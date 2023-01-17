Main picView gallery

64Tally Gyro & Kebabs 2039 West Pensacola Street

No reviews yet

2039 West Pensacola Street

Tallahassee, FL 32304

Popular Items

Gyro (Lamb and Beef)
Lamb Adana Kebab
Lentil Soup

Entrees

Gyro (Lamb and Beef)

$13.99

Lamb, beef, and spices mixed together, grilled on a vertical rotisserie and thinly sliced.

Chicken Gyro

$12.99

Chicken marinated until ready, then grilled on a vertical rotisserie and thinly sliced.

Iskender

$16.99

Our gyro thinly sliced, placed over pita bread, covered with a tomato-based Iskender sauce, baked with hot butter and served with yogurt on top.

Chicken Iskender

$15.99

Our chicken gyro thinly sliced, placed over pita bread, covered with a tomato-based Iskender sauce, baked with hot butter and served with yogurt on top.

Chicken Chops

$11.99

Tenderized and boneless chicken thighs, marinated in a special sauce and then char-grilled.

Lamb Adana Kebab

$13.49

Fresh ground lamb flavored with chopped red bell peppers, gently spiced with paprika spice blend, and then char-grilled on skewers.

Chicken Adana Kebab

$11.99

Fresh ground chicken flavored with chopped red bell peppers, gently spiced with paprika spice blend, and then char-grilled on skewers.

Chicken Shish Kebab

$11.99

Chicken breast cubed and marinated in a special sauce, placed on skewers and char-grilled.

Special

$9.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

Gyro Wrap

$9.99

Our gyro thinly sliced, with lettuce, tomato, and onion, served in the form of a wrap. Choice of sauce served on the side.

Chicken Gyro Wrap

$8.99

Our chicken gyro thinly sliced, with lettuce, tomato, and onion, served in the form of a wrap. Choice of sauce served on the side

Falafel Wrap

$7.49

Falafel placed in a wrap with hummus, lettuce, tomato and onion. Choice of sauce served on the side.

Gyro Sandwich

$10.49

Our gyro thinly sliced, with lettuce, tomato, and onion, served in a hoagie sandwich roll. Choice of sauce served on the side.

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$9.49

Our chicken gyro thinly sliced, with lettuce, tomato, and onion, served in a hoagie sandwich roll. Choice of sauce served on the side.

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Seasoned meat, bell peppers, and onion cooked on a flat top grill, topped with melted cheese and served on a lightly toasted hoagie roll.

Chicken Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

Seasoned chicken, bell peppers, and onion cooked on a flat top grill, topped with melted cheese and served on a lightly toasted hoagie roll.

Gyro Pita Bread

$8.99

Our gyro thinly sliced, with lettuce, tomato, and onion, served in a pita bread.

Chicken Gyro Pita Bread

$7.99

Our chicken gyro thinly sliced, with lettuce, tomato, and onion, served in a pita bread.

Falafel Pita Bread

$7.49

Appetizers

Grape Leaves

$4.49

Grape leaves filled with rice and herbs, lightly covered in olive oil.

Hummus

$5.99

Freshly puréed chickpeas with tahini, garlic, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil.

Kibbeh

$7.99

Ground beef, onion, and nut filling, stuffed into bulgur and semolina shell, fried to order.

Falafel

$5.49

A mixture of chickpeas, celery, parsley, and green onions mixed with spices and fried to order.

Sigara Börek

$5.49

Cigar shaped phyllo dough pastry, stuffed with feta cheese and fried to order.

Lentil Soup

$3.99

A soup made of a red lentil blend, Turkish seasonings, and fresh herbs.

Sides & Add Ons

Sauce

$0.99

Caesar Salad Sauce, Ranch, Iskender Sauce, Salad Sauce, Tzatziki Sauce

French Fries

$2.99

Lightly salted, and served hot.

Extra Rice

$2.99

A serving of traditional Turkish style rice.

Hot Sauce or Ketchup (Optional)

Served On The Side

Salads

Garden Salad (Greens Salad)

$6.99

Romaine hearts, spring mix, tomatoes, onion, carrot, and cucumber seasoned with a unique blend of spices, vinegar, and oil. Can add feta cheese, gyro meat, or chicken gyro meat for additional charge.

Shepard Salad

$8.99

Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions chopped then topped with parsley seasoned with a unique blend of spices, vinegar, and oil. Can add feta cheese, gyro meat, or chicken gyro meat for additional charge.

Caesar Salad

$7.49

Crisp romaine hearts tossed in caesar dressing topped with herbed croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Can add feta cheese, gyro meat, or chicken gyro meat for additional charge.

Bakery

House Choice Börek

$4.99

Phyllo dough sheets stacked and filled with feta cheese, baked till golden.

Desserts

Baklava (Walnuts)

$4.99

Sweet pastry made of extremely thin sheets of phyllo dough layered with chopped nuts and honey syrup, baked with butter.

Baklava (Pistachio)

$4.99

Sweet pastry made of extremely thin sheets of phyllo dough layered with chopped pistachio and honey syrup, baked with butter.

Chocolate Baklava

$5.99

Sweet pastry made of extremely thin sheets of phyllo dough layered with chopped pistachio, hazelnut-chocolate spread and honey syrup, baked with butter.

Midye Baklava

$5.99

Special type of baklava, phyllo dough stuffed with pistachios and dairy product, twisted into the shape of a clam.

Künefe

$4.99

Shredded phyllo dough stuffed with sweet Turkish cheese, baked in butter and syrup till golden, topped with nuts and served warm.

Burma Kataifi (Pistachio)

$4.99

Shredded phyllo dough mixed with pistachio, baked in sweet syrup and butter.

Halep Burma

$4.99

Kadaifi filled with whole pistachios and rolled.

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Slice of house choice chocolate cake.

Cheesecake

$3.99

A slice of New York style cheesecake.

Mix Baklava

$5.99

Desserts by Pound

Baklava by Pound

$13.49

Walnut or Pistachio baklava.

Special Baklava by Pound

$15.49

Chocolate or Midye baklava.

Kadaifi Desserts by Pound

$15.49

Halep burma or Diyarbakir burma.

Tray of Baklava (Walnut/Pistachio)

$35.00

Tray of Special Baklava (Midye/Chocolate)

$40.00

Tray of Kadaifi Dessert (Halep/Diyarbakir)

$40.00

Drinks

Can Sodas/Drinks

$1.25

Coca-Cola, Sprite, Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Fanta, Bang’s Root Beer.

Bottle Sodas/Drinks

$1.99

Coca-Cola, Sprite, Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Lemonade

Ice Green Tea

$1.49

Bottle of Kirkland Signature brand Green Tea.

Bottled Water

$0.89

Bottle of Dasani water.

Ayran

$2.49Out of stock

Traditional yogurt drink imported from Turkey.

Salgam Suyu

$1.99

Traditional Turkish fermented beverage imported from Turkey.

Turkish Gazoz

$1.99

Bottle of Turkish soft drink imported from Turkey.

Turkish Mineral Water

$1.99

Bottle of Turkish mineral water imported from Turkey.

Turkish Tea

$1.99

Made from tea blend imported from Turkey.

Turkish Coffee

$2.99

Made from Turkish coffee blend imported from Turkey.

Dasani Water

$1.49
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

A Local Tallahassee Restaurant.

Location

2039 West Pensacola Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Directions

Main pic

