64Tally Gyro & Kebabs 2039 West Pensacola Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
A Local Tallahassee Restaurant.
Location
2039 West Pensacola Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vale Food Co. - Tallahassee (Madison)
No Reviews
815 W Madison St #106 Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tallahassee
Uncle Maddio’s - Tallahassee - Apalachee Parkway
4.5 • 1,447
1435 E Lafayette St Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurant