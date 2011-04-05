Woodstack BBQ Tavern 4038 N Valdosta Rd
1,258 Reviews
$$
4038 N Valdosta Rd
Valdosta, GA 31602
Starters
Fried Pickles
Large serving of Crispy Fried Pickles seasoned with our house BBQ Rub
Green Tom
Pork Rinds
Fried Pork Skins seasoned with our House BBQ Rub
Pimento Cheese
A cup of our House-Made Pimento Cheese
Onion Rings
Jumbo, Crispy Fried Onion Rings
Pork Sliders
3 Pulled Pork Sliders with a Dill Pickle on top of each bun
Fried App
Crispy, buttermilk fried squash, zucchini and mushrooms.
Eggplant
Crispy, buttermilk fried eggplant- topped with hot sauce
Woodstack Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Carrots, Radish and shredded cheddar cheese.
BBQ Salad
Romaine, Kale, grapes, strawberries, feta, pecans & smoked chicken with honey citrus vinaigrette
House Pickles
House Brined Pickled Cucumbers, Carrots & Red Onions
3 Wings App
3 of our smoked whole wings, fried and served plain or tossed in sauce and served with Alabama white sauce, celery and carrots
Smoked Sausage
Sliced Smoked Sausage, severed with saltines crackers and mustard
Loaded Tot App
Nachos
Blackbean Salsa
A cup of our black bean salsa: black beans, field peas, tomatoes, cilantro, red and green onion with creamy italian dressing and lime juice. Served with house made Tortilla Strips
Burnt App
Bowl Of Brunswick
Sticky Ribs
Bourbon Asian Wings
Buffalo Chix Salad
Plates
Pulled Pork
Half Pound of Pulled Pork, One slice of BBQ Bread, served with two sides.
Pulled Chicken
Half Pound of Pulled Chicken, one slice of BBQ bread, served with two sides.
Beef Brisket
Half Pound of Brisket, one slice of BBQ bread, served with two sides.
Burnt End Plate
Half pound of burnt ends, one slice of BBQ bread, served with two sides.
St. Louis Rib Plate
Half rack of St. Louis Style Ribs (6 Bones), One slice of BBQ bread, served with two sides
All White Half
Chicken Half
A half chicken, one slice of BBQ bread, served with two sides.
Chicken Quarter Dark
A quarter dark chicken, one slice of BBQ bread, served with two sides.
Chicken Quarter White
A quarter white chicken, one slice of BBQ Bread, served with two sides.
Sausage
Half Pound of Sausage, one slice of BBQ Bread, served with two sides.
3 Wing Dinner
4 Wing Dinner
Pick Two Meats
Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Chicken Quarter (Dark), Chicken Quarter (White), Sausage, Beef Brisket, St. Louis Ribs, Wings, Burnt Ends
Picks Three Meats
Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Chicken Quarter (Dark), Chicken Quarter (White), Sausage, Beef Brisket, St. Louis Ribs, Wings, Burnt Ends
Chicken Tender Plate
BBQ Salad
Veg Plate
Noodle Bowl
Pitmaster Platter
Ribs, Pulled Pork, Brisket, Quarter Dark Chicken, Whole Wings, and Sausage. Two sides NOT included.
Tacos
Nachos
Hot Chicken
Spec Taco
Chicken And Gravy
Sandwiches
Pork Sand
5 ounces of pulled pork on a Sandwich bun, topped with a Dill pickle served with one side.
Brisket Sand
5 Ounces of sliced beef brisket on a sandwich bun, topped with a dill pickle served with one side.
Burnt End Sand
Chicken Sand
5 ounces of pulled chicken on a sandwich bun, topped with a dill pickle served with one side.
Dirty South
Pulled pork, Pimento Cheese, house pickles, & southern mustard on a gourmet bun. Served with one side.
French Dip
Chopped brisket, smoked mushrooms & warm queso on a hoagie. Served with Au Jus and one side.
Griddle Burger WITH SIDE
1/3 lbs buger patty, topped with cheddar cheese, sauteed onion, dill pickles and sliced beef brisket.
Grid Burger NO SIDE
Jerk Chicken Burrito
Spicy jerk pulled chicken, black bean salsa, pineapple, cilantro and warm queso in a sandwich wrap. Served with one side.
Cowboy Burger
Smokey Dawg
Smoke Sausage, sauteed onions & peppers, provolone & carolina gold BBQ Sauce on a hoagie. Served with one side.
Beast
Burnt ends, pulled pork, marinated greens and warm queso on a hoagie roll. Served with one side.
The Cuban
Sliced pork loin, pulled pork, mustard, mayo, swiss cheese & dill pickles on a hoagie roll. Served with Mojo Dipping Sauce and one side.
Thunder Attack
Brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken, sauteed onions and green peppers, mushrooms, house pickles, and North Carolina Pickin Sauce on Texas Toast. Served with one side.
Black Bean Quinoa Burger
A burger patty made of black beans and quinoa on a sandwich bun, served with lettuce tomato and pico de gallo on the side.
Pickle Chick
Free Pork Sand
Sides
Mac & Cheese
Macaroni pasta mised with our house-made cheddar cheese sauce. Available in cup/pint/quart
Baked Beans
Baked beans, sausage, onion and bell pepper. Available in cup/pint/quart
Brunswick Stew
Tomatoes, celery, onion, corn, baby lima beans, pulled pork & chicken, hot sauce, apple cider vinegar, cayenne pepper. Available in cup/pint/quart
Braised Greens
Rotates between collard, mustard and turnip greens. Slow braised in a pot until tender. Available in cup/pint/quart.
Cole Slaw
Shredded cabbage, carrot, green onion and cilantro with mayonnaise and apple cider vinegar base. Available in cup/pint/quart.
Potato Salad
Potatoes, Red Onion, Green bell pepper, roasted red pepper, egg, sweet relish with mayonnaise and mustard base. Available in cup/pint/quart.
Okra
Buttermilk fried whole okra.
Side salad
Side order of our Woodstack Salad.
White Bread
2 Slices of white bread.
Steak Fries
Fried potato wedge.
Tator Tots
Fried tator tots.
Fruit
Grapes, strawberries, pineapple, cantaloupe
Sweet Pots
Fried sweet potato wedges.
Veggie of the day
A specially prepared vegetable that changes daily.
Brussel Sprouts
Fried brussel sprouts topped with a bourbon maple glaze.
Side Fried App
Side Fried Pickle
Side Onion Ring
Side Eggplant
Side Green Tom
Loaded Tot
Pork Rind Side
Bulk BBQ
Bulk Chicken
Pulled Pork (lb)
Serves 2-4 per pound.
Pulled Chicken (lb)
Serves 2-4 per pound.
Beef Brisket (lb)
St. Louis Ribs
Sausage (lb)
Burnt Ends (lb)
Mac & Cheese
Baked Beans
Brunswick Stew
Braised Greens
Cole Slaw
Potato Salad
9x13 HOT
9x13 COLD
Gallon Drink
Loaf Of Bread
Ham
Boston Butt
Whole Wings
Serves 2-4 per pound.
Tailgate Platter
Cup Sauce
Kids Menu
Dessert
Liquor
Grey Goose
Finlandia
Titos
Capitol Vodka (Well)
Amsterdam
House Orange Vodka
House Cucumber Vodka
House Strawberry Vodka
Grey Goose DBL
Finlandia DBL
Titos DBL
Capitol Vodka DBL
House Strawberry Vodka
House Cucumber Vodka
House Orange Vodka
New Amsterdam Vodka
Finlandia Vodka
Ford's
Capitol Gin
Hendricks
Tanqueray 10
Ford's DBL
Capitol Gin DBL
Hendricks DBL
Tanqueray DBL
Bacardi
Captain Morgan Spiced
Gosling's
Run Haven Coconut Rum
Capitol Rum (Well)
Diplomatico 12yr Aged
Bacardi DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Run Haven Coconut DBL
Capitol Rum (Well) DBL
Diplomatico 12 yr Aged DBL
Goslings Black Rum DBL
Don Fulano Blanco
Dos Primos Blanco
Dos Primos Reposado
El Jimador Anejo
El Jimador Blanco
El Jimador Reposado
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Blanco
Pueblo Viejo (House)
Dos Primos Repo DBL
Dos Primos Blanco DBL
El Jimador Blanco DBL
Herradura Blanco DBL
Herradura Repo DBL
Don Fulano Blanco DBL
Pueblo Viejo (House) DBL
El Jimador Repo DBL
El Jimador Anjeo DBL
Basil Hayden's
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye Whiskey
Crown
Elijah Craig
Fireball
Forty Creek
House Lemon-Basil Bourbon
Jack Apple
Jack Bonded
Jack Daniels (reg)
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jameson
Canadian Club
Maker's Mark
Old Forester 1870
Old Forester 86 (House)
Old Forester Rye
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
Slane
Woodford
Woodford Double Oak
Woodford Wheat
Gentleman Jack
Basil Hayden's DBL
Buffalo Trace DBL
Bulleit DBL
Bulleit Rye Whiskey DBL
Crown DBL
Elijah Craig DBL
Fireball DBL
Forty Creek DBL
House Lemon-Basil Bourbon
Jack Bonded
Jack Daniels DBL
Jameson DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Maker's Mark DBL
Ole Forester 86 (Well) DBL
Skrewball Peanut Butter DBL
Slane DBL
Woodford DBL
Ben Riach
Dewars (House)
Glendronach
Johnny Walker Black
Ben Riach DBL
Dewars DBL
Glendronach DBL
Johnny Walker Black DBL
Amaretto (well)
Aperol
Baileys Irish Cream
Buttershots
Disaronno
Giffard Blue Curacao
Giffard Elderflower
Giffard Ginger
Giffard Grapefruit
Grand Marnier
Kahlua Coffee Liqueur
Peach Liqueur (well)
Pimm's No. 1
Sour Apple
Draft Beer
Bottles / Cans
2 Heart
420
Athletic N/A IPA
Beck's N/A
Black Widow
Coco Pina Gose
Bud Light Bottle
Bud Light Can
Budweiser
Coors
Discount Beer
Dos Equis
Fall Line Daily Rind
GBC Blueberry Field Party
Guinness
Hazy Fox
High Noon
Homestand Pils
Miller
Natural Lite
Rapturous
Ruby Red Ale
SeaQuench Sour
Tea West Hard Sweet Tea
Skywater
Steady Hand Lager
Triple Jam
Tropicalia
Truck Stop Honey Brown Ale
Yuengling
Zero Mile Pils
Stiegl Radler Grapefruit
Wine
Backhouse Cab GLS
Redtree GLS
Zinfandel GLS
Backhouse Cab BTL
Redtree BTL
Zinfandel BTL
Chardonnay GLS
Moscato GLS
Pinot Grigio GLS
Sauvignon Blanc GLS
Prosecco GLS
Chardonnay BTL
Moscato BTL
Pinot Grigio BTL
Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Prosecco BTL
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Bay Breeze
Beantini
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Brandy Alexander
Cosmo
Cape Cod
Collins John
Collins Rum
Tom Collins
Collins Vodka
Daquiri- Strawberry
Fuzzy Navel
Gibson Vodka
Gimlet
Irish Coffee
Long Island
Madras
Maitai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mojito
Moscow Mule
New Orleans Spec
Old Fashioned
Orange Cosmo
Papp Patty
Planters Punch
Redfern Breeze
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Seabreeze
Sex on the Beach
Shot
Slippery Nipple
Tequila Sunrise
Lemon Drop
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Specialty Cocktails
Drink of the Day
Mimosa
Peach Tea Slushie
Photo Finish
Pineapple Mango Daquiri
Pit Punch
Strawberry Sangria Slushie
Shot Pickle Brisket
Smoke Show Shot
Tequila Mockingbird
Tres Tabernas
ULTIMATE Bloody
Watermelon Cucumber High
Woodstack Bloody Mary
Zero Bee's Knees
NA Beverage
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Lemonade
Mr. Pibb
Sweet Tea
1/2 Tea
Unsweet Tea
Arnold Palmer
Water
Apple Juice
Kid Drink
Coffee
Shirley Temple
Fanta Grape
Fanta Orange
Cheerwine
Bottle Soda
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
IBC Rootbeer
Food
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
4038 N Valdosta Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602