.39

Fried Asparagus

$10.39

Tacos

Mediterranean Mahi Mahi Petite Tacos

$11.39

Mediterranean Mahi Mahi Regular Tacos

$15.39

Baja Shrimp Petite Tacos

$11.39

Baja Shrimp Regular Tacos

$15.39

Wharf Shrimp Petite Tacos

$11.39

Wharf Shrimp Regular Tacos

$15.39

Asian Tuna Tacos Petite

$16.39

Asian Tuna Tacos Regular

$17.39

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$14.89

Wharf Shrimp Basket

$14.89

Honey Pecan Shrimp Basket

$15.39

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Basket

$15.39

Catfish Basket

$14.89

Oyster Basket

$20.39

Wharf Cake Basket

$15.39

Mahi Mahi Basket

$15.39

Fish Basket

$11.39

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.39

Wharf Chicken Basket

$13.39

Honey Pecan Chicken Basket

$14.39

Po-Boys

Shrimp Po-Boy

$14.39

Mahi Mahi Po-Boy

$15.39

Chicken Po-Boy

$12.39

Sandwiches

Wharf Burger

$15.39

Cheddar Burger

$14.39

Blackened Blue Burger

$15.39

Tallahassee Hot Catfish Sandwich

$13.39

Bacon Honey Pecan Chicken Sandwich

$14.39

Fish Sandwich

$11.39

Grits

Petite Cajun Shrimp and Grits

$11.39

Regular Cajun Shrimp and Grits

$15.39

Petite Wharf Shrimp and Grits

$11.39

Regular Wharf Shrimp and Grits

$15.39

Petite Red Beans and Rice with Sausage

$11.39

Regular Red Beans and Rice with Sausage

$15.39

Platters

Wharf Platter

$18.39

Destin Platter

$20.39

Salads

Chopped Shrimp Boat Petite

$11.39

Chopped Shrimp Boat Regular

$15.39

Greek Petite

$7.39

Greek Regular

$11.39

St. George Petite

$8.39

St. George Regular

$12.39

House Salad

$8.39

Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo Sampler

$4.39

Seafood Gumbo Petite

$8.39

Seafood Gumbo Regular

$13.39

Entrees

Shrimp Entree

$16.39

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Entree

$18.39

Catfish Entree

$16.39

Oysters Entree

$22.39

Wharf Cakes Entree

$18.39

Mahi Mahi Entree

$18.39

Combo of 2 Entree

$19.39

Snapper Piccata

$20.39

Early's Flounder

$18.39

Flounder Entree

$18.99

Special Platter

$13.99

Kids Meals

Shrimp Kids Meal

$7.39

Fish Kids Meal

$7.39

Chicken Kids Meal

$7.39

Mini Corn Dogs Kids Meal

$7.39

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.39

Sides

Natural Cut Fries

$2.89

Cheese Grits

$2.89

Garlic Green Beans

$2.89

Red Beans and Rice

$2.89

Southern Coleslaw

$2.89

Hushpuppies

$2.89

Collard Greens

$2.89

Smash Potato

$2.89

White Rice

$2.89

Side House Salad

$4.29

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.28

Loaded Cheese Grits

$3.88

Desserts

Lemon Pound Cake

$2.49

Blondie

$2.99

Chocolate Almond Cake

$2.99

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.99

Water

Homemade Lemonade

$4.29

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.29

IBC

$2.00

Boylan

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fast Casual Seafood, Upscale Taste.

Location

4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE, FL 32317

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wharf Casual Seafood Bannerman
orange star4.0 • 107
3439 Bannerman Rd Tallahassee, FL 32312
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in TALLAHASSEE

California Chicken Grill
orange star4.3 • 5,663
1414 West Tennessee St. Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Uncle Maddio’s - Tallahassee - Apalachee Parkway
orange star4.5 • 1,447
1435 E Lafayette St Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurantnext
Munchies Pizza
orange star4.4 • 1,255
695 W. Virginia St. Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Pizza
orange star4.5 • 1,200
2035 W. Pensacola St. Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Burrito Boarder
orange star4.7 • 1,042
2065 W Pensacola St Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Tallahassee FL
orange star4.5 • 1,040
2727 N Monroe St Tallahassee, FL 32303
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near TALLAHASSEE
Thomasville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Chattahoochee
review star
Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Moultrie
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Valdosta
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Port Saint Joe
review star
No reviews yet
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Panama City
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Dothan
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Panama City Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston