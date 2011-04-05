Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Woodstack BBQ Tavern 4038 N Valdosta Rd

1,258 Reviews

$$

4038 N Valdosta Rd

Valdosta, GA 31602

Starters

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Large serving of Crispy Fried Pickles seasoned with our house BBQ Rub

Green Tom

$12.00

Pork Rinds

$6.00

Fried Pork Skins seasoned with our House BBQ Rub

Pimento Cheese

$7.00

A cup of our House-Made Pimento Cheese

Onion Rings

$9.00

Jumbo, Crispy Fried Onion Rings

Pork Sliders

$6.00

3 Pulled Pork Sliders with a Dill Pickle on top of each bun

Fried App

$9.00

Crispy, buttermilk fried squash, zucchini and mushrooms.

Eggplant

$9.00

Crispy, buttermilk fried eggplant- topped with hot sauce

Woodstack Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Carrots, Radish and shredded cheddar cheese.

BBQ Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Kale, grapes, strawberries, feta, pecans & smoked chicken with honey citrus vinaigrette

House Pickles

$2.00

House Brined Pickled Cucumbers, Carrots & Red Onions

3 Wings App

$14.00

3 of our smoked whole wings, fried and served plain or tossed in sauce and served with Alabama white sauce, celery and carrots

Smoked Sausage

$12.00

Sliced Smoked Sausage, severed with saltines crackers and mustard

Loaded Tot App

$14.00

Nachos

$12.00

Blackbean Salsa

$4.00

A cup of our black bean salsa: black beans, field peas, tomatoes, cilantro, red and green onion with creamy italian dressing and lime juice. Served with house made Tortilla Strips

Burnt App

$12.00

Bowl Of Brunswick

$7.00

Sticky Ribs

$14.00

Bourbon Asian Wings

$13.00

Buffalo Chix Salad

$12.00

Plates

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Half Pound of Pulled Pork, One slice of BBQ Bread, served with two sides.

Pulled Chicken

$12.00

Half Pound of Pulled Chicken, one slice of BBQ bread, served with two sides.

Beef Brisket

$19.00

Half Pound of Brisket, one slice of BBQ bread, served with two sides.

Burnt End Plate

$21.00

Half pound of burnt ends, one slice of BBQ bread, served with two sides.

St. Louis Rib Plate

$19.00

Half rack of St. Louis Style Ribs (6 Bones), One slice of BBQ bread, served with two sides

All White Half

$14.00

Chicken Half

$13.00

A half chicken, one slice of BBQ bread, served with two sides.

Chicken Quarter Dark

$9.00

A quarter dark chicken, one slice of BBQ bread, served with two sides.

Chicken Quarter White

$10.00

A quarter white chicken, one slice of BBQ Bread, served with two sides.

Sausage

$18.00

Half Pound of Sausage, one slice of BBQ Bread, served with two sides.

3 Wing Dinner

$18.00

4 Wing Dinner

$20.00

Pick Two Meats

$18.00

Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Chicken Quarter (Dark), Chicken Quarter (White), Sausage, Beef Brisket, St. Louis Ribs, Wings, Burnt Ends

Picks Three Meats

$21.00

Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Chicken Quarter (Dark), Chicken Quarter (White), Sausage, Beef Brisket, St. Louis Ribs, Wings, Burnt Ends

Chicken Tender Plate

$15.00

BBQ Salad

$12.00

Veg Plate

$15.00

Noodle Bowl

$14.00

Pitmaster Platter

$35.00

Ribs, Pulled Pork, Brisket, Quarter Dark Chicken, Whole Wings, and Sausage. Two sides NOT included.

Tacos

$12.00

Nachos

$12.00

Hot Chicken

$12.00

Spec Taco

$13.00

Chicken And Gravy

$14.00

Sandwiches

Pork Sand

$5.00

5 ounces of pulled pork on a Sandwich bun, topped with a Dill pickle served with one side.

Brisket Sand

$9.00

5 Ounces of sliced beef brisket on a sandwich bun, topped with a dill pickle served with one side.

Burnt End Sand

$15.00

Chicken Sand

$5.00

5 ounces of pulled chicken on a sandwich bun, topped with a dill pickle served with one side.

Dirty South

$13.00

Pulled pork, Pimento Cheese, house pickles, & southern mustard on a gourmet bun. Served with one side.

French Dip

$15.00

Chopped brisket, smoked mushrooms & warm queso on a hoagie. Served with Au Jus and one side.

Griddle Burger WITH SIDE

$15.00

1/3 lbs buger patty, topped with cheddar cheese, sauteed onion, dill pickles and sliced beef brisket.

Grid Burger NO SIDE

$11.00

Jerk Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Spicy jerk pulled chicken, black bean salsa, pineapple, cilantro and warm queso in a sandwich wrap. Served with one side.

Cowboy Burger

$15.00

Smokey Dawg

$13.00

Smoke Sausage, sauteed onions & peppers, provolone & carolina gold BBQ Sauce on a hoagie. Served with one side.

Beast

$15.00

Burnt ends, pulled pork, marinated greens and warm queso on a hoagie roll. Served with one side.

The Cuban

$13.00

Sliced pork loin, pulled pork, mustard, mayo, swiss cheese & dill pickles on a hoagie roll. Served with Mojo Dipping Sauce and one side.

Thunder Attack

$15.00

Brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken, sauteed onions and green peppers, mushrooms, house pickles, and North Carolina Pickin Sauce on Texas Toast. Served with one side.

Black Bean Quinoa Burger

$4.00

A burger patty made of black beans and quinoa on a sandwich bun, served with lettuce tomato and pico de gallo on the side.

Pickle Chick

$13.00

Free Pork Sand

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Macaroni pasta mised with our house-made cheddar cheese sauce. Available in cup/pint/quart

Baked Beans

$4.00

Baked beans, sausage, onion and bell pepper. Available in cup/pint/quart

Brunswick Stew

$4.00

Tomatoes, celery, onion, corn, baby lima beans, pulled pork & chicken, hot sauce, apple cider vinegar, cayenne pepper. Available in cup/pint/quart

Braised Greens

$4.00

Rotates between collard, mustard and turnip greens. Slow braised in a pot until tender. Available in cup/pint/quart.

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Shredded cabbage, carrot, green onion and cilantro with mayonnaise and apple cider vinegar base. Available in cup/pint/quart.

Potato Salad

$4.00

Potatoes, Red Onion, Green bell pepper, roasted red pepper, egg, sweet relish with mayonnaise and mustard base. Available in cup/pint/quart.

Okra

$4.00

Buttermilk fried whole okra.

Side salad

$4.00

Side order of our Woodstack Salad.

White Bread

$2.00

2 Slices of white bread.

Steak Fries

$4.00

Fried potato wedge.

Tator Tots

$4.00

Fried tator tots.

Fruit

$4.00

Grapes, strawberries, pineapple, cantaloupe

Sweet Pots

$4.00

Fried sweet potato wedges.

Veggie of the day

$4.00

A specially prepared vegetable that changes daily.

Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Fried brussel sprouts topped with a bourbon maple glaze.

Side Fried App

$5.00

Side Fried Pickle

$5.00

Side Onion Ring

$5.00

Side Eggplant

$5.00

Side Green Tom

$6.00

Loaded Tot

$6.00

Pork Rind Side

$5.00

Bulk BBQ

Bulk Chicken

$4.00+

Pulled Pork (lb)

$12.50

Serves 2-4 per pound.

Pulled Chicken (lb)

$12.50

Serves 2-4 per pound.

Beef Brisket (lb)

$20.00

St. Louis Ribs

$14.00+

Sausage (lb)

$18.00

Burnt Ends (lb)

$22.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00+

Baked Beans

$7.00+

Brunswick Stew

$7.00+

Braised Greens

$7.00+

Cole Slaw

$6.00+

Potato Salad

$7.00+

9x13 HOT

$25.00

9x13 COLD

$23.00

Gallon Drink

$5.00

Loaf Of Bread

$5.00

Ham

$45.00

Boston Butt

$45.00

Whole Wings

$4.00

Serves 2-4 per pound.

Tailgate Platter

$75.00

Cup Sauce

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kids BBQ Sandwich

$5.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids 1-Meat

$7.00

Kids Rib

$8.00

Kid Veg Plate

$5.99

Kids Brisket

$9.00

Dessert

Dessert

$6.00

Liquor

Grey Goose

$9.00

Finlandia

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Capitol Vodka (Well)

$5.00

Amsterdam

$6.00

House Orange Vodka

$7.00

House Cucumber Vodka

$7.00

House Strawberry Vodka

$7.00

Grey Goose DBL

$12.00

Finlandia DBL

$10.00

Titos DBL

$10.00

Capitol Vodka DBL

$8.00

House Strawberry Vodka

$10.00

House Cucumber Vodka

$10.00

House Orange Vodka

$10.00

New Amsterdam Vodka

$9.00

Finlandia Vodka

$10.00

Ford's

$8.00

Capitol Gin

$5.00

Hendricks

$8.00Out of stock

Tanqueray 10

$10.00

Ford's DBL

$11.00

Capitol Gin DBL

$8.00

Hendricks DBL

$11.00

Tanqueray DBL

$11.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$7.00

Gosling's

$7.00

Run Haven Coconut Rum

$7.00

Capitol Rum (Well)

$5.00

Diplomatico 12yr Aged

$8.00

Bacardi DBL

$10.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$10.00

Run Haven Coconut DBL

$10.00

Capitol Rum (Well) DBL

$8.00

Diplomatico 12 yr Aged DBL

$11.00

Goslings Black Rum DBL

$10.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$10.00Out of stock

Dos Primos Blanco

$10.00

Dos Primos Reposado

$12.00

El Jimador Anejo

$9.00

El Jimador Blanco

$7.00

El Jimador Reposado

$8.00

Herradura Anejo

$10.00

Herradura Blanco

$8.00

Pueblo Viejo (House)

$5.00

Dos Primos Repo DBL

$18.00

Dos Primos Blanco DBL

$15.00

El Jimador Blanco DBL

$10.00

Herradura Blanco DBL

$11.00

Herradura Repo DBL

$15.00

Don Fulano Blanco DBL

$15.00

Pueblo Viejo (House) DBL

$8.00

El Jimador Repo DBL

$11.00

El Jimador Anjeo DBL

$12.00

Basil Hayden's

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Bulleit Rye Whiskey

$8.00

Crown

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Fireball

$5.00

Forty Creek

$7.00

House Lemon-Basil Bourbon

$7.00

Jack Apple

$7.00

Jack Bonded

$10.00

Jack Daniels (reg)

$7.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jack Honey

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Old Forester 1870

$9.00

Old Forester 86 (House)

$6.00

Old Forester Rye

$8.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$8.00

Slane

$7.00

Woodford

$9.00

Woodford Double Oak

$11.00

Woodford Wheat

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Basil Hayden's DBL

$11.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$9.00

Bulleit DBL

$11.00

Bulleit Rye Whiskey DBL

$11.00

Crown DBL

$11.00

Elijah Craig DBL

$11.00

Fireball DBL

$8.00

Forty Creek DBL

$10.00

House Lemon-Basil Bourbon

$10.00

Jack Bonded

$15.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$10.00

Jameson DBL

$10.00

Jim Beam DBL

$9.00

Maker's Mark DBL

$12.00

Ole Forester 86 (Well) DBL

$9.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter DBL

$10.00

Slane DBL

$10.00

Woodford DBL

$12.00

Ben Riach

$10.00

Dewars (House)

$5.00

Glendronach

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Ben Riach DBL

$15.00

Dewars DBL

$8.00

Glendronach DBL

$15.00

Johnny Walker Black DBL

$12.00

Amaretto (well)

$5.00

Aperol

$7.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$7.00

Buttershots

$5.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Giffard Blue Curacao

$7.00

Giffard Elderflower

$7.00

Giffard Ginger

$7.00

Giffard Grapefruit

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Kahlua Coffee Liqueur

$7.00

Peach Liqueur (well)

$5.00

Pimm's No. 1

$7.00

Sour Apple

$5.00

Draft Beer

Amberbock Draft

$2.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$2.00

Field Party Draft

$7.75

Beer of the Week Draft

$7.00

Amberbock Pitcher

$15.00

Michelob Ultra Pitcher

$15.00

Field Party Pitcher

$25.00

Bottles / Cans

2 Heart

$7.00

420

$6.00

Athletic N/A IPA

$6.00

Beck's N/A

$4.00

Black Widow

$6.00

Coco Pina Gose

$6.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Can

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

Discount Beer

$2.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Fall Line Daily Rind

$6.00

GBC Blueberry Field Party

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Hazy Fox

$6.00

High Noon

$7.00

Homestand Pils

$6.00

Miller

$4.00

Natural Lite

$3.00

Rapturous

$6.00

Ruby Red Ale

$7.00

SeaQuench Sour

$6.00

Tea West Hard Sweet Tea

$6.00

Skywater

$6.00

Steady Hand Lager

$5.00

Triple Jam

$6.00

Tropicalia

$6.00

Truck Stop Honey Brown Ale

$6.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Zero Mile Pils

$6.00

Stiegl Radler Grapefruit

$7.00

Wine

Backhouse Cab GLS

$7.00

Redtree GLS

$6.00

Zinfandel GLS

$8.00

Backhouse Cab BTL

$28.00

Redtree BTL

$24.00

Zinfandel BTL

$29.00

Chardonnay GLS

$6.00

Moscato GLS

$7.00

Pinot Grigio GLS

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$8.00

Prosecco GLS

$6.00

Chardonnay BTL

$28.00

Moscato BTL

$28.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$29.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$29.00

Prosecco BTL

$24.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Appletini

$6.00

Bay Breeze

$6.00

Beantini

$6.00

Black Russian

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Brandy Alexander

$6.00

Cosmo

$7.00

Cape Cod

$6.00

Collins John

$6.00

Collins Rum

$6.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Collins Vodka

$6.00

Daquiri- Strawberry

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Gibson Vodka

$6.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Long Island

$8.00

Madras

$6.00

Maitai

$6.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$6.00

Martini

$7.50

Mojito

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

New Orleans Spec

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Orange Cosmo

$6.00

Papp Patty

$6.00

Planters Punch

$6.00

Redfern Breeze

$6.00

Rob Roy

$6.00

Rusty Nail

$6.00

Salty Dog

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Seabreeze

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Shot

$5.00

Slippery Nipple

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Specialty Cocktails

Drink of the Day

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Peach Tea Slushie

$9.00

Photo Finish

$9.00

Pineapple Mango Daquiri

$9.00

Pit Punch

$4.00

Strawberry Sangria Slushie

$9.00

Shot Pickle Brisket

$7.00

Smoke Show Shot

$2.00

Tequila Mockingbird

$9.00

Tres Tabernas

$10.00

ULTIMATE Bloody

$15.00

Watermelon Cucumber High

$8.00

Woodstack Bloody Mary

$9.00

Zero Bee's Knees

$6.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

1/2 Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Water

Apple Juice

$2.50

Kid Drink

$1.00

Coffee

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Fanta Grape

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Bottle Soda

$3.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

IBC Rootbeer

$3.00

Shirts

Woodstack T-Shirt

$20.00

Employee T-Shirt

$12.00

Food

BBQ Crackers

$2.00

Black Bean Salsa

$4.00

HH Pork Rinds

$4.00

Pork Sliders

$6.00

Buffalo Nuggets (8)

$6.00

House Pickles

$2.00

Drinks

Amber Bock Draft

$2.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$2.00

“Smoke Show” Shot

$2.00

House Red

$4.00

House White

$4.00

Tres Tabernas

$6.00

Sangria Slushy

$6.00

Single Mixer Cocktail

$4.00

Premium Bourbon

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4038 N Valdosta Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602

Directions

