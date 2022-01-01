Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vale Food Co. - Tallahassee

633 Reviews

$$

1861 W Tennessee St

#240

Tallahassee, FL 32304

PRESSED JUICERY

Greens with Ginger Juice

Greens with Ginger Juice

$7.99

Apple Juice, Cucumber Juice, Celery Juice, Lemon Juice, Spinach Juice, Ginger Juice, Kale Juice, Parsley

Refreshing Citrus Juice

Refreshing Citrus Juice

$7.99

Cucumber Juice, Pineapple Juice, Coconut Water, Lemon Juice, Aloe Vera

Orange Turmeric Juice

Orange Turmeric Juice

$7.99

Orange Juice, Apple Juice, Aloe Water, Turmeric, Lemon Juice, Black Pepper

Sweet Citrus Juice

Sweet Citrus Juice

$7.99

Apple Juice, Pineapple Juice, Lemon Juice, Mint

Roots w/ Ginger Juice

Roots w/ Ginger Juice

$7.99

Apple Juice, Lemon Juice, Ginger Juice, Beet Juice

Greens Juice

Greens Juice

$7.99

Cucumber Juice, Celery Juice, Spinach Juice, Lemon Juice, Kale Juice, Parsley

Vitality Shot

Vitality Shot

$4.99

Coconut Water, Turmeric, Lemon Juice, Black Pepper

Wellness Shot

Wellness Shot

$4.99

Ginger Juice, Lemon Juice, Ground Cayenne Pepper

Probiotic Shot

Probiotic Shot

$4.99

Apple Juice, Red Cabbage Juice, Lemon Juice, Ginger Juice, Probiotic Cultures (Inulin, Bacillus Cultures)

Recovery Shot

Recovery Shot

$4.99

Tart Cherry Juice, Turmeric Juice, Lemon Juice, Beet Root Powder, Ground Black Pepper

Chlorophyll Shot

Chlorophyll Shot

$4.99

Water, Lemon Juice, Sodium Copper Chlorophyllin (Color)

COFFEE

Espresso

$2.90

Double Espresso

$4.50

Americano Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Iced Latte

$3.99+

Hot Latte

$5.99

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.99

Iced Matcha Latte

$3.99+

Hot Dirty Matcha Latte

$6.99

Iced Dirty Matcha Latte

$5.99+

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$4.99+

Extra Espresso Shot

$0.50

Cold Brew

$5.99+

Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte 16oz

$6.99

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew 16oz

$6.99

MERCHANDISE

Vale Hat

$15.00

Vale Mask

$7.99

Vale Mask (2/$10)

$10.00

Vale Shirt

$15.00+

Vale Tank Top

$15.00+

Car Magnet

$2.49

Pop Socket

$5.99

Vale Headband

$7.99

Packing instructions

Packing instructions

Line Dance

Zeta Tau Alpha

Delta Gamma

Sigma Delta Tau

Kappa Delta

Chi Omega

Phi Mu

Kappa Kappa Gamma

Alpha Phi

Tri Delta

Kappa Alpha Theta

Pi Beta Phi

Gamma Phi Beta

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Healthy fast casual restaurant offering build your own bowls, açaí bowls, avocado toast, poke bowls and much more!

Website

Location

1861 W Tennessee St, #240, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Vale Food Co. image

