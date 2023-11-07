Halisi Africa Boutique & Cafe
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Experience Afro-Fusion food, specialty drinks, beer & wine; featuring delicious, exotic and unique dishes inspired from throughout the continent of Africa and the African diaspora. Choose from seafood, chicken and vegan dishes. Featuring Ethiopian inspired, North African, West African & East African inspired dishes inclduing Afro-fusion stew flavored with egusi seeds & accompanied by fufu; our delicious Afro-fusion vegan 'jollof' rice; pilau rice in a delicious bowl with plantains and kenyan curry; delicious wraps, signature bowls & more! We proudly sell spices, coffee, tea, cacao and other gourmet items from Africa and the African diaspora, as well as home decor, candles, paintings and more.
62517 Railroad Sq, Tallahassee, FL 32310